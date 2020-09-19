Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Official Arsenal team to face West Ham – very strong line up

Arsenal will be looking to gain their second consecutive win this evening against West Ham and return to the top of the Premier League.

It has been a great week for the Gunners with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing a new contract and three points against the Hammers will be the cherry on top of the cake.

This is the team that Arteta has gone with and it looks formidable, I cannot see anything than another comprehensive win for the lads this evening.

Do you like the team that Arteta has selected for the game against West Ham tonight?

Leave us your comments below and maybe predict the score at the same time.

Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.

JustArsenal predicted line up (for comparison) here

JustArsenal match preview here

  1. Sue says:
    September 19, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    Dani 🙂 COYG 👌👍 Who’s up for a front flip celebration?! I certainly am!
    Oh and Wilf just scored – you beauty!!

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      September 19, 2020 at 7:07 pm

      Roy Hodgson 2, PE teacher 0 😂

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        September 19, 2020 at 7:08 pm

        🤣🤣🤣 love it!!

        Reply
  2. gotanidea says:
    September 19, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    It’s an attacking line-up. I just hope Moyes hasn’t figured out Arteta’s tricks yet

    Reply
    1. Gunner 4 life says:
      September 19, 2020 at 7:08 pm

      Is Willian playing as a number 10!?

      Reply
      1. Sid says:
        September 19, 2020 at 7:14 pm

        Nope. Same as last week. Saka replaces Ainsley.

        Reply
      2. gotanidea says:
        September 19, 2020 at 7:14 pm

        I think he’ll play as RW again, in 3-4-3

        Reply
  3. Glorious says:
    September 19, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    2-0 winning to US.
    Up Gunners

    Reply
  4. Sid says:
    September 19, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    Attacking lineup, hopefully, 3 points in the bag and a clean sheet. COYG!

    Reply
    1. Howard says:
      September 19, 2020 at 7:25 pm

      How I wish we bought Zaha instead of Pepe. Pepe at 72m Hmmmm Sanllehi.

      Seems MA is playing 4 3 3 today

      Reply
  5. Sue says:
    September 19, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    Wilf has done it again!!! Hell yeah!!! 👌

    Reply
    1. NWL Dan says:
      September 19, 2020 at 7:17 pm

      You beat me to it Lol.

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        September 19, 2020 at 7:18 pm

        😆 I’m loving it!! Any chance of that Zaha loan?! Please?! 🙂

        Reply
        1. NWL Dan says:
          September 19, 2020 at 7:25 pm

          He needs to go to a bigger club.
          No disrespect to Palace but he’s wasted in a mid-table club.

          Reply
          1. Sue says:
            September 19, 2020 at 7:28 pm

            He is indeed… if I’d had my way, he’d be in our colours!!

            Reply
    2. Highbury Hero says:
      September 19, 2020 at 7:32 pm

      I am waiting eagerly for our dear pundits what they will say

      Reply
  6. NWL Dan says:
    September 19, 2020 at 7:16 pm

    Strong attacking line up. Zaha just scored again.

    Reply
  7. Angus says:
    September 19, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    Honestly expect us to rout them 4+ winning margin!

    Reply
  8. Sue says:
    September 19, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    Van de Beek is wishing he’d stayed in Holland….. 😜

    Reply
  9. Rory johnson says:
    September 19, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    All that abuse I got for saying we had as good a team as man u lol 🤣🤣 they will be exposed this year especially if they dont get a ludicrous amount of pens like last year!! Very imbalanced team.

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      September 19, 2020 at 7:26 pm

      Spot on, Rory!! I bet Fergie nearly choked on his whiskey when Zaha scored his 2nd!! Let’s hope we add to this crazy, but very entertaining day in the PL…COYG

      Reply
      1. Rory johnson says:
        September 19, 2020 at 7:31 pm

        Hahaha aye fergie will be raging!! Aye great day for the football sue, hope we put in a solid shift today I’m very confident of it!! 4-1 Is my guess, Auba double, saka and willian to get one each 🤞🤞🤞

        Reply
  10. gotanidea says:
    September 19, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    Unlike last season, Zaha seems determined to showcase himself to the big clubs in this season

    Reply
  11. oyama says:
    September 19, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    For me it’s a traditional 442, an ambitious, brave, attacking and a bit risky. COYG

    Reply

