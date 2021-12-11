Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Official – Arsenal team to face Southampton, Lacazette starts

Arsenal welcomes Southampton to the Emirates this afternoon and nothing less than three points will be acceptable.

The Gunners have hit a bit of a rough patch in recent weeks and while the losses to Liverpool and Man Utd can be excused, the awful loss to Everton cannot.

Mikel Arteta is once again under pressure, well, from the fans at least and that pressure will reach fever pitch if he does not guide the team to victory today.

Arteta has been criticised for his team selections and it is vitally important that he gets it right today against a Saints side that is very beatable.

It is not just the gaffer that is under pressure, a number of players are also under the microscope.

This is the team that the manager has gone with, let us know in the comments below what you think of it and if you feel that the Spaniard has got it right.

Posted by

Tags Arsenal team v Southampton Arsenal v southampton

54 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. AndersS says:
    December 11, 2021 at 2:06 pm

    No Auba anywhere???

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      December 11, 2021 at 2:12 pm

      Disciplinary breech??

      Reply
      1. AndersS says:
        December 11, 2021 at 2:14 pm

        Yeah, just read it now???

        Reply
        1. Sue says:
          December 11, 2021 at 2:20 pm

          Apparently he was scoring goals in training 🤣

          Seriously, I’ve no idea what he’s done, but apparently MA was asked if it’s a long-term ban, his response “It starts today”… so can’t see him making West Ham.
          Disappointing to say the least…

          Reply
          1. AndersS says:
            December 11, 2021 at 2:25 pm

            Scoring goals in training – can’t have that….

            A serious thing to have your captain disciplined like that. Can’t wait to hear more and see what this leads to.

            Reply
            1. Eddie says:
              December 11, 2021 at 2:42 pm

              Some folks are saying it’s cus he skipped training.
              I don’t think that will be it though.
              The curious question is why wasn’t Auba at training yesterday?
              Even while facing disciplinary issues, players in the past always trained with the first team.
              Did Auba miss training on by his own volition or something with the club?

              Reply
              1. Sue says:
                December 11, 2021 at 2:45 pm

                A tattoo has also been mentioned..

                Reply
                1. Eddie says:
                  December 11, 2021 at 2:59 pm

                  It’s not looking good for him Sue.
                  Yeah pictures of him getting a tattoo yesterday were making the rounds.
                  Let’s just hope that was an old picture.
                  He’s the captain of the club, he should understand he’s meant to show leadership.

                  Reply
                  1. PJ-SA says:
                    December 11, 2021 at 3:02 pm

                    MA, Auba and Xhaka don’t have an ounce of leadership qualities between them unfortunately.

                    Reply
  2. Johnze says:
    December 11, 2021 at 2:07 pm

    Bench again for AMN…. He can pit a bog performance be will see the bench. He should have cost 45m…

    Reply
  3. gotanidea says:
    December 11, 2021 at 2:09 pm

    The initial pressers should be Martinelli and Saka, followed by Lacazette or Odegaard. If Arteta instructs the slow Lacazette and Odegaard to be the initial pressers, Soton can bypass that easily

    Reply
    1. NY_Gunner says:
      December 11, 2021 at 2:47 pm

      @gai
      On the AFC site it shows the formation being 4-4-1-1 with Laca and Ode being the pressers…

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        December 11, 2021 at 2:58 pm

        We’re doomed then

        Reply
  4. Eddie says:
    December 11, 2021 at 2:16 pm

    Auba wasn’t in training yesterday, and it was already reported that he’d be sitting this one out.
    No one know the reason yet tho, but I have no complaints regarding him sitting this one at home.
    Hopefully ESR comes on early, and the Xhaka-Partey duo put up a better performance than the last crap they did at Everton

    Reply
    1. Eddie says:
      December 11, 2021 at 2:19 pm

      Just read it’s due to disciplinary breech.
      What’s going on with him though?
      Make Tierney or Gabriel captain next season please

      Reply
      1. Davi says:
        December 11, 2021 at 2:37 pm

        That’s a good point – not sure who I’d want as captain, but it would have to be someone who deserves to play every week. Right now ramsdale is the first name that comes to mind but it’s too early.
        Last year I’d have said Tierney for sure but he put on some bad performances at the start of the season and rightly lost his place, so now I’m questioning off he’s reliable enough.
        I’m not convinced Gabriel is ready for that role just yet either, although at least he is a nailed on starter..

        Reply
  5. PJ-SA says:
    December 11, 2021 at 2:19 pm

    Do you remember when MA said that Balogun and AMN were part of the plan for this season 🤣 If Partey and Xhaka stay fit, Lokonga and AMN might as well go on a long holiday

    Is Auba sick or he the latest to join the “ousted for challenging MAs ego” list?

    Sure we will win but highly doubt we’ll see a full, solid 90 min performance.

    Reply
  6. fairfan says:
    December 11, 2021 at 2:20 pm

    Very predictable line up.
    We will play exactly the same as Everton and Man U the difference being we are playing at home v a team in 16th so that is why we should win nothing to do with performance, tactics or formation.

    Reply
    1. Davi says:
      December 11, 2021 at 2:52 pm

      It’s really frustrating – I think that team could be decent if martinelli and odegaard just swapped positions but the way we’re likely to line up, I’m expecting a dull performance

      Reply
      1. PJ-SA says:
        December 11, 2021 at 3:00 pm

        Martinelli looks much better when in the center of the pitch in my opinion.

        Ramsdale
        Tomi White Gabs Tierney
        Partey Tavares
        Laca
        Saka Marts Pepe

        Would be my team

        Reply
  7. SueP says:
    December 11, 2021 at 2:35 pm

    I definitely can’t read Arteta’s mind🙄

    Heaven knows what the disciplinary problem was but it’s the last thing that we need. Anyway, it gives Martinelli a chance to shine 🤞🤞

    Reply
  8. siamois says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:04 pm

    As I said before,as much I like Auba,MA missed a trick at the start of the season,he should have chosen a new captain and leave Auba to concentrate on his own game,then he waited too long to bench Auba and give him a rest,I think the last straw was MA using Eddie as a sub before Auba,bad decisions after bad decisions from the manager if you ask me!

    Reply
  9. Thebush says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:08 pm

    Xhaka playing?!!! Oh dear!!

    Reply
  10. MJH says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:10 pm

    Hahahaha. I love Sue telling me that aubameyang is our player and that i should be supporting him and blah blah blah when i said about him not performing since he signed his contract. Point proven!! We should have got rid when we could have commanded a higher fee. But now, we’ll probably get max 20 mil for someone that used to be a world class striker!

    We offer too much money, too soon to players that havent earnt it. No disrespect to aubameyang for the goals he has scored, but giving him 350 a week just to keep him here is ridiculous.

    We should have benched him ages ago

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      December 11, 2021 at 3:27 pm

      I bet you’ve been longing for this day, just to get your point across! Well done you 😉

      Reply
  11. Peterhos says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:18 pm

    Quite right MJH. Nobody at Arsenal seems to realise that we need to sell players at their peak to get in the big money to strengthen weaknesses in the side. At the same time we have to be signing up top class youngsters. We seem to expect players to last forever when they sit on big fat contracts.

    Reply
  12. Peterhos says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:21 pm

    17 minutes gone and we have had … no shots on goal. The lack of creativity and character in this team is unacceptable.

    Reply
  13. siamois says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:25 pm

    Come on Laca!👊

    Reply
  14. Sue says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:29 pm

    Pat… it’s gonna be a goal fest; I don’t know whether to laugh or cry haha

    Reply
    1. siamois says:
      December 11, 2021 at 3:33 pm

      You should make the most of it Sue and laugh!

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        December 11, 2021 at 3:35 pm

        I should be there, siamois!!

        Reply
        1. siamois says:
          December 11, 2021 at 4:13 pm

          👍

          Reply
  15. PJ-SA says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:30 pm

    Great goal….very sad that it’s takes a disciplinary action to remove deadweight from the team instead of the manager having intellect.

    We’ll take that second goal🤣

    2 0 up you’d think we were playing well, we are looking shakey at the back.

    Reply
    1. siamois says:
      December 11, 2021 at 3:36 pm

      I agree,MA should have benched Subs earlier and give him a rest and take him out of the limelight,instead of waiting for things to get worse for both Auba and their relationship.

      Reply
  16. PJ-SA says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:32 pm

    Note Martinellis involvement allowing Ode a free header.

    Reply
  17. DaJuhi says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:50 pm

    Game should be 4-0 at least. I can see why we couldn’t even score in a brothel.

    Reply
    1. Admin Pat says:
      December 11, 2021 at 4:01 pm

      Ah! It’s Mr Moany back on the Board!

      You’re right though, we should be 4-0 up at half time in every game of course..

      Reply
    2. ACE says:
      December 11, 2021 at 4:02 pm

      Even @ 2-0 It’s beyond ridiculous how woefully
      pedestrian Arsenal is in attack. Other than Saka’s
      predictable choke, Laca (2X) and Gaby both had one
      on one opportunities against Cabalero and inexplicably
      refused to pull the trigger. SOS regardless of who MA
      sends out.

      Meanwhile watching Torreria boss the midfield and
      Vlahovic scoring goals for fun @ Florentina. LoL.

      Reply
  18. Declan says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:53 pm

    Ødegaard, what a player……
    Lacazette, what a player……
    Ramsdale, what a player…..
    😊

    Reply
  19. Quantic Dream says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:54 pm

    Seems like we just needed a goal to settle us into the game.

    Reply
  20. gotanidea says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:57 pm

    Horrible first ten minutes that could have made Soton score. Fortunately, our players’ technical skills allowed us to make the beautiful teamwork goal, despite the slippery surface

    The second goal showed that lady luck smiles on us today. We should’ve scored more goals in the first half due to Soton’s awful defense and some great chances created, but it was a good performance overall considering the dressing room problem

    4-4-1-1 remains a risky formation to use, because the CF/ CAM become the main high pressers and it invites the opposition to penetrate our wings. It enables us to play from the back and made us won 10+ games, but I’d prefer a more frontal formation

    Reply
  21. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:58 pm

    take xhaka off 4 sambi will arteta noooooo,saka one on one needa to improve big time

    Reply
  22. fairfan says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:58 pm

    Bet Arteta is warning about complacency and demanding the third goal as we have relinquished too many times while in front

    Reply
  23. Goonerboy says:
    December 11, 2021 at 4:02 pm

    I just have to say this, and I honestly do no mean to wind anyone up, but once again I would reiterate that our team is not a top 4 team and that Saka’s miss are the small margins that will continue to hurt us, these are chances “our top 4 rivals” would convert. He missed the same against Palace and Watford, Smith decided to take a shot when Pepe was free I think it was against Palace also and we almost lost the game, remember that Martinelli miss when we were one up against United.

    Am I blaming these talented young players? HELL NO! But the point is I don’t have to be an Arteta-in or out before I can be objective and honest in my assessment of the team.

    Our front line is still not balanced tbh, we lack composure and ruthlessness, it is really so evident- I always wish Saka has Pepe’s finishing ability or Pepe has Saka’s intelligence on the ball, some of these things can’t really be coached. we have a long way to go! I am not saying this I wanna support Arteta it is the hones truth!

    Reply
  24. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    December 11, 2021 at 4:03 pm

    ramsdale is our best passer of the ball 2day dats sick but hey ho

    Reply
  25. OxInTheBox says:
    December 11, 2021 at 4:03 pm

    rubbish first 20 minutes, but after we scored the first they collapsed. should have finished it already have we had better attackers.

    Reply
  26. SueP says:
    December 11, 2021 at 4:03 pm

    Listening on my Arsenal app audio with Jeremie Aliadiere as pundit. He described a sloppy start – agreed as the commentator described a bright Soton spell. Sounds like a great counter attacking goal for Lacca and from the Odegaard goal onwards it’s been going our way. Keep at it!!!

    Reply
    1. Sid says:
      December 11, 2021 at 4:15 pm

      Sue try Hesgoal for watching the game… although your observations are on point even on audio mode.

      Reply
  27. Goonerboy says:
    December 11, 2021 at 4:05 pm

    A lot of typos! argh!!🤦🏻‍♂️ sorry

    Reply
  28. PJ-SA says:
    December 11, 2021 at 4:07 pm

    Imagine being AMN or Lokonga, watching Xhaka, and know that you are for some reason, behind him, in the pecking order.

    Reply
    1. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
      December 11, 2021 at 4:10 pm

      no doubt, that would definitely be a kick in the junk for anyone with an ounce of pride

      Reply
  29. Dan kit says:
    December 11, 2021 at 4:09 pm

    A lot of empty seats at the emirate’s.
    Never a good sign .

    Reply
  30. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    December 11, 2021 at 4:14 pm

    odegaard isnt dat good 3 goals but overall play is weak and poor passer

    Reply
  31. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    December 11, 2021 at 4:15 pm

    my god xhaka is not match fit even then hes pure shit

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs