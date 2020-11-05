Official Arsenal team to face Molde – Willian and Pepe start

Arsenal and Molde have both won their opening two Europa League games and a win for either team will see them sit atop the group with maximum points.

Mikel Arteta’s men will be feeling very good at the moment, the win over Man Utd will surely have lifted confidence to a new level and while the first-choice team will not start this evening you can be assured that the entire squad is on a high right now.

Beating Molde will not be overly easy, they are doing well domestically and are unbeaten in their last six competitive games, they appear to be an organised team, however, Arsenal should beat them this evening. It would be a huge surprise if they do not.

