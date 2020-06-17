Official Arsenal team to face Manchester City this evening at the Etihad

Here we go, less than one hour before kick-off and Arsenal have announced the team to take on Manchester City this evening at the Etihad.

A loss would not be disastrous but a win would be huge and really put Mikel Arteta and his men right bang in contention for a champions league qualifying spot, especially if tonight’s opponents fail to get their two-season ban overturned.

Games will come almost every three days and so substitutions will be crucial (five allowed from a bench of nine) and to some extent will be just as important as the actual starting XI.

Anyway, this is the official team that has just been released.

We back! 👊 🥁 Introducing your lineup for tonight's game…#MCIARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 17, 2020

So, are you happy with this team that Arteta has gone with? Let us know in the comments below

Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.

JustArsenal match preview predicted line up (for comparison) here