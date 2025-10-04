Official Arsenal team to face West Ham United – Trossard and Eze start

Arsenal have an opportunity to climb to the top of the Premier League table when they host West Ham, with Liverpool not in action until later in the weekend, and this is the team Mikel Arteta has selected.

West Ham will not be travelling to north London to simply surrender points. Under their new manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, the Hammers are expected to provide a stern test. The Portuguese tactician has previously faced Arsenal with a number of teams in England, and his sides have consistently been competitive in those encounters. His arrival has added structure and resilience to West Ham, making them a challenging opponent for any top-six side.

Despite Arsenal’s recent momentum, the contest is unlikely to be straightforward. Arteta’s men have recorded four wins in their last five matches, remaining unbeaten in that spell, and their confidence is high. Nevertheless, Nuno’s pragmatic approach often makes his teams difficult to break down, and the Gunners will need patience and precision to secure all three points.

West Ham’s form in the league has been less encouraging, with just one point earned from their last five fixtures. Their most recent outing ended in a draw at Everton, but before that, they had suffered three defeats in four matches. Despite these struggles, they carry a psychological advantage heading into this clash. The Hammers have won on their last two visits to the Emirates, results that could provide the mental boost required to compete against an in-form Arsenal.

For Arsenal, the stakes are clear. Victory would put them at the summit of the table, at least temporarily, and keep pressure firmly on Liverpool in the title race. For West Ham, the objective is to halt their poor run and build momentum under their new manager.