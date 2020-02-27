Official Arsenal team to face Olympiacos – Arteta puts out a very strong team

Mikel Arteta is taking no chances this evening against Olympiacos.
Mikel Arteta has gone with a very strong lineup for this evenings Europa League second leg clash against Olympiacos.
The Gunners lead 1-0 from the first leg and have one foot in the next round, however, Arteta is not taking anything for granted with his team selection.
Winning the Europa League will not only put European silverware into the trophy cabinet, something that Arsenal is very light on but it also provides entry into next seasons Champions League.
📋 Tonight's team news…
🇫🇷 @LacazetteAlex leads the line
🇬🇦 @Aubameyang7 also starts
🏴 @BukayoSaka87 named in starting XI
🏆 #UEL
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 27, 2020
If this ain’t enough to see us through then….. sheesh!!! COYG
Operation destroy! That’s how i call it. Hundred percent victory
With a super manager,
And they continue to be
a world-class team, Arsenal –
forever.
That is one very strong team.
Arteta means business.
This team should do the job. Martinelli, Torreira and Guendouzi can come in second half for some energy
Strong team apart from Laca, imho. Martinelli or Nketiah should have played. Nevertheless, this team should beat Olympiacos.
Arsenal now has a good manager this man Arteta will take us places. Ya!Gunners! Ya.
Si gooners si!!!!!
This team should be able to finish the business barring any complacency from overconfidence, in view of the fact that football is not mathematics.
With an FA Cup tie against a “lower league” team to come it makes sense to play a strong side tonight.Pleased to see AMN on the bench.
This cup match will be good to boost the first team’s confidence, since it would most likely be an easier match than the first leg
However, Martinez should have played, unless he is not fit. We could lose a good GK in him next season, if he is not given fair chances to compete with Leno
Why isn’t Martinelli starting games anymore?
My question as well Twig all his best games have been in these Europa league!
Because he isn’t our best player at any position. # love the competition for places in the team keep going saka one more assist.
This is what i like to see……winning team…
This manager doesn’t want to take chances.
About our strongest lineup barring any off day.
Strong team out their though could have wished to see martinell start, hopefully will see him at start of 2nd half and him scoring 😀
I don’t want to jinx it but I worry Saka has been playing too much,he was meant to get a bit of a break last week but for Kola getting injured but I guess right now we don’t have the luxury to rest him.
Tierney will return soon and Maitland-Niles played very well as an LB previously
