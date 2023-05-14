Official confirmed Arsenal team to face Europe-chasing Brighton

Every game is now a must-win one for Arsenal if they want to remain in the title race and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected to achieve that today against Brighton.

Arsenal have bounced back in good fashion following their four-match winless run and come into this game with momentum and confidence, not sure the same can be said of Brighton.

The Seagulls have had an awesome season and still have an outside chance of making the top four, they certainly have a strong chance of finishing in a Europa League spot, so they definitely have something to play for.

However, Roberto De Zerbi’s men may be running out of steam, they lost at home to Everton by a stunning score of 5-1 and while that may be a blip, they also lost 3-1 to Nottingham Forest in their last game on the road.

Brighton will, of course, be tough opponents, especially if they do get back to the sort of form that saw them beat Man Utd recently, but Arsenal has been almost unstoppable this season and if the lads play to form today then they really should collect all three points and keep the pressure on Man City.

