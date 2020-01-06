Official Arsenal team to face Leeds United in the FA Cup third round

Official Arsenal team – Mikel Arteta has gone with a mixed yet experienced side to face Leeds United.

It was always going to be the case that changes would be made from the team that beat Manchester United but that should not stop Arsenal qualifying for the next round.

Arteta has to find the right balancing act between resting players for the Premier League and not putting out a team that will get turned over by the championship high flyers.

This line up looks a decent one to me, there is more than enough in the midfield and attack to put a few past the Yorkshiremen.

Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.

This game is also live on the BBC for those living in the UK or with access to a VPN

Also, if you go to Arsenal.com you will be able to get live commentary text and Arsenal radio.

JustArsenal match preview here