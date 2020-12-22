Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Official Arsenal team to face Manchester City – Martinelli starts

It is a relief that we are not playing a Premier League match this evening, a distraction is required and the Carabao Cup is just that.

It is almost impossible to make a case for an Arsenal win against Pep Guardiola’s men at the Emirates tonight but that was also said in the FA Cup semi-finals and we all know what happened there.

It is a very different scenario right now, especially for Arsenal but that does not mean that the lads cannot pull off another shock.

This is the Arsenal team to start against the Citizens.

Do you think this team is good enough to give City a hard time this evening?

Is there any hope that Mikel Arteta can repeat his magic against his former boss?

Leave us your comments below and maybe predict the score at the same time.

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.

JustArsenal predicted Arsenal team (for comparison) here
JustArsenal match preview here

Posted by

49 Comments

  1. Sue says:
    December 22, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    Gabi 🤩

    1. Declan says:
      December 22, 2020 at 7:06 pm

      Two Gabi’s 😜

      1. Sue says:
        December 22, 2020 at 7:06 pm

        😂 spoilt for choice!!
        Disappointed ESR isn’t starting though, Declan…

        1. Declan says:
          December 22, 2020 at 7:10 pm

          I’m always disappointed he doesn’t start.

          1. Weeble says:
            December 22, 2020 at 7:44 pm

            Agreed

  2. gotanidea says:
    December 22, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    3-4-3 or 3-5-2? Looking forward to see Martinelli

    1. Gunner23 says:
      December 22, 2020 at 7:12 pm

      runarsson
      mustafi gabriel sead
      Cedric Elneny Dani AMN
      Willock Laca Martinelli

      seems like a 343

      1. gotanidea says:
        December 22, 2020 at 7:22 pm

        It’d likely be like that. I guess Arteta wants to compete in the ball possession department, hence Willock starts ahead of Pepe

  3. RT says:
    December 22, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    Sooo sick of seeing these mediocre players in the starting line up!!!!
    Should start even more youngsters!
    Kola, laca need to jog on

  4. Gworm says:
    December 22, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    AMN to man mark Mahrez?

    Reply
    December 22, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    Ok RT who would you play instead of Elneny and Dani?
    Nketiah for Laca?

    Typical crying already

    1. RT says:
      December 22, 2020 at 7:24 pm

      When did I mention elneny and dani?🤣😂typical misread…
      And yes either nketiah or possibly a risk on balagun… what has laca done this season to deserve a start?

  6. Phenom says:
    December 22, 2020 at 7:17 pm

    I am afraid we can’t win. City have deployed a full string squad.

    Ederson, Cancelo, Laporte, Dias, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Rodri, Mahrez, Bernardo, Foden and Gabriel Jesus.

    1. Sue says:
      December 22, 2020 at 7:19 pm

      Steffen’s in goal, Phenom…

      1. Phenom says:
        December 22, 2020 at 7:20 pm

        Thanks Sue, my mistake.

        1. Sue says:
          December 22, 2020 at 7:22 pm

          👍

    2. Declan says:
      December 22, 2020 at 7:21 pm

      7 changes for us v 6 changes for city.

    3. CorporateMan says:
      December 22, 2020 at 7:24 pm

      No Ederson. But I agree it’s a strong City team.
      I’ll just relax and enjoy any positives that may come from the youngsrers

  7. Jimmy James says:
    December 22, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    A chance for some of our youngsters to shine. Hope Martinelli plays well and scores. Puts him closer to a starting place in the Prem. City team looks strong. As we are underdogs by a country mile, hopefully this will stop the fear that’s rife among so many of our team. Bring it on.

    1. SueP says:
      December 22, 2020 at 7:27 pm

      You never know!

  8. Kieron Blandford says:
    December 22, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    Nothing like a nice easy competitor and a non pl game to enable a win and rebuild of confidence lost.
    I wonder if Pepe and Willian will show for the ball and actually run a little tonight?
    Pepes whole body exudes ‘Hey I’m.chilled, laid back!’ Makes me want to give him a shake!

    In Ligue 1 he was tremendous I was so excited when we signed him….hmmm
    No I see Traore at Villa and think theres the one we should have gone for.
    Coyg win or lose, compete hard and fast and make us proud 🙂

    1. Declan says:
      December 22, 2020 at 7:23 pm

      Pepé and Willian are not starting 🤣

  9. Roachie says:
    December 22, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    Why isn’t ESR getting a game?

    1. Sue says:
      December 22, 2020 at 7:23 pm

      Exactly…

    2. RT says:
      December 22, 2020 at 7:27 pm

      King dani!!

  10. Kieron Blandford says:
    December 22, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    @RT
    You mentioned Kola.
    Dont forget around now players out of.favour or who havent played much will get a little game time. Placing them in the ‘shop window’
    Kola is one I think they want to sell aoing with one or two of our 20 or so CBS:-)

  11. S says:
    December 22, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    Cedric at left back? Granted the team sheet gives nothing away wrt formation but still.
    And a former gunner has just put Brentford through. He certainly doesn’t miss us

  12. Steven Wilson says:
    December 22, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    Are you actually shitting me??!!!
    Runarsson, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Cedric midfield, Ceballos, Elmeny, Lacca up front!!!! WTAF??!!!
    Arteta clearly has lost the plot!!
    This could be the thrashin of all thrashings!!!

    1. RT says:
      December 22, 2020 at 7:32 pm

      It’s a terrible line up!
      Let’s bring the ‘senior’ players to help youngsters!
      What? The senior Z team??
      I’ve no idea what Arteta is thinking with this line up.

  13. Kieron Blandford says:
    December 22, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    @Declan
    I should read the article format really shouldn’t I:-)
    Best news I’ve heard tonight! Sure they’ll be in later at some point though.

    1. Declan says:
      December 22, 2020 at 7:34 pm

      👍I’ve done the same thing myself😊

  14. Jimmy James says:
    December 22, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    We should bring DaSilva back next summer. He’s improving all the time.

  15. Sue says:
    December 22, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    Geordies are out… one of our old boys got the winner – Josh Dasilva.. Bruce next for the boot?

  16. RSH says:
    December 22, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    Another lineup without ESR, no Saliba, Nelson disappears… more of the same letdowns we’ve watched for months. Only positive is Gabi and we get a break from the drab Willian.

    1. Phenom says:
      December 22, 2020 at 7:35 pm

      @RSH. Saliba’s issue is very strange. No one knows what’s going on behind the scenes but I can’t understand.

      He needs to be given an opportunity just like the others.

      MA is beginning to bore me.

  17. Sue says:
    December 22, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    No Saliba > No surprise… he apparently has a meeting this week to discuss his future… in other words where he’s heading on loan!

  18. Kieron Blandford says:
    December 22, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    Reiss Nelson injured? Or being saved for Chelsea?

  19. A J says:
    December 22, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    We’ll find out a lot more about Runar that’s for sure.

  20. Kieron Blandford says:
    December 22, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    Jimmy james
    Well be playing Brentford next year unless they get promoted!

    1. Jimmy James says:
      December 22, 2020 at 7:39 pm

      You could be right. I for one do not rule out a relegation battle.

  21. Jax says:
    December 22, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    Josh da Silva of Brentford…the midfielder that we need. Only 22 and absolutely brilliant against Newcastle tonight.

    1. Declan says:
      December 22, 2020 at 7:36 pm

      He was one of ours☹️

      1. Jax says:
        December 22, 2020 at 7:47 pm

        Was he the one Henry mentored?

  22. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    December 22, 2020 at 7:38 pm

    Well we don’t have to wait to go down to 10 men we’re starting with 7 men guess who????

  23. Kieron Blandford says:
    December 22, 2020 at 7:38 pm

    Bring back Joel Campbell:-)

  24. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    December 22, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    Bring back the Jeff, malen, ismal musha etc etc

  25. Quantic Dream says:
    December 22, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    Mustafi gets a game but not Saliba? Even Kolasinac too? I hope this game will be enough to rid us off of Arteta.

    1. gotanidea says:
      December 22, 2020 at 7:52 pm

      Win or lose won’t matter, since it’s just a League Cup game

  26. Wyoming says:
    December 22, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    We can win this. So happy to see Martinelli starting. Let’s hope we win and kick start our season. Really big 3 games ahead now for the fans the players and our manager. Arteta having faith in Martinelli Willock and Niles is a positive sign.. Arsenal 4 Citizens 2

