Official Arsenal team to face Leeds United – Willian starts

It is probably too soon to claim that this match is a must-win for Mikel Arteta otherwise he will be fired but with some of the fan base already turning against him, he simply cannot afford to drop points at Elland Road this afternoon.
The 3-0 loss at home to Aston Villa just before the international break was appalling, anything like that today and you just know the atmosphere will begin to turn toxic and that no one wants.
The fans have been demanding that Arteta makes changes, well, this is the team he has gone with today, make your own minds up whether Arteta has got it right or wrong.
🚨 The team news is in!
🔴 @Joewillock comes into midfield
⛔️ @RobHolding95 partners @biel_m04
🤝 Granit joins @DaniCeballos46#LEEARS
Do you like the team that Arteta has gone with to face off against Leeds United this afternoon?
Leave us your comments below and maybe predict the score at the same time.
Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.
JustArsenal predicted line up (for comparison) here
Nice to see Willock!!
Yes Sue. Seems Arteta really listens to the fans
Let’s hope he has a good ‘un, Kstix! Boy, we could do with his energy right now!! 😉
Were’s party to
Looks like a back four. Good to see Willock play and Aubamayang at centre forward.
Back 4 👍 You got in there early, Declan 😄
Nice to see a 433
All the best Pepe and Willock. Hoping they have a good game.
This is Joe’s well deserved chance to make a real statement!
Either Auba through the middle or Willian false 9 again (please no). Very surprised Willian is ahead of Saka but may just be a rest for the lad as he’s played a lot of minutes in the last week or so.
4-4-3??? 🤞
If Willian starts as a false nine again, it’d likely be a disaster. Because he’s too weak to hold the opponents off
We need a taller false nine in the mold of Firmino, Giroud or Harry Kane
Back 4 👍 good.
But Lius should have come in for HOLDIMG.
A nd WILLIEM is he isn’t function today? I think he shouldn’t be a starter for our Dealing TEAM.
I prefer Luiz to holding. Don’t know why Luiz could not even make the bench.
I wish arsenal the best of luck
He’s just become a dad…
…and he’s best in a back three, whereas Holding is better in a four.
👍
Willock finally starts! I hope he can make a lot of crosses and dribbles from the right side, as what he did in EL games.
I think it would be 4-3-3 when we have the ball:
……………………… Leno
Bellerin . Holding . Magalhaes . Tierney
…………………….. Xhaka
………… Willock …………. Ceballos
Pepe ………………………………….. Willian
……………………… Aubameyang
And 3-4-3 when we’re defending:
………………………. Leno
……….. Holding . Magalhaes . Xhaka
Bellerin . Willock . Ceballos . Tierney
…. Pepe … Aubameyang … Willian
Or Xhaka may drop as LWB and Tierney to take as CB
Yup both scenarios possible…
Xhaka doesn’t have the pace to be an LWB
If Aubameyang bangs a hattrick today it might be the beginning of the end of Laca’s Arsenal career
Now we can only wait and hope… Arteta seems to have bulged to pressure… I hope these Arsenal fans can give him a break now…
Indeed!
It’s a 4231 with Willock behind Auba. Let’s see how this goes. Leeds are playing 3331. They are setup to press. I see a win for us.
Phenom this leeds formation is weird, 3331? This man is obsessed with pressing. There will surely be lots of corners in this match.
Lenohappy, it’s the same formation he used against Liverpool to press the defence to make mistakes.
Is auba playing center forward or Willian as a false 9, I’m sorry but can someone please explain to me.
Auba is playing CF.
We just have to wait and see
I just hope xhaka will not pile more pressures on our already fragile defence with his side way and negative passes.
Sheffield United are playing the same rubbish side way pattern against west harm United. They are getting punished for it already.
You can’t escape being punished even by weakest team if you insist on boring negative side ways passes instead playing attacking football.
I hope arteta realises this…
Hey, Arteta has changed the formation… He has placed Auba down the centre… He has no other option than to play Xhaka and Cebalos… He has played Willock and Pepe… So now we back to sideways passing… Already too negative before the game even begins…
Whatever the result, our Manager has made the right move to change from the back three set up.I hope his decision bears fruit, and I think it will.Ever optimistic.
Grandad I think we may see the 3-4-3 in some way in the match. Like Xhaka dropping to CB or LWB to defend against Leeds press and facilitate counters.
Willian!!!!! No logic for it whatsoever, his performance has been dire. Arteta credibility hangs by a thread
Let’s give Arteta the benefit of the doubt. What if Willian shines and bags a hat trick?
Let’s wait and see.
If pigs could fly!!!
Win today and we move up to 8th, lose and we drop to 14th.
This really is a pivotal game.
And now you’ve jinxed it…You know these boys never step up when you need them to..
Xhaka will be playing wing back. Watch out.
Stupid blue kit
Don’t like the shirt they’re warming up in!!!
I’m absent today.
AWOL, Gily? 😄
Team selection looks decent. Now let’s hope its a straight foward formation and not some over complicated arteta ball.
Leeds will be out to press and harass. A bit worried for Xhaka. He tends to slip up when being pressed.
Hope we won’t loose too many balls in our half and capitalise on their shaky defence. COYG!
I hope we win. Tho I’m not too optimistic about it
Good effort
I’m really beginning to dislike Ceballos and Pepe..