Official Arsenal team to face Manchester City this evening at the Etihad

Here we go, less than one hour before kick-off and Arsenal have announced the team to take on Manchester City this evening at the Etihad.
A loss would not be disastrous but a win would be huge and really put Mikel Arteta and his men right bang in contention for a champions league qualifying spot, especially if tonight’s opponents fail to get their two-season ban overturned.
Games will come almost every three days and so substitutions will be crucial (five allowed from a bench of nine) and to some extent will be just as important as the actual starting XI.
Anyway, this is the official team that has just been released.
We back! 👊
🥁 Introducing your lineup for tonight's game…#MCIARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 17, 2020
So, are you happy with this team that Arteta has gone with? Let us know in the comments below
Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.
Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.
JustArsenal match preview predicted line up (for comparison) here
34 CommentsAdd a Comment
I can never guess an Arteta starting 11…
Looks good to me! COYG
…………….. Leno
Bellerin . Mustafi . Mari . Tierney
….. Guendouzi ……. Xhaka
Aubameyang …. Willock ……. Saka
…………… Nketiah
Mari starts, so Arteta would most likely play with long balls to his RW. I wished Ceballos and Maitland-Niles started, but the manager surely knows better than I do
Where have you been hiding gotanidea?! Good to see you back 🙂
Thanks Sue. How are you doing?
I avoided football news in the last few months, because it was irrelevant
I’m good thanks! Nice one 👍
At least there are 5 subs….
Yes. Sue. Good point. 5 subs makes sense. Looking forward to the match. We can get three points. COYG
Skills… Come onnnnnnnn!!!! 👍
Gotanidea. Longest time. Good comment. We can get 3 points
I’m disappointed with the lineup, how can you put willock and nketia in stating lineup and live Pepe and Laccazette on the bench. Anyway let’s see what happens
I guess Arteta chose the ones who are willing to do hard contacts, hardworking and fully committed to their future at the club
LIVE STREAM – https://sportsbay.org/watch/60066/1/manchester-city-vs-arsenal-live.html
LIVE STEAM, will become available soon http://www.hesgoal.com/
Hesgoal.com has been down for over an hour…😔
I am using Sportsbay and that is working
Any other link both are not working for me
Gotanidea is back, thank God for your life. Happy to read your comment. The line up is mobile but their strength will be tested tonight. Hope we pull out a win narrowly
Thanks bro. COYG!
Hi gotanidea
Looking forward to seeing your comments.
👍
That lineup is bad coz man city men are stronger than our own youngster but aterta knows better than i do.Wish you guys good luck!!!
If u want to know how average Arsenal starting lineup looks, just compare every position between the two teams. If we win I will be surprised.
That midfield is not good enough, cebellos and pepe should have been in the starting line up
Willock and Nketiah were outstanding in recent friendlies, hence their justifiable selection.I assume Ozil is indisposed?.
Grandad
I’m hoping he got omitted because the team Arteta has chosen have ‘shown‘ the most commitment and ability in training
Where are the Famous Five
On Arsenal.com it says Jon Moss is refereeing.. I thought it was Anthony Taylor??
SU denied what would’ve been the winning goal… 4 points ahead of us…
That’s a mouthwatering front 3 for us 😁 COYG
Hearing Martin Tyler shout “And it’s live” 👍👍👍
This is a joke
What is, pray tell?
One thing I haven’t missed is that bloody playing out from the back 🙈
Listen to our away support 😉😆
I’m on the silent channel 🙂
Two players out down to injury already!
Bloody hell, we’re dropping like flies…