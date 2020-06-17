Arsenal News Arsenal previews

Official Arsenal team to face Manchester City this evening at the Etihad

Here we go, less than one hour before kick-off and Arsenal have announced the team to take on Manchester City this evening at the Etihad.

A loss would not be disastrous but a win would be huge and really put Mikel Arteta and his men right bang in contention for a champions league qualifying spot, especially if tonight’s opponents fail to get their two-season ban overturned.

Games will come almost every three days and so substitutions will be crucial (five allowed from a bench of nine) and to some extent will be just as important as the actual starting XI.

Anyway, this is the official team that has just been released.

So, are you happy with this team that Arteta has gone with? Let us know in the comments below

Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.

JustArsenal match preview predicted line up (for comparison) here

More Stories / Latest News
Posted by

Tags Man City v Arsenal Manchester City

34 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Sue says:
    June 17, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    I can never guess an Arteta starting 11…
    Looks good to me! COYG

    Reply
  2. gotanidea says:
    June 17, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    …………….. Leno
    Bellerin . Mustafi . Mari . Tierney
    ….. Guendouzi ……. Xhaka
    Aubameyang …. Willock ……. Saka
    …………… Nketiah

    Mari starts, so Arteta would most likely play with long balls to his RW. I wished Ceballos and Maitland-Niles started, but the manager surely knows better than I do

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      June 17, 2020 at 7:26 pm

      Where have you been hiding gotanidea?! Good to see you back 🙂

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        June 17, 2020 at 7:39 pm

        Thanks Sue. How are you doing?

        I avoided football news in the last few months, because it was irrelevant

        Reply
        1. Sue says:
          June 17, 2020 at 7:45 pm

          I’m good thanks! Nice one 👍
          At least there are 5 subs….

          Reply
          1. Skills1000 says:
            June 17, 2020 at 8:12 pm

            Yes. Sue. Good point. 5 subs makes sense. Looking forward to the match. We can get three points. COYG

          2. Sue says:
            June 17, 2020 at 8:13 pm

            Skills… Come onnnnnnnn!!!! 👍

    2. Skills1000 says:
      June 17, 2020 at 8:07 pm

      Gotanidea. Longest time. Good comment. We can get 3 points

      Reply
  3. Henry says:
    June 17, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    I’m disappointed with the lineup, how can you put willock and nketia in stating lineup and live Pepe and Laccazette on the bench. Anyway let’s see what happens

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      June 17, 2020 at 7:42 pm

      I guess Arteta chose the ones who are willing to do hard contacts, hardworking and fully committed to their future at the club

      Reply
  4. Admin Martin says:
    June 17, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    LIVE STREAM – https://sportsbay.org/watch/60066/1/manchester-city-vs-arsenal-live.html

    Reply
  5. Admin Martin says:
    June 17, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    LIVE STEAM, will become available soon http://www.hesgoal.com/

    Reply
    1. HRM says:
      June 17, 2020 at 8:03 pm

      Hesgoal.com has been down for over an hour…😔

      Reply
      1. Admin Martin says:
        June 17, 2020 at 8:17 pm

        I am using Sportsbay and that is working

        Reply
        1. Kenya 001 says:
          June 17, 2020 at 8:33 pm

          Any other link both are not working for me

          Reply
  6. Glorious says:
    June 17, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    Gotanidea is back, thank God for your life. Happy to read your comment. The line up is mobile but their strength will be tested tonight. Hope we pull out a win narrowly

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      June 17, 2020 at 7:43 pm

      Thanks bro. COYG!

      Reply
      1. SueP says:
        June 17, 2020 at 7:51 pm

        Hi gotanidea
        Looking forward to seeing your comments.

        Reply
        1. gotanidea says:
          June 17, 2020 at 8:07 pm

          👍

          Reply
  7. Ab Best says:
    June 17, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    That lineup is bad coz man city men are stronger than our own youngster but aterta knows better than i do.Wish you guys good luck!!!

    Reply
  8. Tuzle says:
    June 17, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    If u want to know how average Arsenal starting lineup looks, just compare every position between the two teams. If we win I will be surprised.

    Reply
  9. Tomclem5 says:
    June 17, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    That midfield is not good enough, cebellos and pepe should have been in the starting line up

    Reply
  10. Grandad says:
    June 17, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    Willock and Nketiah were outstanding in recent friendlies, hence their justifiable selection.I assume Ozil is indisposed?.

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      June 17, 2020 at 7:53 pm

      Grandad
      I’m hoping he got omitted because the team Arteta has chosen have ‘shown‘ the most commitment and ability in training

      Reply
  11. Irebami001 says:
    June 17, 2020 at 7:39 pm

    Where are the Famous Five

    Reply
  12. Sue says:
    June 17, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    On Arsenal.com it says Jon Moss is refereeing.. I thought it was Anthony Taylor??

    Reply
  13. Sue says:
    June 17, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    SU denied what would’ve been the winning goal… 4 points ahead of us…

    Reply
  14. Sue says:
    June 17, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    That’s a mouthwatering front 3 for us 😁 COYG
    Hearing Martin Tyler shout “And it’s live” 👍👍👍

    Reply
  15. Fobe says:
    June 17, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    This is a joke

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      June 17, 2020 at 8:23 pm

      What is, pray tell?

      Reply
  16. Sue says:
    June 17, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    One thing I haven’t missed is that bloody playing out from the back 🙈

    Listen to our away support 😉😆

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      June 17, 2020 at 8:39 pm

      I’m on the silent channel 🙂

      Reply
  17. Declan says:
    June 17, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    Two players out down to injury already!

    Reply
  18. Sue says:
    June 17, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    Bloody hell, we’re dropping like flies…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs