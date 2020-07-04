Official Arsenal team to face Wolves – Cedric starts over Bellerin

Arsenal will be going for their fourth consecutive win and third in a row in the Premier League, however, this game against Wolves is arguably the hardest one for the Gunners since the resumption of football and Mikel Arteta will have to get his Arsenal team selection bang on today.
One bonus for Arteta’s side is that they will not have to put up with a vociferous home crowd.
For their part, Wolves are flying right now, they are now genuine contenders for a champions league spot and have a 100% win record since the restart of football.
This is the Arsenal team that Arteta will start with.
📋 Today's team news…
🏴 @BukayoSaka87 returns to the XI
🇵🇹 @OficialCedric makes his first start
🏴 @EddieNketiah9 leads the attack
#️⃣ #WOLARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 4, 2020
Glad to see Bellerin has finally found his rightful place, the bench.
👍
No Guendouzi or Ozil on the bench either so his back is still troubling him
Yikes! I hadn’t even noticed they didn’t make the squad!
Look today I like the lineup🤗
Very Correct
I hope Aubameyang scores and we get the win. COYG!
👍
A draw would be okay, because Wolves have seven rest days and the Gunners just have three days to rest. In addition to that, Wolves have been playing with more stable formations in the last two seasons, whereas Arteta just manages Arsenal for six months and he keeps changing the formation
I’m also worried about their super sub Adama Traore, who can get past any defender easily. Actually Sanllehi should have noticed this highly skillful attacker at Barcelona and Middlesbrough, unless he doesn’t know how to identify a real talent
………………………. Martinez
……….. Mustafi . Luiz . Kolasinac
Cedric . Ceballos . Xhaka . Tierney
…. Saka … Nketiah … Aubameyang
Why would Saka play on RW and Auba on Left? Should be other way around. Let’s see,…
So Aubameyang could pop up from the left wing, cut inside and shoot, like what Henry and Sanchez did
Glad bellerin is on the bench. He’s been piss poor recently
Bellerin looks poor with Pepe not running back, Hector must deal with two men and can’t attack…
Where’s Pepe?
Having a little rest…..
Good line up the guys need to turn up now. A must win game
No Pepe … apparently his wife has gone into labour !
Come on son, get your priorities right ! 😉
COYG
He has!
😂😂😂 A J
Hey Sue.
Just hope it’s all over by Tuesday, we need Nico for the Leicester game !!!
All the very best to Pepe & Wife.
👍So do I, otherwise it’ll be one of the longest labours ever 😄
If it’s a boy… could be our future star?!!
Am worried about where Saka will be playing….if he plays on the right will be a total waste of his talent
Saka is the most versatile player in our team. I’m sure he could play in goal if necessary😜
Vardy’s just scored a brace – come on Auba!!
Our back three concerns me as does the prospect of Saka being used on the right wing.I would settle for a point.
Thats the area i am concerned about.I dont know if its saka or auba who will play on the right wing
Or maybe this is just on paper formation and saka will be a midfielder….making it a 352 or 442…who knws
Anyway COYG
Ihow many league matches have u won with ghendouzi starting in the last 20 league matches?
Bold team selection 👌 I like this one,save for kolosinac and Holding not in the line up
Seems Arteta prefers a 3_4_3 come on gunners
artetas treatment of guendouzi is lousy, he gave his all every match drove us on to win games at hes age,but mustappi xhakahaka luissss etc etc play,just watch dat back 3 today should b put on a no play list…..
I thought he’d be back by now..
Ozil is sick,could be having underlying health problems
My worry is in backline. Mustafi, Cedric, and Luiz. They will be protected by Xhaka. With lacklustre defence, Wolves will be very dangerous
Me too I think holding is better suited for a back three
Guendouzi should be at least on the bench enough punishment for this young lad!
Bellerin looks poor with Pepe not running back, Hector must deal with two men and can’t attack…
To see Luiz in that CB spot is scary!
Happy to see Cedric … kolasinac Luiz mustafi nketiah the basis of a mid table championship outfit …. this ain’t Brighton or Norwich … hope Cedric tierney ceballos click sufficiently to feed aube … coz we need at least 2 goals
You are right…
But it’s tough to break this Wolves side
Wolves have 6 clean sheets in 7 match, this is gonna be tough
Draw Will good for us..
I’m nervous…..
The game today is difficult but not impossible , the wolves are coming strong since the opening of the new premier…………. in Auba we trust
