Official Arsenal team to face Norwich City – No Nketiah, Pepe or Ozil

Arsenal will be looking to register their third win in a row this evening against Norwich City and their second consecutive Premier League win since the resumption of football.
There is always a lot of debate surrounding Mikel Arteta’s starting XI and no doubt this line up will also provoke a lot of discussion among the Arsenal faithful.
It is certainly an attacking lineup, as it should be when you are facing the team rock bottom of the standings.
Anyway, this is the team that Arteta has gone with to face the Canaries.
🚨 Four changes from Sheffield…
➡️ Bellerin, Ceballos, Nelson, Aubameyang
⬅️ Maitland-Niles, Willock, Pepe, Saka#ARSNOR
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 1, 2020
Is this the team that will see Arsenal register their third win in a row? Let us know in the comments below.
Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.
Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.
JustArsenal predicted line up (for comparison) here
JustArsenal match preview here
21 CommentsAdd a Comment
Strong line-up. Glad to see Nelson getting a start and hoping Cedric will get 20 mins. COYG
Come on Auba, do the biz!! COYG
It’s 3-4-3. I thought Arteta would use 4-2-3-1 at home, but he is apparently serious in ditching any no 10 formation:
…………………….. Martinez
……… Mustafi . Luiz . Kolasinac
Bellerin . Ceballos . Xhaka . Tierney
…… Nelson … Lacazette … Aubameyang
Switch Tierney with kolasinac
loosing tierney crosses with 2 ST playing
Tierney played as an LWB and Kolasinac as a CB previously, so I don’t think Arteta’d change that. Tierney’s and Nelson’s long crosses would be good if we have a tall target man like Wout Weghorst or Bas Dost
Looking forward to seeing Nelson score if he starts.
Niles should be getting games at midfield,Pepe, Holding and saka on bench?,kolasinac and Luiz? Arteta you’re worse than Emery.You don’t know what you are doing even if we win. This is a joke.
Even if the team Clicks you are a Joke Arteta hhhmmmmm
LD and Gunner23 – he’s got to play his weaker players sometime and I’d rather they played against Norwich at home today than against Wolves on Saturday, away from home.
saka has played every game since the restart. He had to rest at some point….
LIVE STREAM http://www.hesgoal.com/news/63268/Arsenal_vs_Norwich_City.html
LIVE STREAM https://sportsbay.org/watch/60513/1/arsenal-vs-norwich-city-live.html
It’s got to the stage now where I Iook to see Sakas name first on the teamsheet, although I completely understand that he needs a rest and cannot play every three days, so no complaint. But I am still disappointed when he is only a sub.
BECOMING THE SAME WITH HOLDING TOO, WHEN HE IS ONLY A SUB FOR TWO CLOWNS PLAYING IN HIS STEAD. But he needs a rest too, so I “forgive” Arteta for his non crime!
Weak lineup but hopefully will get us the win.
Looks to me like Arteta is saving his better players for the games against teams above us: Wolves (6th) on Saturday, Leicester (3rd) next Tuesday and of course Spurs (7th) the following Sunday.
We are well behind them all and only have a game in hand on one of them, Wolves, so the game on Sat is crucial.
However, as Arteta has said, we cannot afford to fail in any of them. Talk about walking on a tightrope! Lose on Sat and it’s definitely going to be a case of ‘wailing and gnashing of teeth!’
Arteta has got a handful of games to prove to me he is worth keeping … so far no better than dying days a of wenger or the emery hiatus in terms of results and style … given that we aren’t getting in to top 6 he is wasting time with mustafi Luiz xhaka kolasinac … who are not premiership let alone top 6 material … sad
– Mustafi: Getting better, but he might be sold
– Luiz: Unfortunately he has signed a new contract
– Xhaka: Is an important piece to the squad, like what Henderson is to Liverpool. But he seems to be leaving too
– Kolasinac: Is a very good left fullback and can play as CB too
Shouldn’t be losing to bottom of the table, right? Stranger things have happened
Encouraged to see our young coach not get stuck trying to fit personnel into a system that it just won’t fit. Few are thriving right now, so is definitely an indication that something needs to change.
I’m still of the belief that our best shape given the squad is a 442, and would love to see it once:
Auba. Laca
Saka. Dani. Lucas. Pepe
Tierney CB. CB. Hector (I guess)
Need 3 points tonight!!
Xhaka playing in front of Luiz is complete bad news. But I’m wondering why people always mention the name of Ozil. This guy should not be mentioned in Arsenal team
I’m tired of the depressive comments fans make constantly after line up comes out.
It’s depressing, are you guys aware the likes of Pepe,Saka all played 3 games under the past eleven days?
And that we have tougher fixtures coming up?
This negativity is very tiring and the reason why I sometimes stay away from comments about Arsenal.
Shameful