Official – Arsenal team to face Southampton, Lacazette starts

Arsenal welcomes Southampton to the Emirates this afternoon and nothing less than three points will be acceptable.
The Gunners have hit a bit of a rough patch in recent weeks and while the losses to Liverpool and Man Utd can be excused, the awful loss to Everton cannot.
Mikel Arteta is once again under pressure, well, from the fans at least and that pressure will reach fever pitch if he does not guide the team to victory today.
Arteta has been criticised for his team selections and it is vitally important that he gets it right today against a Saints side that is very beatable.
It is not just the gaffer that is under pressure, a number of players are also under the microscope.
This is the team that the manager has gone with, let us know in the comments below what you think of it and if you feel that the Spaniard has got it right.
🚨 TEAM NEWS!
🏴 @KieranTierney1 starts
🇬🇭 @ThomasPartey22 in midfield
🇫🇷 @LacazetteAlex captains the side#ARSSOU
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 11, 2021
54 CommentsAdd a Comment
No Auba anywhere???
Disciplinary breech??
Yeah, just read it now???
Apparently he was scoring goals in training 🤣
Seriously, I’ve no idea what he’s done, but apparently MA was asked if it’s a long-term ban, his response “It starts today”… so can’t see him making West Ham.
Disappointing to say the least…
Scoring goals in training – can’t have that….
A serious thing to have your captain disciplined like that. Can’t wait to hear more and see what this leads to.
Some folks are saying it’s cus he skipped training.
I don’t think that will be it though.
The curious question is why wasn’t Auba at training yesterday?
Even while facing disciplinary issues, players in the past always trained with the first team.
Did Auba miss training on by his own volition or something with the club?
A tattoo has also been mentioned..
It’s not looking good for him Sue.
Yeah pictures of him getting a tattoo yesterday were making the rounds.
Let’s just hope that was an old picture.
He’s the captain of the club, he should understand he’s meant to show leadership.
MA, Auba and Xhaka don’t have an ounce of leadership qualities between them unfortunately.
Bench again for AMN…. He can pit a bog performance be will see the bench. He should have cost 45m…
The initial pressers should be Martinelli and Saka, followed by Lacazette or Odegaard. If Arteta instructs the slow Lacazette and Odegaard to be the initial pressers, Soton can bypass that easily
@gai
On the AFC site it shows the formation being 4-4-1-1 with Laca and Ode being the pressers…
We’re doomed then
Auba wasn’t in training yesterday, and it was already reported that he’d be sitting this one out.
No one know the reason yet tho, but I have no complaints regarding him sitting this one at home.
Hopefully ESR comes on early, and the Xhaka-Partey duo put up a better performance than the last crap they did at Everton
Just read it’s due to disciplinary breech.
What’s going on with him though?
Make Tierney or Gabriel captain next season please
That’s a good point – not sure who I’d want as captain, but it would have to be someone who deserves to play every week. Right now ramsdale is the first name that comes to mind but it’s too early.
Last year I’d have said Tierney for sure but he put on some bad performances at the start of the season and rightly lost his place, so now I’m questioning off he’s reliable enough.
I’m not convinced Gabriel is ready for that role just yet either, although at least he is a nailed on starter..
Do you remember when MA said that Balogun and AMN were part of the plan for this season 🤣 If Partey and Xhaka stay fit, Lokonga and AMN might as well go on a long holiday
Is Auba sick or he the latest to join the “ousted for challenging MAs ego” list?
Sure we will win but highly doubt we’ll see a full, solid 90 min performance.
Very predictable line up.
We will play exactly the same as Everton and Man U the difference being we are playing at home v a team in 16th so that is why we should win nothing to do with performance, tactics or formation.
It’s really frustrating – I think that team could be decent if martinelli and odegaard just swapped positions but the way we’re likely to line up, I’m expecting a dull performance
Martinelli looks much better when in the center of the pitch in my opinion.
Ramsdale
Tomi White Gabs Tierney
Partey Tavares
Laca
Saka Marts Pepe
Would be my team
I definitely can’t read Arteta’s mind🙄
Heaven knows what the disciplinary problem was but it’s the last thing that we need. Anyway, it gives Martinelli a chance to shine 🤞🤞
As I said before,as much I like Auba,MA missed a trick at the start of the season,he should have chosen a new captain and leave Auba to concentrate on his own game,then he waited too long to bench Auba and give him a rest,I think the last straw was MA using Eddie as a sub before Auba,bad decisions after bad decisions from the manager if you ask me!
Xhaka playing?!!! Oh dear!!
Hahahaha. I love Sue telling me that aubameyang is our player and that i should be supporting him and blah blah blah when i said about him not performing since he signed his contract. Point proven!! We should have got rid when we could have commanded a higher fee. But now, we’ll probably get max 20 mil for someone that used to be a world class striker!
We offer too much money, too soon to players that havent earnt it. No disrespect to aubameyang for the goals he has scored, but giving him 350 a week just to keep him here is ridiculous.
We should have benched him ages ago
I bet you’ve been longing for this day, just to get your point across! Well done you 😉
Quite right MJH. Nobody at Arsenal seems to realise that we need to sell players at their peak to get in the big money to strengthen weaknesses in the side. At the same time we have to be signing up top class youngsters. We seem to expect players to last forever when they sit on big fat contracts.
17 minutes gone and we have had … no shots on goal. The lack of creativity and character in this team is unacceptable.
Come on Laca!👊
Pat… it’s gonna be a goal fest; I don’t know whether to laugh or cry haha
You should make the most of it Sue and laugh!
I should be there, siamois!!
👍
Great goal….very sad that it’s takes a disciplinary action to remove deadweight from the team instead of the manager having intellect.
We’ll take that second goal🤣
2 0 up you’d think we were playing well, we are looking shakey at the back.
I agree,MA should have benched Subs earlier and give him a rest and take him out of the limelight,instead of waiting for things to get worse for both Auba and their relationship.
Note Martinellis involvement allowing Ode a free header.
Game should be 4-0 at least. I can see why we couldn’t even score in a brothel.
Ah! It’s Mr Moany back on the Board!
You’re right though, we should be 4-0 up at half time in every game of course..
Even @ 2-0 It’s beyond ridiculous how woefully
pedestrian Arsenal is in attack. Other than Saka’s
predictable choke, Laca (2X) and Gaby both had one
on one opportunities against Cabalero and inexplicably
refused to pull the trigger. SOS regardless of who MA
sends out.
Meanwhile watching Torreria boss the midfield and
Vlahovic scoring goals for fun @ Florentina. LoL.
Ødegaard, what a player……
Lacazette, what a player……
Ramsdale, what a player…..
😊
Seems like we just needed a goal to settle us into the game.
Horrible first ten minutes that could have made Soton score. Fortunately, our players’ technical skills allowed us to make the beautiful teamwork goal, despite the slippery surface
The second goal showed that lady luck smiles on us today. We should’ve scored more goals in the first half due to Soton’s awful defense and some great chances created, but it was a good performance overall considering the dressing room problem
4-4-1-1 remains a risky formation to use, because the CF/ CAM become the main high pressers and it invites the opposition to penetrate our wings. It enables us to play from the back and made us won 10+ games, but I’d prefer a more frontal formation
take xhaka off 4 sambi will arteta noooooo,saka one on one needa to improve big time
Bet Arteta is warning about complacency and demanding the third goal as we have relinquished too many times while in front
I just have to say this, and I honestly do no mean to wind anyone up, but once again I would reiterate that our team is not a top 4 team and that Saka’s miss are the small margins that will continue to hurt us, these are chances “our top 4 rivals” would convert. He missed the same against Palace and Watford, Smith decided to take a shot when Pepe was free I think it was against Palace also and we almost lost the game, remember that Martinelli miss when we were one up against United.
Am I blaming these talented young players? HELL NO! But the point is I don’t have to be an Arteta-in or out before I can be objective and honest in my assessment of the team.
Our front line is still not balanced tbh, we lack composure and ruthlessness, it is really so evident- I always wish Saka has Pepe’s finishing ability or Pepe has Saka’s intelligence on the ball, some of these things can’t really be coached. we have a long way to go! I am not saying this I wanna support Arteta it is the hones truth!
ramsdale is our best passer of the ball 2day dats sick but hey ho
rubbish first 20 minutes, but after we scored the first they collapsed. should have finished it already have we had better attackers.
Listening on my Arsenal app audio with Jeremie Aliadiere as pundit. He described a sloppy start – agreed as the commentator described a bright Soton spell. Sounds like a great counter attacking goal for Lacca and from the Odegaard goal onwards it’s been going our way. Keep at it!!!
Sue try Hesgoal for watching the game… although your observations are on point even on audio mode.
A lot of typos! argh!!🤦🏻♂️ sorry
Imagine being AMN or Lokonga, watching Xhaka, and know that you are for some reason, behind him, in the pecking order.
no doubt, that would definitely be a kick in the junk for anyone with an ounce of pride
A lot of empty seats at the emirate’s.
Never a good sign .
odegaard isnt dat good 3 goals but overall play is weak and poor passer
my god xhaka is not match fit even then hes pure shit