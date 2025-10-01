Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Official Arsenal team to face Olympiacos – Odegaard starts

Arsenal v Olympiacos

Arsenal will look to secure back-to-back victories in the Champions League when they host Olympiacos in their second match of the league phase. This is the Arsenal starting eleven.

Arsenal team v Olympiacos

The Gunners made an encouraging start to their campaign by defeating Athletic Club, a result that reinforced expectations of them being one of the contenders to reach the latter stages of the competition.

Their next challenge, however, comes against the champions of Greece. Olympiacos remain a dangerous side with significant European experience and will not be travelling to London simply to make up the numbers. Arsenal will need to raise their level again to secure another positive result.

Over recent years, Olympiacos have been one of the strongest teams outside of Europe’s top leagues, consistently competing with determination on the continental stage. Their triumph in the Conference League in 2024 further enhanced their reputation, and they now aim to make an impression in the Champions League.

This season, Olympiacos have been formidable. They remain unbeaten in all competitions, with their record consisting of several victories and just two draws in recent games. As they arrive at the Emirates, they will approach the match with confidence and little pressure, knowing they are underdogs against a side of Arsenal’s calibre.

Arsenal, for their part, enter the match in fine form. Mikel Arteta’s men have won four of their last five competitive fixtures, with only one defeat so far this season, which came away at Liverpool. They have been consistent, organised and effective in front of goal, and will be determined to build momentum in Europe.

The Gunners cannot afford complacency, particularly given Olympiacos’ resilience and history at the Emirates. For Arsenal, this match offers the chance to underline their ambitions by overcoming a tricky opponent. For Olympiacos, it represents an opportunity to extend a remarkable run of away results against Arsenal.

  1. What is it with this latest trend of having two goalkeepers on the bench. I notice that the Arsenal women do this to.

    For me the second keeper is a substitute wasted. Dowman could have got some game time, or at least got another taste of European nights at the emirates.

    Reply

  3. 7 of tonight’s starters had not been on the starting line up v Newcastle. Arsenal have reached to this luxury level of changing its starting line up like shirts. Absence of Madueke is however felt as Trossard is coming in place of Saka. Gyokeres must score in this European night to galvanise himself. The two Basque coaches knew each other well. I’ll not get surprised if Nuno of West Ham is watching this game at Emirates.

    Reply

  4. Glad to see Ødegaard starting but disappointed Eze isn’t starting with him. As others have said, what is the point of two keepers on the bench?

    Reply

    1. I get the question of having 2 keepers on the bench. The moment I saw Saka on bench was clear that Dowman will not be playing tonight. Saka will be among the first substitute on the right

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  9. Gyokeres for the first time fully showing the pace and power we’ve been hoping to see. Looking fitter in this game than previous

    Martinelli looking sharp in general, always plays well on the RW which I’m guessing he used to play mainly

    Reply

    1. The main difference is that when Saka plays Ode doesn’t play central and plays all the way on the right.

      When Saka isn’t on the pitch he tends to play far more central where he should be and where I feel he actually affects the game far more IMO

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  11. Blimey, Gyokeres is as strong as an ox. Good effort by him, and well placed by Martinelli to finish it off. Marvellous

    Reply

  14. Odegaard is feeding gyokeres and Martinelli great balls when we have the chance to counter. He’s been superb so far.

    Reply

  16. Poor from Arsenal tonight. No control. White is a yard off the pace, Zoob can’t get is unique game going.

    Reply

  17. Martinelli and Trossard are both playing with a point to prove, great to see. Competition raising the players level. Gabi a little selfish but atleast he’s trying to score instead of passing back.

    Reply

  18. Glad to see this version of Odegard again. Gyok also deserves a goal, he’s led the line like a proper center forward tonight

    Reply

  19. Been a while since we’ve seen Odegaard play like this, looks fantastic. Just gotta finish our chances. O deserved an assist

    Reply

  20. Opponents are very poor, Oly have no transition whátso – no intensity to this game and Arsenal are sleepwalking to trouble.

    Reply

  21. Odegaard had a superb 1st half
    It was good half
    Only negative is that we are just 1-0 ahead and Gyökeres should have at least one goal
    Especially chance created by Trossard
    Rest we were very good but 1-0 is not safe
    We need at least another one to secure the victory

    Reply

  23. Very easy on the eye, just one goal doesn’t seem to be as much as it should. Then again the two CB for us have been a bit at sea a few times and Olypiakos will feel like they should have a goal. Great save from Raya for one. Our big man again has proved a strong pivot but needs a goal.

    Reply

  24. A very exciting game! We need to finish them off before they force a draw. Gyokeres must get his goal today, MUST!

    Reply

  26. Remember all wailing and gnashing of teeth after Liverpool and Man City results, but this wishywashy low intensity football is far worse performance, as Oly are not even remotely in same league as a for mentioned.

    Reply

    1. Closing down, tracking back just not happening. It’s not just Bayern and inter the big games, If we don’t make top 8, two more games in late winter we could do without, they are all big games, so no excuse for this lack of intensity and sloppiness on big game night.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  29. We’re terrible at finishing off opponents – this game should be out of sight. Trossard from the bench converts those chances. Seems to be a mentality issue when he starts.

    Reply

    1. I was expecting it. Our European record against Olympiacos is not very good. Happy we got this game at home and still had to grind it out. More of our own making. There were so many chances to finish the game off, but job done eventually!

      ReplyHighlight Thread

