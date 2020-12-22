Official Arsenal team to face Manchester City – Martinelli starts

It is a relief that we are not playing a Premier League match this evening, a distraction is required and the Carabao Cup is just that.
It is almost impossible to make a case for an Arsenal win against Pep Guardiola’s men at the Emirates tonight but that was also said in the FA Cup semi-finals and we all know what happened there.
It is a very different scenario right now, especially for Arsenal but that does not mean that the lads cannot pull off another shock.
This is the Arsenal team to start against the Citizens.
3-4-3 or 3-5-2? Looking forward to see Martinelli
runarsson
mustafi gabriel sead
Cedric Elneny Dani AMN
Willock Laca Martinelli
seems like a 343
It’d likely be like that. I guess Arteta wants to compete in the ball possession department, hence Willock starts ahead of Pepe
Sooo sick of seeing these mediocre players in the starting line up!!!!
Should start even more youngsters!
Kola, laca need to jog on
AMN to man mark Mahrez?
Ok RT who would you play instead of Elneny and Dani?
Nketiah for Laca?
I am afraid we can’t win. City have deployed a full string squad.
Ederson, Cancelo, Laporte, Dias, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Rodri, Mahrez, Bernardo, Foden and Gabriel Jesus.
Steffen’s in goal, Phenom…
Thanks Sue, my mistake.
7 changes for us v 6 changes for city.
No Ederson. But I agree it’s a strong City team.
I’ll just relax and enjoy any positives that may come from the youngsrers
A chance for some of our youngsters to shine. Hope Martinelli plays well and scores. Puts him closer to a starting place in the Prem. City team looks strong. As we are underdogs by a country mile, hopefully this will stop the fear that’s rife among so many of our team. Bring it on.
You never know!
Nothing like a nice easy competitor and a non pl game to enable a win and rebuild of confidence lost.
I wonder if Pepe and Willian will show for the ball and actually run a little tonight?
Pepes whole body exudes ‘Hey I’m.chilled, laid back!’ Makes me want to give him a shake!
In Ligue 1 he was tremendous I was so excited when we signed him….hmmm
No I see Traore at Villa and think theres the one we should have gone for.
Coyg win or lose, compete hard and fast and make us proud 🙂
Why isn’t ESR getting a game?
Dont forget around now players out of.favour or who havent played much will get a little game time. Placing them in the ‘shop window’
Kola is one I think they want to sell aoing with one or two of our 20 or so CBS:-)
Cedric at left back? Granted the team sheet gives nothing away wrt formation but still.
And a former gunner has just put Brentford through. He certainly doesn’t miss us
We should bring DaSilva back next summer. He’s improving all the time.
Geordies are out… one of our old boys got the winner – Josh Dasilva.. Bruce next for the boot?
Another lineup without ESR, no Saliba, Nelson disappears… more of the same letdowns we’ve watched for months. Only positive is Gabi and we get a break from the drab Willian.
@RSH. Saliba’s issue is very strange. No one knows what’s going on behind the scenes but I can’t understand.
He needs to be given an opportunity just like the others.
MA is beginning to bore me.
No Saliba > No surprise… he apparently has a meeting this week to discuss his future… in other words where he’s heading on loan!
Reiss Nelson injured? Or being saved for Chelsea?
We’ll find out a lot more about Runar that’s for sure.
You could be right. I for one do not rule out a relegation battle.
Josh da Silva of Brentford…the midfielder that we need. Only 22 and absolutely brilliant against Newcastle tonight.
Mustafi gets a game but not Saliba? Even Kolasinac too? I hope this game will be enough to rid us off of Arteta.
Win or lose won’t matter, since it’s just a League Cup game
We can win this. So happy to see Martinelli starting. Let’s hope we win and kick start our season. Really big 3 games ahead now for the fans the players and our manager. Arteta having faith in Martinelli Willock and Niles is a positive sign.. Arsenal 4 Citizens 2