Official Arsenal team to face Liverpool – Elneny and Martinez start

Arsenal faces off against Liverpool this afternoon in the Community Shield and while it does not carry the same prestige as the FA Cup, it is still silverware and a fantastic opportunity to get the new season off to a flyer.

Liverpool is obviously a formidable opponent and are the favourites, however, that was the case the last time Arsenal played them and we all know what happened then.

Match fitness should not be too much of an issue even though Liverpool have played an extra friendly prior to this match and everything will come down to how the game is played on the day and Mikel Arteta has already proven to be a match for the top managers in the division.

This is the Arsenal team that Arteta has gone with today.

Here's how we line up for today's game…

