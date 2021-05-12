Official Chelsea team to face Arsenal – Can Arsenal do the Double against Tuchel’s stars?

Thomas Tuchel has already said that he won’t be resting any of his stars tonight as he is refusing to believe that Chelsea have secured a place in next season’s Champions League, although I bet he secretly believes that his massively improved side can beat Man City for the third time in the space of just a few weeks to win Europes elite competition.

But two of his biggest assets will not be available as he revealed that both Andreas Chrstiansen and Kovavic are both not quite recovered from their knocks and are not entering the equation, but I am sure he will still have a star-studded team as they chase Leicester for third place in the League.

Tuchel will be keen to not allow Arsenal to do the Double over the Blues for the first time since 2003/04 when Wenger made the Gunners invincibles, and it would be a real shock if we did win, but who knows???

Anyway, here is the team that Tuchel has named…

Can we beat this line-up?