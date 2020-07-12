Official Arsenal team to face Tottenham – Mikel Arteta going for it

Not long to go now in one of the most important North London derbies in many years. The Arsenal team to face Tottenham has been announced which means we have less than one hour until kick-off.
If Arsenal wins they will go four points ahead of Spurs and almost certainly crown themselves kings of North London and be one huge step closer to the Europa League and have the added benefit of seeing their fan base meltdown and turn on Daniel Levy and Jose Mourinho big time, though according to the Spurs blog The Boy Hotspur they have already started turning on Levy.
This is the official Arsenal team to face Tottenham.
✅ – Pepe
✅ – Lacazette
✅ – Aubameyang
Beautiful looking Line Up…North London is RED!!
COYG!!!
What is Kolasibac always doing in Starting line up. Play Torreira instead of Kolasinac
The three CB formation is currently working very well, so we shouldn’t change it now
What is working. When u meet Liverpool or Man city u will know
6-1
Pepe needs to give us a top performance today, then we should win
Guendouzi is very talented, but he’s such a rebel. Should’ve admitted his mistakes and play again, if he wants to be a great footballer
I would have loved to see Auba down the middle, with Saka down the left side of our front line and Laca on the bench. i would have also preferred cedric soares in place of bellerin.
Saka Should have started instead of Lacazette and Aubameyang should be playing centrally which will add Creativity through wings also..
Don’t know why Arteta don’t want Auba to play as main striker. Saka and Pepe are natural wingers. Lacazette sucks.
Aubameyang’s hold-up play sucks and he scores more goals by cutting inside from the left wing, like Henry and Sanchez. Whereas Lacazette’s hold-up play is excellent
Our dominance of North London resumes today…Them Birdies should be put back in Thier place…Our Big black shadow…
Good line up… Saka getting his rest, Good luck Lacazette, hope you get on the scoresheet or do better.
Mourinho will look to hit on the counter, let’s not allow that
Good lineup except Son Heun-Min is going to fing a lot of joy on the left because of Bellerin.
Also creativity is zero but as expected because non of those two midis can run with the ball forward.
1-6 ?
Any lineup will always raise questions from some fans. What matters to me is a lineup that win matches