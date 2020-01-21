Official Arsenal team to face Chelsea – Bellerin only change

Just the one change from the Arsenal team that drew with Sheffield United at the weekend.
Arsenal will be looking to inflict a long-awaited defeat on Chelsea in their own back yard and Mikel Arteta has gone with almost the same team that drew with the Blades on Saturday.
Chelsea is fresh off a loss away at Newcastle and are apparently looking to take their anger out on the Gunners. For their part, Arsenal will be looking to avenge the unjust loss to the Blues when they met last month.
Anyway, here is the official line up-, let us know what you think in the comments section below. Do you think this is the team to beat Chelsea or has Mikel Arteta got it wrong?
🚨 One change from the weekend…
➡️ @HectorBellerin
⬅️ @Ains_7#CHEARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 21, 2020
Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.
Also, if you go to Arsenal.com you will be able to get live commentary text and Arsenal radio.
JustArsenal match preview here
JustArsenal predicted line up here (for comparison)
14 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arsenal to win… 3 – 1
👍🔥🔥
A very attacking line up
Good to see Bellerin back but sad that Sokratis is still injured.
Why can’t we partner ozil with ceballos.
Starting Ozil and Ceballos together will sacrifice Xhaka or Torreira. I don’t think Ceballos could be as combative as any of them in deep midfield area
Ceballos hasn’t got enough chance to start as no 10, but maybe he would get it in cup matches
They will over run midfield … More pressure on forwards who will have to track back to cover for woeful midfield and defence … Will be happy with a one one draw but seems unlikely … Would have liked to see Ceballos s start but obviously lacks match practice
I have a feeling that we will win this match.
Maybe Maitland-Niles is unfit? Apart from that, this is the best roster Arteta can put in 4-2-3-1 formation
Not much else Arteta can do.
Come on Gunners…
I love the line up,though I would have love for ceballos to start.
I am not expecting too much from Bellerin on his return and hopefully he will pace his game and focus on his defensive responsibilities first and foremost.I would settle for a point.
The bench is so thin, maybe that’s why AMN is on the bench to provide attack option or plan B