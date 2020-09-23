Official Arsenal team to face Leicester City – Pepe and Luiz start

This may not be a Premier League game but I suspect that Mikel Arteta will take it very seriously because of who the opponents are.
There is sure to be some experimenting done by both managers but this is not a game that either Arteta or Brendan Rodgers will want to lose.
Both teams have a 100% start to the Premier League season and the last thing either will want is for the momentum to be derailed.
Also, some Arsenal players do have a thing or two to prove and tonight’s game is a perfect opportunity for certain players to do just that.
This is the Arsenal team to face Leicester City in the Carabao Cup this evening.
Can this team that Arteta has selected get the better of the Foxes?
If arsenal get past Leicester and if Liverpool wins then arsenal will have to play pool again. .. i honestly don’t fancy this cup
i expected to see saliba playing tonight
Me too….
I can’t find the full list here
Re read the article and hit ‘here’ outlined in red and it takes you to The Arsenal website
Good strong bench 👍
COYG
It’s a strong attack…
I’m not surprised about Ozil and Guendouzi. Both are not wanted at the club anymore.
Douzi could still get his chance but Ozil? I doubt it.
Yesterday I mentioned one fact we’re all ignoring that’s an option.
Right now I’m seeing it as a possibility.
Ozil won’t be named among the 25 man list for the season.
I’m willing to bet on it.
This isn’t any information from anywhere, this is my personal opinion.
Ozil and Douzi or another player (Mustafi/Sokratis/Torreira) would be replaced by Aouar and Partey on the 25 man list.
Goodluck to the boys tonight. I hope they get the win
For me, this was it – now or never… not even making the squad has answered that!
Come on boys!! 🤞
Honestly sad to not see them making the squad, I guess this is really the end for Ozil at arsenal, like Eddie Suggests, I think Guendouzi would be used at some point if we can’t move, I guess torreira is really off to Athletico then. Best of luck to the lads.
Yes, Kstix, Ozil is over and out… I agree about MG, makes sense. It is sad, but I’m sure Aouar and TP arriving will soften the blow 🤣🤣 Torreira > 🤑👍
Sue, I expected him to feature also, at least to get a shot at it once again.
The whole story is a sad one.
This is not an attack on him, I just wish he’ll decide to leave to one of those clubs interested in him, leave for his own good and for the good of the Arsenal FC he has reiterated countless times he loves.
It’s obvious the club really want to get his high wage bill off, and I wish he’d just say screw this and he’d leave. At least everyone stops worrying and expectations dies off.
I agree, Eddie…I can’t wait for this mess to end!
Anyway, let’s progress to round 4 😉
Eddie but thats not fair to ozil🤣🤣🤣
Yeah I know right? It’s sad the way both parties are ending their relationship. This whole thing isn’t good for one single person, one!! This whole isn’t good for the club, it isn’t good for Ozil, and it’s not in any way good for the fans who seem divided over him.
I just wish they’d com to a decision fast and whatever they decided to do they can all move on and we can focus on our club
Even if after this ozil still still doesn’t have a little respect for himself and leave the club, then it will be so clear even to his followers that all he really ever cared about it’s the money. The truth is the club gave him the contract and he has every reason to stay and see out his contract but at least he should have a little respect for himself and move.
Why is this bad for Ozil? He is getting his money without the the wear and tear to boot. He will have many suiters next year and will make plenty of money . The only loser is the club especially if excluding him is not due to performance. Arsenal have more explaining to do so those of us who are not yet mad at Ozil get behind the club. This is done in bad taste.
Icw nobody asked you to get ‘mad’ at ozil, you can decide to support ozil the player or Arsenal the club. And I don’t think the club have any reason to explain to the fans because when they were given out the contract to ozil, they didn’t explain to us or seek our permission.
I’ve also been contemplating that possibility with regards Ozil. If he’s not going to be used, then better exclude him to free up that non-English quota for any of our incomings. But, what do I know?
That’s the big reason he’s likely to not make the EPL list
Really with this much defenders
Battle of the barnets > Luiz v Choudhury COYG
We are starting THE TANK alongside Pennywise? Hope his balloon doesn’t get shot, LOL
Good lineup. Interesting midfield partnership. Hope it clicks together well enough to be considered as an option in future.
COYG!
Tank? Penny wise?
You’ve lost me🤔
Tank= Kola, Pennywise= Luiz, Lol
A youtube channel by the name of 442oons do cartoon portrayals of footballers and Luiz is depicted as the Clown from IT. Quite hilarious.
🎈🤣
Could be a 4-3-3 system with AMN and Kolasinac as full backs, to match up with Leicester.?Looks like Guendouzi does not have a future with Arsenal and that Ozil is effectively being frozen out by decree from “above”.
The treatment of Ozil is a disgrace to our club even though I want him out but this is kit good for the image of our club internationally
Okiror what I don’t understand is why you guys are not talking about Real madrid that what they are doing to Bale is not good for the club image, at least Arsenal hasn’t yet come out to say anything bad about Ozil, Real madrid says Bale likes golf more than he love playing for Madrid but I didn’t see you guys talking about that, please the club has made there decision, let ozil decide whatever he wants, if he wants to sit out his contract then fine.
I think it was Bale who posted that image? In the same way Ozil hasn’t disrespected our club. Also Madrid fans generally agree that Bale is not required at the club. He is not what you would class as an opinion divider like Ozil.
Sid Ozil didn’t even achieved half of what Bale achieved for Madrid and you are here saying madrid fans ‘generally’ agreed that Bale should leave the club. A player that won 3 champions league and scored in 2 finals and 2 or 3 la liga titles and you are saying the fans generally agree for him to leave lol. Some of you Ozil fans are so funny.
Arsenal ismy love I do tmi d what happens in Madrid, I have known Arsenal for being classy
The treatment of Ozil is poor i agree. But Ozil doesn’t look like who wants to play football anymore. I don’t think he is hungry for the game anymore. If he is I’m pretty sure that he would have made move to leave Arsenal. No wonder Arteta wouldn’t consider him, because i Arteta have seen that he isn’t even hungry for football. Look at Rodriguez.
Look at Sanchez, Mykitahyan even Bale.
And Alexis Sanchez!
Arteta doesn’t rate Matt Macey one bit!
