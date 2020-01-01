Official Arsenal team – new forward line from Mikel Arteta.
A truly massive game for both sides, especially with Tottenham losing at Southampton and Chelsea drawing at Brighton earlier today.
A win for the Red Devils would see them cement the fifth spot and go within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea. A win for Arsenal would see them go within three points of Tottenham and four points of United.
So, you can see what a win would do and of course, the reverse is also true of a loss, especially for Arsenal who could end the night just four points above the relegation zone.
To some degree the Arsenal team has picked itself, a combination of a long injury list and out of form players has combined to force Arteta’s hand, especially in defence.
What do you think of this team? Is this team good enough to beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men and collect all three points?
🚨 Four changes from Sunday
➡️ Sokratis, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Pepe
⬅️ Chambers, Saka, Guendouzi, Nelson#ARSMUN
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 1, 2020
Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.
Also, if you go to Arsenal.com you will be able to get live commentary text and Arsenal radio.
19 CommentsAdd a Comment
Come on Arsenal!! Ooh Kolasinac is back 👊
Blimey Sue,
didn’t seem that teamsheet coming!
Assuming Sokratis and Sead are truly fit, I think the team looks very solid. I’m quite confident about this one.
Arsenal usually can’t contain the opposition’s runners. Man United’s speedsters, Martial, James and Rashford, are on fire
Glad to have Kolasinac back. But I’m worried of Lacazette, Pepe and Sokratis, because they have been ordinary lately
they have been ordinary all season not lately
It does seem that as the pressure grows, Arteta, like the previous managers is reverting to the older players. I was going to say experienced but they have only let the side down, it is a worrying sign Arteta cant trust the younger players but can the ones that are letting us down. Still i hope he is right in what he is doing.
I love the lineup, only thing I’d love to change is Lacazette for Martinelli. We really don’t need Lacazette being wasteful in more games. I hope he shows up today, so far he’s been getting his chances but has failed to impress..
We need to win this, nothing would ruin today other than losing and seeing the British Michael Jackson coming from the bench to score the winning goal.
It’s a positive line up, I love the fact that Arteta constantly goes for the win.
Also happy new year everyone.. I’ve had a long day, was away with the family.
Let’s win this
Happy New Year, Eddie!! 🍻
Martinelli is out..
Hes on the bench lol
Osh my bad read Martinez as martenelli lol
Abt damn time we gun down this devils hoping for a headshot
If Arsenal can’t beat this average Utd side then I believe the panic button should now be pressed. I’ve watched them and they’ve average. They were average against Burnley but still won and Watford offered almost nothing but still beat them. There’s no excuse for anyone today and as we see the hyped OPAL start. Let’s see if they live up to expectations. We really need this win to kickstart something good. Off we go!
Even man city and Liverpool couldn’t beat this man utd?
City weren’t at their best and quite frankly that match could’ve gone either way. City are scrapping wins at home these days as opposed to the times they used to trash teams. Watford beat Utd while offering nothing and Utd scrapped a win at Burnley. Arsenal couldn’t also beat Bournemouth, which but for a fluke win at Chelsea us on something like six consecutive losses. If Arsenal lose this match the panic button should be pressed
Every team beating Bournemoth except Arsenal. That says a lot.
Pretty much as i would expect Arteta to pick but huge question marks on many players to be answered. Xhaka keeps getting picked and he is dire, can ozil last longer than 35 mins, will lacca get his shooting boots on, how will amn and kola do. We need a big big performance but I still am worried certain players will let us down. COYG
Why do we keep playing auba at the wings just to accommodate laca who has been awful all season. Auba is a goal machine and he should be starting through the middle not on the wings.