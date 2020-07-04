Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Official Arsenal team to face Wolves – Cedric starts over Bellerin

Arsenal will be going for their fourth consecutive win and third in a row in the Premier League, however, this game against Wolves is arguably the hardest one for the Gunners since the resumption of football and Mikel Arteta will have to get his Arsenal team selection bang on today.

One bonus for Arteta’s side is that they will not have to put up with a vociferous home crowd.

For their part, Wolves are flying right now, they are now genuine contenders for a champions league spot and have a 100% win record since the restart of football.

This is the Arsenal team that Arteta will start with.

Can this Arsenal team beat Wolves and grab their third Premier League win in a row? Let us know in the comments below.

Links to streams will be put in the comments where to watch the game live and free so keep checking in.

Also, if you go to the official Arsenal website here you will be able to get live commentary text and radio.

JustArsenal predicted line up (for comparison) here

JustArsenal match preview here

  1. Quantic Dream says:
    July 4, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    Glad to see Bellerin has finally found his rightful place, the bench.

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      July 4, 2020 at 4:45 pm

      👍
      No Guendouzi or Ozil on the bench either so his back is still troubling him

      Reply
      1. Quantic Dream says:
        July 4, 2020 at 4:56 pm

        Yikes! I hadn’t even noticed they didn’t make the squad!

        Reply
      2. Lord Denning says:
        July 4, 2020 at 5:02 pm

        Look today I like the lineup🤗

        Reply
    2. Alex says:
      July 4, 2020 at 5:09 pm

      Very Correct

      Reply
  2. AY75 says:
    July 4, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    I hope Aubameyang scores and we get the win. COYG!

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      July 4, 2020 at 5:14 pm

      👍

      Reply
  3. gotanidea says:
    July 4, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    A draw would be okay, because Wolves have seven rest days and the Gunners just have three days to rest. In addition to that, Wolves have been playing with more stable formations in the last two seasons, whereas Arteta just manages Arsenal for six months and he keeps changing the formation

    I’m also worried about their super sub Adama Traore, who can get past any defender easily. Actually Sanllehi should have noticed this highly skillful attacker at Barcelona and Middlesbrough, unless he doesn’t know how to identify a real talent

    ………………………. Martinez
    ……….. Mustafi . Luiz . Kolasinac
    Cedric . Ceballos . Xhaka . Tierney
    …. Saka … Nketiah … Aubameyang

    Reply
    1. Mogunna says:
      July 4, 2020 at 5:10 pm

      Why would Saka play on RW and Auba on Left? Should be other way around. Let’s see,…

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        July 4, 2020 at 5:17 pm

        So Aubameyang could pop up from the left wing, cut inside and shoot, like what Henry and Sanchez did

        Reply
  4. Drew SA says:
    July 4, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    Glad bellerin is on the bench. He’s been piss poor recently

    Reply
    1. Mogunna says:
      July 4, 2020 at 5:11 pm

      Bellerin looks poor with Pepe not running back, Hector must deal with two men and can’t attack…

      Reply
  5. Splendid says:
    July 4, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    Where’s Pepe?

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      July 4, 2020 at 4:45 pm

      Having a little rest…..

      Reply
  6. Kenya 001 says:
    July 4, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    Good line up the guys need to turn up now. A must win game

    Reply
  7. A J says:
    July 4, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    No Pepe … apparently his wife has gone into labour !

    Come on son, get your priorities right ! 😉

    COYG

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      July 4, 2020 at 4:46 pm

      He has!

      Reply
    2. Sue says:
      July 4, 2020 at 4:48 pm

      😂😂😂 A J

      Reply
      1. A J says:
        July 4, 2020 at 4:58 pm

        Hey Sue.

        Just hope it’s all over by Tuesday, we need Nico for the Leicester game !!!

        All the very best to Pepe & Wife.

        Reply
        1. Sue says:
          July 4, 2020 at 5:13 pm

          👍So do I, otherwise it’ll be one of the longest labours ever 😄
          If it’s a boy… could be our future star?!!

          Reply
  8. Jahben says:
    July 4, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    Am worried about where Saka will be playing….if he plays on the right will be a total waste of his talent

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      July 4, 2020 at 4:47 pm

      Saka is the most versatile player in our team. I’m sure he could play in goal if necessary😜

      Reply
  9. Sue says:
    July 4, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    Vardy’s just scored a brace – come on Auba!!

    Reply
  10. Grandad says:
    July 4, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    Our back three concerns me as does the prospect of Saka being used on the right wing.I would settle for a point.

    Reply
    1. Shakir says:
      July 4, 2020 at 5:04 pm

      Thats the area i am concerned about.I dont know if its saka or auba who will play on the right wing

      Or maybe this is just on paper formation and saka will be a midfielder….making it a 352 or 442…who knws

      Anyway COYG

      Reply
    2. Uchman says:
      July 4, 2020 at 5:28 pm

      Ihow many league matches have u won with ghendouzi starting in the last 20 league matches?

      Reply
  11. Lord Denning says:
    July 4, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    Bold team selection 👌 I like this one,save for kolosinac and Holding not in the line up

    Reply
  12. Kenya 001 says:
    July 4, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    Seems Arteta prefers a 3_4_3 come on gunners

    Reply
  13. Admin Martin says:
    July 4, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    LIVE STREAM – http://www.hesgoal.com/news/63487/Wolverhampton_vs_Arsenal.html

    Reply
  14. Admin Martin says:
    July 4, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    LIVE STREAM – https://sportsbay.org/watch/60613/1/wolverhampton-wanderers-vs-arsenal-live.html

    Reply
  15. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    July 4, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    artetas treatment of guendouzi is lousy, he gave his all every match drove us on to win games at hes age,but mustappi xhakahaka luissss etc etc play,just watch dat back 3 today should b put on a no play list…..

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      July 4, 2020 at 5:17 pm

      I thought he’d be back by now..

      Reply
  16. Lord Denning says:
    July 4, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    Ozil is sick,could be having underlying health problems

    Reply
  17. Top Gunner says:
    July 4, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    My worry is in backline. Mustafi, Cedric, and Luiz. They will be protected by Xhaka. With lacklustre defence, Wolves will be very dangerous

    Reply
    1. Kenya 001 says:
      July 4, 2020 at 5:13 pm

      Me too I think holding is better suited for a back three

      Reply
  18. Kenya 001 says:
    July 4, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    Guendouzi should be at least on the bench enough punishment for this young lad!

    Reply
  19. Mogunna says:
    July 4, 2020 at 5:13 pm

    Bellerin looks poor with Pepe not running back, Hector must deal with two men and can’t attack…

    To see Luiz in that CB spot is scary!

    Reply
  20. RW1 says:
    July 4, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    Happy to see Cedric … kolasinac Luiz mustafi nketiah the basis of a mid table championship outfit …. this ain’t Brighton or Norwich … hope Cedric tierney ceballos click sufficiently to feed aube … coz we need at least 2 goals

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      July 4, 2020 at 5:26 pm

      You are right…
      But it’s tough to break this Wolves side

      Reply
  21. Ackshay says:
    July 4, 2020 at 5:30 pm

    Wolves have 6 clean sheets in 7 match, this is gonna be tough

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      July 4, 2020 at 5:32 pm

      Draw Will good for us..

      Reply
  22. Sue says:
    July 4, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    I’m nervous…..

    Reply
  23. avenger says:
    July 4, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    The game today is difficult but not impossible , the wolves are coming strong since the opening of the new premier…………. in Auba we trust

    Reply
  24. Okiror says:
    July 4, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Admin Martin, the sites for watching be the match sometimes work n sometimes they fail why

    The 2nd link usually asks if u want to watch in HD then there s an option to click no or yest whichever u choose the link takes u to a porn site or betting site again

    Reply
  25. Okiror says:
    July 4, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    The first link today doesn’t work at all

    Reply

