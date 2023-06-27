CONFIRMED: Arsenal Women sign Swedish international defender Amanda Ilestedt

OFFICIAL: Arsenal Women sign Swedish international defender Amanda Ilestedt by Michelle

Arsenal Women are really making the most of the summer transfer window, securing key players with contract extensions, issuing contracts to up-and-coming Academy players and signing some big names in international football, today confirming the signing of Swedish international defender Amanda Ilestedt, who has officially left Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

At a height of 1.78m, Amanda is 2cm taller than Rafaelle, that might come in handy for scoring from headers, which Rafaelle was famed for. She is however right-footed, compared to Rafaelle’s left.

Born in Sölvesborg, Illestedt started her professional career in 2009, at just 16 years of age, at Swedish club FC Rosengård. In seven seasons, she won five league titles, two Swedish Cups and four Super Cups.

In 2017, the defender headed to Germany for two seasons with Turbine Potsdam before moving to Bayern Munich, winning the Bundesliga in 2020/21. Freshly crowned German champion, she then made the move to Paris Saint-Germain in July 2021 – Amanda’s departure from PSG was officially announced on 17th June.

And we will be able to see Ilestedt in action for Sweden as she has again been selected for the Swedish WNT for the upcoming Women’s World Cup 2023 this summer, in Australia & New Zealand. She will join her Arsenal & Sweden teammates Lina Hurtig and Stina Blackstenius at the World Cup.

Welcome to The Arsenal Amanda!

COYGW!

