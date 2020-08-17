Official confirmation awaited after terms agreed on £250K per week deal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is claimed to have agreed terms with Arsenal over a £250,000 per week contract on a three-year deal.

The Gabonese international has been part of a long-running contract saga this season, with many reports claiming that he was set to quit the club this summer with him eyeing a switch to Barelona or Real Madrid specifically.

Of course those Spanish giants were not alone in being linked with his signature, with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain all speculated to be chasing him at some point during the campaign, with his contract running into it’s final 12 months not helping to put an end to those rumours.

Latest reports in the Telegraph may well dampen the interest however, with news that terms have finally been agree which will keep him tied to the club unil 2023, on a £13 Million a year deal.

This will come as a huge relief to fans who have had doubts over our potential to agree a new deal for our top goalscorer, who grabbed himself 22 Premier League goals in each of the last two campaigns, outscoring his team-mates ever since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund.

Aubameyang of course scored all four of our goals from our semi-final and final of the FA Cup in which we beat Manchester City and Chelsea to win the trophy,

The 31 year-old was recently awarded Arsenal’s Player of the Season award with a whopping 74% of the voting, beating Bukayo Saka and Bernd Leno to the award.

We will now have to wait for the official channels to confirm the latest reports, which will finally put an end to the speculation, and allow us to concentrate on bolstering the other areas of our team which need attention.

Could Aubameyang’s new deal put Alexandre Lacazette’s future in doubt, or does our team need to concentrate on adding player numbers to the squad?

Patrick