Official Arsenal team to face Tottenham in the North London derby

Arsenal travel across North London to bitter local rivals Tottenham knowing a win will put them eight points clear at the top of the standings.
This is the starting eleven that Arteta has gone with.
🔴 Our north London derby team news…
This is a huge opportunity for the Gunners, they enter this game as favourites, not something that we have been able to say for quite a long time, in fact, our record at Spurs has not been great in recent years.
But confidence is high that we can finally inflict a defeat on our neighbours on their own patch for the first time in years.
Of course, Tottenham cannot be taken lightly, they have beaten better Arsenal sides on their own ground in the past, as they say, form goes out the window in derbies but there is a feeling that today is the day when form will matter.
Let us know in the comments below what you think of the Arsenal starting eleven and what your predicted score is.
The usual team. Go win them gunners!
Arsenal never won the game after Arteta won the Manager of the Month award and Spuds never won against us four times in a row at their turf, so I bet it’s going to be a draw
@. GAI, we are winning this game. We have Thomas Partey and Saliba in the starting line up. Nketiah will score today
But who is this Sarr in Spurs Line up..
Never heard or seen him before.
Somewhere read on Internet that Spurs fans delighted to see him in starting line up
He is a 20 years old Senegalese international.he was signed from Metz(France Ligue 1) but was sent back on loan to them.it must be his 1st season in the PL.
I hope so
Spuds 1 – 3 Arsenal!
@ GAI, Nketiah still has a goal to score today. Remember this. We are winning this match. 1:0 for now.
Expected line up, probably our best without GJ up front. Hope Nketiah is up for it and bags a couple today. I’ve gone for a draw in the predictions league but I’ll gladly sacrifice my points for a win today.
We can win this, but only if we play with high intensity.
First rule of NLD don’t lose…
Arsenal has to make atleast one signing this week the bench left much to be desired.
Forget about Mudryk, any two of these four will make for a great winter window, Savic, Raphinha, Vlohovic and Ruben neves.
Forget Mudrik! Bring in Zaha abd that Danilo biy from brazil. They cost lest than Mudrik combined
Seeing how FA has declared an all out war
against Arsenal, I’m expecting we will lose
this game
Our first 11 should be playing at its best and secure us the points. The subs does not give you much confidence. On top of that Kulsevski, Richarlison and Bissouma all are fit and available.
Newcastle just snatched a win at the end of the game.
Chelsea got away with a draw at Emirates earlier (eventhough Chelsea should have been going with all 3 points but were just robbed by the ref)
The Mudryk saga.
We need those 3 points most badly now than ever this season.
I donj’t care how they go in as long as they do
Yippee!
The fools were booing Partey and boom the assist. Tottenham is shit!