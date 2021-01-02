Official Arsenal team to face West Brom – Auba, Ceballos and Laca start

Arsenal is going for their third Premier League win in a row this evening against relegation-threatened West Brom, however, it would be a huge mistake to assume that this game will be a walkover, it certainly will not.

No doubt some will point to their 5-0 loss against Leeds United, which is fine, but if you do that you cannot ignore the 1-1 against Man City and the draw against Liverpool by the same scoreline.

Sam Allardyce is a brilliant manager at keeping teams up and he will have West Brom fully wound up for this game and it is imperative that Mikel Arteta gets both his team selection and tactics right this evening at the Hawthorns.

This is the team that Arteta has gone with.

