Official Arsenal team to face Olympiacos – Arteta puts out a very strong team

Mikel Arteta is taking no chances this evening against Olympiacos.

Mikel Arteta has gone with a very strong lineup for this evenings Europa League second leg clash against Olympiacos.

The Gunners lead 1-0 from the first leg and have one foot in the next round, however, Arteta is not taking anything for granted with his team selection.

Winning the Europa League will not only put European silverware into the trophy cabinet, something that Arsenal is very light on but it also provides entry into next seasons Champions League.

Are you satisfied with this team from Mikel Arteta? Let us know in the comments below

  1. Sue says:
    February 27, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    If this ain’t enough to see us through then….. sheesh!!! COYG

    Reply
  2. Leo says:
    February 27, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    Operation destroy! That’s how i call it. Hundred percent victory

    Reply
  3. avenger says:
    February 27, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    With a super manager,
    And they continue to be
    a world-class team, Arsenal –
    forever.

    Reply
  4. GB says:
    February 27, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    That is one very strong team.
    Arteta means business.

    Reply
  5. S.J says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    This team should do the job. Martinelli, Torreira and Guendouzi can come in second half for some energy

    Reply
  6. SAGooner says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    Strong team apart from Laca, imho. Martinelli or Nketiah should have played. Nevertheless, this team should beat Olympiacos.

    Reply
  7. Jah son says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    Arsenal now has a good manager this man Arteta will take us places. Ya!Gunners! Ya.

    Reply
    1. Invisible says:
      February 27, 2020 at 7:29 pm

      Si gooners si!!!!!

      Reply
  8. Gily says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    This team should be able to finish the business barring any complacency from overconfidence, in view of the fact that football is not mathematics.

    Reply
  9. Grandad says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    With an FA Cup tie against a “lower league” team to come it makes sense to play a strong side tonight.Pleased to see AMN on the bench.

    Reply
  10. gotanidea says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    This cup match will be good to boost the first team’s confidence, since it would most likely be an easier match than the first leg

    However, Martinez should have played, unless he is not fit. We could lose a good GK in him next season, if he is not given fair chances to compete with Leno

    Reply
  11. Twig says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    Why isn’t Martinelli starting games anymore?

    Reply
    1. Kenya 001 says:
      February 27, 2020 at 7:23 pm

      My question as well Twig all his best games have been in these Europa league!

      Reply
    2. Jah son says:
      February 27, 2020 at 7:25 pm

      Because he isn’t our best player at any position. # love the competition for places in the team keep going saka one more assist.

      Reply
  12. swalehe abdurabi says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    This is what i like to see……winning team…

    Reply
  13. Godswill says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    This manager doesn’t want to take chances.
    About our strongest lineup barring any off day.

    Reply
  14. Kenya 001 says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    Strong team out their though could have wished to see martinell start, hopefully will see him at start of 2nd half and him scoring 😀

    Reply
  15. Siamois says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    I don’t want to jinx it but I worry Saka has been playing too much,he was meant to get a bit of a break last week but for Kola getting injured but I guess right now we don’t have the luxury to rest him.

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      February 27, 2020 at 7:44 pm

      Tierney will return soon and Maitland-Niles played very well as an LB previously

      Reply
  16. sol says:
    February 27, 2020 at 7:39 pm

