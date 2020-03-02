Official Arsenal team to face Portsmouth – Pablo Mari get his debut

Mikel Arteta is desperate to win the FA Cup.
It was always expected that Mikel Arteta would put out a strong team against Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round and it is arguable if he has done that tonight.
Arsenal desperately need to bounce back from the loss to Olympiacos last Thursday night and the last thing they need right now is to be dumped out of the FA Cup by a League One side, that would have a devastating impact on the team’s morale going forward.
This is the team that Arteta is hoping will put Arsenal one step closer to FA Cup glory.
Is this team from Mikel Arteta the one to see Arsenal through to the next round of the FA Cup? Let us know in the comments below
Most redundant game ever. But it’s the fa cup and we’re still in it.
Win: “it’s Portsmouth”
Lose: “ha ha pwned by Pompey lol jackasses”
Pretty strong but i think we will be very direct today,lacks creativity.Anyway i think we will win comfortably tonight.
Auba and xhaka deserves rest.
Saka does too but we cant afford to…
COYG
Good to go….
Important game tonight, only chance of a trophy, our trophy, The FA Cup. COYR.
Good test for the youngsters who have question mark hanging over them like Willock Nelson and nketiah … If they can’t shine tonight it’s time to ship them out
Niles still doesn’t get to start…… well….. I hope they all have a good game. COYG!
yeah, dont know what is going on with him. Sokratis starts at RB over him??
Can’t seem to wrap my head around that either…… just puzzling
I feel Arteta prefer Sokaritis as RB cause that way we won’t have our CB exposed cause the RB and LB are bombing forward.
Saka will always play almost like a WB so Zhaka to cover that while Sokaritis maintains his position.
Well……. unless, this means, Niles will he starting our EPL games henceforth…… give Bellerin some more time to get back into shape, or get used to the bench. I wonder how long is left before Cedric is fully fit
*will be
is it just me, or the writer of this article unqualified.
here is the team and you list just 3 players. i am still searching to see the rest. can someone kindly provide with the 11 man team.
The lineup is in the picture
Opticians are qualified to give eye tests. I suggest you go book an appointment.
Sokratis at right back again. Wonder what AMN has done wrong. Good to see Mari at last though. COYR.
you’ll tell me after 90 minutes
Great to see Nelson and Martinelli back in the starting line-up
That squad should be able to win the ball possession tonight, since the opposition come from a lower division
We don’t need Xhaka tonight, because Mari could distribute the ball with his left foot as well. I just hope Arteta tries 4-3-3 formation tonight
Isn’t Luis left footed as well or have I got that wrong?
Luiz is right-footed, but his left foot is pretty adept
The Latter
The absence of AMN from the starting eleven surprises me As you say GB , what has happened to make Arteta select Socratis at right back yet again? Could he be setting up with a back three?
That crossed my mind too Grandad.
excuse me Adm Martin, where is Leo? is he still around or maybe he changed his name?
who is Leo?
If the definition of strength is what we saw vs Olympiacos, I would rather this
…
Leo used to comment here sometimes back, 2012, 2013 .., so I just wanted to know if he still around
Willock in an important position? Really? Hope he proves me wrong as I think he’s useless.
Pretty obvious what kind of game MA is expecting – leaving out two playmakers in Ozil and Cebs.
This is going to be a real “battle” tonight and I agree with his team selection: bar his exclusion of AMN – let’s hope he is asked that question, as he always seems to be up front at press conferences and we find out what is going on.
Mike Dean never liked this guy martinell double and 3-0 score
That was an excessive challenge on torera
Well that wasn’t supposed to happen…. poor Lucas.