Official Arsenal team to face Watford – some will be surprised

If there was ever going to be a day that it would be almost impossible to second guess Mikel Arteta, it was today.

In competitive terms, there is little for Arsenal to play for other than possibly moving up one or two positions.

It is a very different story for our opponents today. Watford simply cannot afford to lose, there is a way they can actually lose and still stay up but they are hardly going to play with that attitude, they are going to go all out for the win and hope they either outscore Aston Villa or that Villa drop points.

This is the team Arteta has gone with.

🚨 Five changes from midweek… ➡️ Maitland-Niles, Tierney, Xhaka, Willock, Pepe

⬅️ Cedric, Kolasinac, Torreira, Saka, Nketiah#ARSWAT — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 26, 2020

