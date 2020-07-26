Official Arsenal team to face Watford – some will be surprised

If there was ever going to be a day that it would be almost impossible to second guess Mikel Arteta, it was today.
In competitive terms, there is little for Arsenal to play for other than possibly moving up one or two positions.
It is a very different story for our opponents today. Watford simply cannot afford to lose, there is a way they can actually lose and still stay up but they are hardly going to play with that attitude, they are going to go all out for the win and hope they either outscore Aston Villa or that Villa drop points.
This is the team Arteta has gone with.
Not surprised. New season starts soon, no doubt Mikel is looking forward to who is staying.
Aubameyang, Lacazette and Ceballos haven’t signed new contracts yet
Cebalos isn’t our player, he is confidence he can convince them with FA cup success at least
He already said that he will pitch strong line up which he did.. So no wonder
I hope it would be 4-2-3-1 with Ceballos as no 10 and Maitland-Niles as RB:
……………………… Martinez
Niles . Holding . Luiz . Tierney
……………. Willock …………. Xhaka
Pepe ………….. Ceballos …………. Aubameyang
……………………… Lacazette
Ceballos is more creative in no 10 role and Maitland-Niles deserves to usurp Bellerin/ Soares. The vulnerable 4-2-3-1 is good for attacking at home, but they must beware of counter-attacks
Or may be 4-3-3 with Ceballos as free role Willock as CM and Xhaka as base of the Midfield as Holding midfielder..
Could also be like Liverpool’s 4-3-3
Back to 433. Should be interesting. Willock has a big job on his hands to be that effective link between midfield and attack.
Don’t know if that’s a back four or back three. Anyway I hope we win and there are no injuries. COYG!
Should be playing saka instead of pepe but then I’m already so depressed by them this season that I really dont care anymore.roll on next season and perhaps we can win the Emirates cup 🤣🤣
Hector has a tight calf, so misses out..
Reverting back to back 4, MA is learning fast
Kindly help with a live streaming link please.
I think Arteta wants to follow Guardiola’s method last season. Guardiola started with 3-5-2, then 4-1-3-2 and finally the control-freak 4-3-3 when his players fully understood his concept
Arteta liked to use 3-4-3 after EPL restart, but I believe his final goal is 4-3-3
Send them to championship.