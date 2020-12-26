Official Arsenal team to face Chelsea – Aubameyang on the bench

It is not inconceivable that Arsenal will win today, we are not talking about teams that are that far apart and it would not be a stunning upset if Mikel Arteta guides the team to victory over the Blues.

Are Chelsea favourites? Of course they are and on balance they should leave the Emirates with three points, however, the same was said when Liverpool played Aston Villa or even Burnley against Arsenal. This is the Premier League and any team can beat any other team on any given day.

Obviously, a lot will depend on the team that Arteta puts out, he really needs to get it right.

Well, has he?

🚨 Here's how we lineup for tonight's game…#ARSCHE — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 26, 2020

Can this team get anything from the game against Chelsea or has Arteta got it wrong, yet again?

