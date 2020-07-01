Official Arsenal team to face Norwich City – No Nketiah, Pepe or Ozil

Arsenal will be looking to register their third win in a row this evening against Norwich City and their second consecutive Premier League win since the resumption of football.

There is always a lot of debate surrounding Mikel Arteta’s starting XI and no doubt this line up will also provoke a lot of discussion among the Arsenal faithful.

It is certainly an attacking lineup, as it should be when you are facing the team rock bottom of the standings.

Anyway, this is the team that Arteta has gone with to face the Canaries.

🚨 Four changes from Sheffield… ➡️ Bellerin, Ceballos, Nelson, Aubameyang

⬅️ Maitland-Niles, Willock, Pepe, Saka#ARSNOR — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 1, 2020

