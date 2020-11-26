Official Arsenal team to face Molde – Pepe and Lacazette start

This game for Mikel Arteta is no longer a must-win, in fact, he is in a lose lose situation regardless of the result.
If Arsenal wins this evening, which they really should and comfortably, then everyone will no doubt say it was no more than expected.
But a draw or loss and the pressure just increases on the Spaniard and even if Arsenal do win then it has to be done in style because if it is a scrappy win then his critics will be in full flow anyway.
This is the Arsenal team that Arteta has selected.
🚨 Team news!
🧤 Alex Runarsson in goal
🎺 @LacazetteAlex captains the side
💪 Granit Xhaka x Joe Willock#UEL
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 26, 2020
What do you think to the Arsenal team that Mikel Arteta has selected to face Molde in Norway this evening?
Leave us your comments below and maybe predict the score at the same time.
Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.
JustArsenal predicted Arsenal team (for comparison) here
JustArsenal match preview here
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
AMN at left back maybe?
Or maybe Pepe as attacking LWB. Arteta’s experiments are exciting to see
It’s a 442 with Laca and Nketiah up front. Nelson on the left with Pepe on the right.
Please not Pepé on the right. Should play orthodox left side.
4-4-2…
Isn’t Arteta simply brilliant! Back to the basics while being adaptive! It’s clear he is looking for the solution… If it works today, then maybe the solution has simply being staring us in the face all this while!
Indeed, indeed. You can’t fault his dynamism.
A decent enough team. Wish they have a good early result so we can get a chance to see some of the youngsters in action
I hope Pepe starts on the left and Nelson on the right.Looks like an “old fashioned” 4-4-2 , and sometimes the old ways can still be productive. Let’s hope so this evening.
Moore is Arsenal’s perfect match!!