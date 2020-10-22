Official Arsenal team to face Rapid Wien – Cedric and Partey both start

Arsenal’s Europa League campaign kicks off this evening and while it is not the competition we would like to be playing in, it is what we have got and a winning start in Austria is imperative.
It will not be an easy game but it is one that Arsenal should be winning and you can take it to the bank that Mikel Arteta will be determined to win the competition.
It should also be noted that the winners of the Europa League gain automatic qualification to next seasons Champions League and so there is that to consider as well.
This is the team that Arteta has gone with
📋 The team news is in…
🇬🇭 @ThomasPartey22 starts
🇫🇷 @LacazetteAlex captains the side
🇩🇪 @Bernd_Leno is in goal
🏆 #UEL
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 22, 2020
Will Mikel Arteta get a result in Austria this evening with this team?
Leave us your comments below and maybe predict the score at the same time.
Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.
Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.
JustArsenal predicted line up (for comparison) here
JustArsenal match preview here
18 CommentsAdd a Comment
How I wish to see Saliba playing
Me too but he can’t as not on EL list.
Disappointed to see AMN on the bench, yet again, but hopefully he and Nelson will get some game time.Is MA playing 3-4-3 or 4-3-3 ?
3-4-3 when they don’t have the ball and 4-3-3 when they have
Too predictable isn’t gotanidea
MA is too predictable and defensive..
Too frustrating as well
Arteta should be cautious because he doesn’t have attackers who are excellent in one-on-one situations. Had our attackers not been so frequently dispossessed, I bet Arteta would try a more adventurous formation
Woohoo, TP!!! Exciting line up…. let’s go boys!
Stupid line-up
1. Leno should be rested
2. 2 substitute goalkeepers….. Mtcheew
3. Why is Luis and Gabriel still starting, when Leicester is three days away
4. Am seeing a back 3 line-up, why are we playing defensively against such opponent
I want to trust MA really knows what he’s doing now
Cause he’s starting to look confused
Arteta is overthinking.This where I miss Arsene Wenger
1. Runarsson just joined, so he isn’t ready for first team action
2. Better play safe than sorry
3. Both CBs need more game time and CBs don’t press the opponents all over the pitch, so they should have enough energy to play again after three days
4. It’s a dynamic formation, 3-4-3 when they don’t have the ball and 4-3-3 when they have
You’re not a football manager and Arteta has given us two minor trophies in only a short period of time
Is this a back four or five
Again 3-4-3
Oh God
Luiz Gabriel Kolasinac
Cedric Partey Elnenny Saka
Pépé Eddie Lacazzet
I hope I am wrong
Looks like 4-3-3 to me
Only when they will have ball
Otherwise 3-4-3
Should rest Saka and Gabriel.
Happy to see Cedric back. Hope he has a solid game. Hope to see Partey hitting the ground running.
Good luck to Arsenal good luck to Mikel. Wishing for him a run a wins so he won’t be the media target because of recent events. When he came last year he looked young but now he looks like he has aged ten years. The job
He does, you’re right. Understandable though, I wouldn’t want the job – the stress of it all!! Used to say that with Arsene also…
442?