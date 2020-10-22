Official Arsenal team to face Rapid Wien – Cedric and Partey both start

Arsenal’s Europa League campaign kicks off this evening and while it is not the competition we would like to be playing in, it is what we have got and a winning start in Austria is imperative.

It will not be an easy game but it is one that Arsenal should be winning and you can take it to the bank that Mikel Arteta will be determined to win the competition.

It should also be noted that the winners of the Europa League gain automatic qualification to next seasons Champions League and so there is that to consider as well.

This is the team that Arteta has gone with

