Official Arsenal team to face Newcastle United – Pepe and Ceballos in

The Arsenal team to face Newcastle United has been announced
Mikel Arteta will be looking to pick up all three points against Newcastle United at the Emirates today and has gone with a very attacking line-up.
With Man City facing a two-season Champions League ban and the very high possibility that fifth position gets qualification to Europe’s elite competition then nothing short of a win will do.
As expected Mesut Ozil retains his place and Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz partner up in defence. Bukayo Saka keeps his spot ahead of Sead Kolasinac and Nicolas Pepe gets a start, as does Eddie Nketiah.
It is a little surprising to be honest, especially with Gabriel Martinelli on the bench.
🚨 Team news is in at the Emirates 🚨
🇪🇸 @DaniCeballos46 starts
⚡️ Nicolas Pepe returns
🏴 @EddieNketiah9 leads the line#ARSNEW
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 16, 2020
So, what do you think to this team? Has Arteta called it right? Let us know in the comments below
Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.
Also, if you go to Arsenal.com you will be able to get live commentary text and Arsenal radio.
JustArsenal match preview here
JustArsenal predicted line up here (for comparison)
Pundits predict Arsenal v Newcastle here
29 CommentsAdd a Comment
Looks good to me though was hoping Martinelli would be starting.
It’s a bold decision to start Nketiah ahead of Lacazette and Ceballos as no 8, but I guess Arteta wants a quick goal
Looking forward to see Pepe’s training result
Lets go for the kill!
Ozil and Ceballos!! Looks a good line up…. come on Arsenal!
I agree with Ceballos
Not as confident without Torreira at the base but very glad Ceballos is getting a chance to prove his worth and faith shown in Nketiah shows there is some degree of training-based meritocracy being developed. You train well, you play. Top stuff.
Same thought exactly… If Xhaka happens to drop to LB and Saka venturing forward as is Arteta style who’s gonna secure the middle? Ceballos or Ozil? Unless he has a new tactic… Let’s just see how it goes…
It seems arteta is still as confused as emry. He doesn’t know his first team yet.
One was here 18 months an one has been here for 2 settle down…
This Pepe guy doesn’t play with his mates that’s my problem with me
Don’t bring your brother’s confidence down on this popular platform. Help him.
The game did not even started lol
However I respect your view.
Very exciting team and talent on the bench
Looks a good line-up, but I would have preferred Torreira starting over Xhaka…… and Mari still isn’t even on the bench?!……. I hope we play brilliant football, and win by a reasonable margin….. we are really going to need the confidence boost for the rest of the season….. COYG!
Oh!….. and Martinelli for Nketiah to, so that Aubameyang can play as 9…. anyways, once again, I hope we get all three points convincingly… COYG!
Mari had a knock. See arsenal.com
its amazing how other teams january signings hit the ground running where as ours always seem to languish in physio room or bench …
Very adventurous team, no confusion there, just attacking mentality. Hope for good win.
Ceballous and Xhaka at the midfield, ozil in front, I am think of Torriera or Guandozi . well let’s see how it goes
Ozil in the starting lineup again ??!! Arteta’s obsession with Ozil…
He doesn’t have the balls to drop his ex-teammate and Ozil seems to be the players’ favorite
Bloody spuds…..
That hurts….
no guendouzi in squad ??? ozil starts playing with 10 men from the get go,,2 clowns at the back..COYG
Ozil, Xhaka, Mustafi in one lineup? Nketiah over Martinelli and Lacazette?
I disagree with this lineup BUT hope we win anyway
I hope these players reward Arteta’s faith in them
OT: can we all start talking about matchfixing in the EPL?
Why?
I am Lacazete is on bench, but not seeing martineli on the line up is somehow
Not sure why Torreira is suddenly is out of the picture after performing so well, whilst Ozil, who offers literally nothing, continues to start?
At least Laca is dropped, which is something. Very interested to see what Ceballos can do under Arteta, because he has been poor so far.
spurs now safe from relegation on 40 points and just another 9 for us to be safe😳