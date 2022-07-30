Official Arsenal team to face Sevilla – It looks like our strongest line-up….

Today’s the day that the home Arsenal fans can finally get a glimpse of our new signings as the Gunners take on Sevilla for the Emirates Cup, and there should be an amazing atmosphere for the big day.
But it certaninly won’t be an easy game, as Sevilla are no pushovers. In fact the last time they lost a game was 3-2 to Real Madrid back in April. Since then they played 6 games in La Liga (4D + 2W), and in preseason they have drawn with Tottenham, beat Sporting Lisbon on penalties and beat Angers 6-0 in their last outing.
So I picked a very strong team earlier and predicted this would be the line-up…
Ramsdale
White…Gabriel…Saliba…Zinchenko
Partey…Xhaka
Saka…Odegaard…Martinelli
Jesus
And now we have the official Arsenal team that has just been announced, and by golly i got it totally correct!
🏆 Emirates Cup team news…
💪 Saliba & Zinchenko start
🇳🇴 Martin Odegaard in midfield
🔥 Gabriel Jesus leads the line
Let's do this! 👊
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 30, 2022
13 CommentsAdd a Comment
Where can you watch it on fire stick
We all know that you can watch on Arsenals website if you pay, but a little bird has told me that it is on YouTube: Sevilla FC TV….
It’s working for me….
Another game and that overrated player is still a starter
🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂😂😂 I just hope you don’t mean Xhaka,
It’s not him though I’d be glad if he wasn’t here.
I am curious to know who the overrated player is Kev
I think this is the same line up that starts against Palace.
If Smith-Rowe keeps getting injured, Nelson could stay
I hope nelson stays I like him
Kev are you talking about matinelli ? As been overrated?
Strong team by any standards. Another striker and midfield player and we can challenge for TOP spot.
Sevilla are a good team so should be a good game. I’m getting excited.
Saliba has started well
On paper, Our strongest starting lineup is as strong as Man City Team B, that is why they will challenge for title this season and we will challenge for Top 4.
City are slightly more likely to win the title than we are likely to clinch 4th. Reason being our bench is not looking pretty
On Pa