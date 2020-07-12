Official Arsenal team to face Tottenham – Mikel Arteta going for it

Not long to go now in one of the most important North London derbies in many years. The Arsenal team to face Tottenham has been announced which means we have less than one hour until kick-off.

If Arsenal wins they will go four points ahead of Spurs and almost certainly crown themselves kings of North London and be one huge step closer to the Europa League and have the added benefit of seeing their fan base meltdown and turn on Daniel Levy and Jose Mourinho big time, though according to the Spurs blog The Boy Hotspur they have already started turning on Levy.

This is the official Arsenal team to face Tottenham.

✅ – Pepe

✅ – Lacazette

✅ – Aubameyang Here's the #AFC line-up for today's clash with local rivals Tottenham – watch it live on Sky Sports Premier League! — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 12, 2020

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.

