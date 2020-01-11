Official Arsenal team to face Crystal Palace – Arteta being attack minded

forward

Official Arsenal team – Mikel Arteta is going for the jugular today against Crystal Palace.

Arsenal is looking to make it three wins on the bounce this afternoon at Selhurst Park and Mikel Arteta has certainly put out a very attack-minded team.

The last thing the Spaniard will want to see is the momentum that is building to be derailed.

Palace will be tough opponents and the defence will have to be at their very best, there is no room for errors today.

There is just one place and one point separating the teams and a win for either team will see them close the gap on the top-four spots.

Anyway, this is the Official Arsenal team line-up. Let us know what you think of it in the comments below.

Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.

Also, if you go to Arsenal.com you will be able to get live commentary text and Arsenal radio.

JustArsenal match preview here

Updated: January 11, 2020 — 11:31 am

Add a Comment
  1. stevo
    stevo

    Going all out attack

    Reply
  2. GB
    GB

    As expected, but I would have preferred Martinelli over Laca.

    Reply
    1. Ade
      Ade

      Same here,

      Reply
  3. Shortboygooner
    Shortboygooner

    I’m very suprised that arteta keeps starting lacca. I mean he is good but auba is clearly alot better. I thought and was hoping it would be a similar situation to aguero and jesus. No one can deny jesus has ability but simply put until maybe this season aguero has been the better striker. Thus starts most premier games and jesus has to knock at the door to get a start.

    That left wing should be for martineli and saka to battle it out for as auba is just not as effective as a winger. It’s almost criminal.

    Let lacca have the cup games and prove his value

    Reply
    1. James
      James

      Oh here we go again. You pple need to let arteta do his job. Noone spends more time with these players than him. There is so much to lacas game than scoring. We first have to stop their defenders then cut out their mid. You just dont understand how MA sets up his team!

      Reply
    2. gotanidea
      gotanidea

      I think Arteta wants someone who does hold-up play and counter-pressing upfront, throughout the game

      Since Aubameyang and Ozil can’t do those for 90 minutes, Lacazette is the best choice currently

      Martinelli can do those too, but he cannot start as a striker as long as Aubameyang and Lacazette are available as senior strikers

      Reply
      1. James
        James

        Spot on Thats lacas role and hes v good at it

        Reply
        1. ozziegunner
          ozziegunner

          👍 👍 James and gotanidea.

          Reply
  4. Dan
    Dan

    any live stream?

    Reply
  5. Kenya 001
    Kenya 001

    I had lost interest in looking forward to games and well Arteta has brought that back😀 can’t wait for kick off tuned from 2pm waiting for the game!

    Reply
    1. Sue
      Sue

      👍👍

      Reply
  6. Godswill
    Godswill

    As expected for now. And a win too.

    Reply
  7. Innit
    Innit

    Would have preferred Guendouzi over Xhaka, Holding over Sokratis and maybe Martinelli over Lacazette with Auba up front

    Anyway we can still win

    COYG

    Reply
    1. gotanidea
      gotanidea

      Xhaka is required to play as left DM/ left CB and unleash through balls to Kolasinac/ Aubameyang. Guendouzi has good vision too, but he is better as right DM

      Holding was awful at the Leeds game. Sokratis is error-prone too as a CB, but he must be rewarded because of his excellent performances against Man United and Leeds

      Reply
    2. Ade
      Ade

      Xhaka and Torriera combination is better in d middle

      Reply
    3. Gunners
      Gunners

      Guendouzi can’t challenge, he only running purposelessly. We need xhaka & toreira partnership..

      Reply
  8. ThirdManJW
    ThirdManJW

    I can’t believe we’re just over the halfway point, and we’re battling with Palace over mid-table obscurity!

    Reply
  9. Khadii
    Khadii

    This is definitely different to Emery’s regime..
    At least now we know what to expect.
    COYG

    Reply
    1. gotanidea
      gotanidea

      We would likely win, because Zaha is not 100% fit and Benteke is not even on the bench

      Reply
  10. Sue
    Sue

    Come on Arsenal!!!

    Reply
  11. Solly gunner
    Solly gunner

    Finally excited to watch us play again
    Not expecting complete turn around just yet but its good to know the boys are gunna go out there and give it a good f””king go
    And play some good football
    COYG

    Reply
  12. Truth
    Truth

    I like that we don’t tinker too much changing our starting 11 too often. We also have our best attackers (on paper) on the pitch. He is giving Laca a chance to shake off his little dry spell and if anything we get a lot of effort from Laca which is crucial with our high pressing game.

    I am excited to watch this game. A new era. Let’s hope we can start being more consistent and beating teams we should beat and become a force on the road as well as at home.

    I dig Arteta.

    Reply
  13. Truth
    Truth

    Am I the only one rooting for Spurs today? Granted it is a win-win game for us. If Spurs lose that’s great for our own ambitions of moving up the table but if Liverpool loses it’s great for our invincibles and it is always great when Liverpool lose.

    Hope we get to lean back having beaten Palace and watch everyone else struggle afterwards during the rest of the afternoon.

    Reply
  14. Jo-Gunz
    Jo-Gunz

    Please Arteta is the coach and trains the team. He knows best and will deliver. Allow him!

    Reply
  15. Rkw
    Rkw

    Continuity the right approach … But won’t get away with a first half performance like Monday night … Still a weak spine … Would prefer to see Ceballos as a link up player in the midfield and someone who can move ball around quickly but not even on bench … puts pressure on ozil who has responded so far but need to change that dynamic ..

    Reply
  16. Gunners
    Gunners

    Any live streaming site

    Reply
  17. Admin Martin
    Admin Martin

    LIVE STREAM https://www.hesgoal.com/news/58202/Crystal_Palace_vs_Arsenal.html

    Reply
  18. Admin Martin
    Admin Martin

    LIVE STREAM https://sportsbay.org/watch/52416/1/crystal-palace-vs-arsenal-live.html

    Reply
  19. Ackshay
    Ackshay

    In order to bring this “small” teams down it is important to constantly switch play as it forces the defending team to move their block and this they eventually tire. Good to see arteta doing it which is the reason he chooses xhaka and Luiz for their long passing.

    Reply
  20. Kedar
    Kedar

    Pretty Slow Start
    No creativity so far…
    Kolasinac cannot cross

    Reply
  21. Kedar
    Kedar

    Great one…

    Reply
  22. SueP
    SueP

    Great start in my opinion as Palace haven’t got going at all.
    Keep it up
    Great goal!!!!

    Reply
  23. Gily
    Gily

    That’s how we roll

    Reply
  24. John0711
    John0711

    Stop moaning some of you this is 100% better than it has been even before the goal
    We actually look like a team
    Even Xhaka is doing ok
    Cmon arsenal

    Reply
  25. Benjamin
    Benjamin

    15 mins, 80% possession with 1 goal. I feel relax.

    Reply
  26. Rkw
    Rkw

    Play more like a team which speaks volumes for arteta … but the lack of quality in the middle remains obvious … xhaka adds nothing to this team … and the slow witted defenders are a permanent opening for opponents

    Reply
  27. Kedar
    Kedar

    We need another goal …. Some sort of Insurance…

    Reply

