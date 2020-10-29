Official Arsenal team to face Dundalk – loads of changes from Arteta

Arsenal will be looking to get back to winning ways this evening after a disappointing loss at home to Leicester City at the weekend and they could not have asked for an easier task.
No disrespect to Dundalk but this is a game that Arsenal should win comfortably, however, that does not mean that they can be complacent.
That said, a convincing win tonight would set them up nicely for the Premier Legaue clash at the weekend against Man Utd.
📋 Tonight's team news…
🇮🇸 @RunarAlex set for debut appearance
🏴 @EddieNketiah9 leads the attack
🏴 @ReissNelson9 also handed a start
🏆 #UEL
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 29, 2020
What do you think to this team line up, will it deliver the convi9ncing win that most of us are surely expecting?
Leave us your comments below and maybe predict the score at the same time.
Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.
Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.
JustArsenal predicted line up (for comparison) here
JustArsenal match preview here
50 CommentsAdd a Comment
Gutted ESR didn’t make it, but so happy to see FB on the bench! COYG
That may convince him to stay Sue! And we may get a chance to see how good the guy is and if he can transition from the U 23 to the senior team!
Best wishes to Alex for his debut! Also gutted ESR didn’t make it…
Let’s hope so, Sid!! 🙏
Yes, hope Alex has a good game. Looking forward to this, Sid COYG
Hope he’s given some minutes today
Too right, Kenya 😉
I do not trust Kolasonic at the back
Mustafi and Kola in defense in God we trust,they should be the ones saying no disrespect I’ll rather have played partey at centre back
What on earth is going on with Emile Smith rowe
Emile Smith-Rowe won’t be involved tonight. Arsenal hope he’ll be fit and available for next week’s game against Molde.
He is still being eased in and he is young and he is having difficulty with the English language since you know he only speaks english..and i also think a relative of his died a few months back so he is not in a good state of mind…you know the usual excuses created for our coach..
Take a day off mate jeez.
I see the cap fitted someone
And what cap would that be?
Maybe he is injured.
Essentially a reserve eleven and probably wise with Man Utd in just three days time. Should be enough to win and I will not expect fireworks with a reserve team out.
I say a whole reserve team, as I would not choose any , not even one, of these as our best team Never rated Xhaka and still don’t, unlike some foolish revisionists! Pepe is not my first choice either.
Not quite true, as I WOULD play AMN as our regular first Prem choice RB. Can’t stand Bellerin, as he has no defensive nous whatever.
Unless he is injured,I am surprised ESR is not at least on the bench.With respect to Dundalk, if he is not considered good enough to face them, why is he not out on loan?
Good point Grandad
Looking forward to Elneny Vs (mc)Eleney?
😂 good spot!
Balogun! Let that boy show,what he’s made of. Might end up signing a new contract.
True Bro!
Good lineup! COYG!!
I’ve been waiting to see Nelson play again and I hope Arteta wouldn’t force Elneny or Willock to play on the right side
Personally, I feel like we shouldn’t drop the Leicester tactics. We created 11 chances from them. Why change now? Just keep going and fix what’s wrong.
That tactic is similar to Klopp’s 4-3-3, but we don’t have forwards who can hold the ball well like Firmino, Salah and Mane. Bergkamp used to do the hold-up play well as a CAM, but we don’t have a CAM who’s as strong and as tall as him
Practice makes perfect bro. Our players should learn what the coach requires rather than force him to keep changing. That’s the meaning of an identity. We best keep at one thing till we perfect it.
wow … i think barnsley could put out a more attractive XI
We play man u in three days so why the hell would we put out a full strength side against an irish team?? Would he pretty moronic.
Looks like at the moment whatever he does, MA is public enemy No.1 for some, LOL!
damned if he does damned if he doesnt bud!
uhhh … its a comment on the shallowness of our squad as much as arteta`s managerial qualities … those will be tested on sunday where another loss will leave us where we were a year ago … that said difficult to believe that saliba or ozil werent good enough to get in with this bunch of mediocraties …
Did
It really depresses me that Arteta can’t do anything Right!!
Sid 🙄
Me too! I know he isn’t immune to criticism, but we gotta believe in him and support him and accept that he can make mistakes as he is still a rookie manager.
Lol kola at CB….didnt we have like 11 CBS or something?
10 are injured😳
Mustafi and Kola 😭😭😭
Our next big defensive partnership
Rather tonight than Sunday 😄
Good lineup, ans this should be a comfortable win.
why sideline Saliba?
He is not in the squad selection for the EL
We should have started Balogun instead, and see what he’s made of, at least maybe that will convince him to sign a new contract.
spuds lost🤣
😂😂😂😂😂😂
Hopefully I’m not laughing too soon😳😳
Spuds lost in Belgium😉
When is Bale going to win them a game? 😀😀😀
Won’t be long before their fans say send him back to RM!!
😂😂😂
Dundalk ain’t just doing a Leicester, they’ll be doing a Royal Antwerp as well.