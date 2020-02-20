Official Arsenal team to face Olympiacos – Mikel Arteta makes multiple changes

Mikel Arteta names his team for the Europa League clash against Olympiacos tonight.
As was to be expected Mikel Arteta has made a number of changes to the team that humbled Newcastle United 4-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Emirates.
It was always going to be the case that changes would be made, especially with Mesut Ozil left behind for family reasons. Other changes include Martinelli, Willock and Lacazette starting and Ceballos, Nketiah and Pepe on the bench.
🚨 Five changes from Sunday's win…
➡️ Sokratis, Guendouzi, Willock, Martinelli, Lacazette
⬅️ Bellerin, Ceballos, Ozil, Pepe, Nketiah
🏆 #UEL
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 20, 2020
So, what do you think to the team that Arteta has gone with tonight? Let us know in the comments below
Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.
Also, if you go to Arsenal.com you will be able to get live commentary text and Arsenal radio.
JustArsenal match preview here
JustArsenal predicted line up here (for comparison)
33 CommentsAdd a Comment
I am confused
Me too! Martinez should be in for Leno,kolasinac for saka but then that’ll my opinion
Me three! If this was Emery’s line up he’d be getting roasted by now. Is Kolasinac bloody fit or not?!
Extremely fit 😜
He should be in then! Saka on the left, Auba CF and Lacazette on the bench where he belongs.
Me four. Why Mustafi at right back? Maitland-Niles no even on the bench!
I don’t follow!
Is that a back 3 or is mustafi playing RB. The front 3 looks so good.Guendouzi is back.Saka keeps his place.And leno as the keeper.Very interesting line up from MA.Looks strong.
COYG
Mustafi or Sokratis will play as RB
The line-up is strong. But Martinez would likely not be happy on the bench though, since he is supposed to play in all cup competitions
Mustafi at right back
Wow will we ever predict an Arteta team?!! 😄 I was hoping to see Kolasinac…. oh well, good luck boys!!
Emery dèja vu?
This is a confusing line up, why do we have kolasinac if we are not going to use him even in the Europa cup. I hope Arteta is not trying to make that Lb Saka permanent position.
Either Kolasinac is still unfit or Arteta plans to sell him out in the summer and convert Saka into an attacking LB
Saka talent will be wasted at that Lb, he has the ability to be a real world class winger, if this continues he will want out, it might end up being like Chamberlain who went to Liverpool to play in the midfield.
Well it seems the coach thinks it’s not the right time for you to see him.
Maybe after the match😂😂
I support the coach though. He can reshuffle at halftime if not working.
👍 Very true, Gily.
No RB..
Cool and Strong!
The line up is not confusing. MA is taking every competition serious. Let’s give MA the benefit of the doubt. A win is all we need. Those players on the line up are also arsenal players. Work hard in training and u are in the starting 11.
Phenom, you really believe that excuse that if you work hard in training you will get picked, am not really kolasinac fan but if we are talking about the Arsenal players that work hard, then Kolasinac have to be one of them, so why is he not getting picked and are you telling me that ceballos doesn’t deserve to start this match.
Ceballos would now be use in PL matches which is Cool..
And his on the Bench; he’s likely to play.
👍
👍
Musti is playing RB, that’s cool…
The Guendozi and Xhaka pair makes our midfield slow, so there will be no quick recoveries when we lose the ball, unless the forwards drop back and help in defending…
Martinelli plays better on the left where he forms a partnership with Saka, but like someone said before, it’s just my opinion too. Let’s see what happens. Come Gooners, we need away g0-4ls……
Trust and support our coach, he knows the players more than you do. support should be our first reaction, criticising should come after the results
Amen, Hila, no more needs to be said.
Leno, Kolasinac jx came back from injury. Do u think we shd risk him while we have an inform makeshift LB
I can already predict how this match will be, they will come at us in the first half and if we are lucky we won’t concede, and the second half arteta will substitute wilock for ceballos and anyone for Pepe. For goodness sake this is a must win match and the coach is starting wilock and guendouzi ahead of Ceballos and to make matter worse theirs no Pepe, he’s even playing Martinelli at the right side when we all know that he plays better at the left.
I predict a 1:3 win for arsenal
Just a silly lineup from arteta…..
Am less concern about how our coach select his team formation all i want is three point which i hope we can get it in Greece Tonight,this same coach select his formation in our last game And we won by 4 goals to nothing so if you think you can be a coach then try football manager
Blame it on MA if arsenal screw this game.
He has the resources to get good results from this game.
If he fail to use the right players he may not get the right result.
LIVE STREAM https://sportsbay.org/watch/59904/1/olympiakos-vs-arsenal-live.html
LIVE STREAM http://www.hesgoal.com/news/60194/Olympiacos_vs_Arsenal.html
I feel sad for Martinez. I thought he would continue to take his place