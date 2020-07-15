Official Arsenal team to face Liverpool – No Aubameyang, Saka starts

Massive game tonight for both teams, Arsenal need a good result to build momentum before they face Man City at the weekend in the FA Cup semi-final and Liverpool want to break the Premier League points record.

Additionally, you have to think that both the Arsenal players and Mikel Arteta himself would love to stop the Reds from getting to 100 points.

Anyway, this is the team that Arteta has decided to go with this evening.

🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🚨 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Dani Ceballos drop to the bench as Arsenal host Liverpool at the Emirates tonight, live on Sky Sports! — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 15, 2020

Is this team good enough to stop the Red machine or is it one that is about to get steamrollered this evening at the Emirates? Let us know in the comments below.

Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.

JustArsenal predicted line up (for comparison) here

JustArsenal match preview here