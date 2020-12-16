Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Official Arsenal team to face Southampton – Pepe is back

This is a massive game for Mikel Arteta because another loss and the pressure may become unbearable despite what the likes of Edu may have to say.

Arsenal faces an in-form Southampton side who could, in theory, go joint top this evening and so the stakes could not be any higher for both teams.

Arteta must get his team selection absolutely right this evening, he has to get the tactics and strategy right and his team has to deliver for him, anything less is unthinkable right now.

Anyway, this is the team.

What do you think of the team that Mikel Arteta has gone with against the Saints this evening?

Has Arteta has got it right this time or has he got it wrong again?

Leave us your comments below and maybe predict the score at the same time.

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.

JustArsenal predicted Arsenal team (for comparison) here
JustArsenal match preview here

  1. Kedar says:
    December 16, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    Can’t say anything…
    Just want to see end result…

    Reply
  2. Sue says:
    December 16, 2020 at 5:03 pm

    OMG Willian is benched!!!
    Glad to see AMN starting… finally! COYG

    Reply
    1. Kstix says:
      December 16, 2020 at 5:36 pm

      Thought we’d never see that Sue

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        December 16, 2020 at 5:41 pm

        Better late than never 😂

        Reply
  3. Skills1000 says:
    December 16, 2020 at 5:03 pm

    3 points is a must. anything less than 3 points makes no sense

    Reply
  4. gotanidea says:
    December 16, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    3-4-3? I think Pepe would still not be able to cut inside properly, but hopefully I’m wrong

    Reply
    1. adajim says:
      December 16, 2020 at 5:22 pm

      nope, its same formation as sunday, nketia for laccazet and pepe for willian

      Reply
      1. Declan says:
        December 16, 2020 at 5:24 pm

        Yep, a back 4 with AMN at right back.

        Reply
      2. gotanidea says:
        December 16, 2020 at 5:30 pm

        Nketiah as a CAM? I think it’d be disastrous

        Reply
        1. Mark says:
          December 16, 2020 at 5:41 pm

          No..I think its Saka

          Reply
  5. Trudeau says:
    December 16, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    Nice to see some changes albeit some of them enforced because of suspensions. Delighted to see AMN in starting line up.

    No matter how disappointing this latest run if games has been, I still love this pre-kick-off feeling. Not brave enough for a prediction though – COYGs!

    Reply
  6. Perry ames says:
    December 16, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    Dont like the look of the team tbh. I would bench pepe, aubameyang, holding and would have played the youngsters because for me if we dont win tonight it will be good night for artet. And I will go for a 3-1 win
    🤞

    Reply
    1. Splendid says:
      December 16, 2020 at 5:20 pm

      2 players undeserving of a start are Holding and Aubameyang. Hope others step up to cover them.

      Reply
      1. Splendid says:
        December 16, 2020 at 5:22 pm

        Add Nketia. Can’t wait for Martinelli to attain full fitness.

        Reply
      2. adajim says:
        December 16, 2020 at 5:24 pm

        excuse me, whats Holding offense

        Reply
        1. Mark says:
          December 16, 2020 at 5:42 pm

          Good questions..
          Just being Holding..just like Bellerin

          Reply
  7. Goonerboy says:
    December 16, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    Arsenal have a 💯% win record when Aubameyang-Nketiah-Pepe starts, let’s hope history repeats itself. COYG!

    Reply
    1. kingandroidx says:
      December 16, 2020 at 5:34 pm

      3 points.

      Reply
  8. Declan says:
    December 16, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    Southampton cannot go joint top, possible second but likely third unless they beat us by a hat full of goals and the other game is a big scoring win too for either side🤔

    Reply
  9. OO6 says:
    December 16, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    No Willian, no Xhaka. Hopefully, we’ll get a win tonight. COYG

    Reply
  10. AB says:
    December 16, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    Disappointed not to see Smith-Rowe even on the bench.

    Reply
    1. Roachie says:
      December 16, 2020 at 5:16 pm

      agreed

      Reply
    2. Sue says:
      December 16, 2020 at 5:19 pm

      Me too

      Reply
    3. Jason says:
      December 16, 2020 at 5:31 pm

      Nketiah, also should be on the bench. A lean bench though.

      Reply
  11. Mohsan says:
    December 16, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    Thank God Bellerin is suspended and AMN takes his place I hope we sell Bellerin in Jan or next summer, the dude has always been useless specially when it comes to defending. I don’t know why we bought Cedric when Arteta does not trust him enough to play in league.

    Reply
    1. Mark says:
      December 16, 2020 at 5:45 pm

      Bellerin can easily get suiters..Your pal Ozil though will be a headache for the next 6 months..

      Reply
  12. durand says:
    December 16, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    No too bad of a lineup considering what he has to work with. Still not keen on Tierney playing a LCB is subtracts from what he can do going forward.

    Delighted to see AMN get a start, hopefully soon he’ll get some time as a CM in upcoming matches.

    Nketiah doesn’t fill me with much confidence overcoming the goal scoring drought, but hopefully he’ll prove me wrong.

    Love love love to see Martinelli and Balogun come on as subs in the 2nd half because I believe they can have an impact.

    3-4-3 we’re more solid defensively, but very lethargic in getting the ball into scoring positions. Without Xhaka maybe the transitions will be faster, and AMN, Ceballos, and Saka can take on defenders and create some space.

    Very interesting to see how the players respond, and if Arteta will put his crossing strategy on the shelf or continue with the madness.

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      December 16, 2020 at 5:25 pm

      Tierney is at left back and AMN at right back in a 4.

      Reply
    2. Iain says:
      December 16, 2020 at 5:29 pm

      Err – Durand ….am i misreading the lineup – looks like 4.3.3. to me – and so Tierney isnt playing LCB – he is left back. ..and Martinelli and Balogun arent on the bench so might find it difficult for their 2nd half impact?

      Maybe they are in an alternate universe – have you watched Tenet this week by chance 🙂

      Reply
      1. guy says:
        December 16, 2020 at 5:39 pm

        Ha Iain, I saw it last night. Not sure if Tenet or Arsenal are more painful to watch…?

        Still not confident. Nketiah instead of Balogun? Pah!

        Reply
  13. Vinod says:
    December 16, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    AMN in RB
    Auba in Left Wing
    Saka and Pepe rotating in Middle and Right Wing
    Nkethia as the CF
    ??

    Reply
  14. siamois says:
    December 16, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    I would have like to see Soares play and AMN in midfield but that’s more like it!

    Reply
  15. Grandad says:
    December 16, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    2 CBs on the bench and no ESR , which disappoints me.That said looks a well balanced side whether 3-4-3 or 4-3-3.

    Reply
  16. Ayan says:
    December 16, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    Let’s just hope Arsenal wins today! Glad AMN starts!

    Reply
  17. Defund The Media says:
    December 16, 2020 at 5:22 pm

    Definitely better balance on the wings with this starting 11, but jesus I really cant pick a winner today! All our forwards need to put in a severe shift.

    Reply
  18. Louis says:
    December 16, 2020 at 5:24 pm

    Wait and see… These days, I loose my hope when I see Obameyang on the pitch…

    Reply
    1. Iain says:
      December 16, 2020 at 5:31 pm

      Me too Louis – I much prefer Aubameyang

      Reply
      1. guy says:
        December 16, 2020 at 5:41 pm

        Lol again Iain. Stop it!

        Reply
  19. adajim says:
    December 16, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    i dont think its 3-4-3 though. ill wait till kick off, but this team is good enough to get the job done

    Reply
    1. Phenom says:
      December 16, 2020 at 5:37 pm

      @adajim.

      It’s a 4231. Nketiah behind Auba with Pepe on the right and Saka on the left

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        December 16, 2020 at 5:45 pm

        On Prime they reckon it’s a back 3

        Reply
  20. Gibson power says:
    December 16, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    Why not play Cedric at right back and niles at dm then shift ceballos to Am. If arteta loses this match,it will be because of his selections. Nketiah at Am is a diaster waiting to happen.

    Reply
    1. Phenom says:
      December 16, 2020 at 5:45 pm

      @Gibson

      Relax bro. I believe everyone on just araenal has an opinion about this line up but this is what the manager has chosen. Let’s give him the benefit of the doubt and support.

      What if he wins convincingly?

      Reply
  21. RW1 says:
    December 16, 2020 at 5:45 pm

    Would have kept Cedric as natural rb allowed amn to play from centre of park and drop nketiah who game after game has proved he is championship level at best … if the effort is there we can win it but another lackluster performance and MA will be an early 🦃

    Reply

