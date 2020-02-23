Official Arsenal team to face Everton – Saka dropped, Ozil and Pepe back in the team

Mikel Arteta has named his team to face Everton at the Emirates this afternoon.
From this point onwards every Arsenal Premier League game is a must-win one if there is any chance of making the top four (or five if Man City ban is upheld).
The same applies to Everton, which sets this game up perfectly for a very intriguing afternoon of football.
Obviously there have been changes from the team that was sent out to face Olympiacos on Thursday evening. Mesut Ozil is back and Nicolas Pepe starts.
Saka loses his place, however, Mustafi and Luiz retain their spots in the centre of the defence.
Arteta has also gone with Dani Ceballos, who in combination with Ozil in the Newcastle game was so effective, well, in the second half.
Anyway, here is the team Arteta has gone with.
So, are you happy with this team that Arteta has gone with? Let us know in the comments below
Martinelli doesn’t even make the bench. Is he injured?
Martinelli is dropped from the squad and nelson is back
Its surprises every week.Anyway i can see a good game tonight.
COYG
Good Line Up
Lets get the three points
COYG
Why does Martinelli not even make the bench.
Quite a good selection. Lacazette, Saka, Torreira should come in 2nd half for Ozil, Ceballos and Nketiah.
Hoping for a positive result only sad that Saka is not starting based on fitness.
For second half :-
Aubameyang..
Saka, Lacazette, Pepe..
Xhaka, Torreira..
Kolasinac, Luiz, Mustafi, Bellerin.
Near enough the team I would put out apart from I would have Saka on the left wing and put Aubameyang up front instead of Eddie.
I don’t know why Arteta keeps playing Aubameyang as a left winger. He can’t hold the ball up and he’s not technical enough to take on defenders. His best position is by far playing as the main striker.
Such a waste playing Auba on the left
In Arteta system the hold up play for the Central Striker should be very good and is essential to the system.. Aubameyang is not good at that.
Spot on… Saka should have started as LW and Aubameyang as CF
But anyway pretty solid line up…
Iwobi to do what Walcott won’t be doing today. Score against his former club
I like Iwobi’s playing style, but I wish Bellerin would keep Iwobi in his pocket
Glad to see Ceballos and Kolasinac start though. I bet they would make the difference today
I also have a feeling Nketiah would increase his intensity and score, to keep Lacazette on the bench
Arteta and his small mindset. Why not play the players currently on form. You drop saka for kolasinac and Eddie nketiah again even though the whole world saw how ineffective he was in the Newcastle game. A good coach always plays his best team. We all complained when torreira wasn’t starting matches under emery. How are we turning a blind eye when Arteta is doing the same thing? This is one of the major areas I have problems with with Arteta. Wrong line up. You think martinelli would want to stay with this? And wasn’t I just saying this same thing about saka when clueless fans were asking him to sign an extension? The same thing happening to niles since bellerin got back. Now can we blame saka if he wants to leave? Or torreira or martinelli? 3 of our finest players. I hope we can all wake up from the dreamland that Arteta has changed arsenal. Because we are one or two bad games away from coming back to reality. I will still support the team and manager regardless even though I’m not entirely happy with his line ups.
You do realize Torreira has been playing under Arteta and just recovered from an illness, also Ceballos needed to start after his last performance? Stop whining about Martinelli, the pressure you guys are putting on the boy and Saka is becoming too much, now look at Saka at 18, contract talks Is an issue, something that shouldn’t even be happening.
But then Nketiah was ineffective cuasei he didn’t score right??
Okay Coach
Don’t complain about the team selection until we see the full match
I won’t even complain about Ozil until I see how he plays today, especially because easy home games like this are supposed to be his forte
Saka is a good attacking LB, but he must be exhausted after that intense game in Greece. Same goes with Lacazette
“especially because easy home games”
LOL!
Everton, easy?
Good line up.
All I need is the 3 pts. Hope Kolasinac produce more going forward and Ozil at his best. COYG.
Nice Selection…
Everyone seems to be screaming Martinelli.
I say it’s fair how Arteta is using him, everybody suddenly expects Martinelli to be the goalscoring savior after PEA.
On Thursday, Martinelli will go again.
Fair selection.
I see what he’s doing with Nketiah.
It’s very good for the team, no single player will feel comfortable, everybody will feel they need to step up as the coach is ready to play anyone.
Rotation makes it sweeter, Even Pep starts Jesus ahead of Aguero sometimes even when Kun is fit.
I really can’t wait for the moaners to come on here and start saying how bad the lineup is
Well Eddie, I sincerely hope you’re right on this one.
I hope I’m right too…actually I believe I’m right.
The pressure on Martinelli and Saka is insane.
Just think about the whole contract Saga going on around 18 years old Saka? I think Arteta is using them properly
totally agree with you Eddie. Also i think Arteta is confident of Winning just like how Pep always is apart from when he faces Klopp or Maureen haha
Arteta is slowly digging his own grave by playing Ozil and Xhaka.
@Topgunner been reading all your comments on here and everything you say points to ozil and xhala, clearly you have an agenda against them.
The coach knows best
Agree @ hydrogen.
Emery dug his own grave by not playing Ozil. Perhaps Arteta knows how important Ozil is.
All playes are good depends on how the coach wants them to play. Emery & othrs hide Ozil, but Arteta expose him. Yes, Arteta knows best.
Xhaka is needed as an LB when Kolasinac is in the opposition’s half. We don’t have another left-footed DM who can play as a left CB like him
Arteta can’t bench his ex-teammate Ozil, because it will ruin the dressing room harmony. This is also supposed to be an easy home game, which is Ozil’s specialty
Christ!! Dude outsiders should be the one saying this crap about Arteta and Ozil, but then it’s coming from you and it’s not surprising. Really? Arteta is scared of benching Ozil cause it will ruin the dressing room? It has nothing to do with Ozil’s performances?
In fact I’ve never heard a single pundit or opposition fan say Arteta can’t handle Ozil because they were teammates, but it’s from you a self acclaim fan.
Dude all you see is the bad side of stuffs, I’ve never seen you pointed out good stuffs about Ozil. This statement bout Arteta and Ozil is just so unreasonable.
I don’t think I can live a week around you with this your vibe, I swear if I do, I’ll sink into depression
True, I don’t think it has something to do with Ozil’s form
I always says Ozil is a very unselfish player and has great finishing ability, but he is not a super-creative player anymore
Creativity does not die.
Chances not taken is the key to your education. Chances not created is another–Arsenal have a weak 3D game without Giroud.
Do not blame Ozil if you have no idea about football.
Arteta did not become Pep’s assistant by fluke. It was Wenger’s knowledge of the EPL that Pep wanted and also the ability to make tough decisions.
Playing Ozil is a no brainier.
Can’t bench? What do you mean by that?
He didn’t take Ozil to Greece let alone play him.
Did u blind to see how xhaka cover the left back when saka going forward. How ozil open up the defense when supported by midfield?
Good team selection, Saka deserve some rest.
What is happening with Martinali?
MA is continuing to rotate. Not sure about Kolasinac over Saka? Maybe Martinelli needs a rest and ready for Thursday again. Will be interesting to see if Ozil can perform well again also. Let’s see..
understand why hes put bellerin back in … and hope that ceballos ozil combo will continue to flourish … endless playing of xhaka does not instill confidence but its basically about whether this defence can hold up against the best attack its faced in several matches … will be close i think
Also I hope people realize Saka is too young to play thrice in a week right?