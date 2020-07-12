Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Official Arsenal team to face Tottenham – Mikel Arteta going for it

Not long to go now in one of the most important North London derbies in many years. The Arsenal team to face Tottenham has been announced which means we have less than one hour until kick-off.

If Arsenal wins they will go four points ahead of Spurs and almost certainly crown themselves kings of North London and be one huge step closer to the Europa League and have the added benefit of seeing their fan base meltdown and turn on Daniel Levy and Jose Mourinho big time, though according to the Spurs blog The Boy Hotspur they have already started turning on Levy.

This is the official Arsenal team to face Tottenham.

Has Mikel Arteta picked the right team to get the better of Jose Mourinho today? Let us know in the comments below.

Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.

16 Comments

  1. Jimmy Bauer says:
    July 12, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    Beautiful looking Line Up…North London is RED!!

    COYG!!!

  2. Emmaobi says:
    July 12, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    What is Kolasibac always doing in Starting line up. Play Torreira instead of Kolasinac

    1. gotanidea says:
      July 12, 2020 at 3:43 pm

      The three CB formation is currently working very well, so we shouldn’t change it now

      1. Emmaobi says:
        July 12, 2020 at 3:45 pm

        What is working. When u meet Liverpool or Man city u will know

  3. Dan kit says:
    July 12, 2020 at 3:39 pm

    6-1

  4. Roachie says:
    July 12, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    Pepe needs to give us a top performance today, then we should win

  5. gotanidea says:
    July 12, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    Guendouzi is very talented, but he’s such a rebel. Should’ve admitted his mistakes and play again, if he wants to be a great footballer

  6. Davis says:
    July 12, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    I would have loved to see Auba down the middle, with Saka down the left side of our front line and Laca on the bench. i would have also preferred cedric soares in place of bellerin.

  7. Kedar says:
    July 12, 2020 at 3:45 pm

    Saka Should have started instead of Lacazette and Aubameyang should be playing centrally which will add Creativity through wings also..

    1. Emmaobi says:
      July 12, 2020 at 3:48 pm

      Don’t know why Arteta don’t want Auba to play as main striker. Saka and Pepe are natural wingers. Lacazette sucks.

    2. gotanidea says:
      July 12, 2020 at 3:52 pm

      Aubameyang’s hold-up play sucks and he scores more goals by cutting inside from the left wing, like Henry and Sanchez. Whereas Lacazette’s hold-up play is excellent

  8. Jimmy Bauer says:
    July 12, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    Our dominance of North London resumes today…Them Birdies should be put back in Thier place…Our Big black shadow…

  9. Eddie says:
    July 12, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    Good line up… Saka getting his rest, Good luck Lacazette, hope you get on the scoresheet or do better.
    Mourinho will look to hit on the counter, let’s not allow that

  10. Herbz says:
    July 12, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    Good lineup except Son Heun-Min is going to fing a lot of joy on the left because of Bellerin.

    Also creativity is zero but as expected because non of those two midis can run with the ball forward.

  11. s6boy says:
    July 12, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    1-6 ?

  12. Nifty says:
    July 12, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    Any lineup will always raise questions from some fans. What matters to me is a lineup that win matches

