Official Arsenal team to face Man City – Partey on the bench

Football is back after the international break and just like it was after project restart, Arsenal kick off with an away game at Man City.

Hopefully, we will see a different result today, just as we did in the FA Cup semi-final when Arsenal beat the Citizens against all the odds.

City will be without Kevin de Bruyne and that is a major miss for them and they are hardly in the best of form right now.

Anyway, this is the Arsenal team that Mikel Arteta has gone with today.

🚨 Three changes from Sheffield United… ➡️ Holding, Xhaka, Pepe

⬅️ David Luiz, Elneny, Nketiah#MCIARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 17, 2020

Will Mikel Arteta get a result at the Etihad this evening with this team?

Leave us your comments below and maybe predict the score at the same time.

Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.

JustArsenal predicted line up (for comparison) here

JustArsenal match preview here