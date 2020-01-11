Official Arsenal team to face Crystal Palace – Arteta being attack minded

Official Arsenal team – Mikel Arteta is going for the jugular today against Crystal Palace.
Arsenal is looking to make it three wins on the bounce this afternoon at Selhurst Park and Mikel Arteta has certainly put out a very attack-minded team.
The last thing the Spaniard will want to see is the momentum that is building to be derailed.
Palace will be tough opponents and the defence will have to be at their very best, there is no room for errors today.
There is just one place and one point separating the teams and a win for either team will see them close the gap on the top-four spots.
Anyway, this is the Official Arsenal team line-up. Let us know what you think of it in the comments below.
🚨 Unchanged from our last @premierleague game
⛔️ Papa partners David Luiz
🤝 Granit, Lucas and Mesut in the middle
⚡️ Pepe, Laca and Auba are up top#CRYARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 11, 2020
Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.
Also, if you go to Arsenal.com you will be able to get live commentary text and Arsenal radio.
Going all out attack
As expected, but I would have preferred Martinelli over Laca.
Same here,
I’m very suprised that arteta keeps starting lacca. I mean he is good but auba is clearly alot better. I thought and was hoping it would be a similar situation to aguero and jesus. No one can deny jesus has ability but simply put until maybe this season aguero has been the better striker. Thus starts most premier games and jesus has to knock at the door to get a start.
That left wing should be for martineli and saka to battle it out for as auba is just not as effective as a winger. It’s almost criminal.
Let lacca have the cup games and prove his value
Oh here we go again. You pple need to let arteta do his job. Noone spends more time with these players than him. There is so much to lacas game than scoring. We first have to stop their defenders then cut out their mid. You just dont understand how MA sets up his team!
I think Arteta wants someone who does hold-up play and counter-pressing upfront, throughout the game
Since Aubameyang and Ozil can’t do those for 90 minutes, Lacazette is the best choice currently
Martinelli can do those too, but he cannot start as a striker as long as Aubameyang and Lacazette are available as senior strikers
Spot on Thats lacas role and hes v good at it
👍 👍 James and gotanidea.
any live stream?
I had lost interest in looking forward to games and well Arteta has brought that back😀 can’t wait for kick off tuned from 2pm waiting for the game!
👍👍
As expected for now. And a win too.
Would have preferred Guendouzi over Xhaka, Holding over Sokratis and maybe Martinelli over Lacazette with Auba up front
Anyway we can still win
COYG
Xhaka is required to play as left DM/ left CB and unleash through balls to Kolasinac/ Aubameyang. Guendouzi has good vision too, but he is better as right DM
Holding was awful at the Leeds game. Sokratis is error-prone too as a CB, but he must be rewarded because of his excellent performances against Man United and Leeds
Xhaka and Torriera combination is better in d middle
Guendouzi can’t challenge, he only running purposelessly. We need xhaka & toreira partnership..
I can’t believe we’re just over the halfway point, and we’re battling with Palace over mid-table obscurity!
This is definitely different to Emery’s regime..
At least now we know what to expect.
COYG
We would likely win, because Zaha is not 100% fit and Benteke is not even on the bench
Come on Arsenal!!!
Finally excited to watch us play again
Not expecting complete turn around just yet but its good to know the boys are gunna go out there and give it a good f””king go
And play some good football
COYG
I like that we don’t tinker too much changing our starting 11 too often. We also have our best attackers (on paper) on the pitch. He is giving Laca a chance to shake off his little dry spell and if anything we get a lot of effort from Laca which is crucial with our high pressing game.
I am excited to watch this game. A new era. Let’s hope we can start being more consistent and beating teams we should beat and become a force on the road as well as at home.
I dig Arteta.
Am I the only one rooting for Spurs today? Granted it is a win-win game for us. If Spurs lose that’s great for our own ambitions of moving up the table but if Liverpool loses it’s great for our invincibles and it is always great when Liverpool lose.
Hope we get to lean back having beaten Palace and watch everyone else struggle afterwards during the rest of the afternoon.
Please Arteta is the coach and trains the team. He knows best and will deliver. Allow him!
Continuity the right approach … But won’t get away with a first half performance like Monday night … Still a weak spine … Would prefer to see Ceballos as a link up player in the midfield and someone who can move ball around quickly but not even on bench … puts pressure on ozil who has responded so far but need to change that dynamic ..
Any live streaming site
In order to bring this “small” teams down it is important to constantly switch play as it forces the defending team to move their block and this they eventually tire. Good to see arteta doing it which is the reason he chooses xhaka and Luiz for their long passing.
Pretty Slow Start
No creativity so far…
Kolasinac cannot cross
Great one…
Great start in my opinion as Palace haven’t got going at all.
Keep it up
Great goal!!!!
That’s how we roll
Stop moaning some of you this is 100% better than it has been even before the goal
We actually look like a team
Even Xhaka is doing ok
Cmon arsenal
15 mins, 80% possession with 1 goal. I feel relax.
Play more like a team which speaks volumes for arteta … but the lack of quality in the middle remains obvious … xhaka adds nothing to this team … and the slow witted defenders are a permanent opening for opponents
We need another goal …. Some sort of Insurance…