Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Official Arsenal team to face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup

On the face of it, Arsenal was handed a fairly easy draw in the third round of the FA Cup but it would be foolhardy to think that Championship side Forest will be a pushover, especially in the FA Cup.

The oldest football competition in the world is notorious for upsets, just look at Newcastle United yesterday at St James Park against Cambridge Utd.

Mikel Arteta has obviously not gone with his first-eleven but the team he has gone with should be more than good enough to despatch the two-time European Cup winners.

However, they must avoid complacency at all costs and fully respect their opponents if they are to avoid humiliation and a third-round exit.

This is the team Arteta has selected and there are no real surprises, it was what we have been expecting all week.

What is your opinion of the starting XI? Let us know in the comments below and give us your score predictions. Personally, I am going with a 3-1 win.

The Just Arsenal Show
Dan Smith talks about knife crime in London, No More Red, and doing things ‘The Arsenal Way’

Posted by

Tags Arsenal Team Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

160 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Eddie says:
    January 9, 2022 at 4:16 pm

    Hope ESR, gets his full fitness before the weekend against Spurs and hope Xhaka and the others are okay too. Quick recovery to everyone who tested positive.

    We should win this game in a convincing way if we fight for it.
    COYG

    Reply
  2. gotanidea says:
    January 9, 2022 at 4:17 pm

    Based on the line-up, I bet Mari is going somewhere

    Reply
  3. Eddie says:
    January 9, 2022 at 4:19 pm

    Can’t wait to see Hutchinson get a crack alongside the senior boys too.
    If you were aware of the times I picked out Saka as the one to watch out for before he got blooded in, believe me Omari Hutchinson is the next one you want to keep an eye on while Patino gets all the attention

    Reply
  4. Soccer boy says:
    January 9, 2022 at 4:20 pm

    Saka should have been rested in this game. No matter what we should win it.

    Reply
    1. CorporateMan says:
      January 9, 2022 at 4:29 pm

      I thought so too

      Reply
  5. DaJuhi says:
    January 9, 2022 at 4:30 pm

    Xhaka, Tomi, ESR got Covid?

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      January 9, 2022 at 4:39 pm

      Xhaka and Balogun have tested positive for COVID-19. Smith Rowe out due to a tight groin, while Tomiyasu is out due to a tight calf.

      Reply
      1. DaJuhi says:
        January 9, 2022 at 4:53 pm

        Damn were going to be short for midfielders..

        Partey, AMN, Elneny gone
        Xhaka out for at least a week?

        Leaves us with Patino and Sambi!

        Reply
        1. Sue says:
          January 9, 2022 at 5:00 pm

          I’m feeling anxious.. a very tough week ahead

          Reply
        2. RSH says:
          January 9, 2022 at 5:11 pm

          yea didn’t think we would need a loan at first, but looking at the squad again, we definitely do. If Xhaka is out then we really dont have much experience. But hey, our youngsters have been taking their chances very well over the years and Patino could make his mark. Still, a natural ball winner in our lineup is needed and we dont have one at the moment with Granit out.

          Reply
  6. Sean Williams says:
    January 9, 2022 at 4:33 pm

    I am a happy guy, happy for Charlie Patino. Also I’m stoked we may see Salah Uddine. Watched him and he has a great future too. COYG.

    Reply
  7. Capi says:
    January 9, 2022 at 4:38 pm

    Great line up! Cant wait to see Odgard and patino combination.

    Reply
  8. Soccer boy says:
    January 9, 2022 at 4:52 pm

    I really wanted to more of our youngsters in the starting lineup. Since there is 5 man substitution, senior players could come in for reinforcement if things don’t go well in the first half.

    Reply
  9. Declan says:
    January 9, 2022 at 4:57 pm

    If we get through it’s Leicester next

    Reply
    1. Siamois says:
      January 9, 2022 at 4:58 pm

      you beat me to it Declan,you were very quick .

      Reply
  10. Adajim says:
    January 9, 2022 at 5:02 pm

    The stupid deal is costing Mari his future at arsenal and I think we are preparing to welcome Saliba, therefore, Mari may be on the move this January or summer.
    Leicester at home after win tonight, what a draw

    Reply
    1. Johnze says:
      January 9, 2022 at 7:06 pm

      LOL ! Super sunday from Arsenal. Congrats 🤙

      Reply
  11. Grandad says:
    January 9, 2022 at 5:04 pm

    Midfield looks very lightweight without a ball winner.

    Reply
  12. SueP says:
    January 9, 2022 at 5:05 pm

    If Xhaka has tested positive then that is the second time🙄. Lucky for him he wasn’t badly affected the first time

    Reply
    1. Atid says:
      January 9, 2022 at 6:01 pm

      Mate of mine (unvaccinated) has tested positive for the 3rd time, difference is this time he is in hospital….silly boy.

      Reply
      1. SueP says:
        January 9, 2022 at 6:07 pm

        Oh dear
        A wake up call and I hope he/she recovers quickly

        Reply
  13. RSH says:
    January 9, 2022 at 5:06 pm

    Leicester at Emirates if we win today. COYG.

    Reply
  14. Siamois says:
    January 9, 2022 at 5:10 pm

    There might be a lucky away fan going home with one of our players shirt.

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      January 9, 2022 at 5:16 pm

      👍 it’d look nice framed and on the wall

      Reply
      1. Siamois says:
        January 9, 2022 at 5:18 pm

        It would!

        Reply
  15. Sue says:
    January 9, 2022 at 5:15 pm

    Jenkinson didn’t make the squad then

    Reply
  16. David says:
    January 9, 2022 at 5:18 pm

    What’s with this kit did the printer run out of ink lol

    Reply
  17. RW1 says:
    January 9, 2022 at 5:31 pm

    Nervous start … phaps expected … but need to get passing game together … and can we hire a throw in coach

    Reply
  18. Siamois says:
    January 9, 2022 at 5:45 pm

    Tavares is not happy.

    Reply
    1. NY_Gunner says:
      January 9, 2022 at 5:54 pm

      @Siamois
      He was all over the place. Looked a bit confused to me. Mikel made the right call…

      Reply
      1. Dan kit says:
        January 9, 2022 at 6:00 pm

        Tavares wanted to get forward but Arteta keep telling him to sit back ,they had words 5 mins beforehand ,idiotic decision to take him off and one that won’t go down well with the player ,to top it off Tierney looks bloody awful since he’s come on ,it doesn’t help having your manager shouting none stop in your ear ,every telling you how to take a bloody throwing FFS .
        Sit down Arteta and STFU and let the players play .

        Reply
        1. Adajim says:
          January 9, 2022 at 6:12 pm

          Dan, it seems you are implying players should be allowed to play what they feel ok but not to the coach instructions?
          We have Martinelli on that wing, who imo doesn’t need too much help to make things happen, Taveres has been out of position a lot of times, running back to get pass and misplaced passes

          Reply
        2. Val says:
          January 9, 2022 at 6:14 pm

          Nuno was extremely crap in that half, how you can say MA was wrong to take him off is mind boggling to me

          Reply
          1. Dan kit says:
            January 9, 2022 at 6:22 pm

            So taking off a player in the 35th minute is a great decision is it Val .
            He was out of position twice what I saw and no danger came of it ,the problem is he wanted to get forward Arteta wanted him to stay back ,we are playing forest FFS one shot on target in the first half what’s the problem of letting a player get forward .
            Anyway I’m going to watch the rest of the free flowing football on show .

            Reply
            1. Val says:
              January 9, 2022 at 6:25 pm

              if hes playing like a heroine addict thats had 20 pints then yea
              he missed placed EVERY GOD DAMN pass, conceded a needless corner and just isnt at the races at all.
              his attitude and performance stinks

              Reply
            2. Soccer boy says:
              January 9, 2022 at 6:29 pm

              He looks very low on confidence. Misplaced passes. He lost the several on occasions. Really don’t know what’s going on. Uhh

              Reply
    2. DaJuhi says:
      January 9, 2022 at 5:59 pm

      100% correct call. Tavares wasnt even giving 50% effort.

      Reply
  19. Arsemirates says:
    January 9, 2022 at 5:55 pm

    The games passing Patino by, although to be fair most of the play by us has been awful. It might take a Forest goal to wake em up a bit.

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      January 9, 2022 at 5:57 pm

      If Forest Scores then we are out…
      The way we are playing, I can’t see us scoring at all

      Reply
  20. RW1 says:
    January 9, 2022 at 5:56 pm

    Awful 45 minutes of slow sloppy and aimless football … seen enough of nketiah to know he’s not a solution to our lack of attacking edge … also patino out of his depth

    Reply
  21. SueP says:
    January 9, 2022 at 5:57 pm

    Rather forgettable first half

    Reply
    1. Admin Pat says:
      January 9, 2022 at 6:05 pm

      What first half?

      Reply
      1. SueP says:
        January 9, 2022 at 6:40 pm

        Ho ho Pat
        Diabolical football

        Reply
  22. Siamois says:
    January 9, 2022 at 5:57 pm

    I agree,it was the right call.

    Reply
  23. Atid says:
    January 9, 2022 at 5:57 pm

    Rob Holding showing why we need to recall Saliba and promote Ballard asap.

    Tavares will now need to watch his step with Arteta, he hates petulance, just ask guendozi, Ozil and Aubameyang.

    All in all a shambles of a first half

    Reply
    1. Adajim says:
      January 9, 2022 at 6:09 pm

      He is a ruthless coach. That’s what arsenal players needs, we were too relax under Wenger ‘fatherly love, and pampering’
      When you perform rubbish you are back on the bench, that is a statement to others

      Reply
  24. DaJuhi says:
    January 9, 2022 at 5:58 pm

    Awful. Was Tavares drunk? He was miles off pace. Even I could’ve gone past him.

    We dont look like we want it at the moment. Sambi was IMO the best player on.

    Reply
  25. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    January 9, 2022 at 5:59 pm

    Holding was shite 4 years ago 4 years later he’s the captain he’s fucking worse,, to think saliba no its not worth it,, cedric LOL

    Reply
  26. Quantic Dream says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:00 pm

    Not impressed by Patino

    Reply
    1. Siamois says:
      January 9, 2022 at 6:02 pm

      Truth being told,not impressed with anyone,one shot in target.

      Reply
    2. Atid says:
      January 9, 2022 at 6:06 pm

      Mate of mine (unvaccinated) has tested positive for the 3rd time, difference is this time he is in hospital….silly boy.

      Reply
      1. Dboy says:
        January 9, 2022 at 6:56 pm

        Yeah and my brother in law has had all his jabs and guess what?

        Reply
  27. RSH says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:01 pm

    hooking players off even before HT is a big call, but Tavares was ALL over the place. Moment Tierney comes on, that part of the pitch stops being a giant outlet for Forest. Midfield is just inexperienced and it shows. Lokonga and Patino can really only execute very basic passes so everything is just in front of Forest. Partey is going to be such a miss this month. One thing that is also obvious, is that whatever striker we ar searching for needs to accel in being able to link play together. Saka and Martinelli look much less potent with a striker just hanging in the box and not really offering anything. Hopefully second half we can get things moving faster.

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      January 9, 2022 at 6:04 pm

      Tierney lost the ball 3 times in 2 mins
      The problem is Arteta constantly in there ear ,wish someone would slide tackle him into row Z absolutely stupid to take a player off in the first half

      Reply
      1. Eddie says:
        January 9, 2022 at 6:09 pm

        Tomiyasu said everything they do they discuss tactics in the dressing room and when they get on the pitch it’s all them as Arteta and the rest of the staff told them to be themselves and express themselves on the pitch, and said Terta is actually the one pushing for a United squad and prefers the players applaud each other when they do something good and caution themselves too, but according to you Arteta is a bad man manager and he hates the players.
        You are even defending vtha awful performance from Tavares there and attacking the manager for it.
        Says a lot IMHO

        Reply
        1. Dan kit says:
          January 9, 2022 at 6:13 pm

          Lol
          Tavares wanted to get forward and Arteta keep telling him to stay back
          They had words before he took him ,you can defend him as much as you want but that was pathetic taking him off ,there was no danger from any mistake Tavares made wolves he now take tierney off because he looked even worse when he got on .
          Pathetic decision and even more pathetic you defending him .

          Reply
          1. Eddie says:
            January 9, 2022 at 6:24 pm

            Nope, what’s pathetic is you attacking the manager every minute you get, yet you’re supposed to be a supporter and fan of the football club.
            Not one single person on here is saying Arteta did wrong to take him off except you who that derives pleasure in attacking the manager whenever we play.
            I can’t believe the standards you demand, yet you you’re applauding that awful performance from Tavares just because you don’t like the manager.
            Enjoy the rest of the game Dan

            Reply
            1. Dan kit says:
              January 9, 2022 at 6:47 pm

              We are talking about the Tavares decision why are you bringing up your own personal opinions about how I should support my club and a manger that you try way to hard to defend ,get back on point buddy if you want to carry on the conversation .
              If you think taking off a player in the 35 th minute and being all Jose like is a good decision then it just proves my point .
              I mean it’s really changed the outlook of the game hasn’t it taking him off

              Reply
              1. Mambo says:
                January 9, 2022 at 6:54 pm

                I am normally agreeing with you Dan but not on this occasion.

                The right call, although it did not have the desired effect on performance.

                maybe the weak midfield is causing unbalance.

                Nkeitah showed why he is not a starter in PL.

                Reply
    2. Atid says:
      January 9, 2022 at 6:11 pm

      Patino is struggling without a ball winner next to him. With no real ball winners on the bench I think we should move white into midfield and bring Mari on or bring Chambers on. Maybe bring Mari and Chambers on for Patino and Sambi. Play White and Chambers in the centre.

      Reply
  28. gotanidea says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:03 pm

    Arsenal needed Xhaka’s playmaking, Partey’s skills and Magalhaes’ passes through the left side of the field

    Patino was too green, Lokonga was too slow and Tavares’ decision making was bad and Holding just couldn’t pass near the left touchline as Magalhaes did. Mari would’ve been a better replacement for Magalhaes, but maybe he’ll be shipped out soon

    It’s just a matter of time until we score, but we should’ve made a few shots on goal in the first half

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      January 9, 2022 at 6:43 pm

      It’s the 74 th minute so they better get on with it

      Reply
  29. Eddie says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:05 pm

    Tavares showing exactly why you can’t make exactly expect these kids to do all of the time.
    Not everyone ould be like Saka.
    He was bloody awful and all over the place, also wasted a couple of balls. He’s yet to still learn he has to be calm on the ball and he needs to stop rushing himself into decisions.
    Good call to get him off.
    Midfield looking light and weak, but expected.
    Hoping ESR and Xhaka can make it on Thursday against Liverpool please.

    Reply
  30. Siamois says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:07 pm

    Not good,Tavares throwing his gloves off and blanking the staff.

    Reply
  31. Sean Williams says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:09 pm

    Pretty poor from both teams. The most blatant shirt pulling on Ben White. It IS a penalty!!!! Gotta be better in the second half. If the ref didn’t give a no brainer pen, what will the second half bring?

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      January 9, 2022 at 6:18 pm

      Yeah, it was supposed to be a penalty

      Reply
    2. Perry ames says:
      January 9, 2022 at 6:38 pm

      Piss poor that’s all I can say
      And it could get worse

      Reply
  32. GoalDan says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:15 pm

    These games are always bigger for the smaller team, and less so for us. I don’t see nothing unusual so far, we are controlling the game most of the time. Get through it, move on…

    Reply
  33. Atid says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:16 pm

    Holdings distribution 🙈💩

    Reply
  34. RW1 says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:17 pm

    Take of patino .. he’s a rabbit in the headlights .. and bring on lacazette

    Reply
  35. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:17 pm

    It’s holding who’s drunk, disgusting player my as 4 eddie plz let him go with cedric💩

    Reply
  36. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:22 pm

    Holding off nuno back on😁

    Reply
  37. Kedar says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:22 pm

    Holding is slower than snail 🐌

    Reply
  38. Kedar says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:27 pm

    Wasteful Niketiah..
    As usual

    Reply
  39. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:27 pm

    Eddie plz go just go what was d’at

    Reply
  40. Sean Williams says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:28 pm

    Another ref who’s eyes are up his ass.

    Reply
  41. RW1 says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:29 pm

    This is a test of arteta … not sure he has a clue what to do

    Reply
  42. indian gooner says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:30 pm

    I don’t know whats the reason behind selection of nketiah , patino is young thats ok but where is the enthusiasm of young player i didn’t see in him

    Reply
  43. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:32 pm

    Holding is killing us shocking artetas not talking him off

    Reply
  44. Sean Williams says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:35 pm

    Holding is not on planet earth. How bad can he play?

    Reply
  45. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:36 pm

    Any chance of subs michel

    Reply
  46. indian gooner says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:37 pm

    With this midfield we never gonna win any of our match, decision to loan out maitland niles with out signing a back up will be a disaster

    Reply
  47. Sean Williams says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:42 pm

    Cedric. No comment.

    Reply
    1. Perry ames says:
      January 9, 2022 at 6:48 pm

      So so bad I cant find any positives from this. Even if we win which looks so doubtful why has this happened again.
      Can we blame arteta yes but what an absolute awful performance AGAIN

      Reply
  48. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:43 pm

    Is this 4 real cedric he’s drunk also

    Reply
  49. gotanidea says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:44 pm

    Nottingham Forest’s RB is so powerful, as if he’s the RB version of Tavares

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      January 9, 2022 at 6:45 pm

      You seems to be big fan of average Tavares

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        January 9, 2022 at 6:49 pm

        I like his skills, but he was too irresponsible today

        Reply
  50. Val says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:44 pm

    if we come away progressing to the next round i will be very surprised

    Reply
  51. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:45 pm

    Covid, afcon OK but how could you defend this dross, first time in yonks I couldn’t care less

    Reply
  52. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:47 pm

    Lob him saka

    Reply
  53. Kedar says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:47 pm

    We are only dressed like Real Madrid

    Reply
  54. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:51 pm

    Well done Forrest

    Reply
  55. Declan says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:51 pm

    Atrocious

    Reply
  56. Sean Williams says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:51 pm

    S**t. Utter rubbish. Shame on them.

    Reply
  57. gotanidea says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:51 pm

    OMG Lokonga…

    Reply
    1. Perry ames says:
      January 9, 2022 at 6:55 pm

      It has to be goodbye arteta because if you can defend this then you truly do not support arsenal

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        January 9, 2022 at 6:56 pm

        It’s just FA Cup. We have won it many times

        Reply
        1. Kobin says:
          January 9, 2022 at 7:20 pm

          What a bloody ridiculous comment! Well it’s just the CL, we were in it for 16 years, why the Heck are we trying to get in it again! FFS, got no idea, you just show your ridulous range of thinking with every damn comment.

          Reply
      2. Declan says:
        January 9, 2022 at 6:56 pm

        What a ridiculous comment.

        Reply
      3. Atid says:
        January 9, 2022 at 7:08 pm

        Got what we deserved and proves that we need a midfielder this window and that Eddie is not worth keeping. League cup against lower opposition, England u21 there is his level.

        Reply
  58. Gmv8 says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:53 pm

    How embarrassing

    Reply
    1. Perry ames says:
      January 9, 2022 at 6:57 pm

      Where are the toss pots who support this clown. It’s funny how quite they are when we watch this crap

      Reply
  59. RW1 says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:53 pm

    Deserved … another indication of the limits of artetas management … no shot on target so far

    Reply
  60. DaJuhi says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:54 pm

    Well deserved loss looming. Based on the first 15 minutes you could tell this was happening.

    Reply
  61. Jimmy Bauer says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:54 pm

    The boys went to sleep today..
    Time to focus all our energy in getting to the champions league

    Reply
    1. Perry ames says:
      January 9, 2022 at 6:58 pm

      Twat

      Reply
  62. Declan says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:55 pm

    By the way on the subject of Tavares I wanted him to start the game but he was terrible, mistake ridden and got himself booked. Good decision by Arteta to get him off.

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      January 9, 2022 at 7:01 pm

      Tierney played better Declan ?

      Reply
      1. Declan says:
        January 9, 2022 at 7:36 pm

        Marginally but not really so, was just saying Tavares had to be hooked. In fact no one really performed today, a very puzzling game on our part.

        Reply
  63. Arsemirates says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:55 pm

    At least we can concentrate on getting 4th and playing in the Champions League next season, however briefley.

    Reply
    1. Perry ames says:
      January 9, 2022 at 7:01 pm

      What sort of moron say we can concentrate on 4th. I’ve never heard such rubbish you obviously dont support the club or are you just a mug

      Reply
      1. Kstyx says:
        January 9, 2022 at 7:08 pm

        A big moron if he thinks with this mentality we will get to champions league places.

        Reply
  64. Kstyx says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:57 pm

    I would have been pissed if we had won with that kind of performance. Seems like city loss has taken us back to default settings. No need blaming this on absence of some players. Players on the pitch were more than capable to get the job done. This shows we are just not ready for the champions league.

    Reply
  65. Namo says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:57 pm

    Very poor and lousy performance. A very weak and disjointed midfield.
    What a shame.

    Reply
  66. Arsemirates says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:57 pm

    Special K to the rescue!

    Reply
  67. Sean Williams says:
    January 9, 2022 at 6:59 pm

    Embarrassing rubbish. Should have their wages docked.

    Reply
  68. Arsemirates says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:00 pm

    Now they’ve switched the Milk Cup semis around does that mean Pool can benefit from away goals if the 2nd leg goes to extra time at our place.

    Reply
    1. Perry ames says:
      January 9, 2022 at 7:02 pm

      Arteta out

      Reply
      1. Dboy says:
        January 9, 2022 at 7:10 pm

        Perry ames out!!

        Reply
    2. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
      January 9, 2022 at 7:03 pm

      Sambi back pass King

      Reply
  69. Kstyx says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:00 pm

    Without Partney, we are lost in midfield. Nkethia strolls around the pitch like he’s Ronaldo. Tierney passes backwards alot. I actually prefer tavares going forward.

    Reply
  70. indian gooner says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:01 pm

    Well done forest this crap team got what they deserve so many snails in this team, maitland niles will do better things than these current midfield players , this will be a warnig sign for arteta

    Reply
  71. Adajim says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:01 pm

    Finally out

    Reply
  72. mank says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:01 pm

    Nketiah frustrating player for me

    Reply
  73. PJ-SA says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:01 pm

    MA this is what happens when you give reserves like Lokonga almost zero game time even in games where we are cruising by 3 goals! Everyone is so rusty!

    Reply
  74. Kstyx says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:01 pm

    This is up there with the Everton, City first leg and Brentford games as the worst performance of the season

    Reply
  75. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:01 pm

    A disgusting shambles the worst performance iv seen in 35 long years

    Reply
    1. RSH says:
      January 9, 2022 at 7:05 pm

      where have you been the last 5-6 years? There’s a whole bundle to choose from. This doesnt crack the top 5.

      Reply
  76. RW1 says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:02 pm

    Clear out time

    Reply
    1. Perry ames says:
      January 9, 2022 at 7:05 pm

      Didn’t even turn up.
      Cheats
      Frauds
      Embarrassing.
      If you can defend that crap then you will be embarrassing yourself so dont bother

      Reply
  77. PJ-SA says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:02 pm

    MA this is what happens when you give reserves like Lokonga almost zero game time even in games where we are cruising by 3 goals! Everyone is so rusty!

    Reply
    1. Skills1000 says:
      January 9, 2022 at 7:10 pm

      Yes PJ. I agree with you. Lokonga was rusty. Cedric has concentration issues. Nketiah should be sold this January.

      I would rather play Martinelli as a CF and get a top quality winger like Kingsley Coleman
      We need to make 3 signings.

      Gigi Widjahun
      Asensio
      Kingsley Coleman

      That Is football. You win some and loose some.
      We move.

      Reply
  78. Kstyx says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:02 pm

    The shame is it was against Nottingham forest. What a big Big shame

    Reply
  79. SueP says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:02 pm

    Pants
    Well done Forest is all I can say

    Reply
  80. Prof.Wenger says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:04 pm

    Are you kidding me?!

    Reply
  81. Arsemirates says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:04 pm

    It was said tongue in cheek. Obviously went over your head.

    Reply
  82. RSH says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:04 pm

    Cant complain one bit. That was a very very bad performance.

    Reply
  83. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:04 pm

    This shambels of a bunch of prima Donna’s vs Liverpool my lord cricket score

    Reply
  84. Kev82 says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:05 pm

    Exited twice to forest in 4 years embarrassing 😱

    Reply
  85. Lola says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:05 pm

    Imagine u are a player without any ball control skills collecting wages. Forest defenders were laughing when they saw a non footballer Nketiah is a striker. Please can we delete his contract?

    Reply
    1. Durand says:
      January 9, 2022 at 7:18 pm

      Typical performance from Nketiah, never good enough only Arteta thinks so.

      Wow, terrible game, everyone looked terrible even manager. Holding, my oh my, pub team looks better than this lot.

      Should all be too embarrassed to collect wages for this week, even Arteta.

      Reply
  86. Nickerless Bender says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:08 pm

    We are gonna get slaughtered for this. Not the result… but the performance.

    I’ve seen this too many times under Arteta.

    Sorry to say, but I told you so.

    Reply
    1. RSH says:
      January 9, 2022 at 7:11 pm

      shows how crucial having our midfield starters are. Everything good has come from Partey/Xhaka as the platform for the rest of our attack to play off of. Odegaard was the ONLY player on the pitch attempting to move the ball with any pace today. I have a theory that everyone had their water spiked with drugs because its the only explanation for such a steep dropoff from our recent form. 😂

      Reply
  87. RSH says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:09 pm

    There were moments in this game that it seems like some of the players didnt even want to play. How can some of our players do so much of nothing with posession of the ball? Holding, Cedric especially that was some of the worst football i’ve seen in a while from any top flight team.

    Reply
  88. Phil says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:09 pm

    And are we still to “Trust the process”?
    Arteta will only ever bring this club down. He is utterly clueless. We played a very average Championship side and were made to look like a Sunday pub team. And yet some still believe in this novice.

    Reply
    1. Skills1000 says:
      January 9, 2022 at 7:13 pm

      Hi Phil

      That is football. You win some and lose some.
      Same Arteta won the FA Cup 2 years ago.
      A painful exit it is. But we move to the next game. This FA Cup loss should not be grounds to sack the manager

      Reply
      1. Phil says:
        January 9, 2022 at 7:20 pm

        @Skills1000- really mate? This is the same manager that fcuked up last season at Southampton and yet somehow has managed to embarrass himself even more. For all those who were dreaming of this NOVICE being capable of getting us a top 4 spot this season just wake up!!!!
        Good managers get results. We were embarrassed by a very average Championship team who are going nowhere. Which is exactly where we are going all the while this clown is our manager

        Reply
        1. Skills1000 says:
          January 9, 2022 at 7:27 pm

          I get you Phil. And I agree with you. Funny enough AMN is on the pitch presently for ROMA. I don’t understand why we decided to sell him before this key game. We have seen enough of incompetence and poor decision making from Arsenal.
          The club won’t sack Arteta at this stage.
          We just have to support the team and hope they make top4 at the end of the season.

          I am really disappointed and this exit hurts me. But I’m trying to find any positive. Top4 is the minimum target for this season

          Reply
  89. GunneRay says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:11 pm

    E M B A R R A S S I N G !

    Well done to Forrest though who actually looked like a team that wanted to win. Arsenal looked like amateurs in most parts. Even Saka had a bad day. Where was the energy and passion?

    Reply
  90. Gogo says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:13 pm

    This club lack common sense. What will it cost them to hold to Niles for just this game before sending him out knowing fully well that we are short in midfield.

    Ok we are having 2 of our senior midfielders leave for Afcon and there is no plan to cover for them. Latino and Sambi has no aggression at all to stand these games. I’m not sure who to blame but this was a perfect game for Niles.

    Reply
    1. Dboy says:
      January 9, 2022 at 7:26 pm

      You do not want an unhappy player in your squad. AMN was asked by the manager to stay and obviously he is not responding well, so it’s of he goes bye bye. 🖐️🖐️

      Reply
  91. Arsemirates says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:13 pm

    I feel sorry for Patino. I’m not really a Xhaka fan but he would have been better alongside him than Lokinga who needs help himself.

    Reply
  92. Kieron says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:16 pm

    Dreadful today goes to show how we still are a weak young side and against just one level down group of men we get showed up.

    They wanted it more we expected it to happen.

    Reply
  93. Dboy says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:23 pm

    We will continue to support the team and the Manager. Trust the process. Just goes to show we need more depth in our squad. Those who keep calling for academy youngsters to be played, need to learn that they are not ready yet. Tavares need to be disciplined if he does not like it, sell him. I like what the Manager is doing. No nonsense approach is what we need. Pampering players is what got us here. 100% Behind the Manager. You don’t win the league and trophies with that kind of performances.

    Reply
  94. Atid says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:26 pm

    At least we’ve got our Arsenal back.

    Now hopefully people will understand that the likes of patino Tavares and sambi are not ready yet.

    Holding, Cedric and even Leno are not good enough.

    From here on in we have to play our best available x1 every match including both semi-finals. We need to try and sell Nketiah, Pepe lacazette and Aubameyang immediately and buy 2 new strikers, one that can play wide.

    We need to replace maitland-niles and Elneny now, not wait till the summer. Next 3 matches against Liverpool and Spurs if everyone is fit and no one is signed the team should be:

    Ramsdale
    Tomi white Gabriel Tierney
    Saka Odegaard xhaka ESR Martinelli
    Lacazette

    Reply
    1. Dboy says:
      January 9, 2022 at 7:31 pm

      Atid I agree with everything you said. However selling players is not that simple. The player must want to leave in Jan. Some of them are sitting out their contracts because after this they will be earning less. Unless another club can convince them to leave in this window.

      Reply
    2. Skills1000 says:
      January 9, 2022 at 7:36 pm

      @ Atid,
      It will be very NAIVE AND STUPID of Arteta to think this current squad can get top 4 without buying in January.

      IMO, We should sell Xhaka this January.
      The guy has cost us more points. Very clumsy.

      We should have sold him to Roma in the summer.

      We can’t afford to wait till summer to make signings.

      My wishlist

      January

      Out: Xhaka, Aubameyang, Nketiah
      IN: Sterling(loan), Gigi

      Summer: Asensio, Kingsley Coleman.

      Gigi is a must buy this January. He has EPL experience.

      Reply
  95. jon fox says:
    January 9, 2022 at 7:30 pm

    LENO APART, THE TEAM LOOKED LIKE ZOMBIES, DRUGGED, UNABLE TO MOVE AND UNFIT TO WEAR THE SHIRT.
    ZERO EFFORT, ZERO MOVEMENT, ZERO WILL TO WIN. UNACCEPTABLE!!!

    I seriously cannot recall a single performance as bad throughout the team as this, Leno apart, in my 63 years watching.

    Essentially the team was fullof cowards and they cheated we fans .

    I would stop the entire wages of all save only Leno, AND REIMBURSE THE TRAVELLING FANS THEIR ENTIRE EXPENSES, INCLUDING TICKET, TRAVEL AND FOOD/DRINK.

    This team does not deserve passionate fans and they were beyond a disgrace.

    Reply
    1. Skills1000 says:
      January 9, 2022 at 7:45 pm

      Yes Jon. I agree with you.
      The first 20 minutes should have been a wake up call to the Guys.
      Nketiah walks around like he is some Messi. No desire.
      I hope there is no injury to Tomiyasu. Cos Cedric will be found out.
      Poor delivery. No cohesion in the final third.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs