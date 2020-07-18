Official Arsenal team to face Man City – attacking line up from Arteta

This is a massive game for Arsenal and could be season-defining, especially when it comes to qualifying for Europe and the Arsenal team to face Man City will need to be at its very best this evening at Wembley Stadium.
On paper, Man City are clear favourites and looking at both teams it is easy to predict that Pep Guardiola’s men will steamroller over Arsenal but everyone said that about Liverpool and look what happened.
The FA Cup is notorious for surprising results and to write Arsenal off before a ball is even kicked is wrong, they may be underdogs but they still stand a chance, however small that may be.
This is the team that Mikel Arteta has gone with and I like it.
Arsenal team to face Man City
📋 Here it is – our semi-final team news!
🇬🇦 @Aubameyang7 starts
🇫🇷 @LacazetteAlex starts
🇨🇮 And so does Nicolas Pepe
😉
#️⃣ #EmiratesFACup
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 18, 2020
Can this team pull off a second magnificent result this week and reach the FA Cup final at the expense of Man City? Let us know in the comments below.
Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.
Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.
JustArsenal predicted line up (for comparison) here
JustArsenal match preview here
48 CommentsAdd a Comment
Come on Ainsley, strut your stuff!!
About time too Sue, he’s to good to let go – like this team, it’s playing to our strengths and not worrying about theirs.
Too right, Ken! Fingers crossed it’s a good ‘un! COYG
Here comes the magical fa sue we’re the record champions. In with a shout. Lioz scores today. To atone that horror show
👍 let’s hope Kenya!! 🙂
We have a chance in this. Tuned and ready I have this feeling we are winning..
Let’s enjoy this, Kenya! COYG 😁
I hope the formation would be 4-2-3-1 with Ceballos as no 10 and Maitland-Niles as a DM in a double pivot:
……………………… Martinez
Bellerin . Mustafi . Luiz . Tierney
………… Niles …………. Xhaka
Pepe ………….. Ceballos …………. Aubameyang
……………………… Lacazette
But I believe Arteta would use Maitland-Niles as an LWB in 3-4-3 formation instead. If that’s the case, he should’ve used Kolasinac or Tierney as attacking LWB
Kolasinac my foot
Kolasinac is good in attacking and defending. He just had one brain fart in one EPL game, because he didn’t play in his natural attacking LWB position
He didn’t just have one brain fart, he’s had numerous. He’s too scared for a big guy. 90% of his passes every match are backwards.
You forget about his low crosses from the byline?
I think AMN has pace. Also, Kolasinac has been poor recently. Tierney is also intelligent with good positioning.
A good lineup. Is Saka injured?
He is not on the bench
Saka is on the bench from what I can see
no point sokratis on bench,mabey throw him up front LOL
Glad to see Niles made the starting line-up in a game as important as this…… perhaps the coach has faith in him afterall…. hopefully, Arteta would get one over his former boss. who would we prefer in the final?,…….. I’m thinking Chelsea 😀. Anyways, let’s win this first…… COYG!!!
Who is smith?
Matt Smith… one of our youngsters
I am afraid, I can’t get to understand what formation this is but I trust what he has put up and hopefully we come out the winners
With Rob injuries in recent years, can he play twice a week? Only the medic can tell, probably reason he isn’t featuring consistently since returning from that long lay off
Admin Martin please send d live stream
Good for AMN – he plays best with Pepe.
He will be playing lwb behind AUBA
Holding was the best defender by far when played against liverpool? why is he dropped?
Rotation.
Doesn’t make sense
Here comes the experts . Trust the coach stop the criticism
We will win this match. COYG!!!
👍💪
Pepe again. What do we gotta do to get this guy on the bench, we’re already playing with a man down with him in that starting 11. He was piss poor in his last 2 games. It was almost as though the spirit of ozil entered him. Hope he proves me wrong today and justifies why Arteta started him. Holding did enough in the last match to deserve a start in today’s match Imo. I thought teams were selected based on the form of their last matches. Pepe is somehow proving to be an Arteta favourite regardless of how poorly he plays unfortunately. Reminds me of wenger and ozil. Heck wenger and any player who dropped form. (sorry to drag u into this monsieur Arsene) but it seemed like the criteria for you to get in the starting 11 under wenger was to lose form. Players who shot the ball from the 18 yard box seemed to get dropped the next game. Playing shots from outside the 18 yard box was a myth that rarely happened till xhaka came. I think we are still one of the teams with the least number of goals from outside the 18 yard box. Anyways, however slim our chances are tonight. I hope we can pull a miracle like we did against Liverpool. I won’t be mad if we lost too as city obviously have a better squad, but I would prefer we lost fighting and if we do win, that would be a cherry on top. So here’s to hoping we win.
Who then do you suggest we replace him with because it’s glaring Saka isn’t doing great yet in that right and, also need rest. Are you suggesting we start Nelson instead? Because he scored in Liverpool match apparently
I guess MA has chosen the team he thinks will win the game, unless he likes Pepe so much, he cannot give a damn about the result and is willing to play with ten men.
Let’s hope MA is as good as AW when it comes to selecting out of form players in the fa cup – he actually made an art of it it seems.
And let’s not forget pepes stats this season ,which compared to our last few wingers are pretty impressive,unless some our fans have their coaches badges.
Maybe Arteta can continue with this 343 formation next season with the signing of Thomas Partey. Partey and Xhaka combination in midfield looks good.
Giving niles a chance is great but he has always struggled with decision making,hope he has improved.
COYG
Couldn’t have started if Arteta had not seen improvement and attitude I guess
It’s a cup game so you just never know … Luiz mustafi is a slow and error prone combo … the question is whether this midfield can feed the attack … much will depend on ceballos … and whether aube has his scoring boots on
Good lineup, we’re matching to the final
I will stream it live and dish on TV 🙂
Am not raising my hope today. The first time am not going to see our match this season, just because I have no confidence in our boys turning up.
I hope they prove me wrong
I bet you won’t we love this club most of us have tried but you find yourself checking be out how the game is faring. 😀😀😀 Ooooh how happy to be a Gunner
Why AMN is not starting as CM along with Ceballos and Xhaka..
Either 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1
LIVE STREAM http://www.hesgoal.com/news/64398/Arsenal_vs_Manchester_City.html
Niles has gotten his chance.
Hope he takes it
He is playing out of position, don’t you think so???
I might have consider him as RWB but he is playing as LWB
Live Stream https://sportsbay.org/watch/69719/1/arsenal-vs-manchester-city-live.html
Edison is a more comfortable ball player than mustafi Luiz bellerin xhaka and Niles!!!
Ohhh God
Aubameyang…