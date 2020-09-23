Official Arsenal team to face Leicester City – Pepe and Luiz start

This may not be a Premier League game but I suspect that Mikel Arteta will take it very seriously because of who the opponents are.

There is sure to be some experimenting done by both managers but this is not a game that either Arteta or Brendan Rodgers will want to lose.

Both teams have a 100% start to the Premier League season and the last thing either will want is for the momentum to be derailed.

Also, some Arsenal players do have a thing or two to prove and tonight’s game is a perfect opportunity for certain players to do just that.

This is the Arsenal team to face Leicester City in the Carabao Cup this evening.

Nicolas Pepe starts

David Luiz returns

Bukayo Saka also in starting XI

Can this team that Arteta has selected get the better of the Foxes?

