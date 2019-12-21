Official Arsenal team to face Everton, last game in charge for Freddie

Official Arsenal team – Freddie looking to go out with a bang.

It did not last long but at least under Freddie, we saw some fight and positivity from the lads. Well, apart from the Man City game that is.

Unfortunately for the Swede, he is having to contend with a weakened back four for the game against the Toffees. However, he has not allowed that to affect his thinking too much and has gone with what looks like a balanced team.

Everton has been reinvigorated since Duncan Ferguson took over on an interim basis and you just know he will send them out fully wound up, in what may well be his last game in charge also.

It is definitely going to be a tough game today for Arsenal, the big question though is this the team to take all three points back to north London this afternoon?

🚨 Five changes from #ARSMCI… ⬅️ Sokratis, Kolasinac, Guendouzi, Pepe, Ozil

➡️ David Luiz, Saka, Xhaka, Nelson, Smith Rowe#EVEARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 21, 2019

