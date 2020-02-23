Official Arsenal team to face Everton – Saka dropped, Ozil and Pepe back in the team

Mikel Arteta has named his team to face Everton at the Emirates this afternoon.

From this point onwards every Arsenal Premier League game is a must-win one if there is any chance of making the top four (or five if Man City ban is upheld).

The same applies to Everton, which sets this game up perfectly for a very intriguing afternoon of football.

Obviously there have been changes from the team that was sent out to face Olympiacos on Thursday evening. Mesut Ozil is back and Nicolas Pepe starts.

Saka loses his place, however, Mustafi and Luiz retain their spots in the centre of the defence.

Arteta has also gone with Dani Ceballos, who in combination with Ozil in the Newcastle game was so effective, well, in the second half.

Anyway, here is the team Arteta has gone with.

📋 Our team news for today's game against @Everton 🇪🇸 @HectorBellerin is fit to start

🇨🇮 Pepe comes into the starting XI

🇪🇸 @DaniCeballos46 partners Granit #️⃣ #ARSEVE — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 23, 2020

So, are you happy with this team that Arteta has gone with? Let us know in the comments below

Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.

JustArsenal match preview here

JustArsenal predicted line up here (for comparison)

Pundits predict Arsenal v Newcastle here