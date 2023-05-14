Official confirmed Arsenal team to face Europe-chasing Brighton

Every game is now a must-win one for Arsenal if they want to remain in the title race and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected to achieve that today against Brighton.
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
🧱 Tierney starts
🪄 Odegaard in the middle
💨 Jesus leads the line
LET'S GO GUNNERS!! 💪 pic.twitter.com/F7xiFXExgc
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 14, 2023
Arsenal have bounced back in good fashion following their four-match winless run and come into this game with momentum and confidence, not sure the same can be said of Brighton.
The Seagulls have had an awesome season and still have an outside chance of making the top four, they certainly have a strong chance of finishing in a Europa League spot, so they definitely have something to play for.
However, Roberto De Zerbi’s men may be running out of steam, they lost at home to Everton by a stunning score of 5-1 and while that may be a blip, they also lost 3-1 to Nottingham Forest in their last game on the road.
Brighton will, of course, be tough opponents, especially if they do get back to the sort of form that saw them beat Man Utd recently, but Arsenal has been almost unstoppable this season and if the lads play to form today then they really should collect all three points and keep the pressure on Man City.
Video Arteta discusses Kiwior, Ransdale, Odegaard, Xhaka, and of course Brighton!
It’s sad to say… But the League is over!!!
Yeah its done now, no shame losing against a team that blast past us with 11 straight win.
And Everton haven’t been awful either.
11 wins in a row is insane. We lost the title at home against Man City, back in February.
Indeed we went for the win when we didn’t have to and paid for it. 1-1 at 70min was good though i understand that at home with a chance to pretty much wrap up the title in Feb we went for it. That draw alone would have been a 3 pts swing.
Sorry but I didn’t hear the fat lady sing😂
Well, perhaps ypu are hard of hearing then. I have heard countless fat ladies sing, both in reality AND metaphorically! As I write City are 3-0 upo avEverton with 5 mins left. City would need to drop fivepoints in their final two away matches assuming we win allour three, for her not to have sung.
Sorry son but she sang ages ago.Right after our West Ham match, infact!
I was laughing when I said it Jon and by the way ‘dad’, I think I might be older than you 😊
Um no it isn’t. I haven’t seen City lifting the trophy. Have you?
Everton couldn’t hold Man City off. The silver lining is we could sign Calvert-Lewin and Onana cheaply if Everton get relegated
Onana isn’t even starting for a rather poor everton side😅
Maybe he questioned his manager’s plan or didn’t train well
Don’t know been on the bench last 3 matches.
I am so glad Zinny was dropped. He should sit back and watch how to defend properly from Tierney.
By the way, where is Partey and Tomi? May be Arteta thinks party and Joginho can’t play together.
No disrespect for Zinchecko, dude is a good midfielder with great skill. He is no defender at all.
Injured not dropped
Keep up Mrcool, Tomi was ruled out for the season weeks ago. Partey not benn great recently and needed a rest.
Regardless of City winning the title we have the match our best pl season with 3 wins. 90 pts to match the invincible for such a young side with both players and coach new to a title fight is massive. I hear a lot of people saying it was our biggest and only chance to win the league and laugh. Youngest team in the league is only get better.
OT: Great to see Reuell Walters on the bench.
Heard a lot of good things. Would love to see if he can get a cameo run today.
We should just put our whole transfer budget on Brighton table. Caicedo, mitoma and even mac allister if we have a spot.
McAllister is going to Liverpool..
It’s almost done
But you can get those 3 for 200 Millions
Herring a bit fed up with Gary Neville anti Arsenal commentary
*Getting
Yup. It’s getting tedious
We all know he is a bit of a 🛎end but he does know his football
However, I’d agree that with him that we are sloppy. Their keeper has gifted us some great opportunities but we haven’t capitalised on them
We are playing terrible
We are missing Zinchenko’s passing ability
That ref needs to be investigated
Out of his depth for both sides though
Martinelli was fouled as was other gunners. No yc issued.
Some of these refs shd be axed for not taking action against the many thugs I the epl
Martineill could have seen red earlier but yes the ref is poor, but we are far too slow for being the home team and we are not physical enough for my liking
So far Brighton has outclassed Arsenal on every aspect
Brighton has made more than double passes with much more accuracy
We are certainly missing Zinchenko
Their goalie has had a couple of nightmare moments trying to play out from the back though
Brighton has 62% of possession no team has this with Arsenal at Emirates, not even Man City…
City had just 40% possession against Arsenal..
We are not able hold the ball so scoring a goal is pretty difficult..
We are certainly missing Zinchenko’s passing ability…
Arteta has to start Zinchenko in midfield next season..
Neville read my mind. We are playing like the away team and Brighton aren’t exactly any great shakes either.
Pity Trossard hit the crossbar but so far this game has bland written all over it with ‘bitty’ fouls and miss placed passes but a bit of excitement near the end of the half which has given me a warmer feeling than the first 40 minutes
Raising offside flag on a throw-in 🤣
That’s the pathetic level of refereeing in Epl at the moment.
Surely there must be good referee in the lower levels but corruption blocks them from being promoted.
Jorginho played smartly and was obviously very experienced in the CDM position, but our attackers were sloppy and not accurate
If we can’t score after the seventieth minute, I think Xhaka or Odegaard will be replaced by Nketiah/ Nelson
Even though BHA are in control we definitely have had the better chances! They seem hellbent on playing for a draw.
Everyone is being kind but there is one Arsenal midfielder who is way behind the eightball today, slow and ponderous. Thought it would be easier but nervous that we could get punished later on. And how about the ref?