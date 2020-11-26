Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Official Arsenal team to face Molde – Pepe and Lacazette start

This game for Mikel Arteta is no longer a must-win, in fact, he is in a lose lose situation regardless of the result.

If Arsenal wins this evening, which they really should and comfortably, then everyone will no doubt say it was no more than expected.

But a draw or loss and the pressure just increases on the Spaniard and even if Arsenal do win then it has to be done in style because if it is a scrappy win then his critics will be in full flow anyway.

This is the Arsenal team that Arteta has selected.

What do you think to the Arsenal team that Mikel Arteta has selected to face Molde in Norway this evening?

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.

JustArsenal predicted Arsenal team (for comparison) here
JustArsenal match preview here

Posted by

  1. Declan says:
    November 26, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    AMN at left back maybe?

    1. gotanidea says:
      November 26, 2020 at 4:55 pm

      Or maybe Pepe as attacking LWB. Arteta’s experiments are exciting to see

      1. Phenom says:
        November 26, 2020 at 5:02 pm

        It’s a 442 with Laca and Nketiah up front. Nelson on the left with Pepe on the right.

        1. Declan says:
          November 26, 2020 at 5:11 pm

          Please not Pepé on the right. Should play orthodox left side.

  2. Indeed says:
    November 26, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    4-4-2…

    Isn’t Arteta simply brilliant! Back to the basics while being adaptive! It’s clear he is looking for the solution… If it works today, then maybe the solution has simply being staring us in the face all this while!

    1. Sean M says:
      November 26, 2020 at 5:07 pm

      Indeed, indeed. You can’t fault his dynamism.

  3. CorporateMan says:
    November 26, 2020 at 5:03 pm

    A decent enough team. Wish they have a good early result so we can get a chance to see some of the youngsters in action

  4. Grandad says:
    November 26, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    I hope Pepe starts on the left and Nelson on the right.Looks like an “old fashioned” 4-4-2 , and sometimes the old ways can still be productive. Let’s hope so this evening.

  5. Cyberborn says:
    November 26, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    Moore is Arsenal’s perfect match!!

