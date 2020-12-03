Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Official Arsenal team to face Rapid Wien – Lacazette and Nketiah together

Arsenal will be looking for their fifth straight Europa League win when they go up against Austrian outfit Rapid Wien at the Emirates this evening.

The Europa League has been a welcome relief from the struggles of the Premier League and that should continue this evening.

Fans will also be allowed in for the first time in nearly nine months, albeit just 2000 at this stage.

Anyway, this is the team that Mikel Arteta has chosen to pick up win number five.

What do you think to the team that Mikel Arteta has selected? Are you happy with the youngsters he has picked? Who would you change in that line-up?

Leave us your comments below and maybe predict the score at the same time.

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.

JustArsenal predicted Arsenal team (for comparison) here
JustArsenal match preview here

  1. gotanidea says:
    December 3, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    Lacazette didn’t play well as a CAM, but let’s see what will happen this time. I just hope Aubameyang wouldn’t play as a CF anymore with Willock behind him

    1. Perry ames says:
      December 3, 2020 at 7:01 pm

      A good game to try and take some confidence into Sunday 3-1 win for me but I would take a morale boosting performance.

      1. Sue says:
        December 3, 2020 at 7:09 pm

        👍 Very much needed

    2. Atid says:
      December 3, 2020 at 7:31 pm

      I don’t think he is playing as a cam more of second striker. The 4411 formation that was the catalyst of many successful arsenal sides. Whether it was parlour ljungberg overmars or pires on the flanks we always had a 2nd striker just being the centre forward.

      This current side has aubameyang, lacazette, nketiah, martinelli, balaogun and ESR that could all thrive in those positions.

  2. Sue says:
    December 3, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    ESR and Balogun benched – sigh…..
    No Martinelli – Declan, best you get yourself some antibiotics 😜

    COYG

    1. Declan says:
      December 3, 2020 at 7:02 pm

      Ha ha yes I better had Sue 😷

    2. NJ says:
      December 3, 2020 at 7:04 pm

      agreed. i am eager to see Martinelli bk

  3. NJ says:
    December 3, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    Yes i am fairly happy and comfortable with the team selection – noting the venue and opposition. I do hope for a clinical performance (at least a 4 or 5 goals put to the opposition whilst keeping a clean sheet.

  4. Gunner23 says:
    December 3, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    CEDRIC MUSTAFI MARI SEAD
    ELNENY MAITLAND
    PEPE LACA NELSON
    NKETIAH?
    4231?

    1. gotanidea says:
      December 3, 2020 at 7:13 pm

      Seems like it

  5. Lenohappy says:
    December 3, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    No Willian which means he will start against the spurs. Why can’t we start Balogun and smith rowe in this match at least we’ve already qualified.

  6. RW1 says:
    December 3, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    Complete lack of creativity again. … I hope playing nketiah is solely about putting him in the window for possible sale in January … the idea that he is arsenal quality …even second string … is delusional

  7. Grandad says:
    December 3, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    Pleased to see AMN and Elneny in DM as I suggested at 4.25pm.If Laca does not shine as a number ten against moderate opposition ,is he drinking at the last chance saloon?

  8. Kay says:
    December 3, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    I can’t believe that Arteta is resting Xhaka for Weekend while playing MO and A. M. N. I was waiting to see Xhaka and Ceballos here so that he could field A.M.N along Mo for the weekend. At this point, I give up on Arteta, I really can’t see him taking us to the promise land. He’s too stubborn to admit his wrong.

    1. Mark says:
      December 3, 2020 at 7:38 pm

      A xhaka/ Ceballos combo again will throw me over the edge..

  9. Splendid says:
    December 3, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    Seems Lacazette and Nketia have found their level. Bellerin should be starting this match as this is his level.
    Tonight’s result is meaningless as the team will still file out with Willian, Bellerin, Leno, Xhaka, Holding, Aubameyang and Tierney, players who have no clue on how to progress the ball to opponent’s goal. Who can’t make a simple forward pass or carry the ball to opponent’s half.

  10. Kay says:
    December 3, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    I hope he’s resting them both (Balogun and E.S.R) for the weekend. I’m tired of seeing the likes of Nketiah, Laca, Willian, Xhaka, Ceballos in our PL line up.

  11. Abul says:
    December 3, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    Nketia, Arteta’s boy will always start irrespective of results

  12. S.J says:
    December 3, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    Hope we continue our good Europa League form with a win.
    Pretty good formation he has out tonight. Let’s see how they perform.

    Looking forward to Niles play in Central midfield after a long time.

    Elneny needs a competitive running before being played against Spurs.

    Nketiah,

    Nelson, Lacazette, Pepe,

    Niles, Elneny,

    Kolasinac, Mari, Mustafi, Cedric,

    Runarsson.

    I would love to see Balogun, Smith-Rowe, Willock play in the second half.

    Line up against Tottenham might be like this.

  13. Sue says:
    December 3, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    Dan Critchlow (Daily Cannon) has just tweeted ‘9 months later’ with a picture from the stadium. I’m a little jealous 😄

    1. Declan says:
      December 3, 2020 at 7:37 pm

      And Gunnersaurus is back tonight!

      1. Sue says:
        December 3, 2020 at 7:44 pm

        Nice one, Declan 🥳

  14. Vinod says:
    December 3, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    Spurs concedes . . .

  15. Vinod says:
    December 3, 2020 at 7:39 pm

    And a penalty scored.

    1. Sue says:
      December 3, 2020 at 7:46 pm

      👎 omg it’s 3-3

  16. Mark says:
    December 3, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    Who is M Azeez

    1. Sue says:
      December 3, 2020 at 7:45 pm

      Miguel Azeez… 18 yr old midfielder

