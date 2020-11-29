Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Official Arsenal team to face Wolves – Auba down the middle

How many times have most of us said that this is a must-win game? Well, this one surely is because a loss will unleash so much negativity and vitriol from the fans that the pressure on Mikel Arteta could become unbearable.

Everything is about momentum these days, get a couple of wins under your belt and it could easily be the start of something good but another goalless game from the attackers and mistakes from the defence and things could easily go the other way.

This is the team that Arteta has gone with to build on the win over Molde midweek and finally kick start our season in the Premier League.

So, that is the team that Mikel Arteta has gone with. What do you think? Do you believe that Arteta has got it right and that is the team to pick up all three points this evening?

Leave us your comments below and maybe predict the score at the same time.

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.

JustArsenal predicted Arsenal team (for comparison) here
JustArsenal match preview here

  1. Trudeau says:
    November 29, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    Time to start asking what Willian has on Arteta cause I’m not seeing one iota of why he seems to be an automatic starter. Hope he proves me wrong.

    Reply
    1. Francis says:
      November 29, 2020 at 6:58 pm

      Probably some clause in his contract

      Reply
    2. Bur says:
      November 29, 2020 at 7:16 pm

      I hope we turn it on here but that team looks light against a physical hungry Wolves team. Direct and fast delivery is required not this back and forth across the pitch.

      Reply
  2. J F says:
    November 29, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    how did Willian get in the team? Nelson should be in…..

    Reply
  3. Marty says:
    November 29, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    I’d rather Nelson was playing in place of William.

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      November 29, 2020 at 6:25 pm

      I also want to see Nelson start. But Arteta seems to prefer an experienced attacker who can hold the ball well, instead of a tricky youngster

      Reply
  4. Silentstan says:
    November 29, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    Willian! Unbelievable. There must be something in his contract. Nothing , but NOTHING, justifies his selection

    Reply
    1. Durand says:
      November 29, 2020 at 7:32 pm

      Willian has been equally poor as Laca, simply amazed how he starts. He’s been expensively underwhelming and has only contributed to holding back Nelson and others.
      When we wonder why Nelson isn’t developing quickly, look to moments like this. Last chance saloon for Willian I hope, like to see him demoted to Euro games until he gets his mind and form up to par.

      Reply
  5. Mrcool says:
    November 29, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Best of luck to arsenal

    Reply
  6. gotanidea says:
    November 29, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    I don’t think Aubameyang and Willock can win aerial duels from Leno’s long goal kicks, but hopefully Saka can get past the opponents today. We’ll be screwed if our attackers keep losing the ball upfront and if we misplace the passes as what we did in the first half of the Leeds/ Molde game

    Reply
    1. Skills1000 says:
      November 29, 2020 at 6:28 pm

      Honestly Gotanidea, We need creativity and goals. Aubameyang is not scoring goals. Others have to step up. If Arteta wont play Ozil, then he should play Smith rowe in the number 10 role. The players have to play with more freedom and ruthlessness. Lacazette has to step up. Our league position is not looking good at the moment. The is a must win game

      Reply
      1. Edward Jike says:
        November 29, 2020 at 6:34 pm

        What a pity.. We don’t have a number role in the formation

        Reply
      2. gotanidea says:
        November 29, 2020 at 6:39 pm

        Had Arteta wanted to use a skillful no 10, he would’ve assign Ceballos for that role. I think he wants to make things simpler by starting a hardworking and strong CAM like Willock behind Aubameyang

        Leicester won EPL by using Okazaki’s work rate behind Vardy and the Invincibles had a strong CAM like Bergkamp who could hold the opponents off, so I hope Willock can also thrive in that position

        Reply
  7. Goonerboy says:
    November 29, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    Nelson played on thursday you cry babies!

    Best line-up imo, coyg!!!

    Reply
  8. Kstix says:
    November 29, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    Would have preferred Nelson to willian tbh. Even though he’s not exactly at the top level just yet, I still trust him to do better than willian. Also I never thought I would say this but Good to have Luiz back. We’ve missed his occasional long balls. We need all the help we can get creatively. Hope for a win but won’t be holding my breath

    Reply
  9. Sue says:
    November 29, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    Anyone fancy a Willian goal tonight then? 😄
    Come on Auba, been waiting an age to see that front flip!

    Reply
    1. Skills1000 says:
      November 29, 2020 at 6:32 pm

      We need goals tonight Sue. And the 3 points is a must. Smith rowe has to be in that squad. Arteta needs to be bold. Play Smith rowe in the number 10 role consistently. He needs more game time

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        November 29, 2020 at 6:42 pm

        We do indeed, Skills, goals and points!! I’d love nothing more than to see ESR – but will have to wait until Thursday – more minutes under his belt and it won’t be long before we see him in the PL…👍
        Now let’s hope this will be a decent team performance, Skills, boy we could do with it!!

        Reply
        1. PJ-SA says:
          November 29, 2020 at 6:57 pm

          ESR, AMN and Nelson are all likely to be pushing for moves away from the Emirates

          Reply
          1. Sue says:
            November 29, 2020 at 7:03 pm

            What exactly has Ainsley got to do to get in the squad??!

            Reply
    2. gotanidea says:
      November 29, 2020 at 6:43 pm

      It’s time for Willian to take higher risk and race with the opposition’s fullback. Most old attackers don’t like to do that because of their lower stamina, slower pace and slower recovery rate, but he’s got to do it for the team

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        November 29, 2020 at 6:48 pm

        We need something from him, gai, whether it’s a goal or an assist, I’m not fussed, just something!!
        Your man-mountain starts… I wouldn’t fancy coming up against him 🤣 What a unit..

        Reply
        1. gotanidea says:
          November 29, 2020 at 6:51 pm

          I’m also worried about that beast. I wish we can get him in January

          Reply
          1. Sue says:
            November 29, 2020 at 6:54 pm

            Apparently his contract talks have stalled….

            Reply
    3. Kenya 001 says:
      November 29, 2020 at 7:12 pm

      Auba on the double today

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        November 29, 2020 at 7:14 pm

        Just the job, Kenya 😉

        Reply
  10. Jah son says:
    November 29, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    It’s looking like a crisis sigh.😞

    Reply
  11. Dan kit says:
    November 29, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    Great to see Luiz back ,personally think we have missed him .
    COYG

    Reply
  12. ken1945 says:
    November 29, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    So disappointed not to see AMN in the squad, but let’s keep positive and trust in MA.

    Reply
  13. Jah son says:
    November 29, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    Luiz back for the creative spark

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      November 29, 2020 at 6:46 pm

      Hopefully his long balls wouldn’t be wasteful

      Reply
  14. Mogunna says:
    November 29, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    whoa i was replying to last post and this is the worst possible option we could wish for.

    Luiz as CB
    xhaka ceballos willock, no Niles best defending option

    Willian in front.instead of Nelson, or play Auba there and Laca in middle, 2 best options!

    Lets hope we okay and team manages, but no real DM minded player as Niles and Laca upfront nor Nelson, cant be excited but hopefull as all of us!

    Wolves on other end are starting Traore!

    Reply
  15. Varna gooner says:
    November 29, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    Hopefully a noscore draw after 45 mins and a narrow win after 90th min. # COYG

    Reply
  16. Vinod says:
    November 29, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    Curious about the 3rd substitution going to be made by MA in the game.

    Reply
    1. JohnGunn.er says:
      November 29, 2020 at 6:45 pm

      Since Partey is not available this is a good selection. Nelson to come on as Sub
      Arsenal will win 2-1
      COYG

      Reply
  17. SueP says:
    November 29, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    Experience over youth

    Reply
    1. Dboy says:
      November 29, 2020 at 7:10 pm

      Our midfield somehow looks weak. That’s where the game will be won or lost. It would be safer to have played Xhaka next to Ceballos instead of Willock, he is more experienced. With Luiz as DM to cover. Bring Holding into defense. And we can do damage.

      Reply
  18. Declan says:
    November 29, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    Both teams 4-2-3-1

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      November 29, 2020 at 6:41 pm

      Haha Declan with the formation 😂

      Reply
      1. Declan says:
        November 29, 2020 at 6:51 pm

        Hook, line and sinker 😜

        Reply
  19. Goonerboy says:
    November 29, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    Just look at that Wolves team, their attack especially, don’t you think they have a better team than us? We think we have a good team but we don’t tbh.
    For me, I think they have a better midfield and attack.

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      November 29, 2020 at 6:45 pm

      I’m just worried about Traore’s pace and trickery

      Reply
      1. Dan kit says:
        November 29, 2020 at 6:46 pm

        I wouldn’t be to worried his finishing is on par with Iwobi

        Reply
        1. gotanidea says:
          November 29, 2020 at 6:47 pm

          But he can get past players frequently and his crosses were great last season

          Reply
          1. Goonerboy says:
            November 29, 2020 at 6:58 pm

            gotanidea,

            Exactly!
            Who can we really rely on to force things for us? Nobody!
            We need a massive luck to win.
            Of all the teams we have faced and not scored, Wolves is the best drilled side, we need to be 100% ruthless to stand a chance, best of luck to the boys, win,lose or draw, coyg!!!

            Reply
            1. gotanidea says:
              November 29, 2020 at 7:05 pm

              We need to get him in January or groom Nikolaj Moller to be Giroud 2.0

              Reply
        2. Sue says:
          November 29, 2020 at 6:49 pm

          Dan 🤣 He’ll score now you’ve said that 🤣

          Reply
          1. Dan kit says:
            November 29, 2020 at 6:58 pm

            I know ,I thought the same thing after I typed it 😂

            Reply
            1. Sue says:
              November 29, 2020 at 7:03 pm

              😂

              Reply
  20. RW1 says:
    November 29, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    Sadly it’s probably the best team to fit artetas defensively minded style of football … he seems incapable of working out the elements of a dynamic midfield which is why we look pedestrian in comparison to most teams in the top half of table … even spurs … wolves have lost a bit of their edge but it will be a tough encounter and attack needs to step up tonight

    Reply
  21. Jimmy Bauer says:
    November 29, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    Boly and Coady will chew Auba out..
    Most of the starters on the bench…But as always I’m hoping for an Arsenal win…Though realism tells me Draw or loss..
    We not scoring goals and that is half the problem this season thus far

    Reply
  22. Lord Denning says:
    November 29, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    It’s your job Arteta ruin it,one year in the job you still do not know your best players.AMN an Nelson should have started this game, Willian is a pensioner who is not supposed to here in the first place.The only big team with no tactical identity in europe.I don’t trust Arteta at all even if we win.

    Reply
  23. Mohsan says:
    November 29, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    The great saviour Willian again…this shows all the bull sh*t Arteta has been feeding to fans if the team selection is based on merit as indicated by MA leaving likes if others out even loaning them to other clubs then how does Willian make the grid everytime is beyond pethatic.

    Reply
  24. JohnGunn.er says:
    November 29, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    Bellerin is improving with every game but watch out for the YOUNG GUNS!

    Reply
  25. Palash says:
    November 29, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    This is the first time ever I am afraid of wolves.Just shows the current state of my beloved club.Just hope we can this game

    Reply
  26. Declan says:
    November 29, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    Ouch! I heard that crack of heads!

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      November 29, 2020 at 7:25 pm

      It was horrible….

      Reply
  27. Vinod says:
    November 29, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    Hope those injuries are not serious.

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      November 29, 2020 at 7:30 pm

      Doesn’t look good for Jimenez….

      Reply
  28. Declan says:
    November 29, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    Poor Jimenez, looks very bad, hope he’s ok.

    Reply
    1. Vinod says:
      November 29, 2020 at 7:36 pm

      Poor man, hope he comes out fine.

      Anyone felt a pain when Luiz headed the ball? I felt one.

      Reply
  29. Lord Denning says:
    November 29, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    Since Arsene left our home record is forgotten,Our goal of the month in epl is a penalty against an utd,It was auba goals that carried this team last season and won us the cup literally.Goals from midfield and wingers needed,That clash was bad

    Reply
  30. SueP says:
    November 29, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    Speedy recovery to Jimenez
    Nasty injury

    Reply
  31. Bur says:
    November 29, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    This is poor again my goodness.

    Yea hope Jimenez is ok.

    Reply
  32. Sue says:
    November 29, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    Here we go again….

    Reply
    1. Vinod says:
      November 29, 2020 at 7:44 pm

      Boom . . .

      Reply
      1. Vinod says:
        November 29, 2020 at 7:46 pm

        The real Boom . . .

        Reply
        1. Sue says:
          November 29, 2020 at 7:47 pm

          😂 love it!!

          Reply
      2. Sue says:
        November 29, 2020 at 7:47 pm

        Now that’s a Boom, Vinod 😁

        Reply
        1. Vinod says:
          November 29, 2020 at 7:48 pm

          👍

          Reply
  33. Declan says:
    November 29, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    This is terrible and now Wolves have scored. Tierney skinned!

    Reply
  34. Bur says:
    November 29, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    I can’t stand this any bloody more!

    Reply
  35. Wiggy says:
    November 29, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    Looks dreadful. MA has to go

    Reply
  36. Phenom says:
    November 29, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    Bellerin has never won an aerial duel.
    Poor defending from arsenal

    Reply
  37. Palash says:
    November 29, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    This is embarrassing I cant see it anymore. Players are lacking confidence.

    Reply
  38. SueP says:
    November 29, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    Deep, deep joy!

    Reply
  39. Declan says:
    November 29, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    Boom Gabs!

    Reply
  40. Sue says:
    November 29, 2020 at 7:47 pm

    Game on…..

    Reply
  41. RSH says:
    November 29, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    We scored a goal, OMG

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      November 29, 2020 at 7:48 pm

      😂👌

      Reply
  42. SueP says:
    November 29, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    There’s a bit more intent at last

    Reply

