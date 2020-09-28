Official Arsenal team to face Liverpool – Laca and Auba start

Massive test for Arsenal this evening as they visit Anfield, home of the Premier League champions.

Liverpool will be rather motivated for this game having lost out to Arsenal the last two times these sides have met. Jurgen Klopp’s men will definitely be looking for revenge.

Arsenal will know what to expect, Mikel Arteta will have minds focussed I am sure and the Spaniard will have a game plan to combat Liverpool’s expected dominance of the ball.

Is this team from Mikel Arteta strong enough to withstand the Liverpool juggernaut and leave Anfield with something?

