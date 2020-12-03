Official Arsenal team to face Rapid Wien – Lacazette and Nketiah together

Arsenal will be looking for their fifth straight Europa League win when they go up against Austrian outfit Rapid Wien at the Emirates this evening.

The Europa League has been a welcome relief from the struggles of the Premier League and that should continue this evening.

Fans will also be allowed in for the first time in nearly nine months, albeit just 2000 at this stage.

Anyway, this is the team that Mikel Arteta has chosen to pick up win number five.

📋 Tonight's lineup is in! 🇮🇸 Alex Runarsson in goal

🇪🇸 Pablo Mari starts at the back!

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Eddie Nketiah leads the line #️⃣ #UEL — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 3, 2020

