Official Arsenal team to face Manchester City – Martinelli starts

It is a relief that we are not playing a Premier League match this evening, a distraction is required and the Carabao Cup is just that.

It is almost impossible to make a case for an Arsenal win against Pep Guardiola’s men at the Emirates tonight but that was also said in the FA Cup semi-finals and we all know what happened there.

It is a very different scenario right now, especially for Arsenal but that does not mean that the lads cannot pull off another shock.

This is the Arsenal team to start against the Citizens.

Do you think this team is good enough to give City a hard time this evening?

Is there any hope that Mikel Arteta can repeat his magic against his former boss?

Leave us your comments below and maybe predict the score at the same time.

