Official Arsenal team to face Southampton – Pepe is back

This is a massive game for Mikel Arteta because another loss and the pressure may become unbearable despite what the likes of Edu may have to say.
Arsenal faces an in-form Southampton side who could, in theory, go joint top this evening and so the stakes could not be any higher for both teams.
Arteta must get his team selection absolutely right this evening, he has to get the tactics and strategy right and his team has to deliver for him, anything less is unthinkable right now.
Anyway, this is the team.
🚨 Four changes from the weekend
➡️ Maitland-Niles, Ceballos, Pepe, Nketiah
⬅️ Bellerin, Xhaka, Willian, Lacazette#ARSSOU
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 16, 2020
What do you think of the team that Mikel Arteta has gone with against the Saints this evening?
Has Arteta has got it right this time or has he got it wrong again?
Leave us your comments below and maybe predict the score at the same time.
Can’t say anything…
Just want to see end result…
OMG Willian is benched!!!
Glad to see AMN starting… finally! COYG
Thought we’d never see that Sue
Better late than never 😂
3 points is a must. anything less than 3 points makes no sense
3-4-3? I think Pepe would still not be able to cut inside properly, but hopefully I’m wrong
nope, its same formation as sunday, nketia for laccazet and pepe for willian
Yep, a back 4 with AMN at right back.
Nketiah as a CAM? I think it’d be disastrous
No..I think its Saka
Nice to see some changes albeit some of them enforced because of suspensions. Delighted to see AMN in starting line up.
No matter how disappointing this latest run if games has been, I still love this pre-kick-off feeling. Not brave enough for a prediction though – COYGs!
Dont like the look of the team tbh. I would bench pepe, aubameyang, holding and would have played the youngsters because for me if we dont win tonight it will be good night for artet. And I will go for a 3-1 win
🤞
2 players undeserving of a start are Holding and Aubameyang. Hope others step up to cover them.
Add Nketia. Can’t wait for Martinelli to attain full fitness.
excuse me, whats Holding offense
Good questions..
Just being Holding..just like Bellerin
Arsenal have a 💯% win record when Aubameyang-Nketiah-Pepe starts, let’s hope history repeats itself. COYG!
3 points.
Southampton cannot go joint top, possible second but likely third unless they beat us by a hat full of goals and the other game is a big scoring win too for either side🤔
No Willian, no Xhaka. Hopefully, we’ll get a win tonight. COYG
Disappointed not to see Smith-Rowe even on the bench.
agreed
Me too
Nketiah, also should be on the bench. A lean bench though.
Thank God Bellerin is suspended and AMN takes his place I hope we sell Bellerin in Jan or next summer, the dude has always been useless specially when it comes to defending. I don’t know why we bought Cedric when Arteta does not trust him enough to play in league.
Bellerin can easily get suiters..Your pal Ozil though will be a headache for the next 6 months..
No too bad of a lineup considering what he has to work with. Still not keen on Tierney playing a LCB is subtracts from what he can do going forward.
Delighted to see AMN get a start, hopefully soon he’ll get some time as a CM in upcoming matches.
Nketiah doesn’t fill me with much confidence overcoming the goal scoring drought, but hopefully he’ll prove me wrong.
Love love love to see Martinelli and Balogun come on as subs in the 2nd half because I believe they can have an impact.
3-4-3 we’re more solid defensively, but very lethargic in getting the ball into scoring positions. Without Xhaka maybe the transitions will be faster, and AMN, Ceballos, and Saka can take on defenders and create some space.
Very interesting to see how the players respond, and if Arteta will put his crossing strategy on the shelf or continue with the madness.
Tierney is at left back and AMN at right back in a 4.
Err – Durand ….am i misreading the lineup – looks like 4.3.3. to me – and so Tierney isnt playing LCB – he is left back. ..and Martinelli and Balogun arent on the bench so might find it difficult for their 2nd half impact?
Maybe they are in an alternate universe – have you watched Tenet this week by chance 🙂
Ha Iain, I saw it last night. Not sure if Tenet or Arsenal are more painful to watch…?
Still not confident. Nketiah instead of Balogun? Pah!
AMN in RB
Auba in Left Wing
Saka and Pepe rotating in Middle and Right Wing
Nkethia as the CF
??
I would have like to see Soares play and AMN in midfield but that’s more like it!
2 CBs on the bench and no ESR , which disappoints me.That said looks a well balanced side whether 3-4-3 or 4-3-3.
Let’s just hope Arsenal wins today! Glad AMN starts!
Definitely better balance on the wings with this starting 11, but jesus I really cant pick a winner today! All our forwards need to put in a severe shift.
Wait and see… These days, I loose my hope when I see Obameyang on the pitch…
Me too Louis – I much prefer Aubameyang
Lol again Iain. Stop it!
i dont think its 3-4-3 though. ill wait till kick off, but this team is good enough to get the job done
@adajim.
It’s a 4231. Nketiah behind Auba with Pepe on the right and Saka on the left
On Prime they reckon it’s a back 3
Why not play Cedric at right back and niles at dm then shift ceballos to Am. If arteta loses this match,it will be because of his selections. Nketiah at Am is a diaster waiting to happen.
@Gibson
Relax bro. I believe everyone on just araenal has an opinion about this line up but this is what the manager has chosen. Let’s give him the benefit of the doubt and support.
What if he wins convincingly?
Would have kept Cedric as natural rb allowed amn to play from centre of park and drop nketiah who game after game has proved he is championship level at best … if the effort is there we can win it but another lackluster performance and MA will be an early 🦃