Official Arsenal team to face Leeds United in the FA Cup third round

Official Arsenal team – Mikel Arteta has gone with a mixed yet experienced side to face Leeds United.
It was always going to be the case that changes would be made from the team that beat Manchester United but that should not stop Arsenal qualifying for the next round.
Arteta has to find the right balancing act between resting players for the Premier League and not putting out a team that will get turned over by the championship high flyers.
This line up looks a decent one to me, there is more than enough in the midfield and attack to put a few past the Yorkshiremen.
📋 Tonight's #EmiratesFACup team news!
🔙 @RobHolding95 returns
〽️ @MesutOzil1088 picked to start
🇦🇷 @EmiMartinezz1 will be in goal
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 6, 2020
Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.
This game is also live on the BBC for those living in the UK or with access to a VPN
Also, if you go to Arsenal.com you will be able to get live commentary text and Arsenal radio.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
We should be able to win comfortably with this lineup
I see Ozil,Lacazette & Pepe as big risks tho.
These guys had a tough Dec. They should be getting more rest after knowing how hard everyone is working now.
Anything but a win with this line up will be unacceptable
Emery’s 3-4-1-2?
……………. Martinez
…… Holding . Sokratis . Luiz
Nelson . Guendouzi . Xhaka . Kolasinac
…………….. Ozil
……….. Pepe …….. Lacazette
It would interesting if Arteta chooses this formation
I think this is a 3-5-2 formation if i am not mistaken.
Wow.. didn’t predict this.
Decent lineup
COYG