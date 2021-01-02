Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Official Arsenal team to face West Brom – Auba, Ceballos and Laca start

Arsenal is going for their third Premier League win in a row this evening against relegation-threatened West Brom, however, it would be a huge mistake to assume that this game will be a walkover, it certainly will not.

No doubt some will point to their 5-0 loss against Leeds United, which is fine, but if you do that you cannot ignore the 1-1 against Man City and the draw against Liverpool by the same scoreline.

Sam Allardyce is a brilliant manager at keeping teams up and he will have West Brom fully wound up for this game and it is imperative that Mikel Arteta gets both his team selection and tactics right this evening at the Hawthorns.

This is the team that Arteta has gone with.

Are you satisfied with the team that Mikel Arteta has gone with against West Brom this evening?

Has Arteta has got it right once again or has he made a boo-boo with his line up?

Leave us your comments below and maybe predict the score at the same time.

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.

JustArsenal predicted Arsenal team (for comparison) here
JustArsenal match preview here

Posted by

92 Comments

  1. gotanidea says:
    January 2, 2021 at 7:03 pm

    Good line-up. COYG

  2. Reggie says:
    January 2, 2021 at 7:05 pm

    Not really any surprises tonight 3-0. We have t be realistic WBA are relegated.

  3. Sue says:
    January 2, 2021 at 7:05 pm

    Like the line up..
    Snowing at the Hawthorns! COYG

    1. Jax says:
      January 2, 2021 at 7:08 pm

      Not too much to abandon game I hope Sue.

      1. Sue says:
        January 2, 2021 at 7:11 pm

        It’s heavy, Jax..

        1. Jax says:
          January 2, 2021 at 7:34 pm

          Pitch looks OK now .

          Reply
          1. Sue says:
            January 2, 2021 at 7:38 pm

  4. Jax says:
    January 2, 2021 at 7:07 pm

    Good team selection, giving Martinelli a well deserved rest and Elneny on the bench. I’d still have preferred AMN instead of Cebellos, but you can’t have all wishes granted.

    1. Davi says:
      January 2, 2021 at 7:11 pm

      Same – dying to see AMN more involved. I think his game in midfield against Dundalk(?) may have actually gone against him because he was very eager to join the attack, when he’d probably have more success playing a bit more defensively in that position. Guess it depends what his instruction was.

      1. Jax says:
        January 2, 2021 at 7:37 pm

        Ceballos might be in to help beat the expected ten defenders WBA will put out. He is a better passer than AMN.

        Reply
        1. Davi says:
          January 2, 2021 at 7:59 pm

          Makes perfect sense, I just want to see AMN getting more involved

  5. Rux says:
    January 2, 2021 at 7:07 pm

    I am happy that ESR is becoming the most important player.
    I am confident that He is going to have a good game

  6. Jah son says:
    January 2, 2021 at 7:07 pm

    A big game for Smith-Rowe hope everything goes well. He will not have Martinelli running to support him Aubameyang will leave him to dictate play. We need this one
    #COYG

  7. Dan kit says:
    January 2, 2021 at 7:08 pm

    COYG

  8. Eddie says:
    January 2, 2021 at 7:10 pm

    I hope they don’t cancel the game.
    Great lineup, no complaints from me.
    Willian playing his best position for the third game in a row.
    God’s own child playing, and will be getting a well deserved rest.

    1. Kstix says:
      January 2, 2021 at 7:24 pm

      COYG here’s to victory. Martinelli coming in for Auba in the second half if he doesn’t perform. But my guess is Arteta will take lacazette off first before Auba no matter how the two are performing.

  9. GunnerDev says:
    January 2, 2021 at 7:23 pm

    If Abua doesn’t pull his finger out i expect him to be subbed for Martinelli. Then again MA would probably replace saka with Martinelli. All guess work. Either way Abua needs to find his form as he is being out performed by a number of youngsters at the moment

  10. JOEL says:
    January 2, 2021 at 7:26 pm

    Cebellos should not be playing…especially if rumours are true and Real Madrid are looking to bring his loan to a premature end if he doesn’t get enough game time.Frankly his game time should be reduced to the odd minute or two from the bench.The fact that Arteta chose to bring him back after an underwhelming Season which was only saved by a few half half decent appearances made no real sense….and was an indication of further mistakes which followed.If I were AMN I would be thinking that other Clubs undoubtedly offer better opportunities when Arteta continues to favour others.In a similar vein I would have thought that Balogun should be given opportunities on the Bench in front of others who have proven time and time again to be well below the standards that Arsenal should demand from their players.From what Ive seen his abilities seem to be head and shoulders above the likes of Neketiah….a supposed “goal poacher” whose abilities remain within the realms of under-21 football and not at the senior level.

  11. Iykmatt says:
    January 2, 2021 at 7:28 pm

    Aubameyang better respect himself&perform better than of recent.wishing the rest of the team all the best&hoping for the 3points come the end of the night.COYG

  12. Highbury Hero says:
    January 2, 2021 at 7:31 pm

    This should be a walk in the park for Arsenal. I won’t wish good luck tonight because we don’t need it. This should be our highest scoring game this season considering the opponent, with all due respect to them.

    Reply
    1. ArsenalWhy says:
      January 2, 2021 at 7:45 pm

      Lmao 🤣🤣🤣🤣 you got jokes man.

  13. Roachie says:
    January 2, 2021 at 7:41 pm

    Gonna have to drag myself away from the darts for the match……

    Reply
      January 2, 2021 at 7:44 pm

      Me too…wanted Price to win..

      Reply
      1. Roachie says:
        January 2, 2021 at 7:46 pm

        too close to call sue, great game

        1. Sue says:
          January 2, 2021 at 7:49 pm

          Bunting’s on fire… unfortunately 🤣

      2. Jax says:
        January 2, 2021 at 7:48 pm

        Spent much of my childhood at Ally Pally Sue. I expect you must have gone there often enough.

        1. Sue says:
          January 2, 2021 at 7:51 pm

          Looks great there, Jax. No, not been there… Used to go to Lakeside a lot back in the day. Been to tons of exhibitions… love the darts!

    2. Jax says:
      January 2, 2021 at 7:46 pm

      That cannot require much of an effort surely?

  14. Skills1000 says:
    January 2, 2021 at 7:44 pm

    Happy new year everyone. I wish everyone a prosperous year.
    This is a good selection. 3 points is all that matters. COYG

    1. Sue says:
      January 2, 2021 at 8:19 pm

      And to you too, Skills!

  15. jon fox says:
    January 2, 2021 at 7:48 pm

    Thank God for no Willian, Pepe, Luiz and best of all no Elneny. Two idlers, one mistake on legs and one crab!
    We still have to put up with Xhaka and Bellerin, but given who our owner is, we should be thankful for small mercies.

  16. Vinod says:
    January 2, 2021 at 7:57 pm

    Score within 20 min. I don’t want a long and boring night.

  17. SueP says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:01 pm

    COME ON YOU REDS!

    1. Sid says:
      January 2, 2021 at 8:17 pm

      For a moment I thought you cheered on Liverpool😂😂

      Reply
  18. Roachie says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:01 pm

    Xhaka in short sleeves. Respect

    1. Sue says:
      January 2, 2021 at 8:17 pm

      Price won 6-4!!! Get in there

  19. Davi says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:04 pm

    Big Sam looks like a yeti

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      January 2, 2021 at 8:05 pm

      🤣🤣

  20. Sid says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:17 pm

    COYG!

  21. Sean says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:21 pm

    Chance after chance here, cmon Arsenal great start!! How good is Saka 🤤

    1. Sue says:
      January 2, 2021 at 8:23 pm

      BOOM TESCO

    2. Sean says:
      January 2, 2021 at 8:23 pm

      Future Captain does the job 👏

      1. Sue says:
        January 2, 2021 at 8:24 pm

        👍👍

        1. Mambo says:
          January 2, 2021 at 8:30 pm

          Honestly he has to be sooner or later, I cant spot a better candidate on the pitch. He looks something we have been lacking in capains for a long time.

          1. Sean says:
            January 2, 2021 at 8:35 pm

            Look at him in training hes a mans man a will run through a brick wall for Arsenal & as he did at Celtic. Ultimate professional. Roy Keane will also love this lad for the way he conducts himself. Captain Material, natural leader.

          2. Sue says:
            January 2, 2021 at 8:37 pm

            Spot on, Mambo 👍

  22. SueP says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:23 pm

    What an absolute beaut!!!

  23. Crowther says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:23 pm

    Boom

  24. Sue says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:23 pm

    I bet Celtic wish they’d still got him 😂

  25. Sid says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:24 pm

    OH MY GOD!😱😱
    KT😱😱

  26. Dan kit says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:25 pm

    What a fcking goal

  27. Defund The Media says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:25 pm

    With the weaker foot too what a peach 👌👌

    1. Sue says:
      January 2, 2021 at 8:27 pm

      It was indeed! This is more like it, Rory 🙂

  28. Mambo says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:26 pm

    What an fing goal whaaatttt the heck

  29. adajim says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:26 pm

    KT has really improved his game, kudos, less of useless across from him

  30. siamois says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:27 pm

    Some goal!

  31. Mambo says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:27 pm

    Snowing quite a bit now

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      January 2, 2021 at 8:28 pm

      I’m about 70 miles away and it’s proper coming down for the last 2 hours

  32. ken1945 says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:28 pm

    That changes the whole dynamics of the game – WBA cannot sit back now.
    What a beauty!!!

  33. Sue says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:28 pm

    BOOM SAKA

    1. Defund The Media says:
      January 2, 2021 at 8:31 pm

      Great solo goal and a great team goal! Great to see for a change sue 👏👏

      1. Sue says:
        January 2, 2021 at 8:33 pm

        Beautiful football, Rory… playing really well 👌

        1. Defund The Media says:
          January 2, 2021 at 8:34 pm

          👌 absolutely NEED to keep playing esr sue! 👌

          Reply
          1. Sue says:
            January 2, 2021 at 8:40 pm

            Totally agree!! What a player

  34. Sid says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:29 pm

    Liquid Football!!

  35. Sue says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:29 pm

    ESR assist… I’m loving it

  36. siamois says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:29 pm

    We need to keep the pressure on and go for a 2nd one please

    1. siamois says:
      January 2, 2021 at 8:30 pm

      😂

      1. Defund The Media says:
        January 2, 2021 at 8:32 pm

        😂😂

  37. Thebush says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:30 pm

    Finally an Arsenal goal after two years of asking

  38. adajim says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:30 pm

    i concur ESR is ready and deserves to be in this team. next please

  39. Dan kit says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:30 pm

    Wow even better

  40. Davi says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:30 pm

    That was an Arsenal goal

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      January 2, 2021 at 8:31 pm

      👍

  41. Mambo says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:31 pm

    The kids running the show.
    Nice goal again

  42. SueP says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:33 pm

    Could be a hatful 🤞

  43. Sean says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:34 pm

    These young guns have it!! Laca again involved with them, brilliant goal well done lads 👏👏 SmithRowe… Wow!

  44. Sue says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:34 pm

    Saka even takes a decent corner.. is there anything he cannot do?! 🙂

  45. Highbury Hero says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:34 pm

    ArsenalWhy how do you like the joke so far?

    Reply
    1. Defund The Media says:
      January 2, 2021 at 8:41 pm

      😏

  46. Skills1000 says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:35 pm

    Smith Rowe. This guy is a player. I just love the way he plays. He has that football intelligence

    1. Sue says:
      January 2, 2021 at 8:39 pm

      👍👍

  47. Jax says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:35 pm

    A terrific game of football with two superb goals and Smith Rowe is unplayable.

    1. Dan kit says:
      January 2, 2021 at 8:37 pm

      Agreed JAx ,looks top notch 👍

  48. Roachie says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:36 pm

    The black country is becoming the white country

  49. Sean says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:38 pm

    11th in the table if we keep this up. At 2-0 we are -1 goal difference, make this game count as we need those goals in the plus to even stand a chance of catching the 4 or 5 above us!

    Cmon demolish big sam please

    1. SueP says:
      January 2, 2021 at 8:44 pm

      You are absolutely right to look at the table and goal difference is close

  50. adajim says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:39 pm

    lazy lazy Auba

  51. Crowther says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:40 pm

    Snow has much impact than west bromwich

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      January 2, 2021 at 8:40 pm

      🤣🤣

  52. Kieron Blandford says:
    January 2, 2021 at 8:43 pm

    Smith rowe…….mesut who? 🙂

