Official Arsenal team to face Man City – attacking line up from Arteta

This is a massive game for Arsenal and could be season-defining, especially when it comes to qualifying for Europe and the Arsenal team to face Man City will need to be at its very best this evening at Wembley Stadium.

On paper, Man City are clear favourites and looking at both teams it is easy to predict that Pep Guardiola’s men will steamroller over Arsenal but everyone said that about Liverpool and look what happened.

The FA Cup is notorious for surprising results and to write Arsenal off before a ball is even kicked is wrong, they may be underdogs but they still stand a chance, however small that may be.

This is the team that Mikel Arteta has gone with and I like it.

Arsenal team to face Man City

@Aubameyang7 starts

@LacazetteAlex starts

And so does Nicolas Pepe

