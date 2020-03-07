Official Arsenal team to face West Ham – Mikel Arteta selects Mari, Ozil and Nketiah

Mikel Arteta has selected a team with definite attacking intent.
Mikel Arteta has gone with an attacking lineup to deliver all three points against West Ham United. Eddie Nketiah retains his starting spot in attack with Alexandre Lacazette confined to the bench once again.
Pablo Mari keeps his place at the heart of the defence and once again partners David Luiz. There is no place for Reiss Nelson as Nicolas Pepe is brought back in.
Mesut Ozil returns and will hopefully be the creative spark to open up the West Ham defence.
Arteta is deluded. He plays
Sokratis instead of Bellerin
Nketiah instead of Martinelli.
Martinelli, one of the top scorers replaced by Nketiah as a main player. Main striker Aubameyang has to accommodate him by moving to left wing.
I think Arteta wants to approach this game cautiously, hence Sokratis starts instead of Bellerin and Maitland-Niles
Skills wise, Aubameyang or Martinelli should have started as the lone striker. But I guess Arteta prefers someone who plays as if today was his last day
I believe Nketiah will risk it all to keep his position in the starting line-up. We already have too many so-called creative players who are reluctant to risk their legs, so a courageous young attacker like Nketiah is a good addition to the squad
If Arteta wants to attack, he should have played Maitland-Niles instead of Sokratis and Mustafi should have started instead of Luiz. But I guess Arteta wants to play safe today
I hope Ozil could make a bigger impact as what Mkhitaryan are doing at AS Roma and I wish Pepe saw what Nelson did in Porstmouth. We need creative players who can unlock the opposition’s defense and those two players must be able to do so
Mustafi is injured and not completely fit.
AMN has disciplinary issues, needs to learn that Arteta is the manager.
Sokratis playing RB again… Niles has to have sworn at Arteta in training or something…… I can’t seem to figure out the logic behind coaches’ decisions sometimes…… anyways…. I hope we win comfortably.
Why put a player in a position where at the end of the game he will say that “it’s not where I want to play am just doing a job.” For me Niles wait for his chance in the midfield. He had his chance at right back.
Arteta is stifling the team’s attacking ability by playing Socaratis at right back. Bellerin did not play on Monday so he should be fresh, but if not him then where is Maitland-Niles?
Just got to my seat…. come on the Arsenal!!
There will be no line up Arsenal fans don’t complain about.. y’all are petty and bunch of moaners. You people are so deluded.. Supporters the team and your players. Kicking them down even before the match is not good at all.