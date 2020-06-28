Official Arsenal team to face Sheffield United – Luiz back and no Ozil again

Today Arsenal visit Sheffield United in a quarter-final FA Cup clash and truth be told, it could not have come at a better time.
The Blades are in a bit of a mini-meltdown right now, they have lost their last two games by a score of 3-0 each time and have not scored a single goal in all three games they have played since the resumption of football.
As for Arsenal, it did not start well with two consecutive losses but they bounced back to winning ways against Southampton last Thursday evening and enter this game in a positive mood.
Anyway, this is the Arsenal team to face Sheffield United this afternoon
🚨 Five changes from Southampton
➡️ Maitland-Niles, David Luiz, Willock, Kolasinac, Lacazette
⬅️ Bellerin, Holding, Ceballos, Aubameyang, Nketiah#EmiratesFACup
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 28, 2020
Willock? Sigh.
3-4-2-1 to counter Sheffield United’s 3-5-2 formation:
……………………… Martinez
………. Mustafi . Luiz . Kolasinac
Niles ……. Willock …………. Xhaka ……. Tierney
……… Pepe ……………………. Saka
……………………… Lacazette
I believe the no 10s, Ozil and Ceballos, are kept for 4-2-3-1 formation against Norwich at home
I would say Tierney and Kola are switched in your line up
That is a strong line up which shows how seriously arteta is taking the match. Though there are vuoole of changes in personnel, here and there,I believe that line-up has enough to beat their opponent, if they perform to their best.
Ozil is probably not fit enough..😄
Again, shows we have no creativity in the squad. Why is the excuse various players aren’t ready but luis put straight in despite every fan feeling he’s a liability. I don’t know what Arteta is doing. I want him to succeed but he doesn’t convince me in his selections or tactics every week. Another afternoon feeling nervous – how far we have fallen