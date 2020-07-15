Official Arsenal team to face Liverpool – No Aubameyang, Saka starts

Massive game tonight for both teams, Arsenal need a good result to build momentum before they face Man City at the weekend in the FA Cup semi-final and Liverpool want to break the Premier League points record.
Additionally, you have to think that both the Arsenal players and Mikel Arteta himself would love to stop the Reds from getting to 100 points.
Anyway, this is the team that Arteta has decided to go with this evening.
🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🚨
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Dani Ceballos drop to the bench as Arsenal host Liverpool at the Emirates tonight, live on Sky Sports!
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 15, 2020
Is this team good enough to stop the Red machine or is it one that is about to get steamrollered this evening at the Emirates? Let us know in the comments below.
Glad to see Torreira’s back! COYG
Wish I could see Ozils back Sue, this minor tweak is taking on a life of it’s own!!!
🤣🤣🤣🤣 good one, Ken!!!
But Sue is he going to be match fit and sharp tonight?by the way Orstein has revealed today that despite having 3 years left on his contract MAN his arsenal career is over,with the player wanting to leave and blaming the lack of trust MA has for him and the lack of game time especially in midfield,himself and his representatives contrary to the club who wants to wait for the conclusion of the season they want to be allowed to look at the different offers from English and German club’s and other options now!this one will happens for sure!back to the game in hand,I hate using cliche but after our loss all I want is a win I don’t care how we do it penalty,VAR…..I couldn’t care less! COYG
Probably not, Siamois, but can be subbed at half time if he’s struggling..
That’s a shame about Ainsley… I thought he was a keeper (haha not GK!!)…. makes me wonder who else we’ll let go??
Yes, I’d love a win, even an ugly one….. COYG
Wow…MA has gat something on his sleeve tonight..Auba not starting hmm quite interesting…#COYG
Maybe Aubamenyang needs some rest. Hopefully we get something from this game….
He needs rest but the likes of Xhaka will never rest. I still don’t know what Xhaka contributes to Arsenal. He is slow, poor decision making, he can’t dribble, he can’t mark well. He can’t assist. He only has long range passes. I will like to know why he is always no 1 on the starting line up.
Maybe you are referring to another xhaka. At the moment, arsenal can’t afford to lose Xhaka
As Messi or Mbappe or CR7 he is. You are making no point.
The managers know better than us. What can I say….
Maybe there’s something (on and off) the pitch he brings that we don’t know. I m not Xhaka biggest fan but he seems to be doing better than he was under the former managers
Seems you’ve been blind to the fact that Xhaka actually makes our midfield tick, and without him we’ve been much more worse
I’m just hoping we dont get embarrassed and before anyone says I should be more positive, I was before the spurs game and look what happened there. I know we can win I just dont think we will . But stranger things have happened before
I’m totally with you, Perry 👍
4-3-3 to counter Klopp’s 4-3-3 😂:
……………………… Martinez
Soares . Luiz . Holding . Tierney
…………………….. Xhaka
………… Torreira …………. Saka
Pepe ………………………………….. Nelson
……………………… Lacazette
I think Liverpool players would likely not play with 100% energy, since they have won EPL. I’d still be happy if they let us win deliberately
I think its a 343
Tieney in the back 3
Cedric and saka as wingbacks
Nelson and pepe as wingers
Could be like that
whoever predicted this lineup deserves a round of applause.
So it obvious Auba will be coming in as a num 9…Super sub they say..am very positive
Am glad too sue.Torreira always play well against Liverpool. Chuxzzy, I smell something too. He has a plan. COYG
👍
Auba rested because our big game is at the weekend, not tonight.
👍
Looks like Arteta isn’t too bothered with the cup semi then! So many of them shouldn’t even be playing today, they need rest.
Yes its Liverpool, but its a meaningless fixture for us right now. We should be putting everything into the City game, which now we can’t. In context of where we are right now, and how soon the City game is, this is Arteta’s worst team selection…even if he has changed it up a little.
Mustafi, Bellerin, Auba, Ceballos, are all being rested. Saka was rested last week, Lacazette isn’t a consistent starter. Xhaka and David Luiz aren’t really players that I would classify as ones that tire easily and need a lot of rest. Tierney is the only player that is close to being “overplayed” that is playing today. I dont think many fans would be happy if Arteta put out a bunch of kids and squad players against the best team in the league and we got embarrassed at home
If Arteta had put out a squad filled with kids, you lots would still attack him before kickoff and attack him after losing the game.
Just chill FFS.
Can’t you guys do without complaining every moment?
Exactly Eddie ,it’s not like they have just had anytime off for a pandemic .
It’s not like they’ve been playing games every 2/3/4 days is it now Dan kit! Well if we pick up injuries today or players are fatigued for the cup semi, because of our pointless fixture today, you’d say that was good management?
Thank you Eddie.
People give it a break.
No I would applaud that! Majority
of the senior team need dropping anyway, regardless of a cup semi.
That is very confusing…
What can you do as rookie manager, Arteta is a gumbler and rightly so.No score predictions. come on you reds!
Lord Denning:for the last few weeks you were relatively quiet until our loss to Spurs,now you’re everywhere must have have a good for you, getting the opportunity to tell us how right you were about MA and the team, you should be ashamed of yourself man calling yourself an Arsenal of fan!
I love the gumbler description, something we can all get our teeth into 😁
Good to see Auba, Mustafi getting the rest they need.
City had a whole lot of players rested today. Good luck.
The result doesn’t matter to me tonight, if they get a win, good for the morale. If they don’t, still good, it means we won’t be going to the Europa league, which is what I want.
P.S: Regarding Guardiola’s attack on Wenger, Ferguson and others.
Arsene Wenger’s net spend from 96-2012 was 26million pounds.
Arsenal’s highest record signing was 15Million pounds before they signed Ozil in 2013.
So Pep saying Wenger spent and bought success back then is crap!
The complete Invincibles team all cost less than 40 million pounds back then.
I can tolerate questioning Wenger’s later years and tactics but not the man’s integrity.
Same Wenger people accused of cheap buys & free transfers..? That bald fraud over there at Manchester City is insecure
Have not seen Pep saying that, how dare him! He could have made many fair comparisons but with Wenger, he must be quite lunatic to say that!
I doubt he even believed what was coming out of his mouth. Just trying to desperately defend himself. It’s really got nothing to do with Pep either. It’s the City owners and corruption among UEFA.
RSH It has everything to do with Pep.
The man is clearly bitter, and since he couldn’t defend himself and his club breaching FFP, he resorted to calling names and attacking a whole lot of successful coach.
It’d be reasonable if he mentioned Ferguson and Mourinho, bit including Wenger in the list of people who bought success?
The man is clearly bitter and only proved he has no honour.
I don’t question his managerial skills, but it was a dumb move for him to involve Wenger in order to defend himself
Dug
Our
Grave.
5-0 to them is very kind. They have nothing left to play for so they’re going all out as champions.
Yes we have the cup semifinal, but do we seriously have any chance of winning that? City are on a roll too, they’re not losing in a million years!
S for spurs fan?
On the contrary. Liverpool have won EPL, so they’d likely avoid injuries and high risk in this game. I don’t think they’d be serious
He can be rotating due to fatigue since we dropped after the 70th minute last match. He is probably thinking of FA cup.
4 at the back, extra guy in the middle, Luiz and Holding are not the fastest defenders in the league, midfield and fullbacks will have a tough job to do.
I suspect this will be the last straw unfortunately for AMN who could well move in the transfer window.He is a talented player who will I am sure attract a lot of interest from other Premier League sides and further afield .I find it difficult to understand why he has never been given a real chance, particularly in midfield, and you only have to look at his display when he came on in the good away win against Wolves , to realize how quick and capable he is.I hope I am wrong in reading too much into his omission today but regrettably I think this is the last throw of the rice for him.Strong Liverpool side who I think will edge it.
Agree. This side isn’t good enough that AMN should not be getting consistent game time either. I will be very sad if we lose him.
I can’t imagine anything other than a comfortable Liverpool win. Hopefully a few players can show us some quality tonight. Would be great to see something special from Pepe or Saka and a good performance from Nelson would be nice. Give us some cause for a little optimism for next season.
Burnley just equalised against the Wolves 1-1.
whats arsenals record defeat in prem league!!!!could b beat 2nite .the wresler kola subs waste harry clarke trae coyle would been better why not.COYG
Arsenal 3 Liverpool 0
You are too optimistic..
Arteta knows that only hope of europe is the cup which is a massive long shot so he rightly rests the two players — aube and ceballos — who might do something against city — even so why nelson starts is a mystery to me unless its to parade him for potential buyers … hoping that soares holding and tiernay can begin to gel … luiz is a fixture along with xhaka but both have to be replaced for next season if we are going to escape mid-table mediocrity
