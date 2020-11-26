Official Arsenal team to face Molde – Pepe and Lacazette start

This game for Mikel Arteta is no longer a must-win, in fact, he is in a lose lose situation regardless of the result.

If Arsenal wins this evening, which they really should and comfortably, then everyone will no doubt say it was no more than expected.

But a draw or loss and the pressure just increases on the Spaniard and even if Arsenal do win then it has to be done in style because if it is a scrappy win then his critics will be in full flow anyway.

This is the Arsenal team that Arteta has selected.

🚨 Team news! 🧤 Alex Runarsson in goal

🎺 @LacazetteAlex captains the side

💪 Granit Xhaka x Joe Willock#UEL — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 26, 2020

What do you think to the Arsenal team that Mikel Arteta has selected to face Molde in Norway this evening?

Leave us your comments below and maybe predict the score at the same time.

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.

JustArsenal predicted Arsenal team (for comparison) here

JustArsenal match preview here