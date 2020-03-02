Official Arsenal team to face Portsmouth – Pablo Mari get his debut

Mikel Arteta is desperate to win the FA Cup.

It was always expected that Mikel Arteta would put out a strong team against Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round and it is arguable if he has done that tonight.

Arsenal desperately need to bounce back from the loss to Olympiacos last Thursday night and the last thing they need right now is to be dumped out of the FA Cup by a League One side, that would have a devastating impact on the team’s morale going forward.

This is the team that Arteta is hoping will put Arsenal one step closer to FA Cup glory.

