Official Arsenal team to face Liverpool – Laca and Auba start

Massive test for Arsenal this evening as they visit Anfield, home of the Premier League champions.

Liverpool will be rather motivated for this game having lost out to Arsenal the last two times these sides have met. Jurgen Klopp’s men will definitely be looking for revenge.

Arsenal will know what to expect, Mikel Arteta will have minds focussed I am sure and the Spaniard will have a game plan to combat Liverpool’s expected dominance of the ball.

Is this team from Mikel Arteta strong enough to withstand the Liverpool juggernaut and leave Anfield with something?

Leave us your comments below and maybe predict the score at the same time.

Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.

  1. Sue says:
    September 28, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    Tesco 😁

  2. Roachie says:
    September 28, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    Luiz ahead of Gabriel ?? Grrrr

    1. gotanidea says:
      September 28, 2020 at 7:08 pm

      Please don’t make Arsenal’s future manager hate us

  3. jon fox says:
    September 28, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    I predict a two goal defeat, based entirely on unbiased thinking. Unlike many life long Gooners and fans at all clubs, I ALWAYS LEAVE MY PERSONAL FAN BIAS ASIDE WHEN MAKING PREDICTIONS.

  4. Eddie says:
    September 28, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    Fair enough line up.. All eyes on Elneny tonight.
    Smart move by Arteta, hoping our wingers and fullbacks create some chances for our strikers.
    Expecting to see us fight till the last minute.

    P.S-Aouar awaiting medicals, deal done.
    Partey’s negotiations slightly moving further now

    1. Kstix says:
      September 28, 2020 at 7:20 pm

      Fr? Amazing

    2. Sid says:
      September 28, 2020 at 7:20 pm

      Any news about outgoings Eddie? And thank you for these updates.

  5. gotanidea says:
    September 28, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    Good line-up, because we need Xhaka’s and Elneny’s work rate to keep up with Henderson, Wijnaldum and Fabinho. Tierney and Maitland-Niles will surely nullify Salah and Alexander-Arnold, but I’m not sure about Holding and Bellerin

    1. Sue says:
      September 28, 2020 at 7:08 pm

      Henderson’s out gai… 🤞

      1. gotanidea says:
        September 28, 2020 at 7:11 pm

        Great, because Liverpool will lose his leadership

  6. Defund The Media says:
    September 28, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    I am a bag of nerves!! I can feel some VAR controversy incoming, hopefully in our favour!!

    1. Sue says:
      September 28, 2020 at 7:24 pm

      Breathe!!!! 😀

  7. Howard says:
    September 28, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    Surprised Gabriel is not involved
    Once again, they’ll be playing from the back.

    MA trusts AMN so much that he can’t drop him in big games

    Am only surprised with Elneny coming in for Ceballos

    MA says if you work hard you play

  8. S.J says:
    September 28, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    Fair enough line up. Let’s see how it goes.

  9. Jimmy Bauer says:
    September 28, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    MA seems to find a way to win games despite many of usbnot agreeing with his line up….Gabriel should be starting this game..He’s a rock against set pieces at our end and can score with his end in Liverpool’s box…Still I trust the manager…
    COYG!

  10. Pepe says:
    September 28, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    Luiz and Leno. This will be a nervy evening
    The difference between our last two teams that triumphed over Liverpool is the absence of Martinez i hope that will not be decisive. Let’s go boiz

    1. Dan kit says:
      September 28, 2020 at 7:22 pm

      Martinez just spilled an easy save to nearly cost his team a goal .

    2. Kstix says:
      September 28, 2020 at 7:23 pm

      I thought about this and how much more confident I would have been with martinez still here and in the lineup. Here’s to hoping Leno has a great game for us. COYG

  11. Highbury Hero says:
    September 28, 2020 at 7:16 pm

    Good luck to Liverpool tonight. They are going to need it.

  12. RW1 says:
    September 28, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    At least Leeds made a go of it … even with no attacking midfield option with this line up we will be overwhelmed in midfield and vulnerable at back … if we keep it down to a 2 goal difference It will be a good result but it’s a sad reflection on state of our footballing ability

  13. Sid says:
    September 28, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    Good lineup. Let’s hope for a positive result.
    COYG!

  14. Emmaobi says:
    September 28, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    Why is Gabriel not there. Ceballos Marks more than Elneny. After all am not the coach.

