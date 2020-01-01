Official Arsenal team – new forward line from Mikel Arteta.

A truly massive game for both sides, especially with Tottenham losing at Southampton and Chelsea drawing at Brighton earlier today.

A win for the Red Devils would see them cement the fifth spot and go within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea. A win for Arsenal would see them go within three points of Tottenham and four points of United.

So, you can see what a win would do and of course, the reverse is also true of a loss, especially for Arsenal who could end the night just four points above the relegation zone.

To some degree the Arsenal team has picked itself, a combination of a long injury list and out of form players has combined to force Arteta’s hand, especially in defence.

What do you think of this team? Is this team good enough to beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men and collect all three points?

🚨 Four changes from Sunday ➡️ Sokratis, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Pepe

⬅️ Chambers, Saka, Guendouzi, Nelson#ARSMUN — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 1, 2020

Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.

Also, if you go to Arsenal.com you will be able to get live commentary text and Arsenal radio.

JustArsenal match preview here