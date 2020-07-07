Official Arsenal team to face Leicester City – a very strong line up

Another huge game for Arsenal fresh off the 2-0 win over Wolves at the weekend and a victory against Leicester City would be massive in the quest for European football next season.
Brendan Rodgers men are no walkovers, they are a deserved third in the standings and after a poor restart, they have got back to winning ways with a 3-0 thumping of Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Mikel Arteta has seen his team record four straight wins and that has given him the cushion to select whatever team he sees fit without being subjected to too much criticism simply because he is getting results.
This is the team he is starting with against Leicester this evening and there is every reason to feel confident of another three points in the bank.
📋 Here's tonight's team to face Leicester!
🇫🇷 @LacazetteAlex starts up top
🇪🇸 @HectorBellerin returns
🏴 @KieranTierney1 also starts
#️⃣ #ARSLEI
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 7, 2020
Are you happy with Arteta’s team selection for the game against the Foxes?
Is this the team to record their fourth Premier League win in a row? Let us know in the comments below.
Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.
Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.
JustArsenal predicted line up (for comparison) here
JustArsenal match preview here
Happy! 🔴 COYG
3-4-3 again:
………………………. Martinez
……….. Mustafi . Luiz . Kolasinac
Bellerin . Ceballos . Xhaka . Tierney
…. Saka … Lacazette … Aubameyang
The Gunners have the home advantage and they have high confidence after the winning streak, so I believe they’d win. I just wished Maitland-Niles would start ahead of Bellerin and Pepe ahead of Saka, but Saka deserves a starting position due to his goal three days ago
Avoid respecting the opponent too much…We are the home team after all..COYG!
Bellerin again? If not injury and AMN is on the bench, he should advise himself. What does he have to do to be a starter. Not in midfield nor RB. Come again Arteta
Yeah great, here we go again.
The coach shouldn’t rotate, and he’s making a mistake not playing Niles. SMH
When was the last time you saw AMN start games. If Arteta know Niles is not a RB, he should stop playing him there.
Bellerin is simply the best right back we have. He might be out of stride at this time, but the coach’s job is to know who is better . Not get emotionally carried away like the fans. Hector is just simply the best RB we have.
He’ll be the best only at arsenal.
The reason why some people are paid to be coaches is because they are not as impulsive as fans. For fans, two games out of stride means you ain’t good anymore. The coach sees more than that. I’ll give you a simple test. Look at how Bellerin moves off the ball today. Compare that with Cedirc in the last game. You’ll understand why any coach would prefer him . Off form doesn’t mean flop.
Joe, I will always play those who are on-form in my team not a long serving player like ozil
@phenom, on ozil we agree. What caused you to believe bellerin is off form?
Great selection.. Glad to see he’s sticking to this formation for the rest of the season. Consistency.
Hope Lacazette turns up today.
Good luck to the boys…
It feels weird though, something feels wrong, something smells wrong, I’m trying to figure out what.
Oh Yeah, it’s the doomsayers, they’ve been invisible for a while now, the moaners who moan before every game and after.
Come out come out! Come out and plaaaaay!!
🤣🤣🤣
👌😂😂😂😂
Nice one
Is cedric injured?
Win win win. No room for error. 3 points needed desperately.
Is Cedric injured? He’s not even on the bench.
@Godswill boy you are the definition of positivity
A good test 👍 as the boys fight to entertain us and for the bragging rights.We will qualify for Europa but CL it’s not in our hands.coyg! Good lineup
Some goal Welbz just scored for Watford 👌
Welbeezy is wrecking havoc? 😂 He looks odd with the short haircut.
🤣 He does… at one point I thought he was going for the Kid look (from Kid and Play, you may not have heard of them 😝) Auba’s going for it now 😉
What a night for goals, QD… Welbz, Zaha and even Benteke (faint 🤣)
What a goal👏 madam sue
It was a beauty, LD 👍
Kolasinac and Bellerin would not start for me. The absence of AMN and to a lesser extent Holding is surprising and disappointing.
Thank you Grandad
Need rotation…game ahead is all tough and too frequent
Not a bad line-up. We can and should win! COYG!
We should do something quick about ozil back. Please for once let’s just support the coach selection and stop all this Niles in the middle nonsense,I remember it was Eddie and I who keep saying what a talent Saka is our best academy graduate immediately we saw him play, but someone here keeps saying Nelson is a better player, at least now we can see who is right and who is not so right, so please give leave the team formation and tactics to the coach.
Arteta is through with Ozil mate, no point discussing him anymore.
About Ozil, we should do something quick. the more players we have the better. I don’t miss him though . ON your second point , I strongly concur. The coach sees the players all week. I don’t know why some fans think they know the team better than him.
Arteta knows how to coach and we also know how to watch. A must win this evening. COYG!
Any link for watching
@okiror you need to subscribe to watching EPL Livestream is illegal
Here where I stay we usually go watch in bars in crowded places but bse of curfew n Covid 19 am relying on live streams
When you get to sportsbay, scroll down. the game will be there . for todays game , they have 5 different links. If sportsbay doesn’t work, try cricfree.pw
No cedric, is he injured, I now prefer him to Bellerin
Joe ,fans are entitled to their views which are based primarily on how players have performed in matches not on the training ground.It has always been thus and always will be.
I agree. I just think the one thing we should change is looking down on players simply because they didn’t perform well in the last game. I think we should view every player starting from a position of optimism in every game, and hope that we’ll be proven right. that’s all.
Leicester are above us for a reason. That wolves result was “punching above our weight”.
If we lose tonight it’ll be down to Cashley (in the studio) the crap he’s been spouting, talk about jinx it!!
Now Smudger’s bigging up Mustafi….. oh I’m nervous 🙈🤣
We are not loosing this one sue it’s nailed for a win we are the Arsenal 👌 all we need to do is play our game
Good selection I wonder what people in here are mourning about! We needed a first 11 and Arteta has almost done that .Do we want a coach who tinkers the team so often? Then we should have stayed with Emery.
I hope the boys keep on the positive results come on gunners shoooooooot!!!!!