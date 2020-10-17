Official Arsenal team to face Man City – Partey on the bench

Football is back after the international break and just like it was after project restart, Arsenal kick off with an away game at Man City.
Hopefully, we will see a different result today, just as we did in the FA Cup semi-final when Arsenal beat the Citizens against all the odds.
City will be without Kevin de Bruyne and that is a major miss for them and they are hardly in the best of form right now.
Anyway, this is the Arsenal team that Mikel Arteta has gone with today.
🚨 Three changes from Sheffield United…
➡️ Holding, Xhaka, Pepe
⬅️ David Luiz, Elneny, Nketiah#MCIARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 17, 2020
Will Mikel Arteta get a result at the Etihad this evening with this team?
I think Aubameyang is not going to be effective upfront. Because his hold-up play sucks, especially when playing in 3-4-3 formation
But Arteta could have some unusual strategy today
Yes Gotanidea. Arsenal will win this match
Looks like 4-3-3 to me….
Nice att@cling line up.
Attacking 🤣
5 seasons from now we will look up the lineups from this fixture and think to ourselves how garbage our team was. Too many part time players.
Keeps changing centre backs.
£45m player sitting on bench.
Top scorer on bench.
We will only create few chances as usual.
However I can still see us getting something only because man city have been poor this season.
Be positive.
Hah Tierney starts. Good old optimism pays off.
Looks like it’s 3-4-3. Hope we press well and be more adventurous in attack. COYG!
Partey starting from the bench… gonna ease him gradually knowing fully well that he just started training with the team but wish to see him play in the game later.
So Aguero is fit to start. Hope we keep Him and Sterling silent.
Great line up, that’s definitely a 4-3-3.
Arteta is very strict regarding balancing his team.
Luiz sitting it means there’s no way Gabriel & Tierney place CB.
I love this selection, Pepe/Saka/Willian interchanging on the pitch will be so sweeeeet!!
Auba as 9, Arteta only needed like 35 minutes in the last game to see how dangerous a trio of Pepe-Auba-Willian could be.
Let’s hope the boys take it to them.
Man City named a strong squad, but I’m confident since it’s not a back 3 and we’re not looking to sit back.
COYG!!
Let’s get this W
3-4-3 while defending and 4-3-3 with ball..
God…
Again 3-4-3…
🤦🏼🤦🏼
And no Partey in Starting line up…
Such a depressing thing…
You can’t start Partey, he was in international duty and only started to train with the team three days ago.
What kind of line up is this for God’s sake?!
Both Lacazeth and nketia benched?
Maybe MA want to use Auba in the middle this time around.
I am glad to see partey on the bench. I wish the gunners the best of luck.
Finally 4-3-3
Good line let’s go boys… COYG
Its no brainer leaving probably our best midfield on the bench while torreira started for atm. Gudluck its partey time
attacking line ups on both sides … their defence looks weak but it could be goals all round .. why partey isnt startng is a mystery to me … he played for madrid in their last game and for ghana in mid week so there is no fitness issue … anyway hoping for a strong performance
Spot on…
He should have started….
There is no fitness issue…
Maybe we’ll see TP at some point…. COYG
And all the people on here saying chelsea are miles ahead of us lol there defence is beyond shambolic!!
Good old Zouma! And Kepa 😏
The gift that keeps on giving sue!! Lol 😏
😂😂 love it, Rory!!
I had them on a win in the score predictions, lol! Maybe I am unlucky😂😂
Haha Sid, if that’s the case put them down to win every week 🤣😏
They won’t know ehat hit them😂😂
Walcott’s brother scored for Southampton
😂😂 this is hilarious
Still serving us well after all these years
This garbage line is not good enough you heard it first final whistle 3 0 I got this feeling this man arteta is not good enough am afraid
Our rivals are dropping pts everywhere. Our realistic target this season must be getting in that top 4 spot and normally the teams that loses the least amount of pts vs non-big 6 teams finish in the top 4. Right now we are the only one who haven’t slipped vs small teams, need to keep this up.
We making top 4 easily mate, aquared’s balanced and we good to go… Coyg.
With arteta in charge gd luck with that
I think this a 433 formation, that william-auba-Pepe front line will be very massive, coyg… This one’s a win.
I have a good feeling about this. I hope I’m right
COYG!
#innit.
This one’s a WIN for us.
The dullest attack in the league. Man city won’t get an easier cleansheet this season.
My prediction, Arsenal to win 2-1
Come on, Pierre… you really need to score!
Quite happy that Arteta is beginning to choose a lineup closest to what is best for us.
Only Partey for Xhaka and Luiz for Holding and it would have been the perfect starting 11.
We’ll survive. 2-2 draw.
We are the only club that takes a long time in integrating our new players. However,I hope to see Partey play a part at some point in the game. Hoping for an unprecedentedly massive three point,but a draw will not be a bad result.
We a big club mate, so for me, a draw’s a bad result… We winning this cos my hope is too high… Coyg.
154 goals already in the league…..what a season! COYG
Holding out… Luiz in….
Yikes🤔
Of course aguero had to return right in time to play us. He will target the 2 cb who have no experience of playing together in a back 4
🤡🤡 he is back!
Hope he scares those city guys, lol.
Is Saka the LM or LCM? Will he interchange with Wilian sometime? So many questions about MA’s unique setup, but I am not complaining.
I predicted City will win this fixture, but I hope that I am dead wrong!
COYG!
LWB mate..
MA is playing again that Depressing 3-4-3
Not sure bro. I think with the ball he will play in a different position.
Yes.. MA is very predictable…
With ball 4-3-3 and without ball 3-4-3
Everyone knows this before start of the game brother..
Yup, thats true. I think he will alternate with Willian to show us that fluidity against Sheffield 💪💪.
COYG!
@Sue,your wish or there is a change in the line up as a result of injury?
Holding injured in the warm up, Buchi..
Saliba should be played alongside Gabriel
Come on gunners let’s do this 3_1 to the Arsenal
I see people asking if 3-4-3 or 4-3-3 but we already play both of them in game already. 3-4-3 without the ball and 4-3-3 when attacking. Just look at bellerin and tierney/saka positioning.
Tell this Eddie…
He is so obsessed with MA so always sees MA’a formation as 4-3-3
I don’t know what game you are seeing or you’re just high on crack but we’ve been playing 4-3-3 in this game.
Luiz on the right side of CB and Gabriel the LCB.
Tierney has been a LB here and Saka has been the Left sided half winger.
You guys just love your agendas no matter what.
You’ve been seeing this game and you’re saying it’s not a 4-3-3 we’ve been playing even when not defending?
Thanks Sue,have already seen it myself.
Come on guys this City was completely dominated by Leeds last tile out…
We are playing with so slow pace
Who choose to play blue vs blue
🤣🤣🤣
Light Blue vs Dark Blue
😂😂
Xhaka is just a dirty player I love it, you always need to have an a hole in your team.
He is just clumsy and untalented.. Adds absolutely nothing to this team
No strategy …. Playing out from back is ok if you can move ball quickly … We can’t and there is always an accident in the waiting
Today we are doing okay because City is not pressing with pace and intensity…
Good team selection apart from Willian, Willian can not hold a ball even if you give him in a sack. We needed Laca for this game, this game required someone to be physical upfront and hold the ball.
Lacazatte is not the same anymore man
Walker is fully man marking Aubameyang..
Bellerin can’t defend … he really is clueless … have to attack this team like Leeds but don’t know how to move the ball forward … get the Ghanaian on … xhaka is a luxury we can’t afford in these games
Arsenal are turning into most boring team to watch, if MA continues like that then soon we will hear the same chants again boring boring Arsenal. Thank you Bellerin so called the best right back in world…I am baffled by some players which are preferred by MA what does Bellerin and Willian bring to the team…wait till he throws Nkeitiah, Willock and Nelson.
Erm willock and nelson played for u23’s today so not likely he will throw them on.
I was being sarcastic my friend.
Ahh I see, adding Nketiah to your list ruined the joke
Oof great play by Mahrez! Maybe Leno would have done a bit better? Though that was a difficult one to stop…
We still have time. Saka looking good.
Our front 3 looks like Lone Wolfs
I don’t care about result but if this sh*t football is what we are going to play under MA then he is no better then UE. He should be sacked. It’s like watching Morinhio’s team even Morinhio is much more offensive now then this. We can not string two passes in opposition half but are obsessed with playing passes within our 18 yard box.
Exactly… So boring and so defensive…
MA just want to save his job with this kind of football….
So negative tactics..
Who cares if we win though(not likely at the moment lol)? I mean Mourinho is a damn successful coach with all he has achieved. So what’s wrong with his style?
Another one who just looks at the scoreline at the end and don’t bother watching the whole match. Great
If we win though what is the matter with the play style? Correctly executed defensive football is a treat as well.
God this 3-4-3..
Arteta respects these big teams too much. I hope that won’t be his undoing.
Bellerin was at fault for the first goal with his highschool positioning opening Foden
These are not only players mistakes but Coach or Manager as well
And yes MA doesn’t respect big teams but scared of them…
He just want to save his job
Eddie the plays at the end of the half have been good. Let’s hope we see more of that in the second half.
Very very boring by arsenal again. This playing out at the back will cost us again because we are too slow but I didn’t expect us to get anything from this game but just hoped for a more professional performance
We seem to get bullied off the ball far too easily
More I see this more I miss Wenger…. unthankful Arsenal fans who abused Wenger and wanted him out now have fun with this dreadful football.
Playing out from the back…. I can’t stand it!!
Arteta Inexperience will always set us back, am not sure Arsenal will win any big matches this seasons under him with this setup
What has gone wrong after lockdown. I think COVID has done something to MA’s brain. He has started thinking like Borris.
Why can’t we just win simple 50/50 tackles? We look timid and second everything again!
Sofar very humiliating and painfull to watch. Arsenal look like they are one player down.
We watching the same game?
Yes, but I don’t like it when Arsenal are completely dominated. And they were at the first half
william corner =LOL
As long as we don’t concede a second we still have a chance.
You could see arsenal playing the whole night and still not score. Too many 6 figure salary passengers in the team.
I don’t know why Saka signed the contract to be honest if I were him I would do Chambo and bail at first chance. We are a mess and it’s not changing anytime soon.
Good thing your not saka then lol
Jesus man, take a break from your
ad naseum doom and gloom BS.
Your making this thread almost
unreadable.
@ACE, Don’t like it move on and don’t read….simplzzz
Correct.👍
We all sjould get behind the team
COYG💪💪
Agreed, theres justified criticism, and theres unnecessary complaining, not like arteta or the players can take this stuff into consideration lol there not reading this stuff, so over the top complaining does no good on here.
So why don’t you bail and give us all a break from your constant bitching! Every comment you make is negative.
Bro you’re always complaining on every thread.. Either attacking the coach or spreading doom and gloom while dragging Arsene Wenger into it.
It’s tiring to be honest.
Give us a break
Even dull football can be successful, if executed correctly. At the moment we are playing better, but I think Elneny may have been a safer option in this game?🤔🤔
And yeah, Saka is a beast💪💪
You’re right, Sid, he is a beast!!
Xhaka surprised me with those through balls, Sue! I cant wait for a Xhaka-Partey-Ceballos or Elneny midfield! And I think Willian is better coming off the bench.
Let’s hope we’ll see that in the 2nd half, Sid – along with a goal or 3 😉
Even if we get draw here then it will good weekend as Liverpool, Everton and Chelsea all have dropped points…
I think Arteta’s inexperience as a Manager is finally showing. I hope he can turn things around with a sub or 2
Doesn’t look good so far
I thought we looked good and had as many good chances. Npot to mentiopm citys goal came from great pressing but the ball bounced right and our team had moved heavily forward even then the save went directly too sterling
Familiar Scoreline so far
Saka so far with our two best chances… He’s the only attacker playing like he wants this.
Aubameyang too been pissful poor.
The whole team are playing like they’re the only one who went on Intl break.
Everybody’s too cold.
We should be disturbing this City.
I don’t know what Arteta’s doing playing William as a 9 and Auba as wing again
This playing Pierre in the wing I don’t understand either. Even his goal tally has gone down. It work sometimes but not often enough.
He was through on goal 1 on 1 onside and missed playing this system so id say it worked
How is that not a penalty???? What is worng with refs in England. They need to run some sort of sting operations on these refs I won’t be surprised if we find out a lot of them are corrupt and taking money under the tabel. The VAR refs are like Sunday league refs.
Spot on but why aren’t the arsenal players asking questions about it
I don’t care if we go on to win (unlikely), this is so frustrating to watch. Sports is supposed to bring entertainment to our lives else whats the point in watching it. We aren’t even trying to play football.
Exactly! If it’s not going to be entertaining, then one could just wait to check the scoreline at FT. This kind of football is so painful and boring to watch.
Mahrez and Saka are highly talented wingers. Ceballos could read Man City’s flow in the first twenty minutes, but Xhaka and him were simply outnumbered
I don’t think Willian could be a false nine like Firmino. Nketiah’s energy could change the game in the second half
After watching Everton vs Liverpool and first half of our game. I can assure, there is hugh difference to be a epl champion.
Hope, there is some fight in second half.
Yeah king things change quickly in football.
So aguero has the balls to put his hand s around the assistant ref neck without consequence. Not even talking-to.
I was surprised too! How is that not a talking to atleast? Add to that the ref was a lady!🤦♂️🤦♂️
“Add to that the ref was a lady”..???????
And???
Well the way he touched her looked intimidating. And yeah even if the ref was a man that looked a little intimidating..
Time of possession City 65% Arsenal 35%.
Nuf said
But we had good chances as well! Not getting your point here, Mr. lcw?
Sid. We did for a little bit but it is hard to score when you don’t have the ball. Truth be told, this formation is not working out and a change is in order.
At some point, I saw 86/14…🤔
Another 3 – 0 again? i dont see us draw or win this game, the setup/tactics too boring. Arteta and Emery tactics almost the same, i dont see any different
Your blind and extremely ignorant then.
Is he wrong though?
Yes clearly.
Angus, you are brainless then if you see different with their setup
Go on explain how they are the same. You cant because your ignorant and too lazy to learn.
you are the bigest ignorant here, am using my brain/eyes to know/see that there is no different unlike you, whatever you’re smoking pass it around…lolzzz
I thought we played well and were extremely unlucky not to be level. Dont know what game anyone else was watching. If were city same moaners would point out that wed be lucky to see it out 2nd half. Before we get into citys well documented 2nd half collapses recently.
You are talking crap
Hoping for a better second half.
What are all these negative comments regarding. We are down 1 nil at half time, up against one of the best sides in world football at there home ground and we have had our chances. Give it rest, we are still in it.
This is what we say every match, we are playing against one of the best teams in world. Same best team who lescester thrashed, are without their best play maker De Bryn and their lethal striker is retiring after 4 months out.
If Pépé going off then Partey should come and Saka to occupy left and Willian on right..
Our intensity has decreased a lot this season especially at the start of the games which makes our game look sluggish and boring. Also makes aubameyang kinda useless without much chances created.
Looking good in the second half🤞🤞
Wow Arteta ball😓
So frustrating…
Somehow, I hate the idea of playing Willian and Pepe together.
Luiz and xhaka ate slow and slow witted until we replace them permanently we will continue to play ponderous football …
So easy dispossess our front 3
Wow looks like 22 drunk grandpa trying to play football. Poor from both sides, no intensity either sides. Arteta and pep chess game killing the game.
Agree! Hard to see City make top 4 even though they have injuries..
Saka and KT are the only players showing intensity…
There is a big difference btw arteta and unai.the difference is one was a player and an horrible coach while the other is just an horrible coach
lol..lol..I dont think they are bad coaches..but both are cowards…
I never know why we acquired Willian. It does not make any sense no matter how you look at it.
👍
Cowardly performance from arsenal.. Why to we even bother…
Leeds can put up a fight against city.. Leicester can give them a good lashing…
But we always bend over like a couple of tavern prostitutes..
Get partey on … this is wengeresque in its idiocy
Arteta happy to watch Arsenal run around aimlessly. What is Pepe s role
What is Pepe s role? run around aimlessly..
This is awful. We buy a player for loads of money then dont play him wtf is going on. We are not a bad team but we are not going to win the big games with this team it needs sorting out.
Can bellerin defend … no idea why we didn’t sell him in the window … a non player
I dont know what happened to lacazatte he dont look energetic anymore, his finishing has gone down.I like him but its time to sell him and buy a gud striker.Plus we also need a creative midfielder
Failure of management …
Anyone one who thinks that willian brings more than ozil to this team is delusional
Arteta killed this match. The front line was terrible.