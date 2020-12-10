Official Arsenal team to face Dundalk – Balogun on the bench

Arsenal is looking for their sixth straight win in the Europa League when they take on Irish side Dundalk this evening.
There is no point claiming that a win will be a boost and so on because no matter how well we do against these teams in Europe it has done absolutely nothing for us in the Premier League, in fact, it has just given us all false hope.
Here is the Arsenal team that Mikel Arteta has gone with for this evening.
🚨 TIME FOR TEAM NEWS 🚨
👋 @CalumChambers95 returns
🔥 @EmileSmithRowe starts
📞 @EddieNketiah9 in attack#UEL
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 10, 2020
What do you think to the team that Mikel Arteta has selected? Are you happy with the changes he has made? Who would you like to have seen in that line-up?
Leave us your comments below and maybe predict the score at the same time.
Yes, ESR!
Very good line up
Very young..
Excited to see ESR
Don’t worry high position he is playing…
Hope he plays as number 10
Don’t know which position ESR playing I meant
Typing errors
Definitely no 10
It looks like Pepe up front. If he succeeds there, he only has to sit out the next match before potentially benching auba And laca for a while
No it doesnt he is on right with Nketiah as striker, Idiot Arteta has ESR on the left too instead of 10.
I bet Maitland-Niles would be the LW
The midfield trio, I like very much.I assume ESR will be playing wide in the front three and that Kolasinac has been injured in training like Nelson?
Nice Line up ESR exciting to watch as number 10
But I follow your thought ESR deploying as wide player..
Or it could be 4-3-2-1
Willock AMN and Elnney as those 3
Pépé and ESR behind Niketiah
If I was Balogun I would hand my transfer request in immediately. Absolute bloody nonsense he isnt starting.
Well I hope he gets more than 10 minutes this time. 1st team needs a boost and someone like him or ESR *could* provide it if Arteta is brave enough.
Good line up! Nice Maitland Niles will have another run in the mid-field. Happy to see Emile Smith- Rowe starting! 3- 0 to Arsenal!
Finally – Croydon De Bruyne 🙂🙂🙂
Who’s playing left back? Cedric or AMN?
Maybe Cedric. Perhaps Maitland-Niles would play as LW or RW
It’s a 343 formation.
AMN at LWB, Elneny and Willock in the middle.
Pepe and ESR out wide with Nketiah upfront.
Thought the same, 3 cbs so the wingbacks can attack more and send 89 Crosses. Good thing is the Nketiah can head a ball.
I’m liking the front 3 ,nice to see what AMN can do also
COYG
Is it a 343?
Smith Nketiah pepe
AMN ELneny Willock Cedric
Mari Chambers Mustafi
👍👍👍
Phenom I just replied to your comment. Jaja