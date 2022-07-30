Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Official Arsenal team to face Sevilla – It looks like our strongest line-up….

Today’s the day that the home Arsenal fans can finally get a glimpse of our new signings as the Gunners take on Sevilla for the Emirates Cup, and there should be an amazing atmosphere for the big day.

But it certaninly won’t be an easy game, as Sevilla are no pushovers. In fact the last time they lost a game was 3-2 to Real Madrid back in April. Since then they played 6 games in La Liga (4D + 2W), and in preseason they have drawn with Tottenham, beat Sporting Lisbon on penalties and beat Angers 6-0 in their last outing.

So I picked a very strong team earlier and predicted this would be the line-up…

Ramsdale

White…Gabriel…Saliba…Zinchenko
Partey…Xhaka
Saka…Odegaard…Martinelli
Jesus

And now we have the official Arsenal team that has just been announced, and by golly i got it totally correct!

Posted by

Tags Sevilla

13 Comments

Add a Comment

    1. We all know that you can watch on Arsenals website if you pay, but a little bird has told me that it is on YouTube: Sevilla FC TV….

      It’s working for me….

      Reply

  6. Strong team by any standards. Another striker and midfield player and we can challenge for TOP spot.
    Sevilla are a good team so should be a good game. I’m getting excited.

    Reply

  8. On paper, Our strongest starting lineup is as strong as Man City Team B, that is why they will challenge for title this season and we will challenge for Top 4.

    City are slightly more likely to win the title than we are likely to clinch 4th. Reason being our bench is not looking pretty

    On Pa

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs