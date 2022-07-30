Official Arsenal team to face Sevilla – It looks like our strongest line-up….

Today’s the day that the home Arsenal fans can finally get a glimpse of our new signings as the Gunners take on Sevilla for the Emirates Cup, and there should be an amazing atmosphere for the big day.

But it certaninly won’t be an easy game, as Sevilla are no pushovers. In fact the last time they lost a game was 3-2 to Real Madrid back in April. Since then they played 6 games in La Liga (4D + 2W), and in preseason they have drawn with Tottenham, beat Sporting Lisbon on penalties and beat Angers 6-0 in their last outing.

So I picked a very strong team earlier and predicted this would be the line-up…

Ramsdale

White…Gabriel…Saliba…Zinchenko

Partey…Xhaka

Saka…Odegaard…Martinelli

Jesus

And now we have the official Arsenal team that has just been announced, and by golly i got it totally correct!