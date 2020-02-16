Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Official Arsenal team to face Newcastle United – Pepe and Ceballos in

The Arsenal team to face Newcastle United has been announced

Mikel Arteta will be looking to pick up all three points against Newcastle United at the Emirates today and has gone with a very attacking line-up.

With Man City facing a two-season Champions League ban and the very high possibility that fifth position gets qualification to Europe’s elite competition then nothing short of a win will do.

As expected Mesut Ozil retains his place and Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz partner up in defence. Bukayo Saka keeps his spot ahead of Sead Kolasinac and Nicolas Pepe gets a start, as does Eddie Nketiah.

It is a little surprising to be honest, especially with Gabriel Martinelli on the bench.

So, what do you think to this team? Has Arteta called it right? Let us know in the comments below

Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.

Also, if you go to Arsenal.com you will be able to get live commentary text and Arsenal radio.

JustArsenal match preview here
JustArsenal predicted line up here (for comparison)
Pundits predict Arsenal v Newcastle here

Posted by

29 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. GB says:
    February 16, 2020 at 3:34 pm

    Looks good to me though was hoping Martinelli would be starting.

    Reply
  2. gotanidea says:
    February 16, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    It’s a bold decision to start Nketiah ahead of Lacazette and Ceballos as no 8, but I guess Arteta wants a quick goal

    Looking forward to see Pepe’s training result

    Reply
  3. Leo says:
    February 16, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    Lets go for the kill!

    Reply
  4. Sue says:
    February 16, 2020 at 3:39 pm

    Ozil and Ceballos!! Looks a good line up…. come on Arsenal!

    Reply
    1. Innit says:
      February 16, 2020 at 3:55 pm

      I agree with Ceballos

      Reply
  5. Sean M says:
    February 16, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    Not as confident without Torreira at the base but very glad Ceballos is getting a chance to prove his worth and faith shown in Nketiah shows there is some degree of training-based meritocracy being developed. You train well, you play. Top stuff.

    Reply
    1. Blue17 says:
      February 16, 2020 at 4:00 pm

      Same thought exactly… If Xhaka happens to drop to LB and Saka venturing forward as is Arteta style who’s gonna secure the middle? Ceballos or Ozil? Unless he has a new tactic… Let’s just see how it goes…

      Reply
  6. Mrcool says:
    February 16, 2020 at 3:44 pm

    It seems arteta is still as confused as emry. He doesn’t know his first team yet.

    Reply
    1. Rory johnson says:
      February 16, 2020 at 3:53 pm

      One was here 18 months an one has been here for 2 settle down…

      Reply
  7. Adega Olatunji says:
    February 16, 2020 at 3:45 pm

    This Pepe guy doesn’t play with his mates that’s my problem with me

    Reply
    1. ARSENAL WILL STRIKE BACK says:
      February 16, 2020 at 3:52 pm

      Don’t bring your brother’s confidence down on this popular platform. Help him.
      The game did not even started lol
      However I respect your view.

      Reply
    2. stevo says:
      February 16, 2020 at 4:04 pm

      Very exciting team and talent on the bench

      Reply
  8. AY75 says:
    February 16, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    Looks a good line-up, but I would have preferred Torreira starting over Xhaka…… and Mari still isn’t even on the bench?!……. I hope we play brilliant football, and win by a reasonable margin….. we are really going to need the confidence boost for the rest of the season….. COYG!

    Reply
    1. AY75 says:
      February 16, 2020 at 3:48 pm

      Oh!….. and Martinelli for Nketiah to, so that Aubameyang can play as 9…. anyways, once again, I hope we get all three points convincingly… COYG!

      Reply
    2. Kenn Ifebueme says:
      February 16, 2020 at 4:02 pm

      Mari had a knock. See arsenal.com

      Reply
    3. rkw says:
      February 16, 2020 at 4:12 pm

      its amazing how other teams january signings hit the ground running where as ours always seem to languish in physio room or bench …

      Reply
  9. SAGooner says:
    February 16, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    Very adventurous team, no confusion there, just attacking mentality. Hope for good win.

    Reply
  10. Ade says:
    February 16, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    Ceballous and Xhaka at the midfield, ozil in front, I am think of Torriera or Guandozi . well let’s see how it goes

    Reply
  11. Jack says:
    February 16, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    Ozil in the starting lineup again ??!! Arteta’s obsession with Ozil…

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      February 16, 2020 at 4:01 pm

      He doesn’t have the balls to drop his ex-teammate and Ozil seems to be the players’ favorite

      Reply
  12. Sue says:
    February 16, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    Bloody spuds…..

    Reply
    1. Shakir says:
      February 16, 2020 at 3:58 pm

      That hurts….

      Reply
  13. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    February 16, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    no guendouzi in squad ??? ozil starts playing with 10 men from the get go,,2 clowns at the back..COYG

    Reply
  14. Innit says:
    February 16, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    Ozil, Xhaka, Mustafi in one lineup? Nketiah over Martinelli and Lacazette?

    I disagree with this lineup BUT hope we win anyway

    I hope these players reward Arteta’s faith in them

    Reply
  15. James says:
    February 16, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    OT: can we all start talking about matchfixing in the EPL?

    Reply
    1. GB says:
      February 16, 2020 at 4:03 pm

      Why?

      Reply
  16. Ade says:
    February 16, 2020 at 4:02 pm

    I am Lacazete is on bench, but not seeing martineli on the line up is somehow

    Reply
  17. ThirdManJW says:
    February 16, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    Not sure why Torreira is suddenly is out of the picture after performing so well, whilst Ozil, who offers literally nothing, continues to start?

    At least Laca is dropped, which is something. Very interested to see what Ceballos can do under Arteta, because he has been poor so far.

    Reply
  18. GB says:
    February 16, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    spurs now safe from relegation on 40 points and just another 9 for us to be safe😳

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs