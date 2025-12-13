Official Arsenal team to face Wolves – Hincapie and Saliba start

Can Arsenal defeat Wolves by a significant margin in this game? Given the quality and form of the Gunners, many expect them to secure a commanding victory, and this is the team Mikel Arteta has gone with to claim a big win.
Arsenal have enjoyed multiple winning runs in previous seasons and are well-equipped to initiate a new one. Manchester City are only two points behind, and the Citizens remain capable of producing the results necessary to challenge for the title. Any lapse from the Gunners could see them relinquish the top spot before the start of 2026, a situation that would delight rival supporters and neutrals alike. Maintaining consistency, intensity, and focus is therefore essential if Arsenal are to secure the Premier League title and respond effectively to recent setbacks.
This game provides an opportunity for Arsenal to demonstrate their superiority, combining tactical discipline, creativity, and attacking prowess. Arteta’s team will aim to dominate from the first whistle, ensuring that they convert possession and chances into goals while limiting opportunities for Wolves.
Wolves arrive having endured a challenging season, spending much of it closer to relegation than safety. Manager Rob Edwards has struggled to halt their decline, and the team’s confidence has been noticeably low. While a strong performance could give Wolves a chance to alter the trajectory of their campaign, securing a draw or positive result against a dominant Arsenal side appears highly unlikely. Having lost their last eight encounters with the Gunners, their prospects of mounting a serious challenge are limited.
The Gunners are focused on delivering a decisive performance, highlighting their determination to continue their pursuit of a long-awaited league title. Wolves will need resilience, discipline, and belief if they hope to make any impact, but Arsenal’s quality makes a dominant win the most probable outcome.
Need to win and win big nothing more to say
Good line up, and the bench don’t look half bad either. Just four players to get back now. Come on you reds.
Yes looking much better injury wise….almost all EPL teams have 3-5 injuries so we on par now. Average over the other 19 teams is 4.3 injured players. So no more “crisis” and still top of the log!
Signs are positive!
Strange one with Timber LB and no Madueke but I suppose it is rotation of a kind. No wonder MLS looks nervous when he plays. Wolves are not the greatest and maybe he could have got a bit more game time and rested Timber, who does need looking after. I am also surprised Norgard hasn’t been given a run after his solid game the other night, I find that strange but a win is the most important now, whoever plays.
Oh, I hope Eze can link with Gyokores more because he is being ignored in the build up.
Timber at CB, Hincapie at LB would be my preference.Wolves have to win sometime, but only a win will suffice for us.
Not convinced Saliba should be starting, there are other options….especially against Wolves with 2 points in 15 games. With Gabriel out for a while still there’s no reason to risk Saliba. Hopefully he’ll be fine and not another self inflicted set back
Gyokeres really needs to show up, no better game to build confidence
Good luck boys
What can be done to actually please some AFC fans?
Saliba starts against wolves & some are complaining 😒
I reckon this would be the best game to bring back Saliba to get some game time & match fitness before going away to Everton.
Your comment makes no sense! I would imagine AFC fans should prefer not to rush a vital player back in a game we should be winning without him.
Saliba has barely trained, coming from the bench getting some minutes is much less risky.
A little surprised to see Timber at left back and Zubimendi not rested, but a good looking team. Gyökeres is under pressure to score in this game so I’ve got everything crossed that he does.
GB,
Why are you convinced that Timber is playing LB.🤷♂️
Partly because of the way the team is listed on the Arsenal website and also, he’s played there before whereas I don’t think White has.
That’s my take GB
Great line up
COYG.
I want be surprised if it’s just 2-0
Hopefully Arsenal hit more goals, we need to be winning some games by bigger margins. This title race is starting to be more tighter.
We missed the physicality at CB and the height, welcome back Saliba. Though am a little bit concerned with Saliba’s fitness he didn’t train up to Wednesday and Thursday was a day off for the team.
I thought the same but we don’t play again till next Saturday so the whole team will get a good rest before we play Everton.
The plan is probably to start strong, get a couple of goals then rest all the palyers at risk. Norgaard for saliba and merino for Rice.
I would think Norgaard, MLS and the like Nwaneri should be more than good enough to start and give some players a genuine rest.
If there’s any EPL team you can rotate against, its this seasons Wolves. Maybe MA doesn’t trust his squad as much as he claims possibly?
Agree on that.
@PJ-SA
Looks like a bit overkill to me. Just saying…
Nah I called MLS a year ago
Makes too many defensive mistakes
MLS is out of form and clearly beaten vs Calafiori but surely he should be enough for Wolves. What better fixture to get some confidence,
i also expected MLS to start instead instead of Timber. He has dropped out of contention rather quickly. Maybe Norgaard but Nwaneri no chance with Odegaard and Eze both fit. I expect Merino to replace Rice early in 2nd half.
What do you mean He doesn’t trust his squad? Norgaard and Skelly-Lewis both started midweek. The rotation has been generally good this season, and let’s not forget Nwaneri and Skelly-Lewis are still teens and are being managed differently. I think Arteta’s squad management has been good this season, this game is very very crucial and his going with his best, not taking any chances
Long as its 3 points I’ll take anything
We must destroy Wolves if indeed we are the title favourites! 5 goals minimum!
Gyokeres would likely work better with Odegaard, but Arteta might underestimate Wolves a little and give the newcomers a chance to practice
I think Gyokeres/ Eze will struggle to score because their playing styles don’t complement each other and will be replaced in the second half
A win first; the score next.
Don’t underrate anybody in this League.
Wolves definitely wIll not be as open with us as they were with United. They will “park the bus” with all brakes engaged.
I can see a shock result here.We are troubling Wolves at all.
We aren’t
Wolves with the best chance so far
I said in my predictions Emirates need to help
You can feel the nerves around the stadium
Wolves player are pathetic looking for a red card or foul by dropping holding their face everytime they lose a duel. Ref should book 1 for simulation or hold him off the pitch for a long time and watch how quick this stops.
What on earth was Zubimendi doing?? Abandoning his position as last man and giving Wolves a free run at goal….and worse it resulted in White getting injured
Bring on Trossard for Martinelli
Jesus for Gyökeres
Odegaard for Zubimendi