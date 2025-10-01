Official Arsenal team to face Olympiacos – Odegaard starts

Arsenal will look to secure back-to-back victories in the Champions League when they host Olympiacos in their second match of the league phase. This is the Arsenal starting eleven.
The Gunners made an encouraging start to their campaign by defeating Athletic Club, a result that reinforced expectations of them being one of the contenders to reach the latter stages of the competition.
Their next challenge, however, comes against the champions of Greece. Olympiacos remain a dangerous side with significant European experience and will not be travelling to London simply to make up the numbers. Arsenal will need to raise their level again to secure another positive result.
Over recent years, Olympiacos have been one of the strongest teams outside of Europe’s top leagues, consistently competing with determination on the continental stage. Their triumph in the Conference League in 2024 further enhanced their reputation, and they now aim to make an impression in the Champions League.
This season, Olympiacos have been formidable. They remain unbeaten in all competitions, with their record consisting of several victories and just two draws in recent games. As they arrive at the Emirates, they will approach the match with confidence and little pressure, knowing they are underdogs against a side of Arsenal’s calibre.
Arsenal, for their part, enter the match in fine form. Mikel Arteta’s men have won four of their last five competitive fixtures, with only one defeat so far this season, which came away at Liverpool. They have been consistent, organised and effective in front of goal, and will be determined to build momentum in Europe.
The Gunners cannot afford complacency, particularly given Olympiacos’ resilience and history at the Emirates. For Arsenal, this match offers the chance to underline their ambitions by overcoming a tricky opponent. For Olympiacos, it represents an opportunity to extend a remarkable run of away results against Arsenal.
What is it with this latest trend of having two goalkeepers on the bench. I notice that the Arsenal women do this to.
For me the second keeper is a substitute wasted. Dowman could have got some game time, or at least got another taste of European nights at the emirates.
Totally agree, it make little or no sense.
I agree with you
And Martinelli at right wing…..don’t know!
Dowman is on the bench – I think nwaneri should be starting RW but he seems to be out of favour
Davi,
Unless I’m missing something, I don’t see Dowman’s name on the bench. 🤷♂️
Davi,
My apologies, on this page Dowman is not down as a sub. But on the clubs website he is. I stand corrected. 👍
👍
Much changed team but should be still strong and good enough, with the squad choices.
7 of tonight’s starters had not been on the starting line up v Newcastle. Arsenal have reached to this luxury level of changing its starting line up like shirts. Absence of Madueke is however felt as Trossard is coming in place of Saka. Gyokeres must score in this European night to galvanise himself. The two Basque coaches knew each other well. I’ll not get surprised if Nuno of West Ham is watching this game at Emirates.
Glad to see Ødegaard starting but disappointed Eze isn’t starting with him. As others have said, what is the point of two keepers on the bench?
I get the question of having 2 keepers on the bench. The moment I saw Saka on bench was clear that Dowman will not be playing tonight. Saka will be among the first substitute on the right
I’m going to have to make do with the BBC’s highlights show later, as my streams won’t connect.
Difficult game this as they’ve beaten us here in last three meetings COYG
Great start so far, looking good
Well done Martinelli
Gyokeres for the first time fully showing the pace and power we’ve been hoping to see. Looking fitter in this game than previous
Martinelli looking sharp in general, always plays well on the RW which I’m guessing he used to play mainly
Odegaard seems to have step up his game since the arrival of Eze
The main difference is that when Saka plays Ode doesn’t play central and plays all the way on the right.
When Saka isn’t on the pitch he tends to play far more central where he should be and where I feel he actually affects the game far more IMO
Must be a tactical instruction.
Could well be. Ode’s been brilliant and most of his service has been coming almost slightly left of central midfield, a position we rarely see him in
Blimey, Gyokeres is as strong as an ox. Good effort by him, and well placed by Martinelli to finish it off. Marvellous
His strength rated 91 is highest on FC26 💪
SueP, he reminds me of Malcolm McDonald, apart from his finishing.
Aye
What a save from Raya
No issues with towels tonight, or maybe Ben White took his own towel to the pool
Odegaard is feeding gyokeres and Martinelli great balls when we have the chance to counter. He’s been superb so far.
Odegarrd is on fire
Poor from Arsenal tonight. No control. White is a yard off the pace, Zoob can’t get is unique game going.
Martinelli and Trossard are both playing with a point to prove, great to see. Competition raising the players level. Gabi a little selfish but atleast he’s trying to score instead of passing back.
Glad to see this version of Odegard again. Gyok also deserves a goal, he’s led the line like a proper center forward tonight
Been a while since we’ve seen Odegaard play like this, looks fantastic. Just gotta finish our chances. O deserved an assist
Opponents are very poor, Oly have no transition whátso – no intensity to this game and Arsenal are sleepwalking to trouble.
Odegaard had a superb 1st half
It was good half
Only negative is that we are just 1-0 ahead and Gyökeres should have at least one goal
Especially chance created by Trossard
Rest we were very good but 1-0 is not safe
We need at least another one to secure the victory
Ode playing really well. Quick, decisive and involving both wings
Very easy on the eye, just one goal doesn’t seem to be as much as it should. Then again the two CB for us have been a bit at sea a few times and Olypiakos will feel like they should have a goal. Great save from Raya for one. Our big man again has proved a strong pivot but needs a goal.
A very exciting game! We need to finish them off before they force a draw. Gyokeres must get his goal today, MUST!
Ødegaard has been a revelation in the first half!
Remember all wailing and gnashing of teeth after Liverpool and Man City results, but this wishywashy low intensity football is far worse performance, as Oly are not even remotely in same league as a for mentioned.
Where did the first half team go? Really flat start to the 2nd so far.
Closing down, tracking back just not happening. It’s not just Bayern and inter the big games, If we don’t make top 8, two more games in late winter we could do without, they are all big games, so no excuse for this lack of intensity and sloppiness on big game night.
You know we are winning ?
Oh my, worst game from Trossard when it comes to finishing. Could have a hat trick with that many chances.
Sloppy. Worst performance from Ars we have been all season imo.
We’re terrible at finishing off opponents – this game should be out of sight. Trossard from the bench converts those chances. Seems to be a mentality issue when he starts.
He lost his legs 1-2 years ago already, he’s just not a 90 minute player anymore. He looks exhausted
We are making heavy weather of this
I was expecting it. Our European record against Olympiacos is not very good. Happy we got this game at home and still had to grind it out. More of our own making. There were so many chances to finish the game off, but job done eventually!