Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Official Arsenal team to face Norwich City – No Nketiah, Pepe or Ozil

Arsenal will be looking to register their third win in a row this evening against Norwich City and their second consecutive Premier League win since the resumption of football.

There is always a lot of debate surrounding Mikel Arteta’s starting XI and no doubt this line up will also provoke a lot of discussion among the Arsenal faithful.

It is certainly an attacking lineup, as it should be when you are facing the team rock bottom of the standings.

Anyway, this is the team that Arteta has gone with to face the Canaries.

Is this the team that will see Arsenal register their third win in a row? Let us know in the comments below.

Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.

JustArsenal predicted line up (for comparison) here

JustArsenal match preview here

Posted by

Tags Arsenal Team Arsenal v Norwich City

21 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Sean M says:
    July 1, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    Strong line-up. Glad to see Nelson getting a start and hoping Cedric will get 20 mins. COYG

    Reply
  2. Sue says:
    July 1, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    Come on Auba, do the biz!! COYG

    Reply
  3. gotanidea says:
    July 1, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    It’s 3-4-3. I thought Arteta would use 4-2-3-1 at home, but he is apparently serious in ditching any no 10 formation:

    …………………….. Martinez
    ……… Mustafi . Luiz . Kolasinac
    Bellerin . Ceballos . Xhaka . Tierney
    …… Nelson … Lacazette … Aubameyang

    Reply
    1. Kstix says:
      July 1, 2020 at 5:21 pm

      Switch Tierney with kolasinac

      Reply
      1. Gunner23 says:
        July 1, 2020 at 5:26 pm

        loosing tierney crosses with 2 ST playing

        Reply
      2. gotanidea says:
        July 1, 2020 at 5:33 pm

        Tierney played as an LWB and Kolasinac as a CB previously, so I don’t think Arteta’d change that. Tierney’s and Nelson’s long crosses would be good if we have a tall target man like Wout Weghorst or Bas Dost

        Reply
  4. Gily says:
    July 1, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    Looking forward to seeing Nelson score if he starts.

    Reply
  5. Lord Denning says:
    July 1, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    Niles should be getting games at midfield,Pepe, Holding and saka on bench?,kolasinac and Luiz? Arteta you’re worse than Emery.You don’t know what you are doing even if we win. This is a joke.

    Reply
    1. Gunner23 says:
      July 1, 2020 at 5:27 pm

      Even if the team Clicks you are a Joke Arteta hhhmmmmm

      Reply
    2. GunnerJack says:
      July 1, 2020 at 5:34 pm

      LD and Gunner23 – he’s got to play his weaker players sometime and I’d rather they played against Norwich at home today than against Wolves on Saturday, away from home.

      Reply
    3. RSH says:
      July 1, 2020 at 6:01 pm

      saka has played every game since the restart. He had to rest at some point….

      Reply
  6. Admin Martin says:
    July 1, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    LIVE STREAM http://www.hesgoal.com/news/63268/Arsenal_vs_Norwich_City.html

    Reply
  7. Admin Martin says:
    July 1, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    LIVE STREAM https://sportsbay.org/watch/60513/1/arsenal-vs-norwich-city-live.html

    Reply
  8. jon fox says:
    July 1, 2020 at 5:25 pm

    It’s got to the stage now where I Iook to see Sakas name first on the teamsheet, although I completely understand that he needs a rest and cannot play every three days, so no complaint. But I am still disappointed when he is only a sub.

    BECOMING THE SAME WITH HOLDING TOO, WHEN HE IS ONLY A SUB FOR TWO CLOWNS PLAYING IN HIS STEAD. But he needs a rest too, so I “forgive” Arteta for his non crime!

    Reply
  9. GunnerJack says:
    July 1, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    Weak lineup but hopefully will get us the win.

    Looks to me like Arteta is saving his better players for the games against teams above us: Wolves (6th) on Saturday, Leicester (3rd) next Tuesday and of course Spurs (7th) the following Sunday.

    We are well behind them all and only have a game in hand on one of them, Wolves, so the game on Sat is crucial.

    However, as Arteta has said, we cannot afford to fail in any of them. Talk about walking on a tightrope! Lose on Sat and it’s definitely going to be a case of ‘wailing and gnashing of teeth!’

    Reply
  10. RW1 says:
    July 1, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    Arteta has got a handful of games to prove to me he is worth keeping … so far no better than dying days a of wenger or the emery hiatus in terms of results and style … given that we aren’t getting in to top 6 he is wasting time with mustafi Luiz xhaka kolasinac … who are not premiership let alone top 6 material … sad

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      July 1, 2020 at 5:40 pm

      – Mustafi: Getting better, but he might be sold
      – Luiz: Unfortunately he has signed a new contract
      – Xhaka: Is an important piece to the squad, like what Henderson is to Liverpool. But he seems to be leaving too
      – Kolasinac: Is a very good left fullback and can play as CB too

      Reply
  11. S says:
    July 1, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    Shouldn’t be losing to bottom of the table, right? Stranger things have happened

    Reply
  12. TH14atl says:
    July 1, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    Encouraged to see our young coach not get stuck trying to fit personnel into a system that it just won’t fit. Few are thriving right now, so is definitely an indication that something needs to change.

    I’m still of the belief that our best shape given the squad is a 442, and would love to see it once:

    Auba. Laca

    Saka. Dani. Lucas. Pepe

    Tierney CB. CB. Hector (I guess)

    Need 3 points tonight!!

    Reply
  13. Top Gunner says:
    July 1, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    Xhaka playing in front of Luiz is complete bad news. But I’m wondering why people always mention the name of Ozil. This guy should not be mentioned in Arsenal team

    Reply
  14. Eddie says:
    July 1, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    I’m tired of the depressive comments fans make constantly after line up comes out.
    It’s depressing, are you guys aware the likes of Pepe,Saka all played 3 games under the past eleven days?
    And that we have tougher fixtures coming up?
    This negativity is very tiring and the reason why I sometimes stay away from comments about Arsenal.
    Shameful

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs