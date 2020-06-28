Official Arsenal team to face Sheffield United – Luiz back and no Ozil again

Today Arsenal visit Sheffield United in a quarter-final FA Cup clash and truth be told, it could not have come at a better time.

The Blades are in a bit of a mini-meltdown right now, they have lost their last two games by a score of 3-0 each time and have not scored a single goal in all three games they have played since the resumption of football.

As for Arsenal, it did not start well with two consecutive losses but they bounced back to winning ways against Southampton last Thursday evening and enter this game in a positive mood.

Anyway, this is the Arsenal team to face Sheffield United this afternoon

🚨 Five changes from Southampton ➡️ Maitland-Niles, David Luiz, Willock, Kolasinac, Lacazette

⬅️ Bellerin, Holding, Ceballos, Aubameyang, Nketiah#EmiratesFACup — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 28, 2020

