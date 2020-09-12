Official Arsenal team to face Fulham – Willian and Gabriel start

Here we go, the first day and first game of the 2020/21 Premier League season and providing everything goes to plan Arsenal could get this campaign off to a flyer with a win over the Cottagers this afternoon.

Momentum is everything and the last thing Arsenal need is to start slowly and drop points, a win is absolutely essential if the lads are to be competitive in the league right from the very start.

I am very confident that Arsenal will get all three points and I am of the opinion that the team below that Mikel Arteta has selected is more than good enough to take care of Scott Parker’s men.

📋 Team news for our first @PremierLeague game of the season! 🇧🇷 @biel_m04 makes his debut

🇬🇧 @RobHolding95 and @KieranTierney1 both in defence

🇧🇷 There's also a debut for Willian #️⃣ #FULARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 12, 2020

