Official Arsenal team to face Liverpool – Laca and Auba start

Massive test for Arsenal this evening as they visit Anfield, home of the Premier League champions.
Liverpool will be rather motivated for this game having lost out to Arsenal the last two times these sides have met. Jurgen Klopp’s men will definitely be looking for revenge.
Arsenal will know what to expect, Mikel Arteta will have minds focussed I am sure and the Spaniard will have a game plan to combat Liverpool’s expected dominance of the ball.
📋 Tonight's team news…
🏴 @KieranTierney1 starts
🇧🇷 @DavidLuiz_4 returns
🏴 @MaitlandNiles also in XI
#️⃣ #LIVARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 28, 2020
Is this team from Mikel Arteta strong enough to withstand the Liverpool juggernaut and leave Anfield with something?
Tesco 😁
Luiz ahead of Gabriel ?? Grrrr
Please don’t make Arsenal’s future manager hate us
I predict a two goal defeat, based entirely on unbiased thinking. Unlike many life long Gooners and fans at all clubs, I ALWAYS LEAVE MY PERSONAL FAN BIAS ASIDE WHEN MAKING PREDICTIONS.
Fair enough line up.. All eyes on Elneny tonight.
Smart move by Arteta, hoping our wingers and fullbacks create some chances for our strikers.
Expecting to see us fight till the last minute.
P.S-Aouar awaiting medicals, deal done.
Partey’s negotiations slightly moving further now
Fr? Amazing
Any news about outgoings Eddie? And thank you for these updates.
Good line-up, because we need Xhaka’s and Elneny’s work rate to keep up with Henderson, Wijnaldum and Fabinho. Tierney and Maitland-Niles will surely nullify Salah and Alexander-Arnold, but I’m not sure about Holding and Bellerin
Henderson’s out gai… 🤞
Great, because Liverpool will lose his leadership
I am a bag of nerves!! I can feel some VAR controversy incoming, hopefully in our favour!!
Breathe!!!! 😀
Surprised Gabriel is not involved
Once again, they’ll be playing from the back.
MA trusts AMN so much that he can’t drop him in big games
Am only surprised with Elneny coming in for Ceballos
MA says if you work hard you play
Fair enough line up. Let’s see how it goes.
MA seems to find a way to win games despite many of usbnot agreeing with his line up….Gabriel should be starting this game..He’s a rock against set pieces at our end and can score with his end in Liverpool’s box…Still I trust the manager…
COYG!
Luiz and Leno. This will be a nervy evening
The difference between our last two teams that triumphed over Liverpool is the absence of Martinez i hope that will not be decisive. Let’s go boiz
Martinez just spilled an easy save to nearly cost his team a goal .
I thought about this and how much more confident I would have been with martinez still here and in the lineup. Here’s to hoping Leno has a great game for us. COYG
Good luck to Liverpool tonight. They are going to need it.
At least Leeds made a go of it … even with no attacking midfield option with this line up we will be overwhelmed in midfield and vulnerable at back … if we keep it down to a 2 goal difference It will be a good result but it’s a sad reflection on state of our footballing ability
Good lineup. Let’s hope for a positive result.
COYG!
Why is Gabriel not there. Ceballos Marks more than Elneny. After all am not the coach.