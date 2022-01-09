Official Arsenal team to face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup

On the face of it, Arsenal was handed a fairly easy draw in the third round of the FA Cup but it would be foolhardy to think that Championship side Forest will be a pushover, especially in the FA Cup.

The oldest football competition in the world is notorious for upsets, just look at Newcastle United yesterday at St James Park against Cambridge Utd.

Mikel Arteta has obviously not gone with his first-eleven but the team he has gone with should be more than good enough to despatch the two-time European Cup winners.

However, they must avoid complacency at all costs and fully respect their opponents if they are to avoid humiliation and a third-round exit.

This is the team Arteta has selected and there are no real surprises, it was what we have been expecting all week.

📝 Here's how we line up in the @EmiratesFACup… ◾️ Leno starts in goal

◾️ Lokonga x Patino in midfield

◾️ Nketiah leads the line — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 9, 2022

What is your opinion of the starting XI? Let us know in the comments below and give us your score predictions. Personally, I am going with a 3-1 win.

