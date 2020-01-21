Official Arsenal team to face Chelsea – Bellerin only change

Just the one change from the Arsenal team that drew with Sheffield United at the weekend.

Arsenal will be looking to inflict a long-awaited defeat on Chelsea in their own back yard and Mikel Arteta has gone with almost the same team that drew with the Blades on Saturday.

Chelsea is fresh off a loss away at Newcastle and are apparently looking to take their anger out on the Gunners. For their part, Arsenal will be looking to avenge the unjust loss to the Blues when they met last month.

Anyway, here is the official line up-, let us know what you think in the comments section below. Do you think this is the team to beat Chelsea or has Mikel Arteta got it wrong?

Also, if you go to Arsenal.com you will be able to get live commentary text and Arsenal radio.

