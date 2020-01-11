Official Arsenal team to face Crystal Palace – Arteta being attack minded

Official Arsenal team – Mikel Arteta is going for the jugular today against Crystal Palace.

Arsenal is looking to make it three wins on the bounce this afternoon at Selhurst Park and Mikel Arteta has certainly put out a very attack-minded team.

The last thing the Spaniard will want to see is the momentum that is building to be derailed.

Palace will be tough opponents and the defence will have to be at their very best, there is no room for errors today.

There is just one place and one point separating the teams and a win for either team will see them close the gap on the top-four spots.

Anyway, this is the Official Arsenal team line-up. Let us know what you think of it in the comments below.

🚨 Unchanged from our last @premierleague game ⛔️ Papa partners David Luiz

🤝 Granit, Lucas and Mesut in the middle

⚡️ Pepe, Laca and Auba are up top#CRYARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 11, 2020

