Official Arsenal team to face West Brom – Auba, Ceballos and Laca start

Arsenal is going for their third Premier League win in a row this evening against relegation-threatened West Brom, however, it would be a huge mistake to assume that this game will be a walkover, it certainly will not.
No doubt some will point to their 5-0 loss against Leeds United, which is fine, but if you do that you cannot ignore the 1-1 against Man City and the draw against Liverpool by the same scoreline.
Sam Allardyce is a brilliant manager at keeping teams up and he will have West Brom fully wound up for this game and it is imperative that Mikel Arteta gets both his team selection and tactics right this evening at the Hawthorns.
This is the team that Arteta has gone with.
Are you satisfied with the team that Mikel Arteta has gone with against West Brom this evening?
Has Arteta has got it right once again or has he made a boo-boo with his line up?
Leave us your comments below and maybe predict the score at the same time.
Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.
JustArsenal predicted Arsenal team (for comparison) here
JustArsenal match preview here
Good line-up. COYG
Not really any surprises tonight 3-0. We have t be realistic WBA are relegated.
Like the line up..
Snowing at the Hawthorns! COYG
Not too much to abandon game I hope Sue.
It’s heavy, Jax..
Pitch looks OK now .
👍
Good team selection, giving Martinelli a well deserved rest and Elneny on the bench. I’d still have preferred AMN instead of Cebellos, but you can’t have all wishes granted.
Same – dying to see AMN more involved. I think his game in midfield against Dundalk(?) may have actually gone against him because he was very eager to join the attack, when he’d probably have more success playing a bit more defensively in that position. Guess it depends what his instruction was.
Ceballos might be in to help beat the expected ten defenders WBA will put out. He is a better passer than AMN.
Makes perfect sense, I just want to see AMN getting more involved
I am happy that ESR is becoming the most important player.
I am confident that He is going to have a good game
A big game for Smith-Rowe hope everything goes well. He will not have Martinelli running to support him Aubameyang will leave him to dictate play. We need this one
#COYG
COYG
I hope they don’t cancel the game.
Great lineup, no complaints from me.
Willian playing his best position for the third game in a row.
God’s own child playing, and will be getting a well deserved rest.
COYG here’s to victory. Martinelli coming in for Auba in the second half if he doesn’t perform. But my guess is Arteta will take lacazette off first before Auba no matter how the two are performing.
If Abua doesn’t pull his finger out i expect him to be subbed for Martinelli. Then again MA would probably replace saka with Martinelli. All guess work. Either way Abua needs to find his form as he is being out performed by a number of youngsters at the moment
Cebellos should not be playing…especially if rumours are true and Real Madrid are looking to bring his loan to a premature end if he doesn’t get enough game time.Frankly his game time should be reduced to the odd minute or two from the bench.The fact that Arteta chose to bring him back after an underwhelming Season which was only saved by a few half half decent appearances made no real sense….and was an indication of further mistakes which followed.If I were AMN I would be thinking that other Clubs undoubtedly offer better opportunities when Arteta continues to favour others.In a similar vein I would have thought that Balogun should be given opportunities on the Bench in front of others who have proven time and time again to be well below the standards that Arsenal should demand from their players.From what Ive seen his abilities seem to be head and shoulders above the likes of Neketiah….a supposed “goal poacher” whose abilities remain within the realms of under-21 football and not at the senior level.
Aubameyang better respect himself&perform better than of recent.wishing the rest of the team all the best&hoping for the 3points come the end of the night.COYG
This should be a walk in the park for Arsenal. I won’t wish good luck tonight because we don’t need it. This should be our highest scoring game this season considering the opponent, with all due respect to them.
Lmao 🤣🤣🤣🤣 you got jokes man.
Gonna have to drag myself away from the darts for the match……
Me too…wanted Price to win..
too close to call sue, great game
Bunting’s on fire… unfortunately 🤣
Spent much of my childhood at Ally Pally Sue. I expect you must have gone there often enough.
Looks great there, Jax. No, not been there… Used to go to Lakeside a lot back in the day. Been to tons of exhibitions… love the darts!
That cannot require much of an effort surely?
Happy new year everyone. I wish everyone a prosperous year.
This is a good selection. 3 points is all that matters. COYG
And to you too, Skills!
Thank God for no Willian, Pepe, Luiz and best of all no Elneny. Two idlers, one mistake on legs and one crab!
We still have to put up with Xhaka and Bellerin, but given who our owner is, we should be thankful for small mercies.
Score within 20 min. I don’t want a long and boring night.
COME ON YOU REDS!
For a moment I thought you cheered on Liverpool😂😂
Xhaka in short sleeves. Respect
Price won 6-4!!! Get in there
Big Sam looks like a yeti
🤣🤣
COYG!
Chance after chance here, cmon Arsenal great start!! How good is Saka 🤤
BOOM TESCO
Future Captain does the job 👏
👍👍
Honestly he has to be sooner or later, I cant spot a better candidate on the pitch. He looks something we have been lacking in capains for a long time.
Look at him in training hes a mans man a will run through a brick wall for Arsenal & as he did at Celtic. Ultimate professional. Roy Keane will also love this lad for the way he conducts himself. Captain Material, natural leader.
Spot on, Mambo 👍
What an absolute beaut!!!
Boom
I bet Celtic wish they’d still got him 😂
OH MY GOD!😱😱
KT😱😱
What a fcking goal
With the weaker foot too what a peach 👌👌
It was indeed! This is more like it, Rory 🙂
What an fing goal whaaatttt the heck
KT has really improved his game, kudos, less of useless across from him
Some goal!
Snowing quite a bit now
I’m about 70 miles away and it’s proper coming down for the last 2 hours
That changes the whole dynamics of the game – WBA cannot sit back now.
What a beauty!!!
BOOM SAKA
Great solo goal and a great team goal! Great to see for a change sue 👏👏
Beautiful football, Rory… playing really well 👌
👌 absolutely NEED to keep playing esr sue! 👌
Totally agree!! What a player
Liquid Football!!
ESR assist… I’m loving it
We need to keep the pressure on and go for a 2nd one please
😂
😂😂
Finally an Arsenal goal after two years of asking
i concur ESR is ready and deserves to be in this team. next please
Wow even better
That was an Arsenal goal
👍
The kids running the show.
Nice goal again
Could be a hatful 🤞
These young guns have it!! Laca again involved with them, brilliant goal well done lads 👏👏 SmithRowe… Wow!
Saka even takes a decent corner.. is there anything he cannot do?! 🙂
ArsenalWhy how do you like the joke so far?
😏
Smith Rowe. This guy is a player. I just love the way he plays. He has that football intelligence
👍👍
A terrific game of football with two superb goals and Smith Rowe is unplayable.
Agreed JAx ,looks top notch 👍
The black country is becoming the white country
11th in the table if we keep this up. At 2-0 we are -1 goal difference, make this game count as we need those goals in the plus to even stand a chance of catching the 4 or 5 above us!
Cmon demolish big sam please
You are absolutely right to look at the table and goal difference is close
lazy lazy Auba
Snow has much impact than west bromwich
🤣🤣
Smith rowe…….mesut who? 🙂