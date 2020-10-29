Official Arsenal team to face Dundalk – loads of changes from Arteta

Arsenal will be looking to get back to winning ways this evening after a disappointing loss at home to Leicester City at the weekend and they could not have asked for an easier task.

No disrespect to Dundalk but this is a game that Arsenal should win comfortably, however, that does not mean that they can be complacent.

That said, a convincing win tonight would set them up nicely for the Premier Legaue clash at the weekend against Man Utd.

What do you think to this team line up, will it deliver the convi9ncing win that most of us are surely expecting?

Leave us your comments below and maybe predict the score at the same time.

Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.

JustArsenal predicted line up (for comparison) here

JustArsenal match preview here