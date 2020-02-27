Official Arsenal team to face Olympiacos – Arteta puts out a very strong team

Mikel Arteta is taking no chances this evening against Olympiacos.

Mikel Arteta has gone with a very strong lineup for this evenings Europa League second leg clash against Olympiacos.

The Gunners lead 1-0 from the first leg and have one foot in the next round, however, Arteta is not taking anything for granted with his team selection.

Winning the Europa League will not only put European silverware into the trophy cabinet, something that Arsenal is very light on but it also provides entry into next seasons Champions League.

