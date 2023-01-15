Official Arsenal team to face Tottenham in the North London derby

Arsenal travel across North London to bitter local rivals Tottenham knowing a win will put them eight points clear at the top of the standings.

This is the starting eleven that Arteta has gone with.

🔴 Our north London derby team news… ✊ Let's do this – together

This is a huge opportunity for the Gunners, they enter this game as favourites, not something that we have been able to say for quite a long time, in fact, our record at Spurs has not been great in recent years.

But confidence is high that we can finally inflict a defeat on our neighbours on their own patch for the first time in years.

Of course, Tottenham cannot be taken lightly, they have beaten better Arsenal sides on their own ground in the past, as they say, form goes out the window in derbies but there is a feeling that today is the day when form will matter.

