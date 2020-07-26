Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Official Arsenal team to face Watford – some will be surprised

If there was ever going to be a day that it would be almost impossible to second guess Mikel Arteta, it was today.

In competitive terms, there is little for Arsenal to play for other than possibly moving up one or two positions.

It is a very different story for our opponents today. Watford simply cannot afford to lose, there is a way they can actually lose and still stay up but they are hardly going to play with that attitude, they are going to go all out for the win and hope they either outscore Aston Villa or that Villa drop points.

This is the team Arteta has gone with.

Has Mikel Arteta surprised you with this lineup or was it what you more or less expected him to do? Let us know in the comments below.

  1. wendy green says:
    July 26, 2020 at 3:02 pm

    Not surprised. New season starts soon, no doubt Mikel is looking forward to who is staying.

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      July 26, 2020 at 3:07 pm

      Aubameyang, Lacazette and Ceballos haven’t signed new contracts yet

      Reply
      1. Adajim says:
        July 26, 2020 at 3:11 pm

        Cebalos isn’t our player, he is confidence he can convince them with FA cup success at least

        Reply
  2. Kedar says:
    July 26, 2020 at 3:05 pm

    He already said that he will pitch strong line up which he did.. So no wonder

    Reply
  3. gotanidea says:
    July 26, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    I hope it would be 4-2-3-1 with Ceballos as no 10 and Maitland-Niles as RB:

    ……………………… Martinez
    Niles . Holding . Luiz . Tierney
    ……………. Willock …………. Xhaka
    Pepe ………….. Ceballos …………. Aubameyang
    ……………………… Lacazette

    Ceballos is more creative in no 10 role and Maitland-Niles deserves to usurp Bellerin/ Soares. The vulnerable 4-2-3-1 is good for attacking at home, but they must beware of counter-attacks

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      July 26, 2020 at 3:08 pm

      Or may be 4-3-3 with Ceballos as free role Willock as CM and Xhaka as base of the Midfield as Holding midfielder..

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        July 26, 2020 at 3:18 pm

        Could also be like Liverpool’s 4-3-3

        Reply
  4. Sean M says:
    July 26, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    Back to 433. Should be interesting. Willock has a big job on his hands to be that effective link between midfield and attack.

    Reply
  5. Sid says:
    July 26, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    Don’t know if that’s a back four or back three. Anyway I hope we win and there are no injuries. COYG!

    Reply
  6. Perry ames says:
    July 26, 2020 at 3:09 pm

    Should be playing saka instead of pepe but then I’m already so depressed by them this season that I really dont care anymore.roll on next season and perhaps we can win the Emirates cup 🤣🤣

    Reply
  7. Sue says:
    July 26, 2020 at 3:09 pm

    Hector has a tight calf, so misses out..

    Reply
  8. Adajim says:
    July 26, 2020 at 3:14 pm

    Reverting back to back 4, MA is learning fast

    Reply
  9. Prince says:
    July 26, 2020 at 3:23 pm

    Kindly help with a live streaming link please.

    Reply
  10. gotanidea says:
    July 26, 2020 at 3:23 pm

    I think Arteta wants to follow Guardiola’s method last season. Guardiola started with 3-5-2, then 4-1-3-2 and finally the control-freak 4-3-3 when his players fully understood his concept

    Arteta liked to use 3-4-3 after EPL restart, but I believe his final goal is 4-3-3

    Reply
  11. Godswill says:
    July 26, 2020 at 3:24 pm

    Send them to championship.

    Reply

