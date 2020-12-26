Official Arsenal team to face Chelsea – Aubameyang on the bench

It is not inconceivable that Arsenal will win today, we are not talking about teams that are that far apart and it would not be a stunning upset if Mikel Arteta guides the team to victory over the Blues.
Are Chelsea favourites? Of course they are and on balance they should leave the Emirates with three points, however, the same was said when Liverpool played Aston Villa or even Burnley against Arsenal. This is the Premier League and any team can beat any other team on any given day.
Obviously, a lot will depend on the team that Arteta puts out, he really needs to get it right.
Well, has he?
Can this team get anything from the game against Chelsea or has Arteta got it wrong, yet again?
Leave us your comments below and maybe predict the score at the same time.
It’s ESR time 🤩
No surprise to see Xhaka start…
Yes, ESR!!
orry to hear Gabriel is out for covid concern, thought he was on,
would pair Mustafi to another CB as he has more experience of such games.
Niles is even more so needed instead of xhaka to lock that Center defensive area.
lets go all for it!
ESR Definitely deserves a start sue lets see what the wee man can do 👌👊
Been waiting ages for this, Rory!!
🤞🤞🤞
According to all our fans we have already lost. The only negatives from me would be xhaka and bellerin as they both have been underperforming but please change my mind both of you. Would have rather see niles next to elneny and cedric at Rb
I feel like MA is setting up ESR to fail to get fans off his bCk. Why not start him against medium to lower ranked teams? He gets no EPL time then gets thrown in to start against Chelsea…
To me this seems like Arteta giving fans what they want to try prove a point if a game where he may see little of the ball…very unfair IMO
Good to see the young attacking trio all starting! bit nervous about holding and mari partnership though
Holding and Mari have no pace and Bellerin can’t defend too. We are screwed.
Chelsea will utilize that position well.
Yup rather see giroud on than abraham as he has pace to burn, he will cause problems today 😔
Quite the opposite actually our defence is clueless about defending positioning and vulnerable on set pieces/crosses. Guess who’s main qualities are heading and attacking positioning ?
So you think were actually good at defending against pace lol!? Also abraham isnt exactly bad with positional awareness or heading.
Bellerin and Xhaka again? 😲
It’s all on Arteta now!!!
I will say this again, Bellerin and Xhaka will get MA the sack.
Exactly, Phenom – Xhaka!!!
When Bellerin goes forward to attack, some one should cover him. He is a good player but leaves the defence exposed. Hope Elneny will do that.
Feel so good to see this line up..
Really the selection…
Only Xhaka and Mari is worrying
Love to ESR Martinelli
Only xhaka and Mari is worrying, my goodness that’s not good at all man, not good!!!!!
I’m not too worried about Mari, he’s capable. What matters is whether him and Holding will make a good partnership, and whether they get decent protection.
He has got it wrong again, what is Elneny doing there? You cannot play him and xhaka and get a balance.
Big game player Martinelli. Lets go gunners
It looks like 4-2-3-1, but I’m just worried about Xhaka. He didn’t seem to want to play for us anymore, yet his left foot, forward passes, aerial ability and positioning are indispensable to double-pivot formations
Xhaka Aerial ability? What do you mean?
Letting the ball bounce in and trying to compete for it and then committing fouls is what i know of him so far.
Xhaka won a lot of aerial duels due to his height and strength
Hi GAI, is that a 343 formation? Also, can’t wait to have Partey back. We should buy 2 creative midfielders in January. Isco and Eriksson
Hi, I think it’s just 4-2-3-1. I’d prefer Arsenal to get a towering target man in January, since we already have plenty of players who can play at CAM position
It’s a 343
Looks a good frontline ,saka Martinelli and smith Rowe ,shame Auba wasn’t fit to take Lacas place .
Again though the midfield 2 do not fill me with confidence.
If Partey and Gabriel had been playing I would say a win but I think a draw might be a good result here
Arsenal 1 chelsea 3
If I were Arteta, I would go 343, Try not to loose games until the team gains confidence.
Wow- AMN must have seriously pissed off Arteta to continually not get a game in that
“midfield”. Two very very average players with not an ounce of creativity between them. Just what does an regular England International squad player have to do to get a game in what is by far the worst midfield this club has had in my lifetime supporting Arsenal, and there are a number on this site that goes back as far as I do who I’m sure will agree.
I’m a big AMN fan but to be fair, he was horrible against City. He has always run a fine line between coolness and seeming disinterest and versus City he was on the wrong side of it.
Having said that, he’s been one of our better players recently and would be nice to see Arteta give him the same rope he gives to others when they underperform.
Agree Phil ,we have seen Elneny at his best with a work horse next to him and AMN is the next best thing to Partey that we have ,not sure what countless managers see in Xhaka ,especially after his throat grab to fck us up last time out
@phil I agree with you,To play you must be a yes man and sing hosana hosana Mikel Arteta.
Have I missed something with Gabriel?
Why Xhaka instead of AMN?
All down to Wenger again?
how you people rate AMN higher than Xhaka in DM /cm position is beyond me, so here is the question : how many games has he played there to be rated that high? I can tell both of them are known to loose concentration easily and, AMN physicality and passes are below Xhaka. so where is the base for comparison
Yeah I don’t necessarily rate him higher, I’d just like to see him given a chance (not necessarily today though).
Xhaka is a capable of being an excellent passer but he’s been trash this year. At least AMN has pace and good close control, which can help break a press. On his day Xhaka has shown he can achieve this as well with intelligent shielding, but he has plenty of offdays where he gets caught in awkward positions (concentration?), This often leads to him giving away cheap fouls and bookings, or just giving dangerous positions to the other team.
AMN can also tackle pretty well – baffles me how Wenger could say Xhaka can’t tackle (rightly!) shortly after signing him, as though that was ok.
Admin, I know during Wenger’s reign AMN dominated United’s midfield and he recently dominated a game I can’t remember the opponent.
Here is your question?
Tell me a single game Xhaka dominated the opponents midfield?
*Adajim
He doesn’t have the pace to play like AMN, so it doesn’t show up as clearly, but Xhaka has controlled plenty of games in his time with his passing.
Not a fan of GX, but just saying he is good on his day – problem is that his day doesn’t happen often enough.
I can give you numerous games Xhaka played well. AMN only played 1/2 well right?
How come AW, UE, MA and England coach didn’t rate him
Quite easy PAL- exactly what does Xhaka do with all those touches? How often are those passes sideways or backwards? How creative is he when in possession?
We need transition from back to front and Xhaka fails to do this. He is slow, cumbersome and totally unreliable. He cannot tackle. He cannot beat a man. He is unable to do anything that helps us offensively.
Other than that what else do you need to know PAL?
Or Ozil
The three Brazilians out of the match day squad 🤔
Talk of trouble
Where is Nelson?
Last week it was Eddie now it’s Alexander
Who next Aubameyang?🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳
@ken AMN must sing hosana hosana Mikel Arteta to get game time
👍😂
Out for COVID contact. Will miss next three games. Bugger!
Watching Villa v Palace… you’d have thought Palace were down to 10, not Villa!! Some performance 👌
I know sue and what a finish for that 3rd goal 👌👌
👍 Was a beauty!
No formations or tactic is greater than character and ethics, that’s basically what our player lack
Xhaka, Bellerin & Mari.
Why is Gabriel not playing?
I’m surprised and no sign of Luiz on the bench either
Luiz and Willian are unwell – not covid… Gabriel covid close contact, isolating
Was that the Jesus incident Sue ?
I reckon so, Dan, he’ll miss the next 3 games
Just like ozil
Loving the front.4, good.luck ESR!
@PHENOM
at least out.of bellerin and xhaka only xhaka is trying to get arteta sacked, bellerin is just C*ap atm.
Partey cant come back soon enough, it shouldn’t be underestimated his creative passing ability as well as his skills at breaking up play.
Is it a team of triers or victims?
This is just about the most bogus lineup you’ll ever find any serious team picking…..
Chelsea to wallop us 5 – 0.
All these English kids are just a bunch of jokes. Please for Christ’s sake just Chase this guy before we go down.
This is now pure gambling to get public sympathy that he played players from the academy.
Herbz: I think the Arsenal board is far too inept to make bold decisions. There is not one player in our starting line up that will get in the Chelsea side. So I expect a win for Chelsea. If the board still sticks with Manuel Arteta, we are defo going down.
Gabriel is apparently still banned eh? (Dos Santos obvs)
If so, it’s probable that he’ll be out of our club sooner than expected. Just like Paulista.
Xhaka starting means we start with 10 players. I expect a loss.
Reminds me of Freddie’s lineup before he gets sacked…
Don’t see arsenal winning. Good bye arteta. Such a fool for benching auba and Pepe.
Xhaka bellerin elneny … arteta will never learn … we need a 4 man defence with Cedric a better defender and AMN and ceballos in middle … interested to see how laca Gabriel and saka link up
I really would have loved Arteta to play Cedric at right back for a long while. I am worried with the way Bellerin leaves spaces behind.
Good to see the kids start.
Hope they make us proud and give more reasons to start more games
Good luck, the kids can’t even beat championship team.
Article seems to suggest we have a good chance in this game. While it’s true we CAN win, the likelihood is low
To people complaining about selection – can you even pick 11 players from our squad that you’d be happy with? And if you can, do you really think it would make that much of a difference? I think MA has to start using players like ESR and GM to freshen things up (very happy to see that!) and hopefully spark an improvement, but he has to balance that with experience. Unfortunately our experienced players aren’t great, but that’s where we are.
👍
Pleased to see Saka, Martinelli and ESR on stage together for the first time?Interesting to see how Mari performs with Holding.He may lack pace but in that respect he is no different to all our other CBs.The absence of AMN disappoints me and I hope Arteta impressed upon our full backs that their primary function against Chelsea, is to defend.2-2 draw.
Hi Grandad, I have a feeling that we will win this match
did Saliba elope with Arteta’s daughter?
But he’s locked inside Arsenal😂😂
An affair with senorita Bernal maybe🤔😂
@Hill. From reports, those who watch U-23 matches say they understand why Saliba has not started playing in the first team.
Reports say his performances are nothing to write home about.
They can’t be worse then what we have custom to from Mustafi, Luiz, Holding ..list goes on. Atleast he is young and talented, he can be moulded into a really amazing CB but then you needs good manager for that not a championship manager like Arteta.
The back line looks weak for a team like Chelsea.
I am so happy to see ESR, GM and Saka at the same time in a such big game.
Here is to hoping our overpaid their royal primadonas will have a decency to regard the fans feelings and put in an effort to ensure gunners worldwide start a (happy?) new year with high spirits.
Good luck to Mikel, good luck to Martinelli (please be our saviour) and good luck to their royal primadonas.
A comfortable 2 goals win at home.
Wow…When I said I was taking a break from arsenal I never realised we were going to be shit for so long..Sue warned me though..
I wish today was the day we start firing again..But I’m sorry it’s not..
A 2-0 home defeat is my prediction
Pulisic and Mount to score..
Hey Jimmy 🙂 It’s been painful…. we have to turn it around at some point though, however, I’m not entirely sure if it’ll be tonight…
I think we might win but a loss is more likely. But I am no genius at probability so let’s roll the dice and see!
Also Thank God for the 11pm kickoff!
COYG!
There is always a first time and today could be it.
4-0 Chelsea
Absolutely no chance with this lineup
whoa, finally.
Auba benched means he is too short to start.
We obviously have options in CB podition, either Mari, Mustafi chambers or holding paired with Gavriel is fine.
In muddle Rowe is finally given a chance as 10, he is our only real 10 option after all, Ozil not there, he should and finally starts.
Now, partey being out Niles is most natural defensive midfield to fill in.for
Partey.
Xhaka can defend but not best at it, unless Elneny protects his back..
Would feel more secured with Niles instead of or with Xhaka.
Martunell laca Saka dies sound great and im all for it, but not best option which is to play the best players in each position
Saka is our and probably EP best Left winger.
Mzrtinelli prefered position is CF, but good on wing. Like a young Sanchez, harrassing and a tgreat all game long.
Nelson or Pepe are better option we have on right wing even if Saka or anyone can play there.
But, indeed, this is best formation in ages… We can beat them by controling game, xhaka is good choice to do do.
We have options on bench….We have a very talented squad Looking forward yo see Rowe and co.
Let’s gun dem down!
A 10-man Aston Villa won 3-0 against C. Palace ?
Unbelievable !
That’s (red card) enough reason for my darling Nowaday’s Arsenal to lose scandalously and blame it on Christmas falling on Friday.😫
But because I had seen my Real Arsenal putting Blackburn Rovers to the sword, on away ground, with Denilson sent off. Yet we came up victorious.
God, please, 🙏 help me return my “once-upon-a-time” formidable Arsenal team.
Going through the comments, it’s amazing to me how everyone seems to have a completely different opinion on which of the players should be playing and which ones shouldn’t. Usually I swear the vast majority agree on 90% of it at least, but now it’s like there is no agreement at all.
To me, that just emphasises what a poor bunch of players we have and no one really knows how things can improve.
Davi,
I do tend to agree with your comments. Illness and Covid have given Arteta less to work with today, but there really is such a diversity of opinion.
Thanks SueP. Yeah I think I’m just used to it being 2 factions (Wenger knows best Vs Wenger out etc) where the faction-members collectively agree on most things. It’s interesting
Everyone is in same situation SueP. All around the world and all the football clubs. Arteta is not unique to this. So why keep bringing this point up?
What do you mean by that? Have I ever mentioned this before?
@Davi- unfortunately this seems to include Arteta. He seems desperate now, and this shows in the line-up he is sending out. I’m hoping there is a determination from these players to prove me wrong, but I just cannot see us dominating midfield, and we all know that’s where the game is won. Martinelli is a young kid with amazing ability, as is Saka. But it sums up where we are when we are hoping, rather than expecting, a good performance.
Well one thing that really hasn’t happened since Wenger times is Arsenal dominating a midfield. Don’t see it happening without Partey and right now.
It’s really hard to now. I like the lineup (it will take a special performance and luck to win this game, but I thinks it’s about as good as we can do) but as SueP alluded to, it’s probably largely because of illnesses to other players.
Also, i have to say it’s been well over a decade since I’ve been anything but hopeful of a good performance in a big game from arsenal. Probably since 2008 it’s always been a knifes edge between a good performance and being completely taken apart. It’s not unique to this season at all.
What will it take to bench xhaka.
I am starting to think that Arteta wants to be sacked.
So we have our best three youngsters on the pitch today… Martenelli, Saka and ESR. Best of luck guys and go make us proud.
I am afriad I dont see us winning this game, if we do get a result then good for us but bad in a way that board and pro Arteta will again make him into a saviour, everyone will forget the disaster of season we have had and his short comings. It will just be used as paper over cracks. So for me we win or loose it’s pointless unless we see managment change, football director booted and dead wood we acquired including ones this summer shipped off. Untill all this happens, nothing will change we are bound to win a match now or then, it’s not possible to loose every single match but my fear is as soon as that win comes along we will be back to same ways again. So sometimes change requires things to really get ugly.
Well it’s true that a win would only be a derby-day/big game performance. Win or lose, this is a different type of game, so the judgement needs to come in the games that follow.
Mohsan,
I read a comment posted by A1 on the article about Mustafi being wanted by Barca. (Only a day or so ago) Scroll back and if you can read the link. It shows from the opinion of the journalist what a terrible owner that we have in Kroenke. It really is a good read but also deeply depressing.
I see sense in our ‘papering over the cracks’ statement, but maybe just maybe the executives and MA have talked about a proper plan for january? Like today’s lineup kind of indicates slight change from what we usually see from MA, especially that attacking lineup. So while MA has made me seeiously doubt my stance off backing him, I think we might see a change starting about second half of season.
I’d say Arteta will be gone after tonight’s result. No harm.
I think its a good team
With all due respect, I need to ask. Are you talking about the Chelsea team?
I have never heard of you doing any coaching so your opinion maters little to me..
And I refer to the AFC team
I am loving Smith Rowe and Martinelli energy and determination
👍👍
One thing I note in our games is that the left side crosses more but also wastes more crosses. While Bellerin has underperformed too, I think KT wastes more crosses, not missed inside the box but cleared by the first defender. It is something which has developed this season, because last season his crosses were more on point. Maybe the stint at LCB?
He was still crossing when he played LCB, maybe it’s just confidence
Yeah maybe. I also noticed that he passes back a lot these days, even when promising runs were made. I hope he reverts back to the amazing player he was when he joined us (he is still amazing, but slightly less..).
I wish we could have see Partey today instead of Xhaka..
Thats what is called a proper setpiece! Would we be able to produce something like that? I doubt it…
Xhaka, mari, holding my god there such poor really poor players..
We are missing Gabriel and Partey today
Xhaka starts as he always does fouling and Mari booked next one and he’s off.
I think MA should introduce Mustafi after half time..
There won’t be much change quality wise but at least he wouldn’t be under pressure of that Yellow card
mari ffs iv seen saliba play in France superb player it just makes no sense…
Mari just put up a great defensive block on Abraham, so I guess you are criticizing him for that yellow card?
Those 2 on point blocks wont come every time Chelsea run into our box. The hell is the midfield doing?
Sometimes it’s really unfortunate for Mari
Last time he started PL was against Man City post lockdown…
He went off injured…
And after that he is starting and again against tough team
Mari looks like a red card in waiting. Doesn’t appear to be upto speed at all.
And you figured out from only one bad tackle..where he actually went for the ball
Xhaka, Eleny in same team. No Gabriel. Don’t like this lineup except for the attack
Hector playing well so far. Taking the captaincy seriously?