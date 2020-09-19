Official Arsenal team to face West Ham – very strong line up

Arsenal will be looking to gain their second consecutive win this evening against West Ham and return to the top of the Premier League.
It has been a great week for the Gunners with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing a new contract and three points against the Hammers will be the cherry on top of the cake.
This is the team that Arteta has gone with and it looks formidable, I cannot see anything than another comprehensive win for the lads this evening.
🚨 Two changes from last weekend…
➡️ @BukayoSaka87, @DaniCeballos46
⬅️ @MaitlandNiles, @ElNennY#ARSWHU
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 19, 2020
Do you like the team that Arteta has selected for the game against West Ham tonight?
Leave us your comments below and maybe predict the score at the same time.
Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.
Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.
JustArsenal predicted line up (for comparison) here
JustArsenal match preview here
24 CommentsAdd a Comment
Dani 🙂 COYG 👌👍 Who’s up for a front flip celebration?! I certainly am!
Oh and Wilf just scored – you beauty!!
Roy Hodgson 2, PE teacher 0 😂
🤣🤣🤣 love it!!
It’s an attacking line-up. I just hope Moyes hasn’t figured out Arteta’s tricks yet
Is Willian playing as a number 10!?
Nope. Same as last week. Saka replaces Ainsley.
I think he’ll play as RW again, in 3-4-3
2-0 winning to US.
Up Gunners
Attacking lineup, hopefully, 3 points in the bag and a clean sheet. COYG!
How I wish we bought Zaha instead of Pepe. Pepe at 72m Hmmmm Sanllehi.
Seems MA is playing 4 3 3 today
Wilf has done it again!!! Hell yeah!!! 👌
You beat me to it Lol.
😆 I’m loving it!! Any chance of that Zaha loan?! Please?! 🙂
He needs to go to a bigger club.
No disrespect to Palace but he’s wasted in a mid-table club.
He is indeed… if I’d had my way, he’d be in our colours!!
I am waiting eagerly for our dear pundits what they will say
Strong attacking line up. Zaha just scored again.
Honestly expect us to rout them 4+ winning margin!
Van de Beek is wishing he’d stayed in Holland….. 😜
All that abuse I got for saying we had as good a team as man u lol 🤣🤣 they will be exposed this year especially if they dont get a ludicrous amount of pens like last year!! Very imbalanced team.
Spot on, Rory!! I bet Fergie nearly choked on his whiskey when Zaha scored his 2nd!! Let’s hope we add to this crazy, but very entertaining day in the PL…COYG
Hahaha aye fergie will be raging!! Aye great day for the football sue, hope we put in a solid shift today I’m very confident of it!! 4-1 Is my guess, Auba double, saka and willian to get one each 🤞🤞🤞
Unlike last season, Zaha seems determined to showcase himself to the big clubs in this season
For me it’s a traditional 442, an ambitious, brave, attacking and a bit risky. COYG