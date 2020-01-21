Official Arsenal team to face Chelsea – Bellerin only change

14 Comments

arsenal

Just the one change from the Arsenal team that drew with Sheffield United at the weekend.

Arsenal will be looking to inflict a long-awaited defeat on Chelsea in their own back yard and Mikel Arteta has gone with almost the same team that drew with the Blades on Saturday.

Chelsea is fresh off a loss away at Newcastle and are apparently looking to take their anger out on the Gunners. For their part, Arsenal will be looking to avenge the unjust loss to the Blues when they met last month.

Anyway, here is the official line up-, let us know what you think in the comments section below. Do you think this is the team to beat Chelsea or has Mikel Arteta got it wrong?

Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.

Also, if you go to Arsenal.com you will be able to get live commentary text and Arsenal radio.

JustArsenal match preview here
JustArsenal predicted line up here (for comparison)

Updated: January 21, 2020 — 7:17 pm

14 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Olaitan Kayode
    Olaitan Kayode

    Arsenal to win… 3 – 1

    Reply
    1. Kenya 001
      Kenya 001

      👍🔥🔥

      Reply
  2. stevo
    stevo

    A very attacking line up

    Reply
  3. GB
    GB

    Good to see Bellerin back but sad that Sokratis is still injured.

    Reply
  4. Lenohappy
    Lenohappy

    Why can’t we partner ozil with ceballos.

    Reply
    1. gotanidea
      gotanidea

      Starting Ozil and Ceballos together will sacrifice Xhaka or Torreira. I don’t think Ceballos could be as combative as any of them in deep midfield area

      Ceballos hasn’t got enough chance to start as no 10, but maybe he would get it in cup matches

      Reply
  5. Rkw
    Rkw

    They will over run midfield … More pressure on forwards who will have to track back to cover for woeful midfield and defence … Will be happy with a one one draw but seems unlikely … Would have liked to see Ceballos s start but obviously lacks match practice

    Reply
    1. Skills1000
      Skills1000

      I have a feeling that we will win this match.

      Reply
  6. gotanidea
    gotanidea

    Maybe Maitland-Niles is unfit? Apart from that, this is the best roster Arteta can put in 4-2-3-1 formation

    Reply
  7. Sean Williams
    Sean Williams

    Not much else Arteta can do.

    Reply
  8. Kenya 001
    Kenya 001

    Come on Gunners…

    Reply
  9. Lenohappy
    Lenohappy

    I love the line up,though I would have love for ceballos to start.

    Reply
  10. Grandad
    Grandad

    I am not expecting too much from Bellerin on his return and hopefully he will pace his game and focus on his defensive responsibilities first and foremost.I would settle for a point.

    Reply
  11. Adajim
    Adajim

    The bench is so thin, maybe that’s why AMN is on the bench to provide attack option or plan B

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.