Official – Arsenal team to face Southampton, Lacazette starts

Arsenal welcomes Southampton to the Emirates this afternoon and nothing less than three points will be acceptable.

The Gunners have hit a bit of a rough patch in recent weeks and while the losses to Liverpool and Man Utd can be excused, the awful loss to Everton cannot.

Mikel Arteta is once again under pressure, well, from the fans at least and that pressure will reach fever pitch if he does not guide the team to victory today.

Arteta has been criticised for his team selections and it is vitally important that he gets it right today against a Saints side that is very beatable.

It is not just the gaffer that is under pressure, a number of players are also under the microscope.

This is the team that the manager has gone with, let us know in the comments below what you think of it and if you feel that the Spaniard has got it right.