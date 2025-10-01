Official Arsenal team to face Olympiacos – Odegaard starts

Arsenal will look to secure back-to-back victories in the Champions League when they host Olympiacos in their second match of the league phase. This is the Arsenal starting eleven.

The Gunners made an encouraging start to their campaign by defeating Athletic Club, a result that reinforced expectations of them being one of the contenders to reach the latter stages of the competition.

Their next challenge, however, comes against the champions of Greece. Olympiacos remain a dangerous side with significant European experience and will not be travelling to London simply to make up the numbers. Arsenal will need to raise their level again to secure another positive result.

Over recent years, Olympiacos have been one of the strongest teams outside of Europe’s top leagues, consistently competing with determination on the continental stage. Their triumph in the Conference League in 2024 further enhanced their reputation, and they now aim to make an impression in the Champions League.

This season, Olympiacos have been formidable. They remain unbeaten in all competitions, with their record consisting of several victories and just two draws in recent games. As they arrive at the Emirates, they will approach the match with confidence and little pressure, knowing they are underdogs against a side of Arsenal’s calibre.

Arsenal, for their part, enter the match in fine form. Mikel Arteta’s men have won four of their last five competitive fixtures, with only one defeat so far this season, which came away at Liverpool. They have been consistent, organised and effective in front of goal, and will be determined to build momentum in Europe.

The Gunners cannot afford complacency, particularly given Olympiacos’ resilience and history at the Emirates. For Arsenal, this match offers the chance to underline their ambitions by overcoming a tricky opponent. For Olympiacos, it represents an opportunity to extend a remarkable run of away results against Arsenal.