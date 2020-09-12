Official Arsenal team to face Fulham – Willian and Gabriel start

Here we go, the first day and first game of the 2020/21 Premier League season and providing everything goes to plan Arsenal could get this campaign off to a flyer with a win over the Cottagers this afternoon.
Momentum is everything and the last thing Arsenal need is to start slowly and drop points, a win is absolutely essential if the lads are to be competitive in the league right from the very start.
I am very confident that Arsenal will get all three points and I am of the opinion that the team below that Mikel Arteta has selected is more than good enough to take care of Scott Parker’s men.
What do you think of Arteta’s team selection for the game against Fulham?
Is this the team to record an opening day win? Let us know in the comments below.
Get in there! Willian and Gabriel 👊 COYG
Yes.. get in there. Good to see them start. I m loving the quality in the bench as well. Players will be rotated base on form and opponents…
Lets hope the midfield gets strengthen though
Too early for Magalhaes, but Arteta doesn’t seem to trust Kolasinac anymore. I wonder if Kolasinac would leave before the transfer window is closed
I think he will, GAI, there’s a fair bit of interest in him…
👍 Uzi
COYG
Where is Saliba. ? Injured already?
Like many people have been saying it here time and again,he is going to be eased in.
👍
Am so confident on this one..strong line up
As what I expected, Willian benches Pepe if we use 3-4-3. Unfortunately Saliba is still unfit and Martinez is considering the offers
I’m worried about Magalhaes though, since he just joined us and didn’t have much time to gel with his new teammates
You are playing Fulham and u are worried. Smh. Even your team B can beat Fulham
Someone on arseblog said Arteta is making Arsenal interesting that players don’t want to leave anymore. LoL
3-4-3
Lol…
“Willian was brought in to be our CAM” they said.
I already said it, he’ll end up battling the wings with the likes of Pepe, Saka and Nelson.
There’s a reason Arteta is hell bent on getting Aouar.
There won’t be a room for CAM.
I’m buzzing, let’s win this.
Just a reminder guys, it’s our job to create a positive vibe this new season.
Please let’s all try to share positive vibes and create a positive atmosphere for the players as we all look to get back into the top four this season
Even whenever we lose, please let’s not beat ourselves down for too long and let’s not keep whining for days.
Keep the negativity to bare minimum, keep it to zero if it’s possible.
ONWARDS TOGETHER👊👊👊
Well said Eddie. Win or lose, Arteta needs our support. We will get to where we want but its gonna take time hence he needs that support. We can see he means business and we are seeing the progress.
Reminds me of klopp when he first came to Liverpool. The rest is history now
God bless you Eddie,…… Let’s us support the club and the team even when they lose……
Looks like 343 but if belerin goes back it becomes a back 4 and a 433
Good to see auba lead the team again
It sadly looks like Martinez is gone. Not even making the bench.
I am compelled to think that some of these coaches bet on games.
Whatever the formation we’re playing I can’t tell. Holding for Saliba is a joke.
Anyway 5-1to Arsenal.
Wait and see the game first before calling any decision a joke. Saliva is probably injured, as he isn’t even on the bench.
At least we’re both hoping for a big win 😀. I’d like a clean sheet though, and an Auba hattrick….. COYG!!!
Saliba…. autocorrect 🤦🏾♂️