Official Arsenal team to face Liverpool – No Aubameyang, Saka starts

Massive game tonight for both teams, Arsenal need a good result to build momentum before they face Man City at the weekend in the FA Cup semi-final and Liverpool want to break the Premier League points record.

Additionally, you have to think that both the Arsenal players and Mikel Arteta himself would love to stop the Reds from getting to 100 points.

Anyway, this is the team that Arteta has decided to go with this evening.

Is this team good enough to stop the Red machine or is it one that is about to get steamrollered this evening at the Emirates? Let us know in the comments below.

Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.

JustArsenal predicted line up (for comparison) here

JustArsenal match preview here

  1. Sue says:
    July 15, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    Glad to see Torreira’s back! COYG

    Reply
    1. ken1945 says:
      July 15, 2020 at 7:24 pm

      Wish I could see Ozils back Sue, this minor tweak is taking on a life of it’s own!!!

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        July 15, 2020 at 7:29 pm

        🤣🤣🤣🤣 good one, Ken!!!

        Reply
    2. Siamois says:
      July 15, 2020 at 7:57 pm

      But Sue is he going to be match fit and sharp tonight?by the way Orstein has revealed today that despite having 3 years left on his contract MAN his arsenal career is over,with the player wanting to leave and blaming the lack of trust MA has for him and the lack of game time especially in midfield,himself and his representatives contrary to the club who wants to wait for the conclusion of the season they want to be allowed to look at the different offers from English and German club’s and other options now!this one will happens for sure!back to the game in hand,I hate using cliche but after our loss all I want is a win I don’t care how we do it penalty,VAR…..I couldn’t care less! COYG

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        July 15, 2020 at 8:10 pm

        Probably not, Siamois, but can be subbed at half time if he’s struggling..
        That’s a shame about Ainsley… I thought he was a keeper (haha not GK!!)…. makes me wonder who else we’ll let go??
        Yes, I’d love a win, even an ugly one….. COYG

        Reply
  2. Chuxzzy1 says:
    July 15, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    Wow…MA has gat something on his sleeve tonight..Auba not starting hmm quite interesting…#COYG

    Reply
    1. Uzi Ozil says:
      July 15, 2020 at 7:22 pm

      Maybe Aubamenyang needs some rest. Hopefully we get something from this game….

      Reply
      1. Emmaobi says:
        July 15, 2020 at 7:30 pm

        He needs rest but the likes of Xhaka will never rest. I still don’t know what Xhaka contributes to Arsenal. He is slow, poor decision making, he can’t dribble, he can’t mark well. He can’t assist. He only has long range passes. I will like to know why he is always no 1 on the starting line up.

        Reply
        1. Barrykayus says:
          July 15, 2020 at 7:34 pm

          Maybe you are referring to another xhaka. At the moment, arsenal can’t afford to lose Xhaka

          Reply
          1. Emmaobi says:
            July 15, 2020 at 7:39 pm

            As Messi or Mbappe or CR7 he is. You are making no point.

        2. Uzi Ozil says:
          July 15, 2020 at 7:34 pm

          The managers know better than us. What can I say….

          Maybe there’s something (on and off) the pitch he brings that we don’t know. I m not Xhaka biggest fan but he seems to be doing better than he was under the former managers

          Reply
        3. Eddie says:
          July 15, 2020 at 7:42 pm

          Seems you’ve been blind to the fact that Xhaka actually makes our midfield tick, and without him we’ve been much more worse

          Reply
  3. Perry ames says:
    July 15, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    I’m just hoping we dont get embarrassed and before anyone says I should be more positive, I was before the spurs game and look what happened there. I know we can win I just dont think we will . But stranger things have happened before

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      July 15, 2020 at 7:24 pm

      I’m totally with you, Perry 👍

      Reply
  4. gotanidea says:
    July 15, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    4-3-3 to counter Klopp’s 4-3-3 😂:

    ……………………… Martinez
    Soares . Luiz . Holding . Tierney
    …………………….. Xhaka
    ………… Torreira …………. Saka
    Pepe ………………………………….. Nelson
    ……………………… Lacazette

    I think Liverpool players would likely not play with 100% energy, since they have won EPL. I’d still be happy if they let us win deliberately

    Reply
    1. Shakir says:
      July 15, 2020 at 7:44 pm

      I think its a 343
      Tieney in the back 3
      Cedric and saka as wingbacks
      Nelson and pepe as wingers

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        July 15, 2020 at 7:50 pm

        Could be like that

        Reply
  5. RSH says:
    July 15, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    whoever predicted this lineup deserves a round of applause.

    Reply
  6. Chuxzzy1 says:
    July 15, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    So it obvious Auba will be coming in as a num 9…Super sub they say..am very positive

    Reply
  7. Phenom says:
    July 15, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    Am glad too sue.Torreira always play well against Liverpool. Chuxzzy, I smell something too. He has a plan. COYG

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      July 15, 2020 at 8:12 pm

      👍

      Reply
  8. Declan says:
    July 15, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    Auba rested because our big game is at the weekend, not tonight.

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      July 15, 2020 at 7:58 pm

      👍

      Reply
  9. ThirdManJW says:
    July 15, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    Looks like Arteta isn’t too bothered with the cup semi then! So many of them shouldn’t even be playing today, they need rest.

    Yes its Liverpool, but its a meaningless fixture for us right now. We should be putting everything into the City game, which now we can’t. In context of where we are right now, and how soon the City game is, this is Arteta’s worst team selection…even if he has changed it up a little.

    Reply
    1. RSH says:
      July 15, 2020 at 7:34 pm

      Mustafi, Bellerin, Auba, Ceballos, are all being rested. Saka was rested last week, Lacazette isn’t a consistent starter. Xhaka and David Luiz aren’t really players that I would classify as ones that tire easily and need a lot of rest. Tierney is the only player that is close to being “overplayed” that is playing today. I dont think many fans would be happy if Arteta put out a bunch of kids and squad players against the best team in the league and we got embarrassed at home

      Reply
    2. Eddie says:
      July 15, 2020 at 7:37 pm

      If Arteta had put out a squad filled with kids, you lots would still attack him before kickoff and attack him after losing the game.
      Just chill FFS.
      Can’t you guys do without complaining every moment?

      Reply
      1. Dan kit says:
        July 15, 2020 at 7:42 pm

        Exactly Eddie ,it’s not like they have just had anytime off for a pandemic .

        Reply
        1. ThirdManJW says:
          July 15, 2020 at 7:59 pm

          It’s not like they’ve been playing games every 2/3/4 days is it now Dan kit! Well if we pick up injuries today or players are fatigued for the cup semi, because of our pointless fixture today, you’d say that was good management?

          Reply
      2. Ba Elkhirsawy says:
        July 15, 2020 at 7:56 pm

        Thank you Eddie.
        People give it a break.

        Reply
      3. ThirdManJW says:
        July 15, 2020 at 8:05 pm

        No I would applaud that! Majority
        of the senior team need dropping anyway, regardless of a cup semi.

        Reply
  10. Admin Pat says:
    July 15, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    That is very confusing…

    Reply
    1. Lord Denning says:
      July 15, 2020 at 7:40 pm

      What can you do as rookie manager, Arteta is a gumbler and rightly so.No score predictions. come on you reds!

      Reply
      1. Siamois says:
        July 15, 2020 at 8:08 pm

        Lord Denning:for the last few weeks you were relatively quiet until our loss to Spurs,now you’re everywhere must have have a good for you, getting the opportunity to tell us how right you were about MA and the team, you should be ashamed of yourself man calling yourself an Arsenal of fan!

        Reply
        1. Ken1945 says:
          July 15, 2020 at 8:13 pm

          I love the gumbler description, something we can all get our teeth into 😁

          Reply
  11. Eddie says:
    July 15, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    Good to see Auba, Mustafi getting the rest they need.
    City had a whole lot of players rested today. Good luck.
    The result doesn’t matter to me tonight, if they get a win, good for the morale. If they don’t, still good, it means we won’t be going to the Europa league, which is what I want.

    P.S: Regarding Guardiola’s attack on Wenger, Ferguson and others.

    Arsene Wenger’s net spend from 96-2012 was 26million pounds.
    Arsenal’s highest record signing was 15Million pounds before they signed Ozil in 2013.
    So Pep saying Wenger spent and bought success back then is crap!
    The complete Invincibles team all cost less than 40 million pounds back then.
    I can tolerate questioning Wenger’s later years and tactics but not the man’s integrity.
    Same Wenger people accused of cheap buys & free transfers..? That bald fraud over there at Manchester City is insecure

    Reply
    1. Ba Elkhirsawy says:
      July 15, 2020 at 7:53 pm

      Have not seen Pep saying that, how dare him! He could have made many fair comparisons but with Wenger, he must be quite lunatic to say that!

      Reply
      1. RSH says:
        July 15, 2020 at 7:55 pm

        I doubt he even believed what was coming out of his mouth. Just trying to desperately defend himself. It’s really got nothing to do with Pep either. It’s the City owners and corruption among UEFA.

        Reply
        1. Eddie says:
          July 15, 2020 at 8:07 pm

          RSH It has everything to do with Pep.
          The man is clearly bitter, and since he couldn’t defend himself and his club breaching FFP, he resorted to calling names and attacking a whole lot of successful coach.
          It’d be reasonable if he mentioned Ferguson and Mourinho, bit including Wenger in the list of people who bought success?
          The man is clearly bitter and only proved he has no honour.
          I don’t question his managerial skills, but it was a dumb move for him to involve Wenger in order to defend himself

          Reply
  12. S says:
    July 15, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    Dug
    Our
    Grave.

    5-0 to them is very kind. They have nothing left to play for so they’re going all out as champions.
    Yes we have the cup semifinal, but do we seriously have any chance of winning that? City are on a roll too, they’re not losing in a million years!

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      July 15, 2020 at 7:51 pm

      S for spurs fan?

      Reply
    2. gotanidea says:
      July 15, 2020 at 8:06 pm

      On the contrary. Liverpool have won EPL, so they’d likely avoid injuries and high risk in this game. I don’t think they’d be serious

      Reply
  13. Ba Elkhirsawy says:
    July 15, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    He can be rotating due to fatigue since we dropped after the 70th minute last match. He is probably thinking of FA cup.

    4 at the back, extra guy in the middle, Luiz and Holding are not the fastest defenders in the league, midfield and fullbacks will have a tough job to do.

    Reply
  14. Grandad says:
    July 15, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    I suspect this will be the last straw unfortunately for AMN who could well move in the transfer window.He is a talented player who will I am sure attract a lot of interest from other Premier League sides and further afield .I find it difficult to understand why he has never been given a real chance, particularly in midfield, and you only have to look at his display when he came on in the good away win against Wolves , to realize how quick and capable he is.I hope I am wrong in reading too much into his omission today but regrettably I think this is the last throw of the rice for him.Strong Liverpool side who I think will edge it.

    Reply
    1. RSH says:
      July 15, 2020 at 7:54 pm

      Agree. This side isn’t good enough that AMN should not be getting consistent game time either. I will be very sad if we lose him.

      Reply
  15. Jimmy James says:
    July 15, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    I can’t imagine anything other than a comfortable Liverpool win. Hopefully a few players can show us some quality tonight. Would be great to see something special from Pepe or Saka and a good performance from Nelson would be nice. Give us some cause for a little optimism for next season.

    Reply
  16. Siamois says:
    July 15, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    Burnley just equalised against the Wolves 1-1.

    Reply
  17. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    July 15, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    whats arsenals record defeat in prem league!!!!could b beat 2nite .the wresler kola subs waste harry clarke trae coyle would been better why not.COYG

    Reply
  18. Twig says:
    July 15, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    Arsenal 3 Liverpool 0

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      July 15, 2020 at 8:13 pm

      You are too optimistic..

      Reply
  19. RW1 says:
    July 15, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    Arteta knows that only hope of europe is the cup which is a massive long shot so he rightly rests the two players — aube and ceballos — who might do something against city — even so why nelson starts is a mystery to me unless its to parade him for potential buyers … hoping that soares holding and tiernay can begin to gel … luiz is a fixture along with xhaka but both have to be replaced for next season if we are going to escape mid-table mediocrity

    Reply
  20. Okiror says:
    July 15, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    Is there any live stream

    Reply

