Official Arsenal team to face Molde – Willian and Pepe start

Arsenal and Molde have both won their opening two Europa League games and a win for either team will see them sit atop the group with maximum points.
Mikel Arteta’s men will be feeling very good at the moment, the win over Man Utd will surely have lifted confidence to a new level and while the first-choice team will not start this evening you can be assured that the entire squad is on a high right now.
Beating Molde will not be overly easy, they are doing well domestically and are unbeaten in their last six competitive games, they appear to be an organised team, however, Arsenal should beat them this evening. It would be a huge surprise if they do not.
🚨 TEAM NEWS IS IN 🚨
🏆 #UEL
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 5, 2020
Do you like the team that Arteta has gone with this evening?
Leave us your comments below and maybe predict the score at the same time.
Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.
JustArsenal predicted line up (for comparison) here
JustArsenal match preview here
13 CommentsAdd a Comment
ESR not even on the bench!
I thought he would start.
I’ll start the formation guessing game……. 2-3-5 😜
Shame ESR missed out… as well as Balogun. Let’s get the job done.. COYG
4-3-3?
1-1-9
As usual, 3-4-3 when we don’t have the ball and 4-3-3 when we have. I hope for 4-2-3-1 when we’re attacking though
Love how Arteta doesn’t leave anything to chance ,that bench is on point if we start to lag ,COYG
Willian, Nketiah, Pepe,
Willock,
Xhaka, Ceballos,
Kolasinac, Luiz, Mustafi, A.M-Niles,
Leno.
3-4-3 without ball…
Kolasinac will drop down as LCB and Xhaka will take place as LB
And with ball Xhaka might play as defender of deep lying Midfielder and Kolasinac will push forward as LB
I hope it’d be:
3-4-3 without the ball:
………………………. Leno
……….. Mustafi . Luiz . Xhaka
Niles . Willock . Ceballos . Kolasinac
…. Pepe … Nketiah … Willian
4-2-3-1 with the ball:
……………………… Leno
Niles . Mustafi . Luiz . Kolasinac
……………. Willock …………. Xhaka
Pepe ………….. Ceballos …………. Willian
……………………… Nketiah
Nelson isn’t included, so hopefully he’d start at Aston Villa game
That all depends on his knee, GAI…
He’s injured? That’s too bad, because he was the most exciting player in the Dundalk game
Yes… what a bummer! Hopefully he won’t be out for too long..