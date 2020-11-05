Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Official Arsenal team to face Molde – Willian and Pepe start

Arsenal and Molde have both won their opening two Europa League games and a win for either team will see them sit atop the group with maximum points.

Mikel Arteta’s men will be feeling very good at the moment, the win over Man Utd will surely have lifted confidence to a new level and while the first-choice team will not start this evening you can be assured that the entire squad is on a high right now.

Beating Molde will not be overly easy, they are doing well domestically and are unbeaten in their last six competitive games, they appear to be an organised team, however, Arsenal should beat them this evening. It would be a huge surprise if they do not.

  1. Declan says:
    November 5, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    ESR not even on the bench!
    I thought he would start.
    I’ll start the formation guessing game……. 2-3-5 😜

    Reply
  2. Sue says:
    November 5, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    Shame ESR missed out… as well as Balogun. Let’s get the job done.. COYG

    Reply
  3. Adajim says:
    November 5, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    4-3-3?

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      November 5, 2020 at 7:12 pm

      1-1-9

      Reply
    2. gotanidea says:
      November 5, 2020 at 7:15 pm

      As usual, 3-4-3 when we don’t have the ball and 4-3-3 when we have. I hope for 4-2-3-1 when we’re attacking though

      Reply
  4. Dan kit says:
    November 5, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    Love how Arteta doesn’t leave anything to chance ,that bench is on point if we start to lag ,COYG

    Reply
  5. S.J says:
    November 5, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    Willian, Nketiah, Pepe,

    Willock,

    Xhaka, Ceballos,

    Kolasinac, Luiz, Mustafi, A.M-Niles,

    Leno.

    Reply
  6. Kedar says:
    November 5, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    3-4-3 without ball…
    Kolasinac will drop down as LCB and Xhaka will take place as LB
    And with ball Xhaka might play as defender of deep lying Midfielder and Kolasinac will push forward as LB

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      November 5, 2020 at 7:20 pm

      I hope it’d be:

      3-4-3 without the ball:
      ………………………. Leno
      ……….. Mustafi . Luiz . Xhaka
      Niles . Willock . Ceballos . Kolasinac
      …. Pepe … Nketiah … Willian

      4-2-3-1 with the ball:
      ……………………… Leno
      Niles . Mustafi . Luiz . Kolasinac
      ……………. Willock …………. Xhaka
      Pepe ………….. Ceballos …………. Willian
      ……………………… Nketiah

      Reply
  7. gotanidea says:
    November 5, 2020 at 7:16 pm

    Nelson isn’t included, so hopefully he’d start at Aston Villa game

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      November 5, 2020 at 7:18 pm

      That all depends on his knee, GAI…

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        November 5, 2020 at 7:21 pm

        He’s injured? That’s too bad, because he was the most exciting player in the Dundalk game

        Reply
        1. Sue says:
          November 5, 2020 at 7:25 pm

          Yes… what a bummer! Hopefully he won’t be out for too long..

          Reply

