Official: Arsenal Women complete record-breaking signing of Olivia Smith

Arsenal Women have completed the signing of Liverpool forward Olivia Smith. The Gunners have continued to strengthen their squad, buoyed by their UEFA Women’s Champions League triumph last season. Chloe Kelly, Taylor Hinds and German goalkeeper Anneke Borbe have all signed on free transfers ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, with a clear focus on achieving domestic success. Smith is the latest player through the door, arriving on a record-breaking deal.

Club confirms Smith’s arrival on long-term contract

Arsenal confirmed the arrival of Olivia Smith for an undisclosed fee. The 20-year-old Canadian international joins on a long-term contract and will wear the number 15 shirt for Renée Slegers’ side. The fee is reportedly worth a staggering £1 million, an all-time transfer record in the women’s game.

Smith arrives after scoring nine goals in 25 games during her debut season with Liverpool. Her strong performances earned her the club’s Player of the Season award and a nomination for the Women’s Super League Rising Star award.

“It’s a privilege and an honour to sign for Arsenal,” said Olivia. “It’s my dream to compete for the biggest titles here in England and in Europe and I’m excited to get started and contribute to doing that here with Arsenal. The atmosphere the supporters create at Emirates Stadium is incredible and I can’t wait to have that behind me now.”

Head coach Renée Slegers welcomed her to the club, adding, “Olivia is an exciting young player and we believe she can make a big contribution here at Arsenal. We’ve been impressed by her mentality and character, excelling in two European leagues at such a young age. I know she has a level of ambition that matches our own and we’re looking forward to working with her as she continues to grow at the club.”

Gunners showing title intent after UWCL glory

The record-breaking transfer of the Canadian forward signals the club’s intent for the coming season. Buoyed by their Women’s Champions League win, the Gunners will be determined to break Chelsea’s stronghold on the WSL title. The Blues completed a WSL title six-peat last season as Arsenal Women finished runners-up.

The arrival of a player of Smith’s calibre will undoubtedly raise the level of Arsenal’s attack and could elevate the overall strength of the squad heading into a high-stakes campaign.

Benjamin Kenneth

