Official Arsenal team to face Portsmouth – Pablo Mari get his debut

Mikel Arteta is desperate to win the FA Cup.

It was always expected that Mikel Arteta would put out a strong team against Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round and it is arguable if he has done that tonight.

Arsenal desperately need to bounce back from the loss to Olympiacos last Thursday night and the last thing they need right now is to be dumped out of the FA Cup by a League One side, that would have a devastating impact on the team’s morale going forward.

This is the team that Arteta is hoping will put Arsenal one step closer to FA Cup glory.

  1. S says:
    March 2, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    Most redundant game ever. But it’s the fa cup and we’re still in it.
    Win: “it’s Portsmouth”
    Lose: “ha ha pwned by Pompey lol jackasses”

    Reply
  2. Shakir says:
    March 2, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    Pretty strong but i think we will be very direct today,lacks creativity.Anyway i think we will win comfortably tonight.

    Auba and xhaka deserves rest.
    Saka does too but we cant afford to…

    COYG

    Reply
  3. Mrcool says:
    March 2, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    Good to go….

    Reply
  4. GB says:
    March 2, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    Important game tonight, only chance of a trophy, our trophy, The FA Cup. COYR.

    Reply
  5. Rkw says:
    March 2, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    Good test for the youngsters who have question mark hanging over them like Willock Nelson and nketiah … If they can’t shine tonight it’s time to ship them out

    Reply
  6. AY75 says:
    March 2, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    Niles still doesn’t get to start…… well….. I hope they all have a good game. COYG!

    Reply
    1. RSH says:
      March 2, 2020 at 7:24 pm

      yeah, dont know what is going on with him. Sokratis starts at RB over him??

      Reply
      1. AY75 says:
        March 2, 2020 at 7:27 pm

        Can’t seem to wrap my head around that either…… just puzzling

        Reply
        1. Mide says:
          March 2, 2020 at 7:42 pm

          I feel Arteta prefer Sokaritis as RB cause that way we won’t have our CB exposed cause the RB and LB are bombing forward.
          Saka will always play almost like a WB so Zhaka to cover that while Sokaritis maintains his position.

          Reply
    2. AY75 says:
      March 2, 2020 at 7:25 pm

      Well……. unless, this means, Niles will he starting our EPL games henceforth…… give Bellerin some more time to get back into shape, or get used to the bench. I wonder how long is left before Cedric is fully fit

      Reply
      1. AY75 says:
        March 2, 2020 at 7:26 pm

        *will be

        Reply
  7. famousfromdubai says:
    March 2, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    is it just me, or the writer of this article unqualified.
    here is the team and you list just 3 players. i am still searching to see the rest. can someone kindly provide with the 11 man team.

    Reply
    1. AY75 says:
      March 2, 2020 at 7:12 pm

      The lineup is in the picture

      Reply
    2. Admin Martin says:
      March 2, 2020 at 7:23 pm

      Opticians are qualified to give eye tests. I suggest you go book an appointment.

      Reply
  8. GB says:
    March 2, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    Sokratis at right back again. Wonder what AMN has done wrong. Good to see Mari at last though. COYR.

    Reply
  9. kondwani Tyson says:
    March 2, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    you’ll tell me after 90 minutes

    Reply
  10. gotanidea says:
    March 2, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    Great to see Nelson and Martinelli back in the starting line-up

    That squad should be able to win the ball possession tonight, since the opposition come from a lower division

    We don’t need Xhaka tonight, because Mari could distribute the ball with his left foot as well. I just hope Arteta tries 4-3-3 formation tonight

    Reply
    1. GB says:
      March 2, 2020 at 7:29 pm

      Isn’t Luis left footed as well or have I got that wrong?

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        March 2, 2020 at 7:43 pm

        Luiz is right-footed, but his left foot is pretty adept

        Reply
      2. Khadii says:
        March 2, 2020 at 7:44 pm

        The Latter

        Reply
  11. Grandad says:
    March 2, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    The absence of AMN from the starting eleven surprises me As you say GB , what has happened to make Arteta select Socratis at right back yet again? Could he be setting up with a back three?

    Reply
    1. GB says:
      March 2, 2020 at 7:30 pm

      That crossed my mind too Grandad.

      Reply
  12. kondwani tyson says:
    March 2, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    excuse me Adm Martin, where is Leo? is he still around or maybe he changed his name?

    Reply
    1. Admin Martin says:
      March 2, 2020 at 7:29 pm

      who is Leo?

      Reply
  13. Nairobi gunner says:
    March 2, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    If the definition of strength is what we saw vs Olympiacos, I would rather this

    Reply
  14. kondwani tyson says:
    March 2, 2020 at 7:38 pm

    Leo used to comment here sometimes back, 2012, 2013 .., so I just wanted to know if he still around

    Reply
  15. GunnerJack says:
    March 2, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    Willock in an important position? Really? Hope he proves me wrong as I think he’s useless.

    Reply
  16. ken1945 says:
    March 2, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    Pretty obvious what kind of game MA is expecting – leaving out two playmakers in Ozil and Cebs.

    This is going to be a real “battle” tonight and I agree with his team selection: bar his exclusion of AMN – let’s hope he is asked that question, as he always seems to be up front at press conferences and we find out what is going on.

    Reply
  17. Kenya 001 says:
    March 2, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    Mike Dean never liked this guy martinell double and 3-0 score

    Reply
  18. ARSENAL WILL STRIKE BACK says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    That was an excessive challenge on torera

    Reply
  19. Sue says:
    March 2, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    Well that wasn’t supposed to happen…. poor Lucas.

    Reply

