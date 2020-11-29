Official Arsenal team to face Wolves – Auba down the middle

How many times have most of us said that this is a must-win game? Well, this one surely is because a loss will unleash so much negativity and vitriol from the fans that the pressure on Mikel Arteta could become unbearable.
Everything is about momentum these days, get a couple of wins under your belt and it could easily be the start of something good but another goalless game from the attackers and mistakes from the defence and things could easily go the other way.
This is the team that Arteta has gone with to build on the win over Molde midweek and finally kick start our season in the Premier League.
📋 Tonight's lineup is in!
🏴 @BukayoSaka87 returns
🇬🇦 @Aubameyang7 continues up front
🇧🇷 @DavidLuiz_4 is alongside Gabriel
#️⃣ #ARSWOL
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 29, 2020
So, that is the team that Mikel Arteta has gone with. What do you think? Do you believe that Arteta has got it right and that is the team to pick up all three points this evening?
Leave us your comments below and maybe predict the score at the same time.
Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.
JustArsenal predicted Arsenal team (for comparison) here
JustArsenal match preview here
81 CommentsAdd a Comment
Time to start asking what Willian has on Arteta cause I’m not seeing one iota of why he seems to be an automatic starter. Hope he proves me wrong.
Probably some clause in his contract
I hope we turn it on here but that team looks light against a physical hungry Wolves team. Direct and fast delivery is required not this back and forth across the pitch.
how did Willian get in the team? Nelson should be in…..
I’d rather Nelson was playing in place of William.
I also want to see Nelson start. But Arteta seems to prefer an experienced attacker who can hold the ball well, instead of a tricky youngster
Willian! Unbelievable. There must be something in his contract. Nothing , but NOTHING, justifies his selection
Willian has been equally poor as Laca, simply amazed how he starts. He’s been expensively underwhelming and has only contributed to holding back Nelson and others.
When we wonder why Nelson isn’t developing quickly, look to moments like this. Last chance saloon for Willian I hope, like to see him demoted to Euro games until he gets his mind and form up to par.
Best of luck to arsenal
I don’t think Aubameyang and Willock can win aerial duels from Leno’s long goal kicks, but hopefully Saka can get past the opponents today. We’ll be screwed if our attackers keep losing the ball upfront and if we misplace the passes as what we did in the first half of the Leeds/ Molde game
Honestly Gotanidea, We need creativity and goals. Aubameyang is not scoring goals. Others have to step up. If Arteta wont play Ozil, then he should play Smith rowe in the number 10 role. The players have to play with more freedom and ruthlessness. Lacazette has to step up. Our league position is not looking good at the moment. The is a must win game
What a pity.. We don’t have a number role in the formation
Had Arteta wanted to use a skillful no 10, he would’ve assign Ceballos for that role. I think he wants to make things simpler by starting a hardworking and strong CAM like Willock behind Aubameyang
Leicester won EPL by using Okazaki’s work rate behind Vardy and the Invincibles had a strong CAM like Bergkamp who could hold the opponents off, so I hope Willock can also thrive in that position
Nelson played on thursday you cry babies!
Best line-up imo, coyg!!!
Would have preferred Nelson to willian tbh. Even though he’s not exactly at the top level just yet, I still trust him to do better than willian. Also I never thought I would say this but Good to have Luiz back. We’ve missed his occasional long balls. We need all the help we can get creatively. Hope for a win but won’t be holding my breath
Anyone fancy a Willian goal tonight then? 😄
Come on Auba, been waiting an age to see that front flip!
We need goals tonight Sue. And the 3 points is a must. Smith rowe has to be in that squad. Arteta needs to be bold. Play Smith rowe in the number 10 role consistently. He needs more game time
We do indeed, Skills, goals and points!! I’d love nothing more than to see ESR – but will have to wait until Thursday – more minutes under his belt and it won’t be long before we see him in the PL…👍
Now let’s hope this will be a decent team performance, Skills, boy we could do with it!!
ESR, AMN and Nelson are all likely to be pushing for moves away from the Emirates
What exactly has Ainsley got to do to get in the squad??!
It’s time for Willian to take higher risk and race with the opposition’s fullback. Most old attackers don’t like to do that because of their lower stamina, slower pace and slower recovery rate, but he’s got to do it for the team
We need something from him, gai, whether it’s a goal or an assist, I’m not fussed, just something!!
Your man-mountain starts… I wouldn’t fancy coming up against him 🤣 What a unit..
I’m also worried about that beast. I wish we can get him in January
Apparently his contract talks have stalled….
Auba on the double today
Just the job, Kenya 😉
It’s looking like a crisis sigh.😞
Great to see Luiz back ,personally think we have missed him .
COYG
So disappointed not to see AMN in the squad, but let’s keep positive and trust in MA.
Luiz back for the creative spark
Hopefully his long balls wouldn’t be wasteful
whoa i was replying to last post and this is the worst possible option we could wish for.
Luiz as CB
xhaka ceballos willock, no Niles best defending option
Willian in front.instead of Nelson, or play Auba there and Laca in middle, 2 best options!
Lets hope we okay and team manages, but no real DM minded player as Niles and Laca upfront nor Nelson, cant be excited but hopefull as all of us!
Wolves on other end are starting Traore!
Hopefully a noscore draw after 45 mins and a narrow win after 90th min. # COYG
Curious about the 3rd substitution going to be made by MA in the game.
Since Partey is not available this is a good selection. Nelson to come on as Sub
Arsenal will win 2-1
COYG
Experience over youth
Our midfield somehow looks weak. That’s where the game will be won or lost. It would be safer to have played Xhaka next to Ceballos instead of Willock, he is more experienced. With Luiz as DM to cover. Bring Holding into defense. And we can do damage.
Both teams 4-2-3-1
Haha Declan with the formation 😂
Hook, line and sinker 😜
Just look at that Wolves team, their attack especially, don’t you think they have a better team than us? We think we have a good team but we don’t tbh.
For me, I think they have a better midfield and attack.
I’m just worried about Traore’s pace and trickery
I wouldn’t be to worried his finishing is on par with Iwobi
But he can get past players frequently and his crosses were great last season
gotanidea,
Exactly!
Who can we really rely on to force things for us? Nobody!
We need a massive luck to win.
Of all the teams we have faced and not scored, Wolves is the best drilled side, we need to be 100% ruthless to stand a chance, best of luck to the boys, win,lose or draw, coyg!!!
We need to get him in January or groom Nikolaj Moller to be Giroud 2.0
Dan 🤣 He’ll score now you’ve said that 🤣
I know ,I thought the same thing after I typed it 😂
😂
Sadly it’s probably the best team to fit artetas defensively minded style of football … he seems incapable of working out the elements of a dynamic midfield which is why we look pedestrian in comparison to most teams in the top half of table … even spurs … wolves have lost a bit of their edge but it will be a tough encounter and attack needs to step up tonight
Boly and Coady will chew Auba out..
Most of the starters on the bench…But as always I’m hoping for an Arsenal win…Though realism tells me Draw or loss..
We not scoring goals and that is half the problem this season thus far
It’s your job Arteta ruin it,one year in the job you still do not know your best players.AMN an Nelson should have started this game, Willian is a pensioner who is not supposed to here in the first place.The only big team with no tactical identity in europe.I don’t trust Arteta at all even if we win.
The great saviour Willian again…this shows all the bull sh*t Arteta has been feeding to fans if the team selection is based on merit as indicated by MA leaving likes if others out even loaning them to other clubs then how does Willian make the grid everytime is beyond pethatic.
Bellerin is improving with every game but watch out for the YOUNG GUNS!
This is the first time ever I am afraid of wolves.Just shows the current state of my beloved club.Just hope we can this game
Ouch! I heard that crack of heads!
It was horrible….
Hope those injuries are not serious.
Doesn’t look good for Jimenez….
Poor Jimenez, looks very bad, hope he’s ok.
Poor man, hope he comes out fine.
Anyone felt a pain when Luiz headed the ball? I felt one.
Since Arsene left our home record is forgotten,Our goal of the month in epl is a penalty against an utd,It was auba goals that carried this team last season and won us the cup literally.Goals from midfield and wingers needed,That clash was bad
Speedy recovery to Jimenez
Nasty injury
This is poor again my goodness.
Yea hope Jimenez is ok.
Here we go again….
Boom . . .
The real Boom . . .
😂 love it!!
Now that’s a Boom, Vinod 😁
👍
This is terrible and now Wolves have scored. Tierney skinned!
I can’t stand this any bloody more!
Looks dreadful. MA has to go
Bellerin has never won an aerial duel.
Poor defending from arsenal
This is embarrassing I cant see it anymore. Players are lacking confidence.
Deep, deep joy!
Boom Gabs!
Game on…..
We scored a goal, OMG
😂👌
There’s a bit more intent at last