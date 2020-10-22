Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Official Arsenal team to face Rapid Wien – Cedric and Partey both start

Arsenal’s Europa League campaign kicks off this evening and while it is not the competition we would like to be playing in, it is what we have got and a winning start in Austria is imperative.

It will not be an easy game but it is one that Arsenal should be winning and you can take it to the bank that Mikel Arteta will be determined to win the competition.

It should also be noted that the winners of the Europa League gain automatic qualification to next seasons Champions League and so there is that to consider as well.

This is the team that Arteta has gone with

Will Mikel Arteta get a result in Austria this evening with this team?

  1. zackson88 says:
    October 22, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    How I wish to see Saliba playing

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      October 22, 2020 at 5:02 pm

      Me too but he can’t as not on EL list.

      Reply
  2. Grandad says:
    October 22, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    Disappointed to see AMN on the bench, yet again, but hopefully he and Nelson will get some game time.Is MA playing 3-4-3 or 4-3-3 ?

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      October 22, 2020 at 5:02 pm

      3-4-3 when they don’t have the ball and 4-3-3 when they have

      Reply
      1. Kedar says:
        October 22, 2020 at 5:06 pm

        Too predictable isn’t gotanidea
        MA is too predictable and defensive..
        Too frustrating as well

        Reply
        1. gotanidea says:
          October 22, 2020 at 5:10 pm

          Arteta should be cautious because he doesn’t have attackers who are excellent in one-on-one situations. Had our attackers not been so frequently dispossessed, I bet Arteta would try a more adventurous formation

          Reply
  3. Sue says:
    October 22, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    Woohoo, TP!!! Exciting line up…. let’s go boys!

    Reply
  4. Son says:
    October 22, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    Stupid line-up

    1. Leno should be rested
    2. 2 substitute goalkeepers….. Mtcheew
    3. Why is Luis and Gabriel still starting, when Leicester is three days away
    4. Am seeing a back 3 line-up, why are we playing defensively against such opponent

    I want to trust MA really knows what he’s doing now
    Cause he’s starting to look confused

    Reply
    1. Hill says:
      October 22, 2020 at 5:02 pm

      Arteta is overthinking.This where I miss Arsene Wenger

      Reply
    2. gotanidea says:
      October 22, 2020 at 5:08 pm

      1. Runarsson just joined, so he isn’t ready for first team action
      2. Better play safe than sorry
      3. Both CBs need more game time and CBs don’t press the opponents all over the pitch, so they should have enough energy to play again after three days
      4. It’s a dynamic formation, 3-4-3 when they don’t have the ball and 4-3-3 when they have

      You’re not a football manager and Arteta has given us two minor trophies in only a short period of time

      Reply
  5. Bruno says:
    October 22, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    Is this a back four or five

    Reply
  6. Kedar says:
    October 22, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    Again 3-4-3
    Oh God
    Luiz Gabriel Kolasinac
    Cedric Partey Elnenny Saka
    Pépé Eddie Lacazzet

    I hope I am wrong

    Reply
  7. Declan says:
    October 22, 2020 at 5:03 pm

    Looks like 4-3-3 to me

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      October 22, 2020 at 5:05 pm

      Only when they will have ball
      Otherwise 3-4-3

      Reply
  8. OxInTheBox says:
    October 22, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    Should rest Saka and Gabriel.

    Reply
  9. Highbury Hero says:
    October 22, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    Happy to see Cedric back. Hope he has a solid game. Hope to see Partey hitting the ground running.

    Good luck to Arsenal good luck to Mikel. Wishing for him a run a wins so he won’t be the media target because of recent events. When he came last year he looked young but now he looks like he has aged ten years. The job

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      October 22, 2020 at 5:14 pm

      He does, you’re right. Understandable though, I wouldn’t want the job – the stress of it all!! Used to say that with Arsene also…

      Reply
  10. Sue says:
    October 22, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    442?

    Reply

