Official Arsenal team to face Olympiacos – Mikel Arteta makes multiple changes

Mikel Arteta names his team for the Europa League clash against Olympiacos tonight.

As was to be expected Mikel Arteta has made a number of changes to the team that humbled Newcastle United 4-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Emirates.

It was always going to be the case that changes would be made, especially with Mesut Ozil left behind for family reasons. Other changes include Martinelli, Willock and Lacazette starting and Ceballos, Nketiah and Pepe on the bench.

🚨 Five changes from Sunday's win… ➡️ Sokratis, Guendouzi, Willock, Martinelli, Lacazette

⬅️ Bellerin, Ceballos, Ozil, Pepe, Nketiah 🏆 #UEL — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 20, 2020

So, what do you think to the team that Arteta has gone with tonight? Let us know in the comments below

Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.

Also, if you go to Arsenal.com you will be able to get live commentary text and Arsenal radio.

JustArsenal match preview here

JustArsenal predicted line up here (for comparison)