Official Arsenal team to face Dundalk – Balogun on the bench

Arsenal is looking for their sixth straight win in the Europa League when they take on Irish side Dundalk this evening.

There is no point claiming that a win will be a boost and so on because no matter how well we do against these teams in Europe it has done absolutely nothing for us in the Premier League, in fact, it has just given us all false hope.

Here is the Arsenal team that Mikel Arteta has gone with for this evening.

What do you think to the team that Mikel Arteta has selected? Are you happy with the changes he has made? Who would you like to have seen in that line-up?

Leave us your comments below and maybe predict the score at the same time.

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.

JustArsenal predicted Arsenal team (for comparison) here
JustArsenal match preview here

Posted by

  1. Weeble says:
    December 10, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    Yes, ESR!

  2. Kedar says:
    December 10, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    Very good line up
    Very young..
    Excited to see ESR
    Don’t worry high position he is playing…
    Hope he plays as number 10

    1. Kedar says:
      December 10, 2020 at 4:59 pm

      Don’t know which position ESR playing I meant
      Typing errors

    2. gotanidea says:
      December 10, 2020 at 5:24 pm

      Definitely no 10

  3. S says:
    December 10, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    It looks like Pepe up front. If he succeeds there, he only has to sit out the next match before potentially benching auba And laca for a while

    1. Silentstan says:
      December 10, 2020 at 5:06 pm

      No it doesnt he is on right with Nketiah as striker, Idiot Arteta has ESR on the left too instead of 10.

      1. gotanidea says:
        December 10, 2020 at 5:25 pm

        I bet Maitland-Niles would be the LW

  4. Grandad says:
    December 10, 2020 at 5:03 pm

    The midfield trio, I like very much.I assume ESR will be playing wide in the front three and that Kolasinac has been injured in training like Nelson?

    1. Kedar says:
      December 10, 2020 at 5:08 pm

      Nice Line up ESR exciting to watch as number 10
      But I follow your thought ESR deploying as wide player..
      Or it could be 4-3-2-1

      Willock AMN and Elnney as those 3

      Pépé and ESR behind Niketiah

  5. Silentstan says:
    December 10, 2020 at 5:03 pm

    If I was Balogun I would hand my transfer request in immediately. Absolute bloody nonsense he isnt starting.

    1. Davi says:
      December 10, 2020 at 5:13 pm

      Well I hope he gets more than 10 minutes this time. 1st team needs a boost and someone like him or ESR *could* provide it if Arteta is brave enough.

  6. Ayan says:
    December 10, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    Good line up! Nice Maitland Niles will have another run in the mid-field. Happy to see Emile Smith- Rowe starting! 3- 0 to Arsenal!

  7. Sue says:
    December 10, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    Finally – Croydon De Bruyne 🙂🙂🙂

  8. Davi says:
    December 10, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    Who’s playing left back? Cedric or AMN?

    1. gotanidea says:
      December 10, 2020 at 5:26 pm

      Maybe Cedric. Perhaps Maitland-Niles would play as LW or RW

  9. Phenom says:
    December 10, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    It’s a 343 formation.
    AMN at LWB, Elneny and Willock in the middle.
    Pepe and ESR out wide with Nketiah upfront.

    1. Gunner23 says:
      December 10, 2020 at 5:24 pm

      Thought the same, 3 cbs so the wingbacks can attack more and send 89 Crosses. Good thing is the Nketiah can head a ball.

  10. Dan kit says:
    December 10, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    I’m liking the front 3 ,nice to see what AMN can do also
    COYG

  11. Gunner23 says:
    December 10, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    Is it a 343?
    Smith Nketiah pepe
    AMN ELneny Willock Cedric
    Mari Chambers Mustafi

    1. Phenom says:
      December 10, 2020 at 5:23 pm

      👍👍👍

      1. Gunner23 says:
        December 10, 2020 at 5:24 pm

        Phenom I just replied to your comment. Jaja

