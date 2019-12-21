Official Arsenal team to face Everton, last game in charge for Freddie

Official Arsenal team – Freddie looking to go out with a bang.
It did not last long but at least under Freddie, we saw some fight and positivity from the lads. Well, apart from the Man City game that is.
Unfortunately for the Swede, he is having to contend with a weakened back four for the game against the Toffees. However, he has not allowed that to affect his thinking too much and has gone with what looks like a balanced team.
Everton has been reinvigorated since Duncan Ferguson took over on an interim basis and you just know he will send them out fully wound up, in what may well be his last game in charge also.
It is definitely going to be a tough game today for Arsenal, the big question though is this the team to take all three points back to north London this afternoon?
🚨 Five changes from #ARSMCI…
⬅️ Sokratis, Kolasinac, Guendouzi, Pepe, Ozil
➡️ David Luiz, Saka, Xhaka, Nelson, Smith Rowe#EVEARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 21, 2019
Ozil out completely, not even on the bench. Another manager that has lost trust and confidence in the German.
He’s injured…relax
Yeah, his right foot. That must have been a heavy plastic bottle he kicked against City. Anyway, haver to go, there are pigs flying outside my window.
Jesus! AdMartin chill your balls. Ozil is injured. I don’t know shy most of you included him In your predicted line ups when the official Arsenal site had him listed out with foot injury yesterday
The question for me today is which team has the new manager bounce. Really looking forward to this one just hope arsenal show up from minute one because I know Everton will
I’m glad not to see Ozil there.. I pray he leaves in January.
I wanted to post it before the team sheet came but here though
David Ornstein
@David Ornstein
Hearing Freddie Ljungberg signs off as Arsenal interim boss at #EVEARS by going with youth – Martinelli, Smith-Rowe, Nelson, Saka, Maitland-Niles in mix to start. Understand Mikel Arteta wants 6 staff including Ljungberg. As per others, Steve Round & Inaki Cana also incoming #AFC
Finally Inãki Pavon will be here for real as our goalkeeper coach. Definitely gon see improvements from Leno.
Arteta’s backroom staff is filled with experienced people.
I love Freddie’s line up