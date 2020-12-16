Official Arsenal team to face Southampton – Pepe is back

This is a massive game for Mikel Arteta because another loss and the pressure may become unbearable despite what the likes of Edu may have to say.

Arsenal faces an in-form Southampton side who could, in theory, go joint top this evening and so the stakes could not be any higher for both teams.

Arteta must get his team selection absolutely right this evening, he has to get the tactics and strategy right and his team has to deliver for him, anything less is unthinkable right now.

Anyway, this is the team.

🚨 Four changes from the weekend ➡️ Maitland-Niles, Ceballos, Pepe, Nketiah

⬅️ Bellerin, Xhaka, Willian, Lacazette#ARSSOU — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 16, 2020

