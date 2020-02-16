Official Arsenal team to face Newcastle United – Pepe and Ceballos in

The Arsenal team to face Newcastle United has been announced

Mikel Arteta will be looking to pick up all three points against Newcastle United at the Emirates today and has gone with a very attacking line-up.

With Man City facing a two-season Champions League ban and the very high possibility that fifth position gets qualification to Europe’s elite competition then nothing short of a win will do.

As expected Mesut Ozil retains his place and Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz partner up in defence. Bukayo Saka keeps his spot ahead of Sead Kolasinac and Nicolas Pepe gets a start, as does Eddie Nketiah.

It is a little surprising to be honest, especially with Gabriel Martinelli on the bench.

🚨 Team news is in at the Emirates 🚨 🇪🇸 @DaniCeballos46 starts

⚡️ Nicolas Pepe returns

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @EddieNketiah9 leads the line#ARSNEW — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 16, 2020

So, what do you think to this team? Has Arteta called it right? Let us know in the comments below

Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.

Also, if you go to Arsenal.com you will be able to get live commentary text and Arsenal radio.

JustArsenal match preview here

JustArsenal predicted line up here (for comparison)

Pundits predict Arsenal v Newcastle here